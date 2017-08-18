Windstream Holdings: How Low Can It Go?

Windstream (WIN) has been through a lot in 2017. The company has seen its share price plummet nearly 75% YTD. If this were not enough, it also suspended the $0.60 per share dividend. Is the outlook for Windstream really this dire or is the market overreacting?

Income investors flee after the dividend cut

Windstream dividend suspension is a major blow for income investors. I can somewhat understand the rationale given for the cut. Windstream noted that its dividend yield at over 15% was too high, and its equity value too low. Shifting capital to buybacks from dividends makes sense in theory.

However, Windstream’s stock has continued to fall. The $0.60 per share dividend would equate to a yield of over 30%. Windstream’s stock is now worth less than half of what it was just before the cut.

Windstream Holdings debt falls in price

Windstream has not only seen its share price fall. Windstream bonds are also under pressure. The 2020 bonds fell 10% after the dividend cut news. The yields on some of the later dated paper are now in the 13-14% range.

The fall in value of Windstream’s debt is not a good sign. Typically, debt should rise in value after a dividend cut as it means more cash flow can be dedicated to servicing it.

Uniti Group gets wrecked

Windstream’s struggles have also dragged down shares of Uniti Group (UNIT), a real estate investment trust, or REIT. Uniti was spun off from Windstream back in 2015. While Uniti has been spending to diversify its asset base, it still has about 70% of its revenues coming from Windstream master lease rent payments. Master lease rent, while not technically debt, has a lot of debt-like features as it is hard to imagine Windstream operating without the infrastructure owned by the REIT.



Uniti’s outlook should have, in theory, improved now that Windstream has cut its dividend. Like with the bonds, Windstream will have more cash left over to pay its rent. However, the market disagrees, sending shares of Uniti down around 25%. This put the yield for the REIT at 12.3%, very similar to where Windstream’s bonds are trading.

Conclusion

What Windstream did by eliminating the dividend was basically change who was willing to own its equity. Windstream has long been a stock held for income. Income investors are there for the yield and not capital appreciation. With no dividend income coming from holding the stock, these investors are going to flee.

Furthermore, the large discounts for the bonds and the high yield at the Uniti Group REIT suggest that this is a company with its future in doubt. Windstream pays a large portion of its cash flow towards rent/interest. If those higher up in the food chain are worried, then the equity should reflect that risk.

Yes, new money should come in to replace the income investors. I am sure value investors are already kicking the tires. However, this shift in the shareholder base has proven to be chaotic. If Windstream’s management wanted the equity value to rise, it could not have made a worse move. I would avoid this stock.

