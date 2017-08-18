Preferred Stock IPO: 6.50% From Cedar Realty Trust

The new issue

The total gross proceeds from the new issue are $75M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Cedar Realty Trust 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:CDR-C) pays fixed dividend at a rate of 6.50%. The new preferred stock carries no S&P rating and is callable as of 8/24/2022. In addition, dividends paid by this preferred stock are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also NOT eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders.

Cedar Realty Trust



From Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust (NSYE:CDR) is a real estate investment trust focused on ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high density urban markets from D.C. to Boston.

You can find some price and dividend information for the company in the charts below.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

The company pays a yearly dividend of $0.20 for the last 5 years. With a market price of the common stock of $5.06, the current yield of CDR is $3.95. As an absolute value, this means that the company has paid $2.40M last year for its common stock dividend, while for its preferred stock CDR has paid $14M.

In addition, CDR is one of the smallest retail REITs with a market capitalization of $476M.

Capital structure

Source: Company's Balance sheet

As of the latest earnings, the company had a total debt of $620.96M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and pari passu with the other outstanding preferred stock, which currently totals $190.66 worth of Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:CDR-B).

The group

CDR has one outstanding preferred stock: 7.25% Series B Preferred Stock. The company uses the proceeds of the offering of CDR-C to redeem in part CDR-B, saving itself a yearly rate of 0.75%. For that reason, CDR-B is not suitable for comparison for the newly issued preferred stock.

Still, CDR-B probably continues trading on the NYSE, as the proceeds from CDR-C are not enough for the company to redeem all of its Series B preferred stock. In the table below, you can find more information about CDR-B.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sector comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds in the REIT - Retail sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) by their current yield. Important notice is that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and paying fixed dividend rate. A statement could be made that most of them are trading between $25 and $26, independently of their nominal yield. There are low yielders, which are trading at similar prices as the higher yielders. The reason can be searched in their investment grade rating.

Special considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of CDR-C of about $75M, it cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock CDR-C. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.