Lear: Share Buybacks As Value Creation Or Value Extraction? You Decide

Investment thesis

The aggressive share buyback program initiated in 2011 has driven EPS to grow at twice the rate of net income, making Lear Corp. (LEA) appear more profitable and more undervalued than it really is. Considering the lack of a discernible moat and the scheduled conclusion of the buyback program, new investors should avoid this stock, and existing shareholders should consider locking in their gains.

What is Lear's business model?

Lear Corp. is a global supplier of automotive seating systems, electrical distribution systems, electrical components, and high-power and hybrid electrical systems. Put simply, they make car seats and various electrical components for cars. According to their 2016 annual report, car seats are their primary product line (77.4% of sales). Lear holds the No. 2 position, globally, in car seat assembly based on revenue. Their electrical systems group comprises the remainder of their business and is where they foresee the most growth potential. Growth in electrical systems will be catalyzed by increasing demand for luxury and performance features, the shift towards hybrids vehicles and all electric cars, and the growing interest in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure technologies.

Lear serves all major automakers and their products can be found in 400 vehicle brands worldwide. According to the 2016 annual report, Ford (NYSE:F) accounted for 21% of sales, General Motors (NYSE:GM) for another 21%, and BMW (BMYWW) for 10%. China’s emergence as a major automobile market may act as a further growth catalyst for Lear. However, they face stiff competition from other auto parts makers both around the world and in China.

There are two facts about the auto parts industry we should keep in mind. First, the sector is a highly competitive industry. Lear is aware of this and has been executing a vertical integration strategy by acquiring several companies operating within the car seating and electrical components spaces. Lear is also working to increase operational efficiency and reduce the cost of manufacturing.

Second, the automobile industry is cyclical. The last nadir of the industry occurred during the great recession and caused the bankruptcy of several major car manufacturers, including General Motors and Chrysler. As car sales plummeted in the recession, auto parts manufacturers, including Lear, were hit hard. Lear underwent bankruptcy reorganization in 2009. Over the last several years there has been a boom in auto sales, providing economic tailwinds to Lear and other auto parts manufacturers. These tailwinds will not last forever, and eventually the auto industry, and Lear with it, will slow down.

In 2011, Lear began two programs to provide more value to their shareholders. First, they initiated dividend payments. Second, they started a massive $3.4 billion share repurchase program. These programs have helped Lear achieve remarkable growth in share price. If you had invested in 2012, total shareholder return is now around 250% due to a combination of share buybacks, dividends, and economic tailwinds provided by the current boom in auto sales.

Share repurchases boost share price, but can also distort many of the fundamentals value investors use to gauge the quality of an investment - a phenomenon that we will explore several times over the course of this analysis. Many respected organizations and researchers, including management consulting firm McKinsey, believe that a focus on share buybacks is an exercise in value extraction rather than value creation. They argue that although share price increases due to the buybacks, gains are ephemeral as the buybacks destroy intrinsic value rather than create it. Eventually the market will take notice and the inflated stock price will plummet down towards the true intrinsic value.

Buyback programs are not unusual. Companies love buybacks, making them difficult if not impossible for an investor to avoid. So let’s compare Lear’s program to two of its competitors in the auto parts space, Magna International (MGA) and Delphi (DLPH). Based on data from Morningstar, Lear repurchased 29% of its shares since 2012. Magna repurchased 18%, and Delphi repurchased 16% of their shares outstanding over the same period. Looking outside auto parts space, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) (which I analyzed last week) only repurchased 12% of its shares since 2012.

So is LEA a buy? Let’s start looking at the numbers.

Note: Lear’s 2009 bankruptcy restructuring altered many of the underlying fundamentals. To be fair to Lear, we will only look at data from 2010 onwards. While this is only 7 years of data, rather than my preferred 10 years, it is enough to get a feel for the company.

Is Lear making money?

When evaluating a company, I start with the income statement. Following the 2008 recession, and Lear’s subsequent 2009 bankruptcy, Lear’s revenue, operating income, and net income all show consistent increases. Similarly, free cash flow has been steadily increasing since the end of the recession as well.

Overall, the upward trend in all four metrics is an encouraging start to this analysis.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How efficient of a business is Lear?

When searching for investment opportunities, I look for efficient business practices and formidable economic moats (otherwise known as competitive advantage). These are the hallmarks of companies that can consistently deliver above average returns. In this section and the next, we’ll examine LEA’s efficiency and profitability.

To evaluate LEA’s efficiency, we’ll begin by looking at gross margin (shown as % revenue). The two dotted lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Values below 20% (yellow dotted line), suggest that a firm is in a fiercely competitive industry. Values between 20% and 40% (green dotted line) suggest a highly competitive industry, and values above 40% suggest the presence of a potential moat.

Currently, Lear’s gross margin sit at approximately 11%, and has been steadily growing. There are two points to take away from this graph. First, gross margins are low. Based on my rules of thumb above, Lear is in a highly competitive industry. But don’t just take my word for it, see page 28 of the 2016 annual report where they explicitly stated “We operate in a highly competitive industry.” On the other hand, the steady growth in margins suggests that Lear has been working diligently to construct a narrow economic moat. I doubt that the moat is currently large enough to matter, but the trajectory is encouraging.

Next, we’ll look at sales, general, and administrative costs (SG&A; shown as % revenue). Again, the dotted lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Values above 80% (yellow dotted line) suggest a highly competitive industry. Values between 30% (green dotted line) and 80% suggest a moderately competitive environment. And values below 30% suggest the presence of a moat.

SG&A for Lear is tiny. If you look closely, you’ll see it’s decreasing. Based on my rules of thumb above, both of these features of Lear’s SG&A support the presence of a moat. Based on the 2016 annual report, trends in both gross margins and SG&A can be attributed to the acquisition of new business, and increased efficiency related to higher production volumes and operational restructuring.

Note. Lear has research and development expenses, but they are minor and rolled into SG&A.

It’s unlikely that Lear can push SG&A costs much lower, but there may be opportunities to continue to grow gross margins. The electrical segment has twice the margins of the seating segment. As cars become increasingly dependent on electrical systems, and demand for these systems increases, Lear will have an opportunity to grow this segment of it’s business, which may allow gross margins to continue increasing into the future.

Looking at the earnings before taxes margin, a metric that removes the effects of state and local taxes on earnings, we see a small but steady increase. Another positive sign.

Flipping through the annual report one more time, it’s worth noting that the content per vehicle (average dollar amount of Lear products included in each vehicle manufactured) has been increasing.

As I think about these data, I see a company that is doing well in a highly competitive space. But I have concerns related to the cyclical nature of the auto industry. How much of Lear’s success is due to its business practices? How much is due to the recent auto sales boom? How prepared is Lear to weather an inevitable slowdown in automobile demand?

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How profitable is Lear?

Three profitability ratios are commonly examined when evaluating a company. Return on assets (ROA) measures profitability relative to total assets. Return on equity (ROE) measures profitability relative to shareholder equity. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how efficiently a company uses its invested capital to generate profit, and is considered the best of these ratios.

Like the profitability measures above, these ratios are used to help determine the presence of a moat and to judge the profitability of LEA relative to its industry. The green dashed lines drawn at 10% for ROA, 15% for ROE, and 15% for ROIC are rules of thumb, where values above these bars suggest the presence of a moat.

The orange dotted lines represent the industry averages (pulled from Aswath Damodaran’s awesome collection of data) for these ratios.

It is at this stage of our analysis where we need to be cautious of potential distortions caused by Lear’s massive share buyback program (a 34% decrease in shares outstanding since 2010). Share repurchases reduce Lear’s cash holdings, which in turn reduces its assets. The repurchase simultaneously reduces Lear’s equity by the same amount. As assets and equity are now reduced, ROA and ROE increase.

Both ROA and ROE look great on the graphs below - they are growing steadily suggesting a moat (vs my rules of thumb). ROA is running neck and neck with the industry average, while ROE is beating the average. The question potential investors should consider is, what percent of Lear’s ROA and ROE is attributable its business practices (real profitability), and what portion is due to share buybacks (illusory profitability)?

Thankfully, we have ROIC, which is insensitive to the effects of share buybacks. For the last 7 years, ROIC has been consistently above my 15% rule of thumb and is currently hovering close to the industry average.

Does Lear’s ROIC suggest a moat? Based on my rule of thumb, yes. But look at the industry average for the auto parts sector. The average is well above my rule of thumb - so do most auto parts companies have moats? Of course not. What about Lear? Does it have a moat?

How can Lear have a moat if it is just as profitable as the average auto parts company? If Lear had a true moat, its ROIC would consistently exceed the industry average. It isn’t, so there is no moat based on ROIC. Instead, the auto parts industry as a whole is thriving due to the current boom in auto sales.

To summarize, Lear’s ROA, ROE, and ROIC are doing well compared to my rules of thumb and the industry average. However, I have a nagging feeling that ROA and ROE are inflated due to the share buybacks. While ROIC is high, it does not suggest a moat as Lear is only doing only as well as the industry average. While Lear appears to be working hard at carving out a narrow moat, I do not feel that one exists at this time.

Having reviewed Lear’s profitability and efficiency, it’s time to move on to everyone’s favorite four letter word: debt.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Orange lines represent current industry averages. Green lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of an economic moat. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

What is Lear’s debt burden?

Revenue, profitability, and moats all take a hit when serious competition arises or when the economy heads into a recession. Creditors don’t care about economic downturns. Debts must still be paid. Companies with lower debt burdens have greater resilience and flexibility when hard times hit. With that in mind, we now turn our attention to Lear’s debt.

Before we look at debt numbers, we should ask what does Lear use debt for? Flipping through the annual report, it appears that Lear takes on debt in order to help fund acquisitions (most recently, it purchased Eagle Ottawa) needed to execute its vertical integration strategy. They also take out debt at lower interest rates in order to pay off previous debt with higher interest rates. Both are reasonable uses of debt, now let’s see if that debt is manageable.

Over the last seven years, Lear’s total long-term debt has been increasing. According to the most recent balance sheet numbers, Lear has enough cash on hand to pay off almost half of its long-term debt obligations immediately, suggesting that this level of debt is quite manageable.

To further explore the debt burden, I have presented data for two debt metrics: the debt to equity ratio and the financial leverage ratio. The debt to equity ratio has increased, but is well below 1, which is encouraging. The financial leverage ratio has remained almost constant over the last 7 years, another encouraging sign that the debt burden is manageable.

The share buyback program can also affect debt ratios. Once shares are repurchased, equity is decreased. The financial leverage ratio is defined as assets divided by equity, and the debt to equity ratio is debt divided by equity. So in both cases, reduced equity as a result of buybacks can inflate the ratios and make Lear’s debt burden look greater, and more risky, than it is. But we don’t know how extensive this effect is. High debt ratios suggest greater leverage, and more risk. But Lear’s ratios look fine even before we try to account for potential inflation.

To summarize, Lear has a reasonable and well managed debt burden.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Are Lear’s per share earnings and cash flow growing?

Looking at company wide measures of profitability tells us a lot. But as shareholders, we only own a fraction of the company, so it behooves us to examine a few items on a per share basis as well.

The first graph in the below panel shows the number of shares outstanding. First up, we can see a graphical representation of Lear’s massive share buyback program in action. From 2010, the first year after Lear exited bankruptcy, until the present day, there has been a 34% decrease in shares outstanding. According to the annual report, share repurchases will continue at least through the remainder of 2017.

The next two graphs show earnings per share and free cash flow per share. Both of these graphs mirror the earlier net income and free cash flow graphs, shows consistent increases over the last seven years.

As we examine per share data, we must be cautious of potential distortions introduced by the rapid decrease in outstanding shares.

To get an idea of the magnitude of this effect we can compare the growth in net income to the growth in EPS. From 2011 to 2016, net income increased by 80% (12.5% annually), while EPS increased by 162% (26.9% annually). So if we are trying to infer the true growth rate using EPS, we are over estimating it by over two-fold.

Lear has been increasing profits over the last seven years as evidenced by the net income and free cash flow data that we discussed earlier. However, the extensive share buybacks have a distorting effect on EPS. This is not a trivial matter. EPS is an important component of common valuation ratios, like the price to earnings (P/E) ratio, and used in valuation models like the discounted cash flow analysis. Inflation of EPS will drive down P/E ratios, and drive up intrinsic value estimations, all making LEA appear more undervalued than it actually is.

Wall Street loves share buybacks. Lear is not alone in its quest to reduce the number of shares outstanding. The per share data shows distortion in absolute terms, but less so in relative terms (vs other companies) as many companies are also buying back shares, although not as aggressively as Lear.

The key take home message from this section is one of caution. Lear is outpacing its competitors in terms of share buybacks. So when we discuss valuation models we must be aware of this, and factor it in to our interpretation. But more on that in a little while. First, a brief discussion of dividends.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How is Lear’s dividend health?

As we complete our survey of LEA’s fundamentals, it’s finally time to talk about dividends. I prefer to discuss dividends last, because if the fundamentals don’t excite you, the dividend history is irrelevant - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

For dividends, I focus on sustainability and growth. As a proxy for sustainability, I use the dividend payout ratio as calculated first using EPS, and then using FCF per share.

This is one area where Lear’s share buyback campaign has positive effects. By taking so many shares out of circulation, the total amount of cash paid out as dividends is decreased. As buybacks push per share earnings and FCF upwards, payout ratios are pushed downwards, and the runway for aggressive dividend growth is widened.

Lear initiated dividend payments in 2011, and has been growing its dividend at approximately 20% per year since then. Lear’s current payout ratios are 10.6% based on EPS, and 11% based on FCF. Both ratios have been consistently low since the dividend was initiated. These low payout ratios suggest that there is plenty of room for Lear to continue aggressive growth of the dividend, and that the dividend should remain safe if sales slow down.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Lear valuation panel

Now that we’ve covered the fundamentals, it’s time for exercises in valuation. But first a few caveats. Much like dividends, if the fundamentals of a stock don’t excite you, the valuation is pointless - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

I approach valuation by employing several different methods, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. The more agreement between the results, the more confidence I have that my valuation reflects reality.

Historical valuation model

The first approach is a relative valuation of LEA vs its historical valuation. Five valuation ratios will be examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF), and Dividend Yield (if present). In the graph below we assume that LEA is a mature company with a relatively stable range of valuation ratios, then we compare the current value to the historical range to get a feel for LEA’s current valuation relative to its past performance.

To explain how the graphs are constructed and interpreted, we’ll walk through the P/E graph. I began by determining the high and low P/E value for each of the last 7 years. This was done by dividing the lowest and highest stock prices during a given year by the stock’s reported earnings for that year. Then I took the median of the past 7 years for the annual low P/Es (the green horizontal line) and the annual high P/Es (the red horizontal line). The x-axis of the graph is drawn at the midpoint between the two medians. If the current P/E (the blue diamond) is closer to the red line, the more overvalued the stock may be based on its historical highs. If the current P/E is closer to the green line, the more undervalued the stock may be relative to previous lows.

The same process applies to P/B, P/S, and P/FCF. For dividend yield, higher dividends are associated with lower stock prices (remember dividend yield = annual dividend / stock price), so the graph appears flipped, with higher numbers representing undervaluation and lower numbers representing overvaluation.

Of the five historical valuation metrics examined, P/E and P/FCF are both calculated using per share data, and will be skewed due to the share buybacks. P/E is flirting with fair valuation, while P/FCF looks undervalued. Based on the extent of the share buyback program, I’m confident that both of these ratios should be higher (more towards overvalued) than they are. But I’m not sure how much higher. My gut feeling is that following an adjustment, P/E would be slightly overvalued, while P/FCF would still be under valued.

P/B, P/S, and Dividend Yield are all unaffected by the share buyback program. P/B and P/S are overvalued relative to historical medians. Dividend yield is clearly undervalued.

In summary, once we try to consider the effects of the share buyback program we have three ratios (P/E, P/S, and P/B) suggesting LEA is overvalued, and two (P/FCF and Dividend yield) suggesting LEA is undervalued.

Note: Data were pulled from Morningstar and Yahoo! Finance. The graph was made by me.

Competitor valuation model

The second approach is a relative valuation of LEA’s current valuation multiples to those of competitors in the same sector. In these graphs we can see how LEA stacks up against similar companies, and how this family of companies compares to both the S&P500 average (solid black line), which approximates the market as a whole and serves as the reference. The green shaded area is undervalued vs the S&P500 and the red shaded area is overvalued. The orange dashed line indicates the industry average. Competitor companies are shown as black dots and LEA is the blue diamond.

Four metrics will be examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, and Dividend Yield.

For competitor companies, I selected Magna International (MGA), Delphi (DLPH), Johnson Controls International (JCI), Adient (ADNT), and Genuine Parts Corp (GPC).

Of the four ratios examined, only P/E is potentially affected by the share buyback program. When we look at P/E, all companies are undervalued compared to the S&P500. All four companies for which a P/E ratio is available are evenly distributed around the industry average. LEA’s P/E ratio is below the industry average, but if we consider the distortions caused by the share buybacks, the P/E ratio should be pushed up a bit towards.

P/S, P/B, and dividend yield are all unaffected by the buybacks. For P/S, all companies are undervalued compared to the S&P500. For P/B, and P/S all companies are spread evenly around the industry average (note that for P/B the industry average line is overlapping the S&P500 line). For dividend yield, the companies are spread around the S&P500, but are all undervalued vs the industry average.

When looking at LEA vs its competitors, for P/E LEA appears in the mid range of valuation. The P/E based valuation might be slightly higher if the share buyback induced distortion is taken into account. However, I am not sure if this will be enough to push LEA into firmly overvalued territory. LEA also appears in the mid range of valuation for P/B and P/S. For dividend Yield, LEA is overvalued vs most of its competitors and the S&P500.

To summarize, based on the competitor valuation model LEA is currently under to fair valued.

Note: Blue diamond = LEA; Black dots = competitor companies; Black line = S&P500; Orange dashed line = Industry average. Green shaded area is undervalued vs the S&P500. Red shaded area is overvalued vs the S&P500. If data are not available for a particular company, it will not appear on the graph. Data were pulled from Yahoo! Finance. The graph was made by me.

Discounted cash flow (DCF) model

Having examined two different flavors of relative valuation, it’s time to take a crack at a discounted cash flow valuation.

For my first DCF model, I began by using these key assumptions:

EPS of $14.37, current EPS according to Yahoo! Finance.

Discount rate of 10%.

Initial growth rate of 12% per year for 3 years. Not as high as previously seen (I prefer conservative estimates), but still aggressive. I chose these values for the following reasons. 1) Lear has a demonstrated history of aggressively growing earnings, so let’s assume Lear can keep that pace up until the auto industry slows down. 2) The auto industry will have to slow down at some point, so let’s assume it takes another 3 years for that to happen.

Terminal growth rate of 2%. Chosen to match the approximate annual growth of the US economy.

Based on these estimates, LEA has an intrinsic value of $238, which implies a nearly 40% margin of safety. Wow!

But hold on. A common theme through this whole analysis has been that LEA’s per share numbers may be distorted due to the share buyback program. If that is true, using the current EPS only propagates the distortion throughout the valuation.

So for my second DCF attempt, everything remains the same, but EPS gets knocked down to $10 (which I feel is closer to reality).

For my second DCF model, I used these key assumptions:

EPS of $10

Discount rate of 10%. Same as above

Initial growth rate of 12% per year for 3 years. Same as above. I could drop this as well, but I’m willing to give Lear the benefit of the doubt and assume that solid growth in the auto industry will propel EPS growth even without the effect of share buybacks.

Terminal growth rate of 2%. Same as above.

Based on these estimates, LEA has an intrinsic value of $165, which implies a 14% margin of safety. Not nearly enough to get excited about.

So which DCF is correct? Neither one. Never forget that DCFs are nothing more than mathematical models informed by past performance and powered by hand-waving assumptions about the future. DCFs are a guide, not a gospel. The truth may be somewhere in between the values produced by these two models, which suggests that LEA is slightly to moderately undervalued at the moment.

Dividend discount model

Just for fun, let’s partake in one more adventure in valuation modeling. This time we’re going to use a two-stage dividend discount model. This model avoids the potential problems created by the share buyback related distortions in EPS. Also, we’re not going to try to predict the future with this model. Instead, we’re going to determine what inputs give us the current market price of the stock. Once we’ve done that, we’ll have some idea of the assumptions that the market has already baked into LEA’s price.

For the two-stage dividend discount model, the following key assumptions produced an intrinsic value of $149.29 - almost spot on the current stock price.

Current dividend: $1.60 per Morningstar.

Discount rate of 10%. Typical discount rate used in dividend discount models. Approximates the annual return of the market as a whole and represents the minimum return many dividend growth investors like to see.

Initial dividend growth rate of 20% per year for 10 years. This is very aggressive, especially for a mature company.

Terminal dividend growth rate of 7% per year. This is reasonable when compared other traditional dividend growth focused companies.

If we assume that the market price is a correct approximation of LEA’s intrinsic value, then the market currently expects the dividend to grow at 20% per year for a decade. This is high, but not unreasonable given how low LEA’s payout ratio currently is. But LEA has to continue making money in order to continue increasing the dividend. While I don’t like to predict macro-economic trends, the current boom in automobile sales will not last. Automobiles are a cyclical industry. We know a bust is coming. I don’t know when, but I would guess sooner than 10 years. Once the bust happens, LEA will have to reduce its dividend growth rate as earnings and free cash flow will be reduced.

Based on the dividend discount model valuation, LEA is somewhere between fairly valued (appropriate growth numbers) and overvalued (predicted growth is too aggressive), depending on how optimistic you are about the near term future of the auto industry.

Review and conclusions

Now that we’ve finished our analysis of Lear, lets see how LEA stacks up against my six principles of investing.

1. Clear and understandable business model and corporate objectives?

Yes and No. The business model is simple and straightforward. Lear makes and sells car seats and electrical systems. I like the efforts they are making towards vertical integration and improving operational efficiency, which create long term value for the company.

I am skeptical of their stock buyback bonanza. Yes, the stock price has gone into the stratosphere. But what is keeping it there? Mechanically buying up more stock every year regardless of the market price violates every value investing principal. Furthermore, many investment researchers believe that stock buybacks do very little to improve returns in the long run. I’m not strictly anti-buyback, but the magnitude of Lear’s repurchase policy makes me uncomfortable.

2. Strong fundamentals?

Maybe. I like the consistent increases in revenue, operating income, net income, free cash flow, increasing gross margins and low SG&A percentage. I like that ROA and ROE meet my rules of thumb and that ROIC is on par with the industry average, and is above my rule of thumb. However, a lot of the metrics, including ROA, ROE, and all the per share based measures (including P/E) are are potentially distorted due to the focus on share buybacks. This distortion reduces my confidence in their numbers and makes me more skeptical of the stock overall. I question whether buybacks were the best use of available capital. Perhaps Lear should be aggressively paying off its debt and stockpiling extra cash to weather the inevitable lows that come with being in a cyclical industry.

3. Wide or growing economic moat?

No. By Lear’s own admission, it is operating in a highly competitive space. SG&A is the only metric that meets my rules of thumb suggesting the presence of an economic moat. ROA and ROE may be inflated making their true values below my rules of thumb. ROIC meets my target, but appears to be tracking the industry average. A company with a moat should be beating the industry.

4. Low debt burden and prudent use of debt?

Yes. Lear uses its debt responsibly to either fund acquisitions or refinance existing debt. The absolute amount of debt held by Lear is manageable, and Lear’s debt ratios are reasonable.

5. Sustainable and growing dividend?

Yes. LEA has an EPS based payout ratio of 10.6% and and an FCF based payout ratio of 11%, leaving plenty of room for dividend growth. Speaking of growth, LEA has been increasing its dividend at about 20% per year. Even if sales slow down, LEA has room for several years of dividend growth at this pace. The dividend is one area where the share buyback program helps. The less shares outstanding, the less total money LEA has to pay out in dividends. This reduces the payout ratio, thus increasing dividend safety, and providing ample room for continued dividend growth.

6. Appropriate valuation?

No. There is wide disagreement between the valuation models tested, so I am not confident that LEA is at appropriate valuation to initiate a position. In the historical valuation model, three out of five metrics suggested overvaluation. In the competitor valuation model, LEA appeared to be fair or undervalued. Two different DCF models were tested using different EPS assumptions, one using the current EPS, and one using a reduced EPS (to try to account for the effect of the share buybacks). The DCF models suggested that LEA may be fair to overvalued (depending on which set of EPS assumptions you prefer). Finally, when I ran a backwards looking dividend discount model to determine what growth estimates were baked into the stock price, it suggested that LEA may be fair to overvalued.

If I want to be conservative and ignore those models that may be affected by potentially inflated per share numbers, then I would lean towards overvalued. My gut feeling is that LEA is fair to overvalued at the moment.

Buy, sell, or hold LEA?

Sell. If you’re one of the lucky people who bought LEA back in 2012 and are sitting on that sweet 250% return, it is time to consider locking in your gains. For new investors considering a position in LEA, I’d recommend looking elsewhere. Based on my analysis, I do not feel that this stock has much room to grow. If Lear does not continue its aggressive buyback policy past 2017, earnings growth will start to slow, investors will start looking under the hood, and the stock price will start sliding as the market realizes that the the buyback program hasn’t created a single tangible improvement in the business.

While my analysis has been hard on LEA. I want to be as fair as possible. CFRA, Ford, The Street, and The Jaywalk Consensus all rank LEA either a “buy”" or a “strong buy.” Maybe they see long-term value in the stock that I don’t. Or maybe their ratings are based solely on an expected short term bump in stock price - the buyback program’s final push upwards before it concludes at the end of 2017.

Before initiating or closing a position in LEA, you need to decide for yourself whether the stock buyback program has been an exercise in value creation or value extraction.

Disclosures: My analysis and strategies are aligned with my values, and meet my investing goals. This may not be true for you. You must do your own research before investing.

