10 Bargain Stocks To Buy Amid The Retail Sector Slump

I present ten stocks that have corrected at least 20% and are trading at attractive valuations for investors.

While some of the sell-off is justified, I believe the Amazon impact is being overstated.

The retail sector has been hit hard on weak sales and fears of increasing competition from Amazon.

Retail Sector Divergence From Market

With the market hitting new all-time highs on what seems like a daily occurrence, it has become more and more difficult to find reasonably priced stocks for purchase.

However, the retail sector has largely sat out of the recent market rally, and has vastly under-performed the S&P going back to late 2016. As shown below, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has routinely been hitting new all-time highs and has gained 7.2% since December 9th, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) has dropped by nearly 20%. This wide divergence is remarkable, as the market has managed to outperform retail by 27.1%. There are fundamental drivers behind this weakness, as retail bankruptcies have risen by 31% from the same time last year, including some well-known names like Gander Mountain, RadioShack, and Payless ShoeSource.

However, an even bigger influence on share price has come from investor sentiment. Specifically concerns about the "Amazon Effect", which is the negative impact that the on-line marketplace is having on traditional brick and mortar retailers.

It isn't hard to find articles predicting that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) will conquer the retail world. Just a quick Google search produced these headlines for various sectors of the retail market:

Amazon’s next frontier to conquer? Auto parts

Amazon's Reported Nike Deal, Wardrobe Service Latest Blows to Sporting Goods Retailers

Amazon wrecked the mall. Now it's coming for the grocery store

Home Improvement Retailers Better Watch Out, Amazon Is Coming

Amazon is crushing shopping malls

I am an Amazon Prime member myself, and do take advantage of free delivery and the large selection to make purchases from time to time. This is generally when I need an item for the house like furnace filters, special items or replacement parts, or if I have a gift or big purchase in mind and want to do research on it before I buy.

For everyday life I still go the grocery store for food, Costco/Target/WalMart for household items, the hardware store for weekend projects around the house, etc.

Yet if one is to listen to the media, Amazon will soon be taking over the entire retail sector and everyone else will be put out of business. Everything will be delivered to my doorstep, and I can live like a hermit and never leave the house again!

However, I think these concerns are quite overblown. Yes, Amazon will have an impact, and yes it will force traditional retailers to adapt and evolve to remain successful. But in the end, I believe the strong and specialized companies will survive, and continue to reward shareholders for owning them.

My Bargain Picks For The Retail Sector

For this article I've identified ten companies that sold off in the last year and are trading at least 20% below 52-week highs. These companies all have track records of consistent earnings growth, and I think operate in sectors that can resist takeover by Amazon.

Here are the selections:

I have grouped the selections by their sub-sectors: auto parts, off-price retail, sporting goods & athletic apparel, grocery, real estate, and farm/rural lifestyle.

The companies selected are trading well below 52-week highs, with Dicks Sporting Goods seeing the biggest decline at 55.9%. The stocks are also trading well below historical valuation levels, which were determined by comparing the current P/E (P/FFO for the REITs) against the average of the 5YR & 10YR "Normal P/E" from F.A.S.T. Graphs.

Auto Parts: Slowing Growth Means Valuation Reset

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) are my first selections, as these two auto parts retailers have a long history of superb earnings growth.

AutoZone has managed to grow EPS at a 16.4% annualized rate over the last 15 years, while O'Reilly has done so at an 18.8% rate. However, with slower growth expected in 2017, share prices have fallen off a cliff, providing valuation levels not seen since 2008.

With shares down 30%+ for both companies, one would think that earnings must be cratering. However, analysts are still expecting 7% EPS growth for AutoZone and 10% growth for O'Reilly in 2017, and double-digit growth for both going forward.

If you are interested in my overview of the auto parts sector you can read my article covering AutoZone from April. In short, there are tailwinds behind the sector with an aging vehicle fleet, and both companies have extremely effective share repurchase programs that continue to lower share counts.

Those repurchases will be even more effective at reducing share count with the now depressed prices, which should bode well for future earnings growth.

I think both of these companies offer a good opportunity at current prices, although it is difficult to know if the bottom is in yet for the sector. Advance Auto Parts (AAP) announced disappointing earlier this week, causing a 20% drop in its share price, so there could be more bad news to come.

However, I think now is a good time to start scaling in for those interested in holding for the long-term, as valuation levels like these haven't been seen since the Great Recession.

Discount Retail: Growth At Bargain Prices

My next pair are off-price retailers Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). I like these two because they offer discounted products to a stressed consumer, and with off-price products aren't as exposed to competition from Amazon since they already offer low prices.

Burlington has operated as a business since 1972, but was acquired and taken private by Bain Capital in 2008 before going public again in 2013. Due to the acquisition and subsequent IPO, Burlington has higher debt levels and carries a junk "BB" credit rating from S&P, compared with an attractive "A-" rating for Ross Stores.

The companies have shown strong earnings growth over the years, however Ross Stores has a much longer track record as a public company. That said, the F.A.S.T. Graphs for each are impressive, as both routinely post double-digit EPS growth.

Analysts are expecting 12% growth from Ross Stores and 23% growth from Burlington in the current fiscal year, and 10% vs. 15% growth going forward.

I think both are worthy considerations for long-term investments and are trading near fair value at current prices. I like the long track record and higher credit rating of Ross, but the higher growth from Burlington is certainly appealing.

Sporting Goods & Athletic Apparel In Panic Mode?

My next selections, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) and Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) are two of the biggest decliners and two of the most undervalued companies in relation to their historical P/E's. Unfortunately, they are also two of the companies that I am most cautious about going forward.

Both have been good performers over the years, regularly putting up double-digit growth. The negative is they also have gone through stretches of negative earnings, and appear to be more sensitive to the overall economy.

Neither did particularly well during the "Great Recession", although they have done quite well since then. Comments from Dick's CEO Ed Stack on the quarterly conference call were also a bit concerning, as he stated that the competitive environment on pricing is "irrational" and in "panic mode".

As you can see by the cratering share price, there certainly appears to be some panic in the markets regarding the sporting goods retailers as well.

Analysts remain bullish on long-term growth, as they are still projecting high single-digit growth for both Foot Locker and Dick's, but if the highly competitive market remains that way, those growth estimates could come down.

Dick's disappointed the market with Tuesday's earnings, as it provided guidance for $2.80-$3.00 in non-GAAP earnings for the year, a decline from the $3.12 reported in the fiscal year that ended in January, 2017.

Foot Locker has yet to report, but if it ends up missing or offering weak guidance it could see additional downside.

However, both companies trade with P/E's in the single-digits, so if current estimates are anywhere close to correct, they are trading at bargain prices.

Will Whole Foods Merger Disrupt The Grocery Business?

Amazon's recent acquisition of Whole Foods sent shock-waves through the stock market, and had an immediate impact on grocery giant Kroger Co. (KR), which dropped 25% on the news.

Was this sell-off justified though? I'm not sure that's the case.

I can see Amazon making the Whole Foods merger work (if approved by regulators), as its logistics and distribution network should improve operations. However I'm not sure Whole Foods is a direct competitor for the Kroger customer.

To me it's similar to comparing something like Nordstrom or Tiffany to a Ross Stores. Sure they both sell clothes, but they don't really have the same customer.

Kroger has been a fairly consistent grower, producing high single-digit growth over the last decade. Analysts expect that to continue, and are projecting 7% growth going forward.

Kroger was quite overvalued from late 2013 to the end of 2014, but has seen a significant drop in share price since then and now sits 37% below 52-week highs.

The P/E is now just 11.4 based on 2017 estimates, well below historical levels. And the drop in share price has moved the dividend yield up to 2.2%, which isn't great, but is still higher than generally seen for the stock.

I don't expect a quick turn in share price, but this seems like an attractive entry point, and could provide 20% gains when valuation normalizes.

Is The Destination Shopping Experience Dead?

There has been plenty of commentary about the death of the mall, but I think Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) and Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) have what it takes to overcome the adversity.

Tanger operates and owns 43 upscale outlet shopping centers across 22 states, while Simon is the largest publicly traded REIT in the S&P 500 and operates 216 properties in the United States and internationally.

Both companies are strong financially, as evidenced by Simon's "A" credit rating from the S&P (a relative rarity for the real estate sector), and Tanger's also solid "BBB+" rating.

Tanger also owns an impressive 24-year streak of dividend growth, meaning it continued raising dividends through both the 2001 and 2008/2009 recessions. I think this is an impressive accomplishment, and shows that management is capable of navigating through a tough retail environment.

Simon can't claim the same however, having cut the payout in 2009. But it does have a strong record of dividend growth and capital appreciation, and has produced 9% annualized gains over the last decade compared with 6.8% from the S&P.

These companies are now trading at valuations not seen since the lows of the Great Recession, and as a result are offering compelling dividend yields for investors.

On top of that, I believe Tanger can produce 4% dividend growth and Simon 7% dividend growth going forward, which adds up nicely when tacked on to 5.6% and 4.6% initial yields.

Between those yields and future growth prospects, this looks like a nice entry point for long-term investors.

Farm & Country Living

The final stock on my list is Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), which is a rural lifestyle retail chain with 1,630 stores in the United States. The company provides merchandise that includes: livestock, pet and small animal products; hardware, truck, towing and tool products; heating, lawn and garden, power equipment and toys; and work/recreational clothing and footwear.

I haven't yet heard of Amazon breaking into the livestock feed business, so I think this specialized retailer may be able to somewhat avoid the concerns of Amazon disrupting its business.

Tractor Supply has been a steady grower, with 17.6% annualized EPS growth over the last 15 years. It had just one year of negative growth during the recession, but is looking at a slight decline in earnings in 2017.

This break in the growth narrative has caused a huge sell-off in the stock, moving it from a quite over-valued situation to a now under-valued one. Shares are off 45% from all-time highs and 36% from 52-week highs.

Tractor Supply is now trading at a 16.9 PE based on 2017 EPS estimates of $3.25. This is well below the Normal PE of 22.8 seen over the last 15 years, but is probably close to fair value when considering the lowered growth outlook.

That said, both the company and analysts that follow it are projecting double-digit growth going forward. With a yield now over 2%, I think this looks like a nice place to start scaling into a position.

Is Amazon A Buy?

After highlighting all of my retail picks, I wondered how Amazon itself looks like in comparison. Is the disrupt-er worth a buy?

Well...it depends.

If one looks at traditional valuation models using earnings, it appears that Amazon is insanely overvalued. It is currently trading at a 232 PE, well above its Normal PE of 173. It has put up annual earnings growth of 24%, but even that high of a growth rate gives a PEG of nearly 10. In short, at current prices and it would a decade of earnings growth to be valued anywhere close to a typical retailer.

However, Amazon is a bit of a different animal in that it purposely sells products at razor thin margins to increase market share and grow sales. It also plows nearly all excess cash back into the business to keep up with that growth. As a result, it seems to be valued more on cash flows than earnings, as you can see from the P/OCF chart below.

Here you can see that operating cash flows have grown at a similar rate to earnings, and that shares have closely followed the blue Normal P/OCF line of 23.0. When looking at this chart, it appears that Amazon is possibly even undervalued in comparison to its growth rate, as a modified "PEG" on this metric would be below one.

I won't list all of the charts here, but Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and Microsoft (MSFT) all trade at similar P/OCF/G ratios of around one as well. The difference is that their earnings more closely match their cash flows, so they are also fairly valued on a PE basis.

I don't own any Amazon personally, as it's been "too expensive" for me to buy for about 15 years now. Talk about a lost opportunity!

However, when looking at it through a different lens, I can see that maybe it wasn't too expensive all along, and may still be worth buying near $1000 today.

Summary & Conclusion

There's no doubt that this is a difficult time to be in the retail business. Between increased competition from Amazon and other on-line retailers , an "over-stored" retail footprint, changing consumer tastes, and stretched budgets from customers, many retailers are seeing flat-lining or declining earnings in 2017.

This drop in earnings has caused sentiment on the sector to sour, and dropped share prices to levels far below what I think is justified.

I've identified ten companies that I think have the financial strength and superior business models to overcome these challenges, and believe they present some attractive opportunities for contrarian investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO, ROST, SKT, AAPL, MSFT, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a Civil Engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.