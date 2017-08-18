Where's The Capitulation?

When we evaluate the present condition of the U.S. stock market, one conclusion is inescapable. While the market’s fundamental and long-term technical picture is still quite buoyant, the short-term health is less than stellar. This fact becomes increasingly clear as the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows continues to outpace new highs by a significant margin. Consequently, a market correction of sorts is underway and hasn’t yet run its course. The question is, when it finally ends will it bring down the secular bull market with it?

To answer this question we must examine the stock market’s profile from all vantage points: fundamental, technical, psychological, and monetary. The extent to which panic (e.g. 1987), overvaluation (2000-2002), or creditworthiness (2008) holds sway will determine the duration of a market decline. In a bull market characterized by a healthy corporate bond outlook and fair equity valuations, declines terminate abruptly after only a short period has elapsed. Since that is the case of the present bull market cycle, we should expect the latest correction to meet with strong buying interest once the market’s internal weakness has been flushed out.

August has a history of being the weakest month for equities, and since so many Wall Street pros are still at the Hamptons the market decline may have to accelerate before it gets everyone’s attention. Current volume data suggest there has been no capitulation yet, which means the point of maximum recognition hasn’t been reached. When the crowd recognizes that the market is in a weakened state it invites capitulation or panic selling. This can be ascertained by looking at NYSE upside/downside volume; historically, a 1:9 or greater up/down volume ratio indicates capitulation.

Thursday’s (Aug. 17) decline witnessed an up/down volume ration of nearly 1:7, which is one of the highest so far this year. But it’s still not quite enough to confirm that a market low is in place. Investors haven’t started to panic yet, but when they do the brakes will be applied very quickly to the market’s decline.

As previously emphasized, the single most important factor for determining the stock market’s internal health is the new 52-week highs and lows. This is because the new highs-new lows can arguably measure the incremental demand for equities better than any other tool at our disposal. It’s an excellent barometer for the internal health of the broad market. When it’s negative it reveals the presence of selling pressure; when it’s positive it shows the undeniable influence of demand for stocks. For the last couple of weeks the NYSE new lows have numbered above 40 on most days, a sign of internal selling pressure. What’s more, the high-low differential has been negative for the last few trading sessions. As long as new lows outnumber new highs we can assume that sellers outnumber buyers, and when this condition persists it means the market remains vulnerable to additional selling.

One way of isolating the stock market’s internal path of least resistance is to look at new highs-new lows from a rate of change (ROC) perspective. Rate of change shows the momentum of the cumulative new highs-lows and therefore points the direction of the market’s likely path of least resistance in the immediate-term. Below is the 1-month rate of change in the NYSE new highs-new lows. As you can see here, it’s in serious need of improvement before we get the next “all-clear” signal from the market. A decisive reversal of this indicator would also suggest that capitulation has been seen, at least on a short-term basis.

Ultimately, the decisive factor in when a market correction has gone too far is price. When informed investors believe the market represents a good buy in the wake of selling pressure, that’s when they step in to arrest the decline. As Alexis de Tocqueville observed almost 200 years ago, “Cheapness is the sovereign law of commerce.” Of course cheapness is a relative term which investors will incessantly argue over. In a bull market, though, cheapness is dear and buying opportunities are usually created after nearly every sharp decline of a few days’ duration. Widely watched benchmarks, such as the area between the 2,350 and 2,400 levels in the S&P 500 Index (SPX), are one place to monitor for potential buying interest to enter in. The influence of the psychologically significant 200-day moving average may also come into play (see chart below).

Conservative investors might therefore consider waiting for the “tape” to firm up and show improvement, especially with regard to the 52-week highs-lows, before making new commitments. Once the bottom is in, we should have plenty of opportunities at riding the push back to new highs.

