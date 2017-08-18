Verizon: Despite Intensifying Wireless Competition, A Dividend Increase Is Still Likely

This article will discuss why investors could expect a dividend raise over the next two weeks.

That's because Verizon is still highly profitable, and generates more than enough free cash flow to raise dividends.

And yet, Verizon could increase its dividend soon.

Verizon is dealing with intense pressure from T-Mobile and other low-priced competitors stealing market share.

By Bob Ciura

This is a difficult time for Verizon Communications (VZ). Competitor T-Mobile (TMUS) is disrupting the industry, by offering unlimited wireless data plans for low prices, in an effort to under-cut the larger telecoms. This has caused Verizon to lose customers.

Still, Verizon is likely to increase its dividend soon. Its 2016 dividend raise came on September 1st last year, which means it's time for another increase. Verizon is one of 265 Dividend Achievers, which have raised dividends for 10+ years in a row. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Verizon has seen competitive threats before, and it remains a highly profitable company. Going back to its predecessor companies, Verizon has an operating history of more than 100 years. It also pays an attractive 4.8% dividend yield. These two qualities place it on our list of blue-chip stocks. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

Verizon should be able to survive this current period of elevated competition, and could reclaim some of its market share over the next year, as 5G rolls out across the U.S.

In the meantime, investors can collect the hefty dividends, and are likely to receive a dividend increase over the next few weeks.

Business Overview

As previously mentioned, Verizon is under pressure, mostly from T-Mobile. T-Mobile is arguably the best growth story in the telecom industry right now. It added more than 8 million customers in 2016, which led to 16% revenue growth for the year. Much of this growth has come at the expense of the big carriers, like Verizon.

Verizon’s total revenue declined 4.3% in 2016, and by another 3.7% over the first half of 2017. Customer losses have caused revenue to decline, and Verizon’s recent decision to offer unlimited data plans itself to match the competition, have eroded wireless margins.

Source: 2Q Earnings Presentation, page 9

Fortunately for Verizon, it has found its footing as of late. Last quarter, it added 590,000 postpaid smartphone customers. Wireless churn was 0.7%, and has remained below 0.9% for nine quarters in a row.

Verizon has multiple catalysts to restore earnings growth in the years ahead.

Growth Prospects

First, Verizon is investing in the Internet of Things, an emerging technology that will power connectivity outside of just devices. Verizon has made multiple acquisitions to boost its IoT business, including the $2.5 billion acquisition of Fleetmatics, and the $900 million purchase of Telogis. In 2016, Verizon’s IoT revenue increased 39%, to $1 billion.

In addition, Verizon is investing in digital media and advertising.

Source: 2Q Earnings Presentation, page 11

Media and the IoT are both growth categories, and can be valuable complements to Verizon's core wireless and wireline businesses.

That said, the most important growth catalyst for Verizon is 5G. Verizon Wireless is the largest carrier in the U.S., and is Verizon’s cash cow.

Verizon conducted 5G trials last year, and plans to initiate a pilot program in 11 U.S. cities this year.

Verizon stated in its 2016 annual report that 5G speeds are 100 times faster than current wireless technology. It estimates the total market opportunity for 5G at $12.3 trillion, by 2035.

Verizon’s $3.1 billion acquisition of Straight Path Communications (STRP) will help the company gain more spectrum in preparation of a nationwide 5G rollout.

Verizon’s growth catalysts are the result of its high-quality network.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

Verizon is widely recognized as the best wireless network in the U.S. For example, last year market research firm RootMetrics ranked Verizon the best wireless network across six major categories, including overall performance, network reliability, network speed, data, call, and texting. 2016 was the 7th consecutive year that Verizon was ranked #1.

Verizon has spent billions to build the best network. Capital expenditures totaled $7 billion over the first half of 2017. Low-cost competitors like T-Mobile have caught up in 4G, to the point that consumers are attracted enough by lower prices to switch over. But, this could change once 5G rolls out, and consumers once again see the benefits of a high-quality network.

Another positive aspect of Verizon’s business model is that it is resistant to recessions. Customers are reluctant to give up wireless, Internet, and cable, even when the economy enters a downturn. This helped Verizon remain profitable during the Great Recession:

2007 earnings-per-share of $2.34

2008 earnings-per-share of $2.54

2009 earnings-per-share of $2.40

This consistent profitability allows the company to keep paying steady dividends to shareholders.

Dividend Analysis

Even though Verizon has seen elevated competition over the past year, leading to declining revenue and earnings, it is still likely to pass along a dividend raise for 2017. It probably won’t be big, but an increase is still an increase.

Over the past five years, Verizon has increased its quarterly dividend at a compound rate of 3%. This is still a nice raise ahead of inflation - especially for a nearly 5% yielding stock.

VZ Dividends Paid (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

A similar dividend growth rate is likely this time around. Investors should not expect telecoms to raise dividends at a high rate. Typically, dividend increases will be a percentage point or two above inflation. Verizon operates in a highly competitive and saturated industry, and it operates solely in the U.S.

Still, Verizon stock appeals to risk-averse income investors, who are looking for high yields and steady dividend increases.

Despite its operating challenges, Verizon should still be able to afford an increase this year. In 2016, Verizon had a payout ratio of 60%, based on the current annualized dividend payout as a percentage of adjusted earnings-per-share. For 2017, the company expects revenue and adjusted earnings to be roughly in-line with last year. This should allow for another modest dividend increase of 2%-3%.

Final Thoughts

This is a difficult time for Verizon, but it is still a highly profitable company and an industry leader. Its fundamentals have weakened in 2017, but it stands a good chance at returning to growth in the years ahead. In the meantime, the 4.8% dividend yield is quite attractive for investors who want current income, such as retirees.

A reasonable set of expectations would be for Verizon to announce a low single-digit dividend increase. Sometime over the next two weeks, Verizon could raise its quarterly dividend to around $0.59 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.