Nordstrom Needs To Prove Itself

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), like just about every other retailer, has been struggling to stay relevant in the past few years. JWN is a bit more insulated than some others due to its lack of direct competition in the high-end department stores and because its customer base seems a bit more loyal than what other retailers enjoy. But JWN hasn’t completely avoided issues by any means, and its share price has been stagnant for the entirety of this year. A very well-received Q2 earnings report had the bulls out ever so briefly, but it seems JWN is right back to its old ways. Is there anything to like here?

We’ll begin with the chart, and unfortunately for those that are bullish, the chart doesn’t necessarily agree. We’ve seen mostly sideways action so far this year, but the times the stock has rallied, it has been rather rudely rebuffed by the 200DMA. That line has been flat more or less for the entire year and that indicates a stock with no discernible trend. That’s exactly what Nordstrom is, and while it has made some attempts to move higher, they have all failed. The stock needs to clear the 200DMA decidedly before any rally can take place, and since that continues to fail, that’s the base case until it changes. Sustaining a rally in this environment without some sort of catalyst to spur it - like an earnings report - is going to be very difficult.

And speaking of earnings reports, the Q2 release was pretty good but failed to move the stock higher, and in fact, it is rather lower than where it was when the report was released. Total sales were up 3.5%, as the company’s online properties continue to post eye-popping growth numbers exceeding 20%, Rack continues to grow rapidly, and as comps surprised to the upside at 1.7%. While that doesn’t necessarily sound like much, keep in mind that the industry is having trouble hitting zero, so a 1.7% gain is quite the showing, and indeed, that was good enough to top analyst expectations. I was very pleasantly surprised by the showing of both the online properties and comp sales, so Q2 had a strong start.

Gross profit was down fractionally, however, as higher occupancy expenses as well as higher loyalty program costs weighed on margins, offsetting more full-price selling. Nordstrom has been investing for the future for several quarters now with growth in the Rack brand as well as its digital properties and that is reflected in both occupancy expenses as well as costs to put customers in its loyalty program. I am, however, emboldened by the higher rate of full-price selling, which is a huge benefit of Nordstrom’s inventory reduction strategy as well as its more focused merchandising on what is working and what isn’t. That in part means focusing on lines other than the legacy stores, and it continues to work. If Nordstrom can keep its current momentum, we should see gross margins start to tick up in the next few quarters.

In addition, planned supply chain and technology spending sent SG&A costs up 46 bps during the quarter, further squeezing operating margins that were already down due to lower gross profit. This is another area where Nordstrom has been spending in order to invest for the future, but at the same time, it is expensive and has some very real near-term costs. We won’t know for some time if these investments were prudent, but this management team has demonstrated it knows how to squeeze the most growth out of this company possible, so I’m giving it the benefit of the doubt. But again, at some point, the spending has to be outweighed by the benefits, and we aren’t there yet, as SG&A rose more quickly than the 3.5% revenue gain in Q2. I always focus on margins and Nordstrom’s are moving the wrong direction. While I can dismiss this as temporary for a little while, this cannot continue much longer if Nordstrom is to rally at some point.

The thing is that despite all the good news from a revenue perspective, Nordstrom is still facing some pretty weak growth prospects. EPS is going to be about flat to last year in 2017, and the same will be true for 2018, barring some shock higher or lower. Margins have the potential to be that shock as Nordstrom can turn off the spigot of higher SG&A spending, but will it? We don’t know yet, but what we do know is that right now, Nordstrom looks poised for flat EPS for the intermediate term. That, in turn, compresses the multiple people are willing to pay for this stock, and that’s a problem if you are expecting a rally.

Shares are already at 15 times this year’s earnings, so it isn’t like the stock is particularly cheap here. For a company with little in the way of earnings growth, I could pretty easily make an argument that’s actually quite expensive, although I think people are paying for the upside potential when/if those investments Nordstrom has been making finally pay off. For me, it looks like JWN is fully valued here, so while I don’t want to short it at $44, I don’t want to own it either. If it gets to the bottom of the channel again around $40, I might take a look for a bounce, but other than that, it doesn’t look interesting to me.

