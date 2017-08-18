Kirkland Lake Gold: Positive Catalysts

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Kirkland Lake Gold Update

KL data by YCharts

Kirkland Lake Gold (KLGDF) continues to exceed expectations, and I am one happy shareholder. Following a strong second quarter financial results, the company has announced several new positive developments which could positively impact the stock in the short-term.



For some background, Kirkland Lake is a mid-tier gold producer which is targeting 570,000 - 590,000 ounces of gold production in 2017 from mines in Canada in Australia. It operates high-grade, low-cost operations and has a solid balance sheet, while the company is also buying back some of its shares.

First point I'd like to make here: have you noticed the new symbol (OTC:KL)? Well, that's because the company has listed its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange; as of today (Wednesday), the stock trades under KL; previously, shares traded on the OTCQX under the symbol KLGDF. Management rang the opening bell today to celebrate. Watch the video of CEO Anthony Makuch ringing the bell here.

This is a huge accomplishment for this mid-tier gold producer, which, just 2 years ago, traded at a valuation lower than $1 billion. It's particularly good news for U.S. investors such as myself who previously held shares on the OTC listing. Other gold stocks listed on the NYSE include Goldcorp (GG), Yamana (AUY), Franco Nevada (FNV), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Listing its shares on the NYSE opens up the stock to more investors (such as hedge funds and institutional investors) and will likely increase trading volume and reduce stock price volatility.

In the past I have recommended investors try to buy the TSX listing KL.TO due to higher trading volume (1.67 million avg. volume); however, with the new U.S. listing on the NYSE, you should get just as much (if not more) trading volume on the US listing.



In my opinion, this listing also increases the likelihood of a greater portfolio weighting in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX); currently, the stock makes up just 1.22% of holdings in the GDX, while other miners such as Newcrest make up 7% and Goldcorp make up 5.85%. I would argue that Kirkland Lake is a far superior investment to those two stocks. Other precious metals funds such as the Tocqueville Fund (MUTF:TGLDX) and small-cap ETFs such as the Vanguard Small Cap Index (VSMAX), or mid-cap ETFs may also be interested in including Kirkland Lake in their funds, which would be positive for the stock from the increased buying.



Kirkland Lake is certainly deserving of this listing on the NYSE. I've been pounding the table on this stock for over a year now. My #1 overall gold stock pick for 2017 has killed it this year, advancing 101.57% (TSX listing (KL.TO), compared to a 10.33% gain in the GDX. The company now carries a market cap of close to $3 billion, up from $1.5 billion earlier this year.



This leads me to previous positive news releases which I've yet to cover. First, Q2 financial results were released on August 2. The company reported growth in free cash flow to $44.8 million and operating cash flow of $71 million. That is quite substantial as it means on an annual basis, the company is producing close to $200 million in free cash flow.

For a company with a $2.96 billion market cap, that is certainly worth noting; I calculate the stock carries a current EV/FCF of 14.9 (EV of $2.69 billion divided by $180 million FCF). The stock also has a forward P/E of 13.35, according to analysts estimates, posted at Reuters and Yahoo Finance.



Net earnings in Q2 totaled $34.6 million, or $.17 per share, compared to $.06 per share in the previous quarter. All-in sustaining costs plummeted to $729 per ounce on the back of higher production and higher grades. With gold at $1,280 per ounce, margins are currently very strong at $551 per ounce.



Revenue more than doubled and EBITDA rose 43% from the prior quarter and almost 3X Q2 2016's level. The company also repaid its debt using existing cash, but still ended the quarter with $267.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. Finally, Kirkland Lake repurchased 1.3 million of its common shares in Q2 and now has bought back 2.03 million shares of stock in total. This is among the most significant buyback programs in the gold sector (honestly, I can't even think of another miner that is repurchasing its shares currently, and even if I find one, I doubt it's at the same level).

Kirkland Lake also reported strong drilling results at several of its properties.

At Fosterville, the potential for mineral reserve expansion is pretty high; the company intersected 338 g/t gold over 33.6 meters (4.6 meters true width), 42.9 g/t gold over 49.5 meters (3.6 meters true width) and 11.4 g/t gold over 18.65 meters (18 meters true width). The first result included an intersection of 4,177 g/t gold over .95 meters, one of the highest grades I've seen reported at the mine.

Next, Kirkland Lake released high-grade drills from its Taylor mine in Canada, including 38 g/t gold over 3 meters and 59 g/t gold over .6 meters. The company thinks drilling could lead to growth in mineral resources close to the mine. It could also increase resource grades (the current resource contains 493,000 ounces measured and indicated at 5.6 g/t and 313,000 ounces inferred at 5.4 g/t. This is positive news for a mine that is expected to produce up to 55,000 ounces of gold this year.

Director and well-known precious metals investor Eric Sprott also continues to buy shares, purchasing 620,000 shares at $13.19 on August 14, according to insider filings. Sprott owns more than 10% of the outstanding shares of Kirkland Lake.

Kirkland Lake's recent share price rise can also be attributed partly to higher gold prices, however, the stock continues to outperform peers and will likely continue to do so given its recent NYSE listing, strong financial results, exploration success at Fosterville, Macassa and Taylor, and the potential of a takeover bid from a senior gold producer.

I'm a happy shareholder and think the company and its management team deserve credit for the strong performance, which should continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long kl, fnv.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.