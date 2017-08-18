Southern Company: Is Deliverance Near?

Investment Thesis: Energy to Lead

I am long Southern Company (SO), one of the world's largest diversified utility holding companies, operating 11 regulated utilities serving 9 million customers in nine states. Also, the company owns a growing generation business, natural gas storage facilities, mobile communication and fiber optics businesses and is a provider of customized energy solutions. Southern's service area includes some of the faster-growing parts of the U.S. I'm a shareholder largely because Southern's recent diversification puts them in a position to be an energy leader. The centerpiece is their 2016 purchase of AGL Resources and their expansion into renewable energy. I'm a shareholder in spite of two difficult projects: Vogtle Units 3 & 4 and the Kemper County coal gasification facility. I believe Southern has the potential for a healthy, long term future. The company has a clearly-stated dividend policy and is committed to growing the dividend. At an August 17 price of $47.92, and an annual dividend of $2.32, the current yield is 4.84%. Southern has increased the dividend for the past 17 consecutive years, making it one of David Fish's Dividend Champions. The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 3.5%. Southern is 2.49% of the market value of my retirement income portfolio and it provides 3.19% of the portfolio's income. As such, I'm not looking to add more shares. The point at which I would consider adding more would be a 5% yield, or $46.40. I've set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to notify me if the stock nears that level.

The Southern Company service territory map shows the states where Southern Company's subsidiaries operate:

Georgia Power serves 2.4 million customers with 87,000 miles of power lines and approximately 17,600 MW of electric generating capacity.

Nicor Gas serves nearly 2.2 million customers in Illinois with 34,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and 150 Bcf of underground storage.

Atlanta Gas Light serves more than 1.5 million customers with 32,600 miles of natural gas pipelines and 6.1 Bcf of storage capacity.

Alabama Power serves 1.4 million customers with 78,000 miles of power lines and 13,000 MW of electric generating capacity.

Gulf Power serves 447,000 customers with 9,300 miles of power lines and 2,600 MW of electric generating capacity.

Virginia Natural Gas serves 290,000 customers with 5,500 miles of natural gas pipelines and .75 Bcf of storage capacity.

Elizabethtown Gas serves 283,000 customers in New Jersey with 3,200 miles of natural gas pipelines and .15 Bcf of storage capacity.

Mississippi Power serves 186,000 customers with 7,000 miles of power lines and approximately 3,100 MW of electric generating capacity.

Florida City Gas serves 107,000 customers with 3,500 miles of natural gas pipelines.

Chattanooga Gas serves 64,000 customers with 1,600 miles of natural gas pipelines and 1.2 Bcf of storage capacity.

Elkton Gas serves 6,000 customers in Maryland with 100 miles of natural gas pipelines.

Golden Triangle Storage owns 13.5 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity in Texas.

Central Valley Gas Storage owns 11 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity in California.

Jefferson Island Storage & Hub owns 7.3 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity in Louisiana.

Southern Power owns 3,170 MW of natural gas generating capacity in Alabama; 2,900 MW of natural gas and solar generating capacity in Georgia; 1,770 MW of natural gas and solar generating capacity in North Carolina; 1,370 MW generating capacity in Texas (115 MW of biomass, 303 MW of solar and 955 MW of wind); 1,210 MW of natural gas generation; 720 MW of natural gas generation operating or under development in Minnesota; 770 MW of solar generating capacity in California; 590 MW of wind generating capacity in Oklahoma; 90 MW of solar generating capacity in Nevada; 70 MW of solar generating capacity in New Mexico; and 40 MW of wind generating capacity in Maine.

SouthernLINC Wireless operates a 127,000-square-mile wireless communications network serving the Southeast.

Southern Telecom is a fiber optics company with 1,300 miles of cables installed in the Southeast.

Southstar Energy Services, based in Georgia, offers quality natural gas products and services.

Pivotal Home Solutions' Illinois offices offer home repair, maintenance and leasing plans in several states. New Hampshire offices offer these services in several states.

PowerSecure provides distributed infrastructure, offering primarily commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina innovative solutions to meet their individual reliability, energy efficiency or green objectives.

Pivotal LNG specializes in liquefied natural gas production, delivery and transportation in Texas.

Sequent Energy Management specializes in natural gas asset portfolio optimization in Texas.

Southern's unrealized potential

My natural inclination is to be a value investor because I'm not drawn to high flyers but rather to companies that have fallen on hard times but still have a solid foundation and the potential to grow again. This is how I see SO. The above list of subsidiaries indicates a broad footprint of opportunity. The company is doing many things well, but it has two heavy "yokes" around its neck named Vogtle and Kemper. As for Kemper, it appears that we will have a distributed energy grid long before coal gasification becomes a competitive energy source. Thus, SO and other utilities will be harnessing wind and solar rather, along with natural gas, rather than coal gasification. As for Vogtle units 3 & 4, it is not yet known whether the project will be completed and how the total cost will be divided among Southern shareholders and Southern customers.

My history with Southern Company

My involvement in the stock market began in 1982 when I joined an investment club. The club's focus was growth stocks, so we never studied utility companies. As an individual investor, my initial purchase of Southern Company stock was in June, 2008 at $35.76. I closed the position in August, 2012 at $46.88. I established a new position in November, 2012 at $42.99 and closed the position in March, 2014 at $43.34.

I sold SO for two reasons. One was my sense that Southern was not embracing opportunities in renewable energy and distributed energy. The other reason was that I had become weary of reading about cost overruns and delays in the construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 at Southern's nuclear power facility near Waynesboro in eastern Georgia and at Southern's Kemper coal gasification plant near Meridian, Mississippi. (More about those projects below.) Even though the Vogtle and Kemper projects continued to be bogged down, I decided to re-establish a position in Southern when the company was in the process of acquiring AGL Resources. In September, 2015 I established my current position in SO at $42.51. I had been a shareholder of AGL prior to its merger with Nicor in 2011. Ironically, AGL (which assumed Nicor's GAS ticker symbol) started in 1856 as the Atlanta Gas Light Company. Legacy Nicor operations continue to as Nicor Gas. Legacy AGL Resources operations continue as Southern Company Gas. The current cost basis for SO is $45.63. Southern currently is 2.49% of the portfolio.

Three Snapshots

Let's take a look at three snapshots of SO provided by F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends and Better Investing. The F.A.S.T. Graph shows a very steady, slow-growth stock trajectory.

The F.A.S.T. Graph shows a very narrow trading range, indicating low a beta, or relative price movement vis-a-vis the overall market. Simply Safe Dividends confirms this, showing a rare beta of .012. (A beta of 1.0 would be average.)

The orange line on the F.A.S.T. Graph indicates a Price/Earnings ratio of 15. Prior to the Great Recession during 2007-09, the P/E was 15 or slightly above. It dropped below 15 during the depths of the bear market (early 2009), and continued below 15 until mid-2010. The stock has brushed that number around December, 2013 and mid-2014, but otherwise has traded above this level. (The F.A.S.T. Graph shows adjusted, or operating earnings.)

The table at the right of the F.A.S.T. Graph indicates a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A-, a dividend yield of 4.8% and a P/E of 16.6. The current P/E shown in the Simply Safe Dividends data is 17.9. Better Investing table reflects GAAP earnings. Because of all the special items related to the Kemper and Vogtle projects, current earnings per share is a difficult metric to use. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates 2017 operating earnings to be $2.95. A P/E ratio of 15 would require the price to decline to $44.25.

Simply Safe Dividends puts Southern Company's dividend safety at 90, meaning its dividend is safer than 90% of the companies in the Simply Safe Dividend universe. Dividend growth, on the other hand, is among the lowest at 18%. The yield is relatively high at 83--higher than 83% of the companies in the SSD universe. The stock is about 4% above its 52-week low of $46.20.

The 5-year table from Better Investing indicates slow and steadily dividend growth, from $1.94 in 2012 to $2.22 in 2016. The current annual dividend is $.58 per quarter, or $2.32 annually. The payout ratio is high, at 87.2% in 2016, which is about the average for the past 5 calendar years. One of my favorite metrics is the high yield that's been reached for each of the past 5 years. The yield reached 5.0% in 2013, topped out at 5.2% in both 2014 and 2015, and slipped to 4.8% in 2016. The current yield is 4.84%.

The twin challenges of strategy and execution

Thomas A. Fanning, 60, is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Southern Company. He has been with SO for more than 35 years. He has been President since August, 2010 and assumed the CEO and Chairman roles in December, 2010.

I'm sure he would like to be remembered as the CEO who led Southern's expansion into natural gas and other fuel sources, particularly through the 2016 acquisition of AGL Resources. However, in addition to those accomplishments, he will be remembered as the CEO who led Southern during the difficult Kemper and Vogtle projects.

Utility companies absolutely must have excellent long range planning. I give SO high marks for acquiring AGL Resources and for moving more fully into the arena of alternative fuels and distributed energy. Big projects apart from acquisitions, however, have been problematic. The extremely long lead time now required for nuclear power plants makes it close to impossible to be confident that a project will be completed on time and within a budget. The technology of natural gas extraction changed very rapidly, making this fuel source the "go to" fuel of the past decade. This left Southern Company "holding the bag," actually two bags. They have been trying to complete two projects involving other fuel sources, when hindsight indicates that both were ill-advised.

Southern's strategy failed to anticipate cheap natural gas. Southern's execution has been hindered by a range of problems, some of which have been beyond their control--such as new regulations imposed after the Fukishima disaster in 2011 and the bankruptcy of Westinghouse.

Southern's big bet on Vogtle

The US Atomic Energy Commission built a demonstration pressurized water reactor at Shippingport, Pennsylvania, which was operational from 1957 until 1982. Westinghouse and General Electric both placed commercial reactors in service in 1960. By 1989, 109 nuclear reactors generated 19% percent of U.S. electricity, becoming the second-largest power source behind coal.

The construction of new nuclear plants slowed drastically in the 1990s, as demand for new units fell and nuclear opposition grew around the country. The events at Three Mile Island (Pennsylvania) in 1979 and Chernobyl (Ukraine) in 1986 raised concerns about the safety of nuclear power.

One hundred and four nuclear reactors currently operate in 31 states, generating about 19% of U.S. electricity, including more than 70 percent of the nation's carbon-free electricity. The total U.S. nuclear production amounts to more than 800 billion kilowatt-hours and is the third-largest electrical energy source behind coal and gas.

Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, operates The company operates six units for Alabama Power and Georgia Power at the Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan, Ala.; the Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley, Ga., and the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Ga. Southern Nuclear is the licensee of two new nuclear units currently under construction at Plant Vogtle (Units 3 & 4), which are among the first new nuclear units in the U.S. in more than 30 years. Southern owns 45.7% of the project.

In 2006, Southern Nuclear applied for an Early Site Permit. In 2008, Georgia Power Company signed a contract with Westinghouse for two reactors. In 2009, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission authorized construction to begin. Unit 3 was supposed to be operational in 2016 and Unit 4 in 2017, at a cost of $4.4 billion. Various delays and cost increases have occurred through the years. In March 2017, Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy because of $9 billion in losses from its two U.S. nuclear construction projects--Vogtle 3 & 4 and the SCANA (SCG) Summer Nuclear Station Units 2 & 3. (The Summer project was recently abandoned.)

The total cost of the Vogtle nuclear plant expansion is likely to top $25 billion dollars and could reach over $27 billion, according to a Southern Co. filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the wake of the Westinghouse bankruptcy, the U.S. Department of Energy has approved a new service contract that makes Southern Nuclear the overseer for completing the units' construction.

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), the parent company of Westinghouse, has agreed to pay up to $3.68 billion to the Vogtle owners in monthly installments between October, 2017 and January, 2021. The deal is contingent upon Toshiba reaching a similar agreement with SCANA regarding the Summer project. Toshiba reported a $8.6 billion loss for the March 2017 fiscal year. Toshiba's costs ballooned after the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, as safety requirements became tougher and the construction of the Westinghouse reactors fell behind schedule. Paul Bowers, CEO of Georgia Power, said on June 12, 2017:

"We are pleased with today's positive developments with Toshiba and Westinghouse that allow momentum to continue at the site while we transition project management from Westinghouse to Southern Nuclear and Georgia Power."

Kemper was supposed to be ...

On June 28, 2017, the company announced that it would suspend all coal gasification operations at Kemper and simply use natural gas instead. This was recommended by the Mississippi Public Service Commission in their ruling to disallow increased rates to cover Kemper's continued construction and maintenance costs for gasification. The company thus far has invested $7.5 billion in the project.

A June 28, 2017 article by ARS Technica reported that:

"The Kemper County plant was supposed to be a cutting-edge demonstration of the power of "clean coal," and, despite running five years late and more than $4 billion over budget, Kemper was able to start testing its coal gasification operations late last year." The company may re-visit the issue with the Commission at some point in the future.

The Kemper County project was conceived in the early days of the Obama Administration, when alternative energy sources and clean energy were receiving increased federal support. In an April, 2009 SA article, Larry Bellehumeur noted that natural gas was trading 70% lower than its peak of close to $14 per 1000 cubic feet in August, 2008. His article was entitled: "Natural Gas: Short Term Bear, Long Term Bull." Larry wrote a follow-up article in August, 2009, "Natural Gas: Grim Outlook Through Late 2010." The article opened with these words:

"Seems like a decade ago that natural gas hit its highs in 2008. Natural gas closed at an unbelievably low price of just over $3. With the winter heating season not starting up again for another few months, natural gas seems destined to fall below $3, barring some miraculous event."

The Kemper County project seemed like a good idea when it was being developed. The two SA articles referenced here reflect the widespread belief that the sharp decline in natural gas prices would be temporary. In retrospect, it now appears that Southern Company was "ahead of its time."

Construction on the plant began in mid-2010. It was supposed to cost $2.4 billion and be operational by mid-2014.

During the 2017 Q2 earnings call, CEO Tom Fanning gave a thorough update of the Kemper project, including:

"This past February, Mississippi Power filed an updated economic viability study, which indicated that operating the IGCC on lignite would be less economic than operating the combined cycle on natural gas in most future scenarios. The primary factor driving this result was an updated natural gas price forecast reflecting lower sustained prices of almost 25% over the long term. Recall, Kemper was conceived at a time when natural gas prices were approximately $10 per million Btu and had significant market volatility. "In May of this year, it was determined that a critical component, the superheater section of the syngas coolers would need redesign and replacement over the next two to three years. Replacement of the superheaters would require significant lead time for design, fabrication and installation and add significantly to cost above the cost cap. Even though we all felt we could achieve commercial operations in the near ­term, this issue hurt the sustainable operating profile of the plan."

In the 2017 Q2 earnings call, Arthur Beattie, Chief Financial Officer, reported a Q2 loss of $1.38 per share, compared with earnings of $0.67 in Q2 2016. For the six months ended June 30, the loss was $0.73 per share, compared with earnings of $1.20 per share for H1 2016. CFO Beattie estimated earnings for Q3 2017 will be $1.06 per share.

The morass of these two projects makes it difficult to use traditional metrics like price/earnings ratios. It's like observing the destruction of a tornado. We won't know exactly what the situation looks like until everything is cleaned up. The projects have required a great deal of time and money, but it appears that the worst is over. In his Q2 comments, CFO Beattie put the twin problems in perspective, including an affirmation of the company's dividend policy:

"We have accounted for probable outcomes of the Kemper project, which assumes no return on or return of gasification ­related investments. ... we forecast an ongoing reduction to annual EPS of approximately $0.08 to $0.10 per share. The resulting long ­term trajectory still reflects growth of approximately 5%, beginning in 2018. We will formally update our long­term EPS guidance after we have a Go/No Go decision for Vogtle. The base financing plan was developed before the Westinghouse bankruptcy and essentially reflects a Go scenario and approximately a 5% long­-term EPS growth rate. Most importantly, our dividend trajectory remains intact under either a Vogtle Go/No Go scenario. The Southern Company board of directors has increased the dividend every year for the past 16 years. And for nearly 70 years, the company has paid a quarterly dividend that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter. Our dividend objective is to provide regular, predictable and sustainable growth. In turn, the board's dividend decisions had been predicated on a robust review of our long-­term financial plan including risks, assessments for a variety of different outcomes. While purview over the dividend decision remains with our board, we believe annual dividend increases of $0.08 per share are sustainable."

So, you've just been given the company's dividend goal for the foreseeable future.

Can Southern deliver?

Southern investors and potential investors will be watching the next developments in the Vogtle and Kemper stories. It's mind-boggling to see a massive, time-consuming project like Vogtle still facing a "No/No Go" decision at this late date.

The company's success beyond Kemper and Vogtle, along with its size and borrowing power, give the company confidence that they can grow by 5% annually and can raise the dividend by 8 cents annually for the foreseeable future. It seems reasonable to me that if the Kemper and Vogtle projects had not been launched, the dividend increases could be in the range of 16 cents annually, and the stock price would be closer to $75.

A side-by-side comparison with WEC Energy (WEC) shows a 3.5% dividend growth rate for SO and a 13.7% 5-year DGR for WEC. Where SO has had 5-year earnings per share growth of zero, WEC has grown EPS by 6.3%. Finviz estimates an EPS growth rate for SO of 3.1% for the next 5 years, while estimating a 5-year EPS growth rate of 5.6% for WEC. The 2012 price range for SO was $41.80-$48.60. The 2012 price range for WEC was $33.60-$41.30. WEC's current price is $64.08.

In recent years, it's understandable that Southern shareholders might view the Kemper and Vogtle projects and say (or pray), "Deliver us, o Lord!" Whether or not Southern is able to deliver on future earnings growth depends to a large degree on the ultimate disposition of these two projects, which involve multiple actors, including the public service commissions of Georgia and Mississippi.

Sometimes, deliverance is a long time coming!

I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. Your responses enrich our discussion. What's your opinion of, or experience with, Southern Company?

