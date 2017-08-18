AT&T: Stick To Facts

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been the subject of some interesting speculation of late particularly with what is going to happen with the merger with Time Warner (TWX), but we saw today that the Wall Street Journal has just reported a key milestone has been reached, which solidifies our prior thesis that this thing is a done deal. Before discussing the new developments we need to remind you why we felt it was done. It had nothing to do with the fact that there were few cases to be made for monopolization or unfair advantages, but rather had to do with moves made by management. What do we mean? Recall AT&T made a bunch of executive changes, and in addition, took moves to finalize the financing of this deal.

The real first sign was the shaking up management. Second, was this year's largest corporate bond sale. Both of these moves suggest that this merger is a done deal. It was in this set of news that John Stankey's name first garnered wide attention, who recently told us CNN was here to stay if the merger happens. Effective August 1st Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson announced three major executive changes. First, Lori Lee who was Global Marketing officer took over leadership of AT&T International. The second move was the appointment of John Stankey to take on the lead of the Time Warner integration team, and in this role he is working with Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes to plan for a transition of Mr. Bewkes to assume lead of AT&T's new media company post-merger.

You simply do not do these types of things if you do not know a merger is coming. Finally, John Donovan, became CEO of the new AT&T Communications segment, which is comprised of AT&T's Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, and Technology group. The takeaway being the internal movement and creation of new segments assures us the deal is all but safe. As for the money, the company took on a serious on-boarding of new debt. While the merger is costing in the ballpark of $85 billion, AT&T is raising about $22.5 billion through a seven-tier bond offering. The sale had bond maturities ranging between 5.5 and 41 years. This is a serious amount of cash being raised for an already debt laden company.

So as rumors continue to swirl, we stick to facts. That said, the Wall Street Journal has in its article informed us that the talks between the government and the companies is now in the advanced stages. What is holding back finalization is the fact that there still isn't a confirmed antitrust chief at the Justice Department that would ultimately sign off. Of course, the person up for the role is Makan Delrahim, however the United States Senate is officially adjourned until after Labor Day, so we still have at least two weeks about until there is more clarity. You may be asking why the government even needs to formally review further if it is obvious there are not antitrust issues. The answer is that they have to examine each and every issue that could reduce competition, most notably, potential impact of content makers competing with Time Warner, as well as who is in control of customer data and how they are safeguarded. We view these issues as minimal, and stand by our prediction that this deal could close by the end of Q3. With this news of advanced stage talks occurring courtesy of the WSJ piece, we feel confident about this move.

We have already covered the fiscal situations of the company in great detail and have discussed what each brings to the table. Ultimately the one major risk factor we must watch is the debt. Let us be clear. The huge debt burden is the number one risk to the company, but given the moves to raise new amounts of capital, and the executive moves made, we can all but be certain that this is a done deal. 2017 is a big year. Looking ahead independent of the merger, AT&T will see revenue growth in the low-single digits, with adjusted earnings growth in the mid-single digits. As for cash flows, the company has maintained its guidance and thus that means it is aiming for $18 billion for the year and a dividend payout ratio of 70%. Time Warner, is outperforming in its own right and once fully incorporated into the AT&T umbrella we can return to focusing on innovation once again, and it has been quietly continuing to do so as we have previously discussed, as well as dividend growth. We maintain a long-term buy.

