Ross Stores: A Winner In Retail

Ross Stores (ROST) stock is jumping today after reporting very strong second quarter earnings. The stock, though, remains well off its early 2017 highs despite the growth narrative in off-price retail being about as strong as ever. Given this disconnect between fundamentals and price, we believe ROST stock still has material upside even after today's big pop.

Today's big pop is quite telling because it comes against a rather horrid retail backdrop. The big department stores like Macy's (M) and Nordstrom (JWN) reported disappointing numbers recently. Meanwhile, the sky is falling in athletic retail as Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Foot Locker (FL) released what were nothing short of horrible numbers for this past quarter.

But the winners in retail keep winning. Home Depot (HD) reported solid results, while off price retail got a pair of good reports from ROST and TJX Companies (TJX). The results from TJX and ROST confirm that off price remains a winning a strategy in today's rapidly changing retail world where price and convenience take precedence over quality

From this standpoint, the recent sell-off in ROST stock doesn't make much sense. Although the off-price retail story hit a snag with TJX's Q1 results in May, more recent Q2 results from TJX imply that the company is back on track. Meanwhile, ROST has beaten top and bottom line estimates for 5 quarters in a row now.

In other words, the off-price retail growth narrative is back on track while the ROST growth narrative never really lost any steam. Due to robust comp growth, earnings are expected to rise 13% this year at ROST. That is on top of ~13% growth last year, and ~13% growth the year before that. So this really is a low-teens earnings growth story without much volatility.

EPS this year is expected to be around $3.20. That means ROST stock is trading at 18.3x FY17 earnings for ~13% growth. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is trading at a bigger multiple (18.5x) for lower growth (~10%). That disconnect exists because of an irrational fear related to all of retail.

That disconnect will slowly fade as ROST and TJX continue to post robust growth amid an ugly retail backdrop. In this sense, ROST stock will benefit from both multiple expansion and earnings growth. This two-fold tailwind will result in handsome profits for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, TJX, ROST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.