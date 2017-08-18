Microsoft: Coco Isn't A Positive Catalyst, Wait For A Pullback

However, Coco isn’t a positive catalyst for the company’s stock. I believe waiting for a deep correction should be the focus of long-term investors.

Microsoft (MSFT) is planning to bring blockchain to the enterprise world by offering enterprise-ready features. The company unveiled Coco Framework, an open-source blockchain networking system. Microsoft’s intention is making Coco a common open-source platform to run blockchain protocols efficiently by allowing enterprises to meet their key requirements for shared business processes.

Although Coco seems to be a new cutting-edge technology for allowing enterprises to utilize the power of blockchain, that’s partially true. This article delves deeper into discovering whether Coco is really a breakthrough technology, and worth-pondering into.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

Will Coco Really Expand Blockchain’s Scope?

Although the blockchain technology has been touted to be a long-term catalyst to transform supply chain and logistics management, the most essential component of shared business process, blockchain’s unproven scalability and confidentiality are preventing enterprises to adopt the technology. Coco will address this issue.

Coco will rely on "Confidential Consortium,” (hence the name), in order to offer customers scalability and confidentiality on any blockchain network protocols including ethereum, hyperledger, multichain and corda, to name a few. The idea is offering customers scalability through higher networking speeds, and confidentiality via leveraging the trusted execution environments (TEEs), such as Microsoft’s Virtual Secure Mode (VSM) available with Windows 10 and Intel’s (INTC) Software Guard Extensions (SGX). Both VSM and SGX are tools intended for offering developers added security features at the processor-level.

VSM works by utilizing the virtualization extension parts of processors to provide security to the stored data in the memory. VSM allows a hypervisor, the core of virtualization, to remain attached with hardware, instead of the host OS. In this way, the VSM instance remains separated from the normal OS functions.

SGX, on the other hand, utilizes a part of the processor known as secure enclave to keep code and data separated. The processor’s access control feature guards code and data. To guard code and data during execution, a region of protected memory known as enclave page cache (EPC) is used.

I certainly believe Coco’s appeal lies in addressing scalability and confidentiality while developing enterprise-grade blockchain apps. However, the point is Coco is primarily an extension of VSM or SGX for blockchain. Both VSM and SGX address security issues at the datacenter level in many areas of cloud, such as big data computing, NFV (network functions virtualization), secure monitoring and many others. Coco’s aim is to bring these advanced security features in the realm of blockchain. While Coco is certainly capable of expanding blockchain’s scope, at the same time it will bring VSM and SGX into the limelight. Coco’s significance will be overridden by that of VSM and SGX.

Investors’ Angle

Blockchain’s appeal lies in highly secure transactions, i.e., it’s a technology which is by default secure. The attempt to make it more secure using advanced hardware-level security features is more beneficial for the CPU-makers (read Intel/IBM). For Microsoft, though, the benefit will be indirect. Its ethereum blockchain platform will see increasing adoption since Microsoft has started to integrate ethereum into Coco.

Microsoft’s stock is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 27.2x, and a P/S multiple of 6.4x. At these valuation metrics, I believe the stock is certainly not cheap. Microsoft’s nearest competitors, such as IBM (IBM) and Oracle (ORCL), are trading at P/E multiples of 11.9x and 22.3x, and P/S multiples of 1.7x and 5.5x respectively.

Since Coco will be platform-agnostic, its beneficiaries will include IBM for hyperledger and Intel for SGX, from the valuation point of view. Intel is not a competitor, though, since it’s not a software player. However, Intel’s valuation is compelling.

I believe $60 is an actionable stop point below which Microsoft will be a wise long-term investment. I am not willing to offer the stock any P/E multiple that’s beyond Oracle’s P/E multiple. From that standpoint, 22x is the maximum P/E multiple I believe the stock deserves for the rest of 2017, assuming that Microsoft’s bottom line will expand at a CAGR of around 20% in the long-term. At this rate, the stock will trade at today’s price with 22x P/E multiple even a year later.

Since its two closest competitors are trading at P/Es ranging between 12x and 22x, as mentioned above, and both the competitors are innovative in their respective fields, to me 22x is the upper limit for Microsoft on a trailing 12-month basis, given all its new technological advancements happened a year ago, and apparently no new technology the company is developing. Instead, it’s playing with older technologies in such a way as if they’re new, such as Coco.

This implies all the new technologies Microsoft has developed are priced in. It’s no rocket science. Meanwhile, competitors like Amazon (AMZN) are becoming fiercer, which implies there’s no certainty Microsoft’s bottom line will continue to rise at the same pace, i.e., the speed of the last two years (CAGR of 35%).

Revenue continued to fluctuate wildly in the same time-frame. So, it’s uncomfortable as an investor for me to offer the stock over 6x sales multiple for its price. I believe around 5x would be something the stock deserves. Therefore $60 is an actionable stop point for Microsoft, per my analysis.

Conclusion

Microsoft is a pioneer in developing blockchain technology. It’s also a front-runner in hybrid cloud. However, these technological advancements are already priced in its stock price, as I explained. I won’t recommend buying the stock above $60 and I believe a market-wide correction would be the best time to buy the stock.

