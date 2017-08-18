3 Simple Steps To Rebalancing Into Winners

When markets get volatile, which hasn't happened in a while, people often look to rebalance their portfolio. The problem is that they often do it wrong in my experience. Too many people look to add to losing positions to "average down." A better strategy is to add to winning positions.

Sell Your Losers

I have been a frequent advocate of "averaging down" in my career. It made the most sense to me for many years. Buy more of a company that you've gotten beaten up on, to bring down your cost basis. It makes some logical sense.

The problem is that the logic is flawed. A lot of times, a company's stock gets beaten up for good reason. Because we are emotional creatures, we overlook or rationalize away, that we might be wrong.

The markets are powerful measures of value. While the stock market can frequently be wrong in the short-term (and often is), it's never wrong in the long-term. You need to know the difference about when the market is wrong and when you are. This is part of what goes into controlling our emotions to become better investors, which I talked about in a recent piece.

One piece of advice I think all investors should follow is to "sell your losers." While this advice doesn't apply only during market corrections, it applies especially well then too.

Selling your losers comes with some contingencies. The first is that you have to come up with a good definition of "loser." That's tough. Here's how I look at it.

A loser isn't just a stock that falls in price, it's a stock that falls by a lot relative to a normal historical range of valuations. That is, if the company normally trades between certain TTM and forward PE ratios, and breaks out of those ranges, then I become very concerned.

Another factor I use is time frame. I am a position trader, meaning I like to hold my investments for years. So, a small loss over several months or even quarters will not bother me. Swing traders would tighten up their time frames and the amounts of reasonable short-term losses to wait out.

When a stock falls off a cliff, then I am really concerned. Often, when a stock has a straight down move, that means there is something really wrong and that there could be more downside follow through. That was the straw that broke my back with Altria (MO), which I talked about here, that led me to suggest selling Altria stock (to great criticism).

There is a lot to be said for "the trend is your friend." When a trend starts to move against you in a big way, sometimes it's time to cut your losses, stand on the side and really dig deep into the company while you wait to see if you should re-enter. Learning more about a potential investment is never a bad idea.

Right now, I would be selling slow growth, overvalued companies across the board (in consideration of tax ramifications for a handful of investors of course). I would also be selling companies that are simply not executing on their business plans. There's no reason to ever wait for management to improve if they aren't already moving in that direction, there's too many good companies doing the right things to invest in instead.

Buy the Best Big Companies on Sale

It's rare that you can buy the best companies in the world on sale. Why? Because everybody knows they are the best and the valuation is rarely attractive. The market prices these stocks efficiently and usually overvalues the largest ones. Why? Because of the effect of ETFs putting more money into mega-cap companies as people buy the PowerShares QQQ (QQQ) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

When there is a correlated market correction, everything moves down together, that is about the only time you can get certain companies with decent PEG ratios (one of Peter Lynch's favorite criteria). That is about the only time you can buy the big strong companies on sale.

The company I tell everybody to buy if it's on sale is Google (GOOG). Everybody knows Google, now Alphabet. Sort of. What most people know is that it the main search engine on the planet, makes a lot of money on advertising and owns YouTube. There's a lot more though. Eventually, the company will start spinning off companies that will go straight into the S&P 500.

There are other great large companies near the top of the holdings for the QQQ and SPY that are worthy of your attention. Scour those lists because when money starts going back into the stock market, instead of out, those will be where one big group of winners are due to all the money that goes into indexes now.

Buy the Fastest Growing Small Companies Too

One of Peter Lynch's ideas for finding stocks that go up is that, "small companies grow to large companies." Finding those companies is a trick though that requires a lot of hard work.

Most people don't bother much with small companies because they equate it with risk. That is a mistake for most investors, even dividend growth investors. I run a screen for companies with market cap of 1 billion to 10 billion, and certain growth characteristics, that is currently showing 89 companies worth learning about. 35 of them pay a dividend.

Ultimately, risk is a function of knowing the companies you are investing in. Don't roll dice, study the companies and industries they are in.

One company I know very well, Exact Sciences (EXAS), which I've written three articles about recently (see my profile), is one of those super fast growing companies. It's likely to turn profitable next year or early in 2019 (a key criteria to making big returns, in my experiences, is investing just BEFORE they go profitable). It's also a takeover target someday. I add more of it for new clients whenever it has a correction. And I recommend that my new investment letter clients do the same. Exact Sciences is one of the companies on my "Growth 20" stock list at Margin of Safety Investing.

Every person will have different risk tolerance for small company stocks, so picking how much of a percentage of your portfolio goes into small stocks is something each person must consider for themselves. Here's a couple charts that might help:



Notice that since the Great Recession, QQQ has vastly outperformed. I covered why here. But also notice that the iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) of smaller company stocks slightly beat the modern market proxy SPY. More risk in smallcaps? Are you sure?

This chart is from just before the "tech wreck." Notice what has outperformed since 2000. Given that small cap stocks as a group came back to the S&P 500 lately, does it strike you that maybe this is the time to buy small cap stocks again. It does for me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.