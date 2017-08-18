Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

If EIA reports a storage injection of 41 Bcf, it would be compared to +12 Bcf last year, and +53 Bcf for the five-year average.

EIA reported a headline +53 Bcf change yesterday. Before adjustments, the change in storage was +44 Bcf, which was 4 Bcf lower than our forecast of +48 Bcf. Be sure to read our natural gas storage report for the week ended Aug. 11 here.

For the week of Aug. 18, we expect an injection of 41 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

Lower 48 production, after not falling below 73 Bcf/d for the first 14 days of August, averaged 0.4 Bcf/d lower than the previous week, pulling this week's production average lower. Canadian gas net imports also dropped as pipeline maintenance in Canada plagued takeaway capacity issues. Power burn, on the other hand, moved higher week over week despite moderate temperatures. This continues to highlight what lower natural gas prices are doing to the physical demand for gas. All other demand variables moved lower week over week.

Here's where we stand on a daily implied basis:

If EIA reports a storage injection of 41 Bcf, it would be compared to +12 Bcf last year, and +53 Bcf for the five-year average.

