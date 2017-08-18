Hundred Thousand Dollars Income Portfolio - The Market Is Simply Overpriced

A significant position for the portfolio has been opened in Exxon Mobil. This is a mispriced company in the current environment with significant appreciation potential and a strong dividend.

I sold the entirety of the portfolio's position in the S&P 500 Investment Trust, a hard decision given its backbone nature to the portfolio. But the market is simply overpriced.

The portfolio has continued to grow its income and advance towards its goal. However, it remains to be seen if this is an increase that will stick.

The Hundred Thousand Dollars Income Portfolio, thanks to suggestions from Seeking Alpha and my own decisions, allowed me to take a trip to Portugal two weeks ago.

The Hundred Thousand Dollar Income Portfolio represents my own personal portfolio and is working towards an aggressive goal of 250 thousand in annual income. The portfolio is working towards accomplishing these goals by moving away from low-paying ETFs and risky individual investments and instead moving towards the reliability and dividend growth of dividend aristocrats. These investments will allow the portfolio to grow its income while maintaining safety in its cash flow.



Introduction





The original article for the Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio was written more than two years ago. After the article was published, a number of commentators on Seeking Alpha asked about the portfolio that has allowed me to personally retire. As a result, roughly two years ago I wrote the first article on the Hundred Thousand Dollar Income Portfolio. In the time that has since passed, I have read the advice of my Seeking Alpha followers and made a number of changes.



The most recent article on the Hundred Thousand Dollar Income Portfolio was written 8 months ago, in January. In this article, I discussed a new significant investment in Aflac (NYSE:AFL), a company that in my opinion was, and continues to be an incredible undervalued company. One of the most significant changes that has come from me writing about the portfolio for Seeking Alpha is the establishing of a goal for the portfolio.



More than a year ago, I established the goal to grow the portfolio to 250 thousand dollars in annual income, or more than twice its present income. This would be accomplished, with help from my Seeking Alpha followers, by changing up the investment composition of the portfolio, as discussed above. To accomplish this goal, I planned to use the existing portfolio along with $0.5 million in new cash I was adding to the portfolio. The portfolio has made exciting progress thus far.



However, partially for simplicity purposes for writing articles, and also because this portfolio covers my retirement expenses, none of the annual dividend income from the portfolio will be invested back into the portfolio. Instead, this dividend income will be withdrawn from the portfolio and used to cover my life expenses or be placed into other investments. However, so far the increases in dividend income of the portfolio, thanks to Seeking Alpha, have allowed me to take some wonderful trips with my family.



Lisbon, Portugal

This picture above is from Lisbon, Portugal, two weeks ago. And investment advice from my Seeking Alpha followers is what helped to provide me with the disposable income to take this trip with my family.



Portfolio





Let’s dive straight into the juicy details.



Name (Ticker) Share Count Yearly Dividend Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) 4000 $12,320 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA: VTI) 6000 $13,680 Healthcare Property Investors (NYSE: HCP) 3000 $4440 AT&T (NYSE: T) 3000 $5880 Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) 3000 $12,960 Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) 1500 $0 Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) 3000 $8280 Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) 3000 $10,080 Realty Income (NYSE: O) 4000 $10,080 Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) 3000 $6240 Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) 30000 $18,000 Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) 1000 $0 Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE: BUD) 2000 $8760 Vanguard Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA: VHT) 1500 $3000 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: VDE) 3000 $7080 Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ) 1500 $4800 Altria (NYSE: MO) 2000 $4880 Aflac 2500 $4300

Annual Dividend Income: $134,780

Cash: $428,789



Portfolio Discussion





The portfolio’s income has increased respectably over the past 8 months, but a significant portion of this is due to seasonal fluctuations in the income of different companies in the portfolio. For example, out of the roughly $10 thousand increase in annual income, 60% of it can be attributed to an increase in Frontline’s dividend as the company dividend varies by quarterly earnings. It will be interesting to see if this sticks. Part of the reason for the Frontline investment was its significant, though varying, dividend potential.



I am happy with the direction that my investments have been taking, particularly the portfolio’s recent investment in Aflac. Aflac’s stock price is up more than 10% since the start of the year when the investment was made, and some dividend income is always nice on top of the company’s dividend potential. However, I do not plan to sell it anytime soon, and instead plan to hold onto the company due to its long-term dividend potential.



Market P/E Ratio - Market Watch

However, I am making some other changes to the portfolio. Specifically, I am selling the portfolio’s entire investment in the S&P 500 SPDR Investment Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), something that has long been a core of the portfolio. However, since Donald Trump’s election, likely due to his promise to spend massive amounts of money, such as $1 trillion on infrastructure, and support American companies, the market has skyrocketed to new highs with the current market P/E ratio at just under 25.



Due to Trump’s history of lying, I do not believe that many of these investments will come to fruition, and given that it has been a decade since the last market crash, I believe the market is rising to a level that’s too high. The dividend yield on this S&P 500 SPDR Investment Trust has dropped to less than 2% at present market prices at the sale of this entire position at roughly $247 per share provided me with $741 thousand in immediate capital, a very significant chunk, while decreasing dividend income by almost $15 thousand annually.



Exxon Mobil Project - Exxon Mobil

Of this $741 thousand, roughly $320 thousand was used to buy 4000 shares in Exxon Mobil, making it one of the new largest positions in the portfolio. The position was opened at roughly $80 per share, or roughly 5% above current prices. However, the position has replaced much of the cash earned by the S&P 500 position, while still increasing the overall cash pile of the portfolio to more than $400 thousand. This leaves me some respectable dry powder, should the market pull back some.



This is thanks to Exxon Mobil’s yield of more than 4%.



Exxon Mobil is obviously not as safe of an investment as the S&P 500 Investment Trust. And that’s okay, I don’t expect it to be. However, what it does is provide me with respectable cash flow, and thanks to its dividend aristocrat status, provide with cash flow that I can anticipate to continue growing for decades to come. That cash flow should help move the portfolio towards its goal of $250 thousand in annual income.



Exxon Mobil Shareholder Rewards - Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil’s commitment to shareholders can be viewed from this image of the company’s industry leading shareholder distributions. From 2008 to 2012, the company, with a present market cap of roughly $340 billion, had total shareholder distributions of more than $145 billion, higher than all of the company’s competitors combined. Out of this, the company paid out a very impressive $40 billion in dividends, holding on to its dividend aristocrat status.



The company also used its amazing cash generation ability to repurchase $100 billion of shares. That has allowed the company to reduce its shares outstanding from 7 billion after the Exxon-Mobil merger and 5.1 billion after the XTO acquisition to 4.5 billion at the present time. This decrease rewards shareholders doubly by increasing EPS per share and decreasing the company’s fairly expensive dividend expenses going forward. As a significant shareholder, I look forward to seeing the company continue doing this going forward.



On top of that, Exxon Mobil has had a difficult time recently, which puts its price at incredibly low compared to the rest of the market. The company is currently yielding more than 4%, an incredibly high yield for a dividend aristocrat in the current market. In my opinion, investing in Exxon Mobil now is like investing in another dividend aristocrat in 2008. I have discussed Exxon Mobil in more detail in this Seeking Alpha article, but suffice to say, I am pleased to have this opportunity available for me to utilize my capital in today’s sky-high market.



I am currently saving the rest of the cash as dry powder should another similarly exciting investment reveal itself. I look forward to reading what you guys think of this change in the comments.



Conclusion





The Hundred Thousand Dollar Income Portfolio has continued to progress towards its goal, a difficult task in today’s sky-high market. The portfolio has seen its income increase respectably over the past 8 months, however, it’ll be interesting to see if these increases hold since they are mainly due to regular variations in dividend from companies like Frontline, that have a strong dividend, but no reliable increasing dividend.



The only change in the portfolio since January is I have sold the portfolio’s entire position in the S&P 500 SPDR Investment Trust, thanks to its sky-high price at the present time. This was a significant decision given the position’s backbone nature for the portfolio. Out of this, roughly 40% of the cash was put into a new position in Exxon Mobil, a company with a strong history of rewarding shareholders and one that is currently well priced compared to many other stocks in the market.



The rest was saved for a rainy day. I look forward to reading what you guys think about the portfolio’s changes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, BUD, CELG, CVX, ED, FRO, GILD, HCP, JNJ, MO, O, T, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.