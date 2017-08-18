KBC Group: Second Quarter Results Indicate A Strong H2 To Come

According to us, these are indications that the group will continue to flourish in the second half of 2017.

KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSF) published some very decent Q2 results last week. We believe that these results showed several indications that this trend will continue throughout the last half of 2017.

Indications for a strong H2 2017

To better understand KBC's financial statements, we first take a look at the company's business model. KBC is a non-traditional bank, in the sense that it is constantly researching new opportunities and innovations. One of the ways the group tries to do this is by broadening its playground into Eastern-Europe. This strategy has proven itself quite fruitful and has boosted the company's international markets business unit towards profitability. Meanwhile, KBC is already the market leader in Western European markets, but the current low-interest rate climate is troubling and weighs on bank's ability to profit. To get a competitive advantage over other banks there, the company pays special attention to increasing profit margins and cutting costs. The bank also relies heavily on customer volumes in order to increase its economies of scale. We believe that KBC was able to deliver on almost all these factors in the first half of this year, which sets the company up for a good second half of 2017.

First and foremost, there is a strong growth that is gaining momentum. Total income grew 9.6% pre-tax and 33.4% after-tax in the first six months of this year. This is one of the best result KBC has had in the last 5 years, and the company still does not seem to be losing traction on its growth. The growth is principally caused by higher non-life insurance results, higher net fees and commission income and most importantly the income of financial instruments at fair value through P&L. The latter improved total income by €192 million because of the higher value of derivatives used for asset- and liability-management purposes (mainly CZK swaps). KBC group also managed to keep operating expenses relatively stable. As a consequence of this decent profitability, the group now has a very strong return on equity of 20% for H1 2017, in comparison to 18% in FY 2016.

We believe this growth will almost definitely continue, as the company keeps improving its margins. KBC works on its margins and this is noticeable: current net margin is at 37.83% for H1 2017, while net margins for H1 2016 were at only 31.08%. This is a considerable improvement for a financial institution that has to deal with extremely low European interest rates. Especially relative operating costs, in comparison to total income was significantly lower and led to some nice economies of scale.

To further profit from its large position, the group is growing its market-share by taking over industry-competitors. Only recently KBC upped its presence in Eastern-Europe by taking over United Bulgarian Bank. This led to increasing customer volumes, which are already showing in this quarters' results. Loan volumes were up 4% YoY and deposits went up 8% YoY, leading to extra room when it comes to solvency.

The strong volume growth might as well be one of the reasons why banking kept up in comparison to last quarter, even with the current low-interest rates. Net interest income declined about 4%, yet still performed very well given the tough circumstances.

Also, insurance is performing relatively well and is structurally sound. The premium income from insurance increased a strong 6%, while insurance claims fell by 9%. On the other hand, we must mention that life-insurance product sales were down 12% QoQ and 26% YoY. As a result of the high premiums, KBC's total non-life insurance income still increased by 28%. Furthermore, due to the increasing premium income, KBC’s non-life combined ratio for H1 2017 was at 84%, which is exceptional. Furthermore, the company also benefited from a positive impairment of €71 million, as a result of a write-back.

Another reason why we believe KBC will prosper in H2 17 is the further positive impact on the group’s international markets. The business division has only been profitable since 2015, yet it is gaining traction at full speed. The unit's results for 2017 are already at about 70% of 2016's. Especially Ireland is a core business, and now that the capital deployment plan for said market is ready and looking promising, we believe that for the next half year this business unit will only further boost the groups’ strong results.

Lastly, we believe that questions surrounding the ECB’s continuing support will further up the company's stock price. Germany is currently looking into the legality of the current ECB policy. With an increasing demand to lower support and increase interest rates, perhaps soon we will see interest rates in Europe hike again, which will only improve KBC’s and other financial institutions’ profitability. Given that KBC now has a very strong EPS of 3.49 (in comparison to 2.6 H2 2016), combined with a relatively low P/E of 10.71 (industry average is 18.78) we think that this makes the stock undervalued.

Takeaway

KBC is a decent stock, and we have little to no reason to believe otherwise. The company is performing at the top of its game and shows a growth that is not ready to stop yet. Almost all business units are performing well, given the current harsh market environment and once circumstances will change for the better, KBC can only follow in doing so. In preparations of this, the company is improving its margins and expanding its reach further into Eastern-Europe. All of the above factors lead us to believe that KBC will continue to blossom in the second half of 2017, just like it did in the first half.

