Hormel Foods: Timely Bolt-On Acquisition Adds To Long-Term Appeal

Hormel has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years which shows its ability to thrive in a variety of markets.

Written by Nick McCullum for Sure Dividend

Hormel Foods (HRL)has been struggling lately, primarily due to low turkey prices.

Case-in-point: look at Hormel’s stock price over the past decade. The security soared after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, before plummeting and stagnating for more than a year.

Hormel trades around $34 right now, down from an all-time high near $45 achieved during early 2016.

Source: YCharts



However, Hormel’s long-term growth prospects remain bright. The company has grown successfully over the years, primarily thanks to many years of successfully acquiring and scaling the operations of smaller food operators.

Just how successful has Hormel been?

The company’s dividend history can give some indication. With 51 years of consecutive dividend increases, Hormel is a member of both the Dividend Aristocrats and the Dividend Kings, which are elite group of dividend stocks with 25+ and 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases, respectively.

Hormel’s impressive track record is largely due to its ability to acquire smaller players in the food production industry.

Importantly, the company recently announced another sizeable bolt-on acquisition: the purchase of Fontanini Italian Meats & Sausages. The acquisition comes at an opportune time, as Hormel’s sizeable turkey segment (operating as the Jennie-O Turkey Store) experiences commodity-related operating difficulties.

This article will analyze Hormel’s recently-announced acquisition of Fontanini Italian Meats & Sausage and determine whether Hormel continues to hold appeal for dividend growth investors.



Business Overview & The Fontanini Acquisition



Hormel Foods is a highly diversified producer, marketer, and distributor of food and food products.

The company operates in five reporting segments:

Refrigerated Foods

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Grocery Products

Specialty Foods

International & Other

Source: Hormel Foods Consumer Analyst Group of Europe (CAGE) Presentation, slide 5



The acquisition mentioned in the title and introduction of this article is Hormel’s purchase of Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages, a transaction that was announced on August 17th. Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages is owned by Capital Wholesale Meats, Inc.

The Fontanini business is based out of Chicago, Illinois (where it will continue to operate after the closure of the acquisition) and will be part of Hormel’s Refrigerated Foods segment (already the company’s largest segment based on revenue). More specifically, the Fontanini business will operate in the ‘foodservice’ division of the Refrigerated Foods segment.

Hormel is not purchasing the shares of the counterparty of the transaction, as is typical in these types of bolt-on acquisitions.

Instead, the transaction was structured as an asset sale. Hormel’s effective purchase price is $425 million, subject the customary working capital adjustments.

$425 million is a significant sum, even for a company as large as Hormel. However, it appears that Hormel could opt to pay for this deal in cash (though it may opt to issue some debt for an additional cash buffer). For context, Hormel had $548.9 million in cash and equivalents at the end of the most recent quarter, more than enough to fund the acquisition.

The Fontanini acquisition is of strategic importance to Hormel, as it bolsters the company’s rapidly-growing foodservice division. Here’s what Hormel’s Chief Executive Officer had to say about this needle-moving transaction:

This is a strategic acquisition for our high-growth foodservice division. We have delivered a strong track record of success in the foodservice industry with a growing portfolio of customers in the lodging, restaurant, healthcare and college and university sectors. The Fontanini® brand is highly regarded, and the addition of these products to our portfolio will allow us to accelerate growth for both Hormel Foods foodservice and for Fontanini through expanded distribution and new customers.”

– Jim Snee, President and Chief

The Fontanini acquisition will also be highly synergistic.

Fontanini’s branded products compliment Hormel’s existing brand portfolio, but more importantly, the Fontanini plant and production facility that Hormel will acquire as part of the transaction has capacity to produce many existing Hormel products.

This indicates that the transaction will both increase Hormel’s revenues (through the sale of new Fontanini products) while simultaneously reducing expenses (because Hormel can move additional capacity to the Fontanini production facility that it is acquiring).

Hormel’s foodservice head gives more color on these characteristics below.

The Fontanini business perfectly complements our branded foodservice business. We are excited about this new partnership and our ability to leverage key Hormel Foods resources such as R&D, operations, supply chain and finance to grow this dynamic business. While we are focused on ensuring a seamless transition and continued stewardship of the Fontanini® brand, we are also excited about leveraging their new state-of-the-art production facility, which has additional capacity to produce many Hormel Foods products.

– Jeff Baker, Group Vice President of Foodservice at Hormel Foods

Interestingly, Capital Wholesale Meats (Fontanini’s parent company) appears to be a family-run business. Capital Wholesale Meats was founded by Oriano Fontanini, and his two children Gene and Joanne Fontanini currently serve as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Vice President, respectively.

Because of this, investors should take note of whether these two important leadership figures will remain with the company after the acquisition closes (as they will likely have no financial reason to continue working after the sale).

The following quote can give some insight into this question.

Hormel Foods has an excellent reputation as one of the strongest food companies in the world with a track record of successfully acquiring family-owned businesses like ours. This acquisition will allow Fontanini to strengthen under the Hormel Foods umbrella given its leadership in retail combined with our shared leadership in foodservice. Through this business, the Fontanini family has left its mark on the world. Partnering with Hormel Foods will allow us to expand that mark. I couldn't be more proud of all that we have accomplished and I look forward to seeing where we go next.

– Gene Fontanini, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Wholesale Meats, Inc.

The statement ‘I look forward to seeing where we go next’ sounds as though Mr. Fontanini will continue to work with the company post-acquisition, although this is far from a concrete commitment.

Hormel’s original press release on the Fontanini acquisition is notably devoid of details (outside of purchase price).

However, Hormel Foods has indicated that the company will provide additional color on the terms and benefits of this transaction on its third quarter earnings conference call, which is scheduled for August 24th. We will be following the conversations held during this conversation call and will update the investment community accordingly.

For investors looking to learn more information about this merger from a primary source, here’s a link to Hormel Foods’ press release announcing the transaction:

As of right now, it is difficult to say how attractive the terms of the merger are because investors still lack most of the details.

As mentioned, Hormel did not discuss the terms of the transaction outside of the price ($425 million), so Hormel’s investors have no sense of how much earnings the company is acquiring for the $425 million it is paying.

As well, the seller – Capital Wholesale Meats, Inc. – is a private business, so it does not publish audited financial statements.

The private ownership structure of the selling business means that investors cannot use Capital Wholesale Meats’ financial statements to determine the underlying earnings power that is being acquired by Hormel Foods, which means the valuation of this purchase will be unknown until at least Hormel’s third quarter conference call (and it could remain unknown forever).

With that said, I have confidence that this acquisition will succeed in building value for Hormel Foods’ shareholders. This belief is largely driven by the company’s impressive history of successfully-integrated bolt-on acquisitions.

Indeed, it is hard to overstate the importance of acquisition to Hormel’s historical growth. Consider the past four five fiscal years as an example. During this time period, Hormel has spent $2.2 billion on acquisitions, nearly 3x the amount that it has earmarked for capital expenditures.

Source: Hormel Foods Annual Meeting Presentation

For readers that are looking for more specific evidence of Hormel’s expertise in successfully executing acquisitions, here are two significant & accretive acquisition that Hormel has closed in the last three years, and one divestment:

July 13, 2015: Hormel acquired Applegate Farms for $774.1 million

May 26, 2016: Hormel acquired Justin’s LLC for $280.9 million

May 9, 2016: Hormel sold Diamond Crystal Brands for $110.1 million

So why does Hormel focus so heavily on acquisitions?

Well, the company has a well-defined internal process to identify and evaluate potential acquisition candidates. This systematic approach helps Hormel to invest in only the most attractive opportunities.

Another factor that has made Hormel’s acquisition strategy even more powerful is the company’s willingness to divest from non-core, low-profitability brands and deploy the proceeds into more attractive acquisition-based investment opportunities.

The following diagram shows several examples of high-margin businesses (defined as mid-teen operating margins) that Hormel has acquired, as well as low-margin businesses (defined as low single digit operating margins) that Hormel has sold.

Source: Hormel Foods Annual Meeting Presentation

The sale of low-margin businesses to purchase high-margin businesses is an example of excellent capital allocation from Hormel Foods, and is a critical reason why the company’s historical investments have been so successful for shareholders.



It has also resulted in a very high average return on invested capital for Hormel. The company’s ROIC is compared to that of its peer group in the following diagram.

Source: Hormel Foods Annual Meeting Presentation

To conclude, there has not yet been very many details released on the terms or growth prospects of Hormel’s Fontanini acquisition. However, investors should note Hormel’s strong acquisition track record. This company’s pedigree indicates that the Fontanini acquisition adds to Hormel’s long-term investment appeal.

Competitive Advantage & Recession Performance



Hormel has a durable competitive advantage thanks to having well-known brands in a very slow-changing industry.

The company’s most famous product, SPAM, is a fantastic example of this. While the product itself has not changed much over time, sales have grown tremendously thanks to Hormel’s willingness to invest in its supply chain and distribute the iconic product to new markets.



Hormel Foods is one of the most recession resistant stocks in our investment universe. The company has grown its adjusted earnings-per-share during 28 out of the last 31 years, a feat achieved by only 4 businesses in the S&P 500.

Hormel’s recession resilience can also be demonstrated by considering the company’s financial performance during the Great Recession of 2007-2009. The company’s adjusted earnings-per-share trend during this time period can be seen below:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.54

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.52 (3.7% decrease)

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.63 (21.2% increase)

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.76 (20.6% increase)

Hormel’s adjusted earnings-per-share declined by just 3.7% during the Great Recession of 2007-2009, and the company’s profits soared to new highs in the subsequent year thanks to two years of 20%+ adjusted earnings growth.

So why has Hormel performed so well in historical recessions?

The company’s previously-discussed brand recognition plays a factor, but the more important reason is Hormel’s price diversity.

Hormel Foods owns an attractive mix of premium brands (Muscle Milk, Wholly Guacamole) and bargain products (SPAM, Dinty Moore). When times are good, Hormel’s premium products will perform well; conversely, when times are tough and disposable income is constrained, products like SPAM should outperform.

This moderates the company’s performance through the business cycle, and allows Hormel Foods to perform well during a wide variety of economic environments.



Valuation & Expected Total Returns



Hormel has been the leader of its peer group in terms of historical total returns. Over the last decade, Hormel has compounded its shareholders’ capital at a fantastic 16% per year.

Source: Hormel Foods Annual Meeting Presentation

The purpose of this section is to determine whether Hormel continues to hold appeal for long-term dividend growth investors at its current stock price.

At the time of this writing, Hormel is trading at $34.01. The company is expected to report adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.65 in fiscal 2017. These two figures imply a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6x for Hormel Foods.

The following diagram compares Hormel’s current valuation to its long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line



Hormel’s current price-to-earnings ratio is 20.6 and its 10-year average is 18.0.



After adjusting for rock-bottom interest rates, the stock’s valuation is certainly reasonable and Hormel continues to hold investment appeal for conservative, buy-and-hold investment accounts (though it isn’t a screaming bargain).

Valuation expansion will not be a significant driver of Hormel’s stock price performance. Instead, Hormel’s future shareholder returns will be driven by the company’s earnings growth and generous capital returns.

Hormel has compounded its adjusted earnings-per-share at a rate of 11.5% per year over the past decade. Given the company’s M&A expertise, we believe that ~10% annual earnings growth is feasible for Hormel.

The company’s total returns will also be boosted by steady dividend increases, which are unlikely to stop for this dividend growth giant.

Hormel has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years, and has paid more than $1 billion in cumulative dividends over the past 5 years with an overall dividend payout ratio of 36%.

Source: Hormel Foods Annual Meeting Presentation

Hormel also repurchases shares, but does so mostly to offset the dilutive effects of stock-based compensation. On a net-net basis, Hormel’s share count has not meaningfully been reduced over time, at least not compared to other shareholder-friendly stocks who devote much more capital to share repurchases.

Source: YCharts

Despite Hormel’s impressive dividend growth history, the stock’s yield does not stand out from its peers. Hormel yields 2.0% right now – roughly in-line with the average yield in the S&P 500 Index – but the company’s dividend growth rate means that investors yield on cost will grow rapidly over time.

Hormel is likely to deliver ~12% total returns over full economic cycles, composed of:

~10% adjusted earnings-per-share growth

~2% dividend yield

Final Thoughts



Hormel Foods’ recently-announced acquisition of the Fontanini meat business should excite the company’s investors. After all, Hormel has grown to its current size largely due to its expertise in successful acquiring smaller companies and scaling their production and distribution through Hormel’s supply chain.

While there are still some uncertainties surrounding the acquisition (after all, a valuation has not been announced), Hormel’s track record and stringent acquisition standard imply that the deal is highly likely to be immediately accretive.

And, Hormel’s valuation remains reasonable. While the stock is not a screaming buy, it is near fair value. Buying high-quality businesses near fair value and holding them for the long run is a fantastic method for building wealth.

Hormel continues to be a buy for dividend growth investors that think for the long-term.

Interested in more dividend ideas and analysis? Check out Undervalued Aristocrats, our Marketplace service. We'd love to have you on board as we share some of our best ideas and a weekly review of our coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.