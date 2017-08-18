How Safe Is The Dividend Of Enterprise Products Partners?

However, the dividend is likely to remain unaffected thanks to the fee-based model of the company and the promising outlook of US shale oil.

As EPD has lost half of its value in the last 3 years, its generous dividend is the only consolation to its shareholders.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has lost half of its value during the last 3 years, including a 10% plunge only in the last month. As a result, its exceptional dividend yield, which currently stands at 6.7%, is the only consolation to its shareholders. Therefore, it is critical to its shareholders to determine whether the dividend of the company is safe.

First of all, Enterprise Products has an enviable record of dividend growth. To be sure, it has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive quarters. Nevertheless, due to the ongoing downturn in the oil market, which has proved much more persistent than initially expected, no dividend can be considered safe in the oil sector without further examination. The shareholders of Kinder Morgan (KMI) and other MLPs should have learned this lesson well.

Moreover, the payout ratio of Enterprise Products, which has been hovering around 100% in recent years and currently stands at 128%, is worrisome, at least on the surface. However, despite the plunge of the oil price in the last 3 years, the earnings of the company have remained quite resilient, as they have fallen only 20% during this period thanks to the fee-based model of the company. This is a remarkable performance, particularly given that most midstream MLPs have seen their cash flows collapse during the same period.

It is also critical to note that US shale oil producers have adjusted to the new environment, of low oil prices. Consequently, shale oil production has become profitable even at oil prices around $40. This is the reason that the US oil output has been growing since last year and is approaching its record levels at full speed. To make a long story short, the cartel of OPEC seems to have lost its pricing power due to the competency of shale oil producers, who have drastically reduced their breakeven point in the last few years. Therefore, US shale oil production is likely to continue to grow in the foreseeable future and hence Enterprise Products, which greatly benefits from increased volume movements, is likely to significantly benefit from this trend. In fact, this is the exact reason that the management of the company decided to acquire the Azure gathering and processing assets.

While the outlook is quite promising for the company, it is always worth checking the balance sheet in order to determine the viability of the dividend. The net debt of the company (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $26.0 B. While this debt load may seem excessive on the surface, it is only about 10 times the annual earnings. Therefore, the debt pile seems quite manageable and is not likely to hurt the dividend anytime soon. In fact, most MLPs carry a much higher debt load (compared to their earnings) than that of Enterprise Products.

Finally, some of the shareholders are worried that the rising interest rates may hurt the stock. Indeed higher interest rates are likely to negatively affect the stock in two ways. First of all, as MLPs are attractive to investors for their high dividend yield, higher interest rates are likely to compress the P/E ratio of most MLPs, including Enterprise Products. To be sure, thanks to the current low interest rates, the stock is now trading at a trailing P/E=20.2, which is markedly high for a slow-growth stock. Therefore, if the Fed keeps raising the interest rates as per its plan, the P/E ratio of Enterprise Products is likely to shrink. Higher rates are also likely to increase the cost of servicing the debt, i.e., the interest expense of the company. All in all, higher interest rates are likely to negatively affect the stock. Nevertheless, investors should note that higher interest rates will not affect the dividend in any way. Therefore, while the stock is likely to face pressure from the upcoming hikes of interest rates, the dividend will almost certainly remain unaffected.

To sum up, Enterprise Products is one of the very few MLPs that have managed to maintain their profitability almost intact during the ongoing downturn in the oil market. While rising interest rates are likely to exert pressure on the stock price, the dividend is likely to remain unaffected thanks to the fee-based model of the company and the promising outlook of the US shale oil producers.

