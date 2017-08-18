Equus Recovering From Botched Merger

There is still value in the fund for those with the patience to wait.

My original interest in the Equus Total Return Fund (EQS) was strictly value. It doesn't pay a dividend, it doesn't have a history of positive performance and is struggling to transition itself into an operating company. When I first became interested the fund was trading at $0.50 (fifty) cents on the dollar. Since that time NAV rose to a peak of $3.37, about +15% from my initial purchase, and share prices have tracked higher along with it.

My goal was to liquidate when the fund completed its plans or liquidated, which were the only two options I saw at the time and really the only two available to it today. The exit became clear late last year when fund managers received approval to move forward with a merger and then the merger itself. That deal involved MVC Capital (MVC) and one of their subsidiary holdings and was never completed. MVC found a better offer and took it instead, leaving EQS out in the cold.

Over the past 6 months the fund has seen a decline in NAV along with a sharp decline in share prices due to preparations and fall-out from the botched merger. I'm still holding my shares and showing a nice profit. The question now is what to do next?

EQS 2nd Quarter Update

EQS just released their 2nd quarter update and it looks like the fund is bouncing back from the recent debacle. Since the last report net assets have risen by $0.7 million or 1.6% with a 1.95% increase in NAV to match. The gains are attributable to increases in the value of some portfolio holdings as well as two relatively unexpected healthy cash injections.

from the EQS press release

The holding in MVC Capital continues to pay off despite the fact the merger deal fell through. EQS still holds a substantial amount of shares and those shares are on the rise. Oddly enough because they sold their energy company to someone other than EQS. The press release states that shares rose 9.5% between reporting periods and those shares have risen further since. In addition EQS also received more shares in lieu of dividend bringing the total up to 483,090. The value of the position increased from $4.3 million to $4.9 million, a gain of 14%.

The company received an unexpected cash injection in the form of repayment of the loan to Biogenic Reagents. The loan was originally $2.0 and thought lost due to non-performance of the company. Earlier this summer the company's assets were sold off as part of their own liquidation which resulted in full repayment with interest. A sum of $2.4 million and a gain of 20%.

Another unexpected cash injection came in the form of termination fees related to the botched merger. The fee was $2.5 million and brought cash reserves up to $13.143 million or a little more than 31% of net assets.

The value of Pallet One, the nation's largest manufacturer of shipping pallets, held steady over the quarter. This investment has seen a steady rise in value over the past 2 years as trailing EBITDA gains held in the double digits. The increase appears to have plateaued but decline is not indicated.

The value of Equus Energy also held steady, $6.25 million, and has shown no change over the past 2 quarters. This investment is still showing a net loss but is up substantially from the lows seen during the depths of the oil market correction.

Non-performing assets Equus Media Development Company and 5th Element Tracking are still on the books and valued at roughly $1.2 million. I call them non-performing because the media company is little more than an unrealized loss waiting to be written off the books and the other is basically a junk bond that may or may not get paid back. It is listed as due 3/18 and an income producing asset.

There Is Still Value For The Patient Investor

Even discounting the non-performing portions of the portfolio there is value for speculative minded and patient investors. With share prices at $2.35 and NAV at $3.12 the discount is near -25%. Writing off the non-performing assets drops NAV to $3.0325 and narrows the discount to -22.5% and still a bargain.

There are three possible outcomes as I see it. The first is the management will continue to fumble with their transformation and erode the cash position by drawing salaries and paying fees. It has already taken more than 3 years to complete and there have been no indications of what's going to happen next. This would be bad.

The second is that management will be able to complete a transformation and turn EQS into an operating company of some variety. An energy company seems like the obvious choice but maybe there is something they can do with Pallet One. A transformation would unlock the CEF value trap that is EQS and allow shares to trade at value. This nearly happened earlier this year during the run up to the anticipated merger with USG&E but the discount gap was not quite closed but the deal fell apart.

The third is that they will be forced to liquidate. A sale of assets may not result in full reclamation of portfolio value for investors but at least the cash would be unlocked and we could all walk away. The risk is of course the sale of assets and the potential for buyers. Pallet One is a no-brainer, anyone with global business and particular shippers could be interested. The energy portfolio is a little trickier to handicap as it is primarily lease-holdings on working and non-working wells as well as development rights on a handful of properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The MVC Capital position could theoretically be terminated at any time but likely used to re-acquire shares of EQS held by MVC.

I'm Still A Holder, Could Be A Buyer

I will remain a holder of this fund for now. My paper profits are comfortable and the opportunity for more is still there. If I did not already hold this one I would likely still be interested from the value perspective. I don't think this is an appropriate fund to build your retirement on but it is a nice little value play for speculative/risk-on type of capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.