Can The Permian Keep Growing At $50 Oil?

We looked at the numbers and think the forecasts are more hype than reality.

Permian Basin output ramp-up is the main reason that U.S. oil production has befuddled many earlier predictions of a big decline. It has been a constant source of growth and a constant source of headaches to many oil bulls. As is common in life, people extrapolate the recent past to the infinite future. Hence, statements like these have now become commonplace (emphasis added):

'Right now, a lot of producers have significant opportunities that are economical to develop under $40/bbl,' Occidental President and CEO Vicki Hollub the CERAWeek crowd on Tuesday afternoon. She said that Permian production could eventually grow to 5 million bopd. 'I just think it is going to depend on oil prices. It will be there one day, it is just a matter of how fast it can get there.' 'Today, you can grow the company at 5%, at $40-oil,' said Pioneer Executive Chairman and CEO Scott Sheffield. He compared the potential of the Permian to Ghawar field in Saudi Arabia. 'You could easily see 8 to 10 MMbpd out of the Permian by 2027.' He went on to say that the Permian could contain an estimated total of 160-170 Bbbl of recoverable oil.

People do occasionally get caught up in the moment, but Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has made the bold claim even in its annual report.

Source: PXD 2016 Annual Report

We think PXD (and the rest of the permian operators) are having delusions of grandeur.

Reasons we disagree that Permian can keep growing at $50/Barrel

1) Legacy declines are increasing rapidly.

Permian basin legacy declines have been rising rapidly in 2017.

Source: EIA

There are two reasons for this. The first being simply a matter of larger numbers as E&P companies have been drilling in their last salvation zone and more wells equates more legacy decline rates. The other reason is that perhaps the companies are spacing wells too close to each other:

But a new report from Horseman Capital Management Ltd., and cited by Bloomberg, says the decline rates are deeper than usual because drillers are placing too many wells in close proximity to one another. The wells then kill pressure in each other, lowering the amount of oil that can be recovered from them. 'New well production is increasingly cannibalizing legacy production,' Russell Clark, investment manager at Horseman Capital Management, wrote in a new report, cited by Bloomberg. 'The decline rate looks to be accelerating.' Shale companies often trumpet their ability to tweak their drilling practices in order to cut costs, boasting about 'drilling efficiencies' that have allowed them to lower their breakeven prices over the last three years. But one of those practices is putting so many wells close together, a practice that was thought to squeeze more oil out of the ground at lower cost. However, while the costs might indeed remain low, this new evidence suggests that cramming wells close too close together could be eating into their own potential production levels.

We think another reason the recent decline rates will continue to increase as the E&P have targeted their best opportunities. Combined we think even in the best case, the Permian will struggle to grow at $50 by the middle of next year.

Source: EIA and author's estimates

2) Permian costs will rise significantly

The wounded oil and gas services industry of 2017 is asking for some of the lowest inflation adjusted prices in their history. We think that that service will come with a higher price tag in 2018. Every marginal barrel produced will improve capacity utilization, and in a single basin like the Permian we expect competition for services to increase quite significantly. So, while revenues will improve with increasing production, we think that drilling and rig costs will keep cash flow about the same.

3) Reserves running on fumes

We had previously highlighted how PXD would have to annually find 28x the reserves it has in previous years to reach its production targets. The Permian is currently producing at an annualized rate of almost 1 billion barrels. Art Berman estimates that "proved reserve" for all the Permian operators are close to 3.6 billion barrels.

While a reserves to production ratio of 4 might seem ridiculously low, please remember that the typical well is pretty much dead in 4 years. Even to keep reserves to production at this low ratio, E&P companies will have to add over 1 billion barrels of oil reserves soon. This would mean they will have to add close to 1.5 billion barrels of total oil equivalent reserves at least. Historically, their finding and developments costs have run at least $20/barrel. So, $30 billion in costs will have to be incurred. We think that is highly unlikely in this environment.

Conclusion

The Permian operators are going into 2018 predominantly unhedged and with a high degree of cash flow uncertainty. Rising service and drilling costs, accelerating legacy decline rates and proved reserves running on fumes are likely to make it hard for them to keep increasing production at $50. At current prices, Permian basin will peak by early 2018. Ideas about continuous growth at $50, let alone $40 as suggested by some are highly misguided.

