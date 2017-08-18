Altria: Dividend Increase Coming Soon, What Should Investors Expect?

This article will discuss how much Altria might increase its dividend this time around.

Over the past year, Altria's revenue has struggled, due to falling cigarette volumes. But it is making up for this with product innovation and price increases.

For some, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. For Altria shareholders, the most wonderful time is late August. That's when the company typically increases its dividend.

By Bob Ciura

It’s that time of year again. Altria Group (MO), one of the most legendary dividend stocks of all time, is about to raise its dividend again. There are few companies that are virtually guaranteed to raise their dividends each and every year. Altria is one of them.

Altria has been in business for over 100 years, and it currently has a dividend yield above 3%. This places it on Sure Dividend’s list of blue chip stocks. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

Altria has also grown its dividend over time. It has increased its dividend 50 times in the past 48 years. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks that have raised dividends for 10+ years in a row. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

When the calendar turns to August, investors can set their watches to a dividend increase from Altria. This article will discuss how much Altria is likely to raise its dividend.

Business Overview

Altria is a consumer staples giant. It has a broad portfolio of businesses, including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, cigars, and wine. Its biggest brands include Marlboro, Skoal, Copenhagen, Black & Mild, and Ste. Michelle. It also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer behemoth Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD).

Of course, cigarettes remain the most important category for Altria, by far. Smokeable products constitute over 80% of the company’s sales and profits. Marlboro is the flagship of Altria’s brand portfolio, and by itself has nearly half of all U.S. tobacco retail market share.

Source: 2017 CAGNY Presentation, page 42

Altria’s impressive dividend history is the result of its tremendous business model. Since it sells an addictive product with very low manufacturing costs, the company is highly profitable and generates huge returns on invested capital. In 2016, Altria generated operating cash flow of $3.79 billion, and required just $189 million in capital expenditures, resulting in $3.6 billion of free cash flow.

Such a high level of free cash flow allows the company to pay its hefty dividend. And, Altria’s future earnings growth will fuel continued dividend increases each year.

Growth Prospects

Altria faces a difficult fundamental backdrop. Smoking rates are on the decline, particularly among younger generations. Altria estimates that total cigarette industry volumes declined by 4.5% last quarter. Altria’s own domestic cigarette shipment volume, adjusted for trade inventory movements, fell by 5%.

Since cigarettes are still the company’s most important product, this casts a dark cloud over Altria’s growth potential. The good news on this front is that revenue growth from new products and price increases can help offset falling shipment volumes. Altria is investing heavily in product innovation, specifically in the areas of e-vapor and heated tobacco.

Source: Investor Highlights Handout, page 1

Altria’s MarkTen is now the #2 e-vapor brand in the U.S., with 13% domestic market share at the end of last quarter. Plus, Altria is preparing to launch its first heated tobacco product, under the IQOS brand. Altria has submitted product applications to the FDA and will have the exclusive license to sell IQOS in the U.S.

Separately, price increases will also help boost revenue, in an environment of declining smoking rates. Last quarter, the average price of a pack of Marlboros was $6.63, up 7% year over year.

These initiatives will help restore revenue growth, while cost cuts and share repurchases will boost earnings growth. Altria benefits from tremendous economies of scale, which helps cut costs. In 2016, Altria grew adjusted earnings-per-share by 8%.

Source: Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation, page 4

Altria’s profit margin rose to 26.6% in the first half of 2017, up from 22.8% in the same period last year.

That said, the good news is that Altria doesn’t need to grow revenue at a high rate, for it to generate strong returns for shareholders. While revenue is obviously a major driver of earnings growth, so are cost cuts and share repurchases.

Last quarter, Altria repurchased more than 14 million shares, for approximately $1.05 billion. The company has approximately $335 million remaining in its current share repurchase program and recently authorized an increase of $1 billion to the share repurchase program.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

Altria enjoys several competitive advantages, which have helped make it such a rewarding dividend stock to own. The company operates in a highly lucrative—and stable—industry. Cigarettes are cheap to manufacture, and Altria has massive distribution. Plus, competitive threats are low. Technology does not change as a cigarette today looks exactly the same as it did 50 years ago.

Altria also has enormous brand strength. Marlboro is the #25 most valuable brand in the world. The brand value is estimated at $24 billion, up 10% from last year. And, since tobacco companies are banned from advertising on television, Altria spends virtually nothing to market its product. Marlboro’s brand equity results in steady demand, and the ability to raise prices each year.

These competitive advantages make Altria resistant to recessions. Tobacco is an inelastic product, meaning consumers still buy the product, regardless of price or the condition of the economy. Altria’s financial performance during the Great Recession is as follows:

2008 earnings-per-share of $1.66

2009 earnings-per-share of $1.76 (6% increase)

2010 earnings-per-share of $1.87 (6% increase)

Altria grew earnings in 2009 and 2010, which was very impressive during a deep recession. Investors can feel reasonably confident that Altria will continue to increase its dividend on schedule, even if the U.S. were to enter another recession in the near future.

Dividend Analysis

Altria has consistently raised its dividend for nearly five decades. More recently, it has been a hugely rewarding stock to own over the past five years, through share price appreciation and dividend growth. In that time, Altria has increased its dividend by 8% each year, on average.

MO data by YCharts

Altria’s dividend growth is based on its rate of earnings growth. The company has a stated dividend policy, which is to maintain a payout ratio around 80% of annually adjusted earnings-per-share. The benefit of Altria’s clear dividend policy is that annual dividend increases can be fairly predictable.

For 2017, Altria expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.26-$3.32. This would result in 7.5%- 9.5% growth from adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.03 in 2016.

The current annualized dividend payout of $2.44 per share, represents a payout ratio of 73%-75% of forecasted earnings-per-share for 2017. Therefore, a high-single digit raise is likely, to reach the 80% target payout ratio. For example, an increase to $0.66 per quarter, would be a forward annual payout of $2.64 per share. This would represent a 2017 payout ratio of approximately 80%.

Final Thoughts

“Sin” stocks such as those in the tobacco industry, have been among the most rewarding stocks to own for long periods of time. They generate reliable cash flow, have few competitors to worry about, and can raise prices every year.

These qualities make Altria a strong stock to own for income investors, who are about to see their dividends grow even higher. Investors can soon expect another dividend hike, possibly an 8% increase to $0.66 per quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.