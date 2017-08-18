LATAM Airlines' (LTM) Management on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 18, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ramiro Alfonsín - CFO

Maria Jose Ortiz - Head of IR

Roberto Alvo - Chief Commercial Officer

Andres del Valle - Head of Corporate Finance

Jerome Cadier - CEO of LATAM Airlines Brazil

Analysts

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Petr Grishchenko - Barclays

Alberto Valerio - Citibank

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to LATAM Airlines Group earnings release conference call. Just a reminder, this conference is being recorded. LATAM Airlines Group earnings release for the period was distributed on Thursday, August 17. If you have not received it, you can find it on our website at www.latamairlinesgroup.net in the Investor Relations section.

At this time, I would like to point out that statements regarding the company's business outlook and anticipated financial and operating results constitute forward-looking comments. These expectations are highly dependent on the economy, the airline industry and international markets. Therefore, they are subject to change.

Now, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Ramiro Alfonsín, Chief Financial Officer of LATAM Airlines Group. Mr. Alfonsín, please begin.

Ramiro Alfonsín

Thank you, Carmen. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to LATAM Airlines second quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Ms. Claudia Sender, Vice President of Customers; Mr. Jerome Cadier, CEO of LATAM Airlines Brazil; Mr. Roberto Alvo, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Andres del Valle, Vice President of Corporate Finance; and Maria Jose Ortiz, Head of Investor Relations.

Please join me in slide 2, where you will find the highlights of the second quarter 2017 results. During the second quarter of 2017, our operating income amounted to $48 million, representing an operating margin of 2.1%. This constitutes the best operating margins in the second quarter since the business association between LAN and TAM.

We continue to see a revenue trend improving in a year-over-year basis for this quarter. LATAM’s revenues increased by 7.7% during the second quarter, completing four consecutive quarters of revenues increases. This improvement reflects our proactive capacity management in each market where the capacity adjustments made during 2016 in Brazil are bearing results on both domestic and international routes.

In addition, capacity adjustments made in the second quarter 2017 in the Spanish speaking countries’ domestic market are also providing results. We have implemented the new domestic travel model in our domestic market. This project reached nearly 75% of LATAM’s passengers that now have access to four clearly segmented fairs with the option to include additional services according to their needs.

We have installed over 400 self-attendance kiosks in over 70 airports where passengers can make check-in and check their bags or pay for additional bags if they want to making the process at the airport easier and faster for our customers.

Buy on board services were slant in our domestic markets and now our passengers have access to a wide selection of food and beverage improving their travel experience.

LATAM continues to strengthen its networks by launching new routes from its main hubs, but also starting operations from some point to point routes where we saw an opportunity. New routes announcements from our hubs includes Lima to Rio de Janeiro and Lima to San Jose, Costa Rica or Brasilia to Punta Cana.

We have continued our efforts to adjust the number of our operating fleet and we're right on track to end the year with 306 operating aircraft which was the original commitment that we made to the market and that means 23 less than what we had in December 2016.

Furthermore, LATAM is reducing fleet commitments for 2019 by over $400 million as compared to our previously announced in March 2017 plan. In this sense, we have deferred the arrival of two Boeing 787-9 and four Airbus 320neos, resulting in total fleet commitments for 2019 of $1.1 billion instead of a $1.6 billion originally forecasted.

We also will be receiving three Airbus 320neos originally expected in 2017 but we will be receiving them in 2018 lowering fleet commitments of 2017 but increasing in that same amount the fleet commitments for 2018.

LATAM continues to focus on strengthening our balance sheet. Our net debt amounted to $6.9 billion a decrease of over $700 million compared to one year ago. Our liquidity as of June amounted to 21% of the revenues over the last 12 months and our leverage reached 5.2 times a reduction from the 5.4 times that we reported as of March 2017.

We maintained a solid liquidity level in each quarter enhanced by a great facility that since December 2019 remained completely undrawn and that we increased recently in June by up to $375 million.

During April 2017, we completed two financial transactions including a $7 million senior unsecured note due in 2024 and a $140 million in the third trench of the existing EETC structure to a private placement.

Additional efforts recently made to improve our capital structure of the company, once the liability management exercise that we announced to redeem the $500 million of [indiscernible] senior unsecured notes that were issued LATAM capital as a figure of TAM and that was the last TAM bond outstanding.

Funds to cover this transaction will partially proceed from the issuance of two local nodes of around $350 million with maturities in 2022 and 2028. This operation will provide additional savings for the company by the call of the currently highest coupon among LATAM obligations as well as the reduction of financial obligations for 2021 and then improvement on the maturity profile by extending the average duration of our existing debt.

Turning to slide three, you will find the summary of our income statement. Our revenues performance continues to improve in the second quarter 2017 with total operating revenues up to 7% year-on-year to almost $2.3 billion. The improvement has been driven by a recovery in passenger revenues as a result of RASK improvement in all of our passenger business units as well as the positive impact of currency appreciation in particular in the Brazil domestic operations.

Passenger revenues increased by 10% while cargo revenues declined by 1% and dollar revenues decreased by 10% primarily due to the gains related to sale and leaseback attractions during the second quarter of previous year.

Our cost increased by 5.5% compared to the second quarter 2016. This increase is explained mainly by $43 million of higher fuel cost resulting from an increase in fuel price as compared to the second quarter of 2016 and nonrecurring cost associated to the redelivery of seven aircrafts during the quarter that amounted to $38 million.

In addition, severance payments during the quarter amounted to $25 million. With all this our operating result amounted to $48 million and an operating margin of 2.1% which is 2% percentage points higher if compared to last year and the highest second quarter since the business combination between LAN and TAM.

On the non-operating side, we had a negative impact from the development of the Brazilian real between the end of March and June of this year due to the expansion [ph] to this currency on the balance of our subsidiary TAM.

Liabilities denominated in US dollars suffered the exchange rate and the generated a foreign exchange of $46 million in the second quarter compared to what we had as a gain of $76 million in the second quarter of 2016. With that, and including all the non-operating cost, basically related to financial expenses, will reach a net loss of $138 million in the second quarter.

Finally, for the first half of 2016, LATAM generated over $300 million of cash flow after investments an improvement from $152 million generated on the first half of 2016. This cash flow generation was supported by higher cash flow from operations and the positive impact of the negotiations related to our fleet [ph] that we commented on previous calls.

With that introduction, I will like to hand it over to Maria Jose Ortiz for a more detail analysis.

Maria Jose Ortiz

Thank you, Ramiro and thanks everyone for joining us today. Please turn page four on the webcast presentation. I would like to start by talking about the revenue environment. The important thing here is evolution of revenue per ASK.

It's not a secret that in Latin America and in Brazil in particular we have been going through one of the top economic periods in recent history and this is like lays out how we've been able to address the demand conflicts we have operated in.

Here you can clearly see that there is significant improvement in both passenger and cargo operation in terms of revenue strength over the last few quarters, part of this is driven by the appreciation of the local currency especially the Brazilian real, however another significant part is related to the positive impact of LATAM's strategy capacity management which has resulted in a better pricing environment and moreover our load factors have expanded to some of the healthiest levels in our history.

When we look at the passenger operations, as you can see in one of the graphs at the top, we have been consistently taking a disciplined approach in terms of capacity, slowing down our growth over the last few quarters. Moreover, consolidated capacity remains flat over the last two quarters.

On the right-hand graph, you can see a very good evolution on the passenger unique revenue since the first quarter of 2016 from a 21 [ph] decline on average for 2016 a 7% decline in 2016 to an 8% increase during the first quarter of this year and a 10% increase this quarter. So, this is really a very positive trend.

For the cargo operations, we have more or less the same dynamic as we continue to be very focused on reducing cargo capacity which you can see on the bottom left our capacity reduction during 2017 have been increased in light with our guidance for 2017 which is a reduction of 10% to 12%. So even with the levels we are achieving remain a bit low below historical levels we are very encouraged by the changing press especially as we're also seeing an increase in load factors.

If we turn to the next slide we can see an overview of the revenue performance of our business duties [ph] during this quarter. Unlike past quarter this time we're seeing an improvement in all of our passenger businesses. As we mentioned before, our ASKs are flat with respect to last quarter of 2016 where we have been adjusting capacity to a prevailing market condition in each of our different markets. When we look at the international operation which represents 57% of our total ASKs, our capacity is up 3.1% during the quarter and load factors are improving reaching very healthy levels of 87%.

Our revenue for ASK was 8.7% higher on a year over year basis mainly driven by strong improvement on revenue for ASK between Brazil and the US as well as some routes between Brazil and Europe which is partly offset by weaker unique revenues on the Spanish speaking countries market to Europe, this because we've been seeing some additional competitive pressure on these.

When we look at the domestic Brazil operations which represent 27% of our total ASK we have a 3.9% decline in total capacity mainly as a result of the adjustments that we did to our network during 2016.

Load factors are still healthy at 80% and our revenue per ASK is improving over 16% with respect to last year. This improvement in US dollar is value driven by depreciation of the Brazilian currency which is 8% on a year over year basis. There is almost a 4% improvement in revenue per ASK in local currency as a result of the capacity adjustments that I just mentioned.

When we look at the Spanish speaking markets, these markets altogether represent 16% of our total ASK. Here capacity was down 2.1% as compared to last year and that resulted in a 12% improvement in revenue per ASK when we looked at these numbers in US dollar terms. When we factor out the slight appreciation of local currency, revenue per ASK continues to be significantly up by almost 10%.

Finally, on the cargo front, and as we mentioned before, we continue to be very focused on reducing cargo capacity. For this quarter, we have a 9% reduction in total cargo ATKs with respect to last year, mainly driven by a reduction of about 30% of our freighter capacity since we have been reducing the number of freighters that we operate.

For a second consecutive quarter, we have an improvement in unit revenue. Revenue per ATK was up almost 9% compared to last year driven by stronger load factors as well as by our capacity adjustment.

We are also seeing a recovery in the imports from North America and Europe to Brazil as a result of a more stable market condition in that country as well as appreciation of the Brazilian currency. However, we continue to see some weakness in the export markets from Peru.

Turning to slide number 6, here we have an overview of our operating costs for this quarter. Overall, cost increased by 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. This number includes almost $63 million of costs that are non-recurring and that they are related to the rightsizing of the company, mainly severance costs and fleet redelivery cost.

The increase in our overall costs, especially wages and benefits also includes the negative impact of high inflation rate in the region during 2016 as well as the 8% appreciation of the resident currency.

We have approximately 20% of our total cost denominated in BRL and we also have the relevant impact on the cost side which is the increase in fuel prices during the quarter. When we include shift, the price of the fuel is almost 17% higher on a year-over-year basis.

We'll now point out that despite of these cost headwinds, we’re very pleased with the significant work that we have done on the cost sided structure over the past year. Our efficiency initiatives have resulted on a reduction of 11% of our employees on a year-over-year basis and 3% lower than what we had in back in March.

We are also taking a very highly disciplined approach to our fleet focused on reducing the number of aircraft ensuring that we have the right level of capacity for the current market conditions. As shown on the bottom of this slide, we passed from operating 333 aircrafts to 322 aircrafts. Despite of that, capacity remains flat as we mentioned before.

We are also continue deepening efficiency initiatives that we have already implemented as we roll out our new domestic business model which will further increase our cost savings on a variety of different fronts. So, with that, we continue very much focused on the rightsizing company and on implementing the different efficiency initiatives.

Turning to page 7, here we have our fleet plan for the next three years. On the left, you can see that in terms of number of aircrafts, we will be reducing the number of jets in operation from 329 in 2016 to 306 in 2017. And from there we will see a gradual increase to 315 aircrafts by the end of 2019.

Fleet commitment, which is what you can see on the right-hand side of this slide, are slightly different to what we showed you last quarter as we had industrial delays on some of our aircraft from 2017 to 2018 and if you look at 2017 and 2018 number, these are very historically low fleet commitment for the company. We have $226 million for 2017 with no cash out CapEx and we have $701 million for 2018. Moreover, we're very pleased to announce that we have reduced fleet commitment for 2019 by almost $460 million as compared to what we published back in March in our last 20-F form.

Reaching slightly more than $1 billion on commitment, which is a number that we've had not provided before but we continue working in this fleet plan for this year, maintaining the right amount of flexibility from seeing [ph] the demand environment that we're seeing and the macro trends that we're seeing in the fleet. This fleet plan not only has a positive impact on our cash flow generation but it will also improve our asset utilization.

On slide number eight and turning to the cash flow. Our improved margins and our strict capacity disciplines resulted in $616 million free cash flow measured as cash flow from operations after investments. This represents a significant improvement compared to last year and almost double the result of the full year 2016. We believe that our conservative approach to cash flow commitments allow us to look forward to the next few years significantly improving our funds from operation after investments and proving more cash flow to continue improving our financial position.

Turning to the next slide and as Ramiro mentioned at the beginning, we have announced important liability management action, we're very happy to say that we have completed the refinancing process of some legacy bonds issued prior to the business combination between LAN and TAM. We feel that these transactions coupled with all their financing [in negative] [ph] already implemented including the issuance of the $700 million that we saw back in April this year, puts LATAM in a much stronger position than one year ago.

On the liquidity side, we saw very strong cash position for the quarter reaching $2.1 billion which includes $371 million of revolving credit facility which is completely undrawn at the close of June and represents 21% of our total revenue.

Over the past year we have been able to successfully deliver the company, our leverage measure as adjusted net debt to last 12 months EBITDAR ended at 5.2 times which is driven by a reduction of $734 million of our total net debt as well as an increase of 9% in our EBITDAR which reached $2.1 billion for the last 12 months. With this we have successfully restructured our balance sheet and we have the best financial positions since the business combination between LAN and TAM.

Furthermore, in addition to the efforts that we've made to improve our P&L we have focused on reducing our outsource as well, in particular in our fleet and as a result of negotiations with aircraft providers we have reduced fleet commitments by over $1 billion from last year's fleet plan between 2017 and 2018. These coupled with the delivery of leased aircrafts and sale of our own aircrafts, we will reduce the number of jets by 14 which is solid progress as we continue to strengthen our balance sheet.

On slide 10 we continue delivering on our strategic initiatives with the primary objective of ensuring the sustainability of our model in the long term and continue stimulating new demand and driving traffic growth on South America. We couldn’t be happier about the implementation of our new target model in all our domestic markets in some major transformation and includes 75% of our LATAM passenger and we did it in a very short time. We feel that we’re in the right track towards a solid path to build a more modern and competitive airline.

One of the most leasable [ph] changes for our passengers is LATAM's new branded far structure which is same at offering our customer more choices. If you look at the slide, we have introduced a new booking experience at latam.com that displays additional travel options along customers now to select the further that best meets their travel needs in a simple and more transparent way and paying only the price corresponding to the product and services that they value the most. The booking process allows for passengers to quickly see the fare choices that include additional features that just takes back, no change seat, priority seating, anymore LATAM pass kilometers or multiple points or other benefits. And having said, we believe that we can drive our ancillary passenger revenue up significantly in line with industry trends.

Turning to slide 11, we wanted to address some of your concerns regarding competition. We’ve recognized that we’re likely to face increased competition in the future especially from low cost operator that replicate models that have been very successful in other parts of the world. Therefore, as we look forward, we’re sure that we have taken the right steps to ensure that our business model remains competitive and successful overtime. We’re confident that we’re well prepared and that we have the ability to offer competitive pricing with low cost carriers, while offering connectivity to our broad network, the leading frequent flight program in the region and maintaining the key attributes that integrate our value proposition across the network.

In particular, as laid out in this space, we have introduced our new buy-on-board service Mercado LATAM, in all our domestic flights, and already 5 million passengers have tried it with increasing level of satisfaction. We have 2 million passengers flying on their our new travel model choosing the conditions and the price of the trip and we have also invested in services to improve our customer experience such as self-attendance kiosk which is present in more than 70 airports throughout our network.

On the next slide and regarding our network. We continue to execute our strategy seeking content improvement on shelf KPIs such as city leadership, frequency advantage, among others. Over the last 18 months, we have announced 24 new routes and we have also cancelled 15 routes.

On the international side, we have focused on adding routes new routes that connect secondary cities from our different markets with our hubs in between Chile and on the domestic front although we have been making some adjusted in certain markets, we’ve been seeing weaker -- where we have been seeing weaker performance, we continue to see important growth opportunities, therefore we are exciting to develop point-to-point routes on domestic markets, 13 of which are already operating and four have been announced.

Finally, and if you turn to slide 13, we’re adjusting our 2017 outlook for the passenger business where we’re expecting capacity growth of between 1% and 3% growth for the year as compared to previous guidance of between flat and 2%. For the international operations, we’re adjusting upwards our capacity guidance to growth of between 3% and 5%, for domestic operations in Brazil we're addressing our capacity downwards to a reduction of between 1% and 3% as a result of the stronger capacity adjustment during the third semester, and for domestic Spanish speaking markets we're also adjusting our capacity downwards to growth of 2 and 4% for year 2017. On the cargo side, we continue to reduce capacity in line with what we published the first quarter, a reduction of 10% to 12% and finally we wanted to reaffirm our operating margin guidance so we continue to expect an EBIT margin for the year to be in the range of 6 to 8% which is the same number that we already shared with you last quarter.

With that, I'm happy to turn over the call back to Ramiro to go through some closing remarks.

Ramiro Alfonsín

Thank you, Maria Jose, just a brief comment before we close and we move to the Q&A session. This quarter is the five-year anniversary of the association between LAN and TAM and as you know it's also my anniversary here in LATAM, I've joined LATAM for one year now and I have found that this was a very exciting time for me as Vice President of Finance and CFO.

I have found people that are engaging and enthusiastic here in LATAM which is a key element for when working towards one of the most admired airlines group in the world.

And I'm also very encouraged with our refreshed and balanced senior leadership team and new functional structure that we have established that is providing us a much simpler, a more efficient administration of the company.

On behalf of our management team here present, Claudia, Jerome, Roberto and I will like to recognize our employees for all the work that they have done, working tirelessly to deploy in record time in my opinion one of the most significant changes for the company and our customers which is a new business model that we announced in November last year and that is currently implemented in all of our domestic operations. And I believe this is really a showcase of how important it is for LATAM to create competitiveness and resilience for the long term so that we can really create value for our customers and our shareholders, building from our own strength.

Just a final word for the -- on the performance of our financial team. One year ago, when I addressed you we mentioned we were going to focus on transformation initiatives to simplify our process, increase efficiency to keep a very strict look on cost discipline and to generate healthier and more sustainable cash flow. I believe we have delivered on that commitment. We have been able to maintain a strict cost discipline and a conservative approach to cash flow commitment and investments and with that we have helped to improve the financial results and strengthened and restructure our balance sheet.

I believe at this point we are comfortable with the maturity profile in particular after the liability management exercise that we have announced in the past weeks. We are very comfortable with a maturity profile of our debt and we're very confident that we're going to continue to leverage the company in the process that we have initiated and now I believe we're turning the page and we're focusing again on operations and profitability of our company.

So, with that, I will like to thank you all for listening and hand it back to the operator for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question is from the line of Michael Linenberg with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. This is actually Matt on for Mike. I know you guys touched on this. But could you please provide some specifics on how LATAM is planning to respond to the rise between OCCs such as JetSMART from a competitive standpoint?

Roberto Alvo

Yes. Hi, Mike, no Matt. Hi Matt, how are you doing? This is Roberto Alvo. So, thanks for the question. As you know we have been preparing for more than a year already in transforming our business model into something that is much more competitive particularly for the domestic businesses. We have changed into branded sales. We have significantly reduced our unit cost in each of our domestic markets. And at this point in time, we have we believe the tools and the abilities together with the strength we have in the markets where we compete to face the new low-cost competition in each of the markets. So, we feel very confident with what we have done. We still have I think lots of opportunities in terms of reducing our cost and increasing the way we’ve been deploying the new business model. We are in the process of learning how to use it better and to suit our customer needs in the different markets that happen to be very different, so as with the project in the different countries, we see that the needs of our customers vary from market-to-market. But we think we have done the work to prepare for this and we are extremely competitive going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Just as a follow-up. What drove the sort of increase in capacity international, was it just stronger demand trend in those markets or was it more opportunistic. Can you just provide a little bit of color on that would be great? Thank you.

Roberto Alvo

Yes, I think it’s a combination of two things. We have seen a good recall rate particularly from Brazil to both the US and Europe, but mostly to Europe. But we have also launched a set of new routes at an increasing pace. We have been testing opportunities for flights for flights from our hubs and also from point-to-points in a way that we used to do in the past, becoming much more aggressive at seeking opportunities. So, a significant portion of the growth we have seen in the operating markets come from improvement of the different demand but also on the launching new routes seeking for new opportunities of business.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Savi Syth with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Savi Syth

Hi, guys. Just I was wondering on the outlook here. I am assuming the capacity adjustments clearly are you allocate capacity to stronger regions and I was wondering may be why in the margin guidance they have not have moved upwards, do you think you are tracking at the higher end of the margin guidance?

Ramiro Alfonsín

I am sorry, I’m not sure that I understood completely your question, you want to talk about the guidance?

Savi Syth

You are doing the right things and you are reallocating the capacity where the strength is, I am kind of curious as why that might not be driving a better outlook here and maybe it seems to may be that you are tracking at the high end of the margin guidance, I am just wondering if there is any color on that.

Ramiro Alfonsín

Yes, a couple of things may be. First, we're still very cautious on demand in Brazil. We have seen some very positive weeks in terms of demand in Brazil but we're still very cautious on how the forecast is going because we're also seeing that certain weeks are not very good. Internationally, as Roberto mentioned we're doing very well but domestic in Brazil I would say we're cautious still on the second half of the year.

And regarding Spanish speaking countries, we have certain concerns regarding Argentina on the domestic side, we're still seeing demand not catching up also in Argentina.

And on the second point I would say that you have to consider that this particular year we have certain one-offs regarding all the transformation that we're currently using, so you still are going to see that we are going to continue with delivering planes and this has non-recurring cost, you still are going to see that we're going to continue in the trend on reducing personnel and this has also severance payments during the second half of the year. So, this guidance I will provide in between 6% to 8% includes non-recurring items that will go into be in place in 2017 so I will say these are the two factors that are inclining us not to review guidance at this point.

Savi Syth

That's actually very helpful. And if I may follow up on those fleet returns in the 2017, its very helpful kind of disclosure that you had there, it appears at least on the severance payments, we might be on kind of the second year of this. When should we expect to see kind of the fleet return cost? Is that truly non-recurring and if that’s the case like when shall we see that taper off?

Ramiro Alfonsín

Yeah, we expect to reduce fleet by 23 planes this year and from next year onwards it should be quite flat level or may be increasing slightly, so this will be the last year of where you will see the delivery cost in this magnitude. And regarding severance, also a big part of the process that we've currently undertaken was in 2016 the second big part is in 2017. You're probably are going to see certain initiatives taking place on the first half of 2018 but majority would be during 2017.

Savi Syth

Okay. That's very helpful and if I may ask a quick modeling question. On the tax front, there was a kind of tax expenses even though you are showing tax losses. What's driving that?

Ramiro Alfonsín

The tax issue is derived at, we're no longer recognizing our deferred tax assets in time. We have that opportunity of benefitting from them on the tax side but on the accounting side since September 2015 we stopped accounting for those tax assets. So that goes directly after loss into our P&L account and this is the impact that you're seeing. We're not benefitting from the tax shield of the losses that we're having in TAM in Brazil.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Petr Grishchenko with Barclays. Your line is open.

Petr Grishchenko

Thanks for taking my questions. First, can you please provide maybe more color on your refinancing efforts and whether going forward you intend to continue to focus on the local market and if this is or we should kind of expect you issuing international bond.

Valle Andres del Valle

Valle Andres del Valle here. For this year we have sort of completed the financing and refinancing efforts. We issued the secure bond and we have no capacity here, so no fleet financing for this year. For next year, again the amount is still sort of low side, it’s $700 million, but I think part of those are coming from this year which are sort of leased back, so you’re talking that universe which is I think -- I don’t think it’s a pretty must or having the profit margin again in 2018. I think first year in which we could tap into the EETC market is come 2019 for which we have lowered the commitment from $1.6 million down to $1.1 million, so we still have a sort of a significant CapEx there which of course the preferred route could be eventually the EETC market.

In terms of refinancing, again as Ramiro said, we have completed the refinancing and paying off all the term bonds so that’s taken care of. And if you look at the debt material going forward this year it was about happy $1.5 million whereas next year it’s below $1 million. For the next sort of

important month comes due in 2020 with LATAM 2020 that we will in due course of time we will address that maturity.

Petr Grishchenko

Got it, right. And also, when you guys renegotiating your revolver, I think it shows now $275 million and I was just curious if the terms are similar or anything changed?

Valle Andres del Valle

Yeah. I think we’ve done two things on the revolver. Number one, it was expanded for one additional year, so that comes in March 2020, that’s a first I mean duration. And the second one, it was upsized to $375 million exactly under the same terms and conditions.

Petr Grishchenko

Got it. Very helpful. And also, I just want to follow up on the free commitment, and clearly there is significant reduction. I was just curious what’s the full commitment for 2020?

Valle Andres del Valle

For 2020, whatever we’re still ...

Maria Jose Ortiz

Yeah. We have published in our 20-F around $1.5 billion of commitment.

Ramiro Alfonsín

And that’s the combination of both 320neos, 787s and 350s.

Petr Grishchenko

Right. The reason I’m asking because you clearly shift these industrial delays like you mentioned. You shifted deliveries from 2017 to 2018. So, I was just curious if this reduction that we saw in 2019 it wasn’t just shifted towards 2020?

Ramiro Alfonsín

No. No, this was explained in our press release, exactly we are at downsizing couple of aircrafts. Then we are also I think are deferring more big aircraft, I would not take delivery of our small aircraft as well. So that’s actual reduction of more than $400 million for 2019. Definitely is due 2018 aircraft at work because of our productions. They were deferred into 2018.

Petr Grishchenko

Great. Very helpful comment. And last if I may on the fuel cost perhaps, can you share your hedging strategy and what percentage of your fuel consumption is hedged this year?

Ramiro Alfonsín

Sure. We still have a currency hedge for Q3, we have 38% of total consumption hedged and for Q4, we have 36% of the currency hedged. I think it is positive still up to typically 12 months but that we are more skewed towards the first seven months which we’re aiming at particular margin, we have changed the instruments that we used, in the past we would use, our I mean more works and colors personnel we use our for ways aiming at protecting the margin, protecting on the way up but also having a limited loss should we experience sudden fall in prices as with the back into 2014.

Roberto Alvo

We don’t provide much disclosure Peter, but all our hedges are currently in the money.

Operator

Thank you, [Operator Instructions] and our next question is from the line of Alberto Valerio with Citibank, your line is open.

Alberto Valerio

Hi guys, good morning, thank you for taking my questions, just a quick question in Brazil you have some rules both in the congress and I would like to ask why is the expectation from LATAM, about the ceiling for ICMS, the tax on fuel and what would be the exposure on from policy states, thank you.

Jerome Cadier

This is Jerome Cadier from Brazil, I'll take that question. It's hard to say where this is going to fall, basically the discussions on the cap of 12% of ICMS in Brazil will happen during the next three to four weeks, very hard to predict. Of course, we would love to see a cap being in place because that would of course stimulate additional growth which would be very welcome in Brazil. But at this moment in time it's very hard to say if this is going to pass or it’s going to fail we have it today.

Of course, this would benefit most of the states but it would come at an expense to the Sao Paulo states where most of our fuel is currently bought, but again we do believe that that's a positive effect on the overall demand for the sector so that's why we believe it would be a good decision if we go down the stack.

Alberto Valerio

Thank you very much, just one more question. About the hedging of FX, can you give me some color for the next 12 months, thank you.

Ramiro Alfonsín

Sure, we have currently hedged $100 million for Q3 of this year and $100 million for Q4, same is meant at fuel four way at money instruments, so those are currently I think a slightly below the threshold that we have back at those but nothing significant, nonetheless we have been covered so going forward we will continue with the hedging policy so you should be seeing us building up the position for Q1 for next year.

Operator

Thank you, and ladies and gentlemen this concludes our Q&A session and program for today, thank you again for joining us. Please feel free to contact our investor relations department if you have any additional questions, we'll look forward to speaking with you again. You may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.