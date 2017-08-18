Quick Flash Crash Or Bear Market Depends On August

The market's relief rally in response to the very good news that nuclear war with North Korea is no longer imminent, was predictably tepid. The S&P 500 rallied less than 1.5%, did not break new highs, and did not close above 2468. I predicted 2465. And now we are back below the August 10th VIX spike lows.

Given the very low M2 growth we are now experiencing, I still firmly believe we are getting very close to at least a flash crash. I believe investors will continue to see unimpressive rallies in response to whatever good day-to-day news, coupled with selling overreactions to supposedly bad news that really has no bearing on the economy (Trump potentially resigning). In other words, stocks are looking for a reason to sell off, and I believe they will get that reason soon enough, if they haven't already.

Some commenters who are following my series of articles on the M2 situation and my prediction of an imminent flash crash based on my calling of the same in August 2015, are saying that two years ago, the flash crash was caused by China's devaluation of the yuan on August 11 that year. I am not of the opinion that the broader indexes react to news in this way, unless it is catastrophic like September 11th. Rather, I believe capital markets go up and down depending on monetary trends, and financial media searches for external narratives to explain it based on whatever current events fit the narrative.

This is the school of thought of Nassim Taleb, author of "The Black Swan", a name that many avid investors are quite familiar with.

The narrative that financial news is weaving for now is that the instability in the White House is causing recent sell-offs. But that's not the case. It's at most just a catalyst, if even that. If not for White House instability, there would be something else, like the recent terror attack in Spain or some other thing. And if the S&P rebounded yesterday instead of sunk, financial news would look for good news to explain it, or else say that the resiliency of the economy caused stocks to brush off the bad news if they have nothing else to pull out of a hat. The point is, narratives on why stocks are doing what they're doing day to day are invented post facto. They aren't real.

What's real is that we are in a very tight monetary situation right now, and at this point, just as I wrote on August 13, 2015, a crash could come any day now.

Based on the latest H.6 Money Stock Measures Report, M2 did indeed rise by about $100 billion, as I predicted last week. Quarterly M2 growth is now at 1.46%, for the third straight week of sub 2% growth. 2% has in the past been the threshold as to whether we see serious downside market activity. It happened in 2015, 2008, and 2000. At this point, I believe it is too late for an M2 recovery to prevent at least a flash crash of 10% or more in the Nasdaq from here. However, an August recovery could prevent a longer term bona fide bear market from developing.

Here's what I'm looking at now. Based on H.6 reports going back to 2008, growth of non seasonally adjusted M2 in the 4 week average following the first August report are as follows, starting with 2016: +0.5%, 0.34%, unchanged, +0.125%, +0.78% +0.23%, -0.26%, -0.25%. As I have done in previous installments on this theme, here are the best-case and worst-case scenarios based on these numbers.

Best Case Scenario

The best-case scenario from here is a repeat of 2014, which would put the 4 week average out to September 5th at $13.7343 trillion. Multiply that by 4 and add in the previous 9 one-week averages and you get quarterly average growth of 3.1% by September 5. That is outside of danger territory and indicates eventual recovery. It does not mean that recovery will happen by that date, but that stocks will recover their highs in the short to medium term. We saw in 2015 for example that the S&P 500 bottom was not reached until December well into when M2 growth was already recovering. 2016 was then a great year for the major indexes based on that money growth.

Worst Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario is a repeat of 2008 or 2009, when the 4-week average for August shrunk by 0.25% compared to the first week of August both years. In that scenario, quarterly growth will remain below 2% for the next 4 to 5 weeks, keeping quarterly M2 growth below 2% for as long as 8 weeks. This is bear market territory for a longer term. How long I do not know, just that I won't be buying stocks except for special situations if that happens.

I am not predicting the worst-case scenario will happen, but merely it has to be monitored. The potential is there through and we'll have to see.

At this point the technician and day-trading talking heads are starting to get gloomy. People like Dennis Gartman for example are now saying that August 18th could be:

…one of the most important days in the future of the equity markets for a very long while, for should the markets trade better and then close lower …and close hard upon their lows for the week… it will be an ominous technical sign.

I am no follower of Gartman, but I do find it fascinating when day traders and fundamentalists like myself converge. Perhaps he is right this time.

To protect myself against more downside action, I remain short the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) out to September 15 and will add the October 20th expiration on any significant upside action.

Disclosure: I am/we are short XBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.