Shake Shack's Major Catalyst

Shake Shack (SHAK) has just made a big push to move its brand more globally and pick up market share by planning to open its first restaurant in mainland China in 2019. This is a major development for the company and for shareholders who have been reeling as the market has pushed this name down heavily in recent months. This news comes following the news last month that the first restaurant in Hong Kong would be opening in 2018. Maxim's Caterers Limited, who is the licensee for the Asian expansion, will begin work to expand in China over the next decade. This is critical news. Shake Shack is partnering with Maxim's Caterers Limited to open 25 total Shacks in Shanghai and East China through 2028. While the offerings may vary slightly, the Chinese menu will feature Shake Shack's most important signature items including the ShackBurger, Shack-cago Dog as well as of course beer, wine and ice cream.

This expansion, building on the Hong Kong announcement, is absolutely key for the company because it has had a few growth issues in recent months, and this could be the catalyst many have waited for to help turn the tide. What do we mean? Well, in the just reported quarterly earnings which have investors on both sides of the bull/bear fence, there were essentially four key things we looked for, and some of them caused concern. First we look for growing top line sales. That is a given. Second, when sales are rising, we like to see whether or not expenses are controlled to ensure any rise in sales generates net income growth. Third, we look for store management, and specifically we look for the closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones in key markets. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key. If this indicator is negative, we are very hard pressed to recommend a buy.

Let us be clear. In the recent quarter a trend of strong growth continued. Shake Shack delivered a top line beat and a bottom line beat. Sales were up 37.4% for the second quarter versus the prior year period, which was mainly a result of higher volumes, due primarily to the opening of 24 new domestic company-operated Shacks. Licensing revenue for the second quarter was $3.3 million, an increase of 60.4% from $2.1 million a year ago, due primarily to the opening of new licensed Shacks. Total revenues came in at $91.3 million and beat consensus estimates by $1.8 million. But what about same store sales, the all-important indicator for any restaurant? Now, we realize there are special circumstances which make same-store sales a bit of a misleading stat for this company, including the impact of time being open etc, but we must report them as they have pressured the stock. As reported, same store sales decreased 1.8% for the second quarter versus 4.3% growth in the second quarter last year. Despite issues that make this seem misleading, this is still poor news for this all-important indicator. Again potentially misleading, but still a fact, is that there was a composite 4.3% decrease in guest traffic. While this was partially offset by higher prices and better sales mix, this is a negative. Bear in mind though that these comparable sales are based on less than half of total stores operating. Still, it was enough to help knock the stock down to these levels.

What was key to note was that operating profit increased 27.6% to $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2017 from $19.9 million in the same quarter last year. Factoring in rising expenses, net income was $4.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis earnings per share was $0.20, beating estimates by $0.02 and rising 38.7% from last year. So that is solid.

While revenues and earnings are strong, the pressure has been on the stock. Thus, we view this new Chinese expansion into the mainland as very bullish for the name. While we were a bit sour following these earnings, we feel the value is compelling under $30, so long as customer traffic trends do not stay negative.

