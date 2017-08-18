Koninklijke Boskalis Westminister's (KKWFF) CEO Peter Berdowski on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminister N.V. (OTC:KKWFF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2017 5:30 AM ET

Good morning. Welcome to you all in -- for our presentation of the semiannual figures. As usual, we've got the well-known setting. I don't have any sheets over the phone. But by now, you're so familiar of course with the goings on here that you've switched off your mobile phones. It's fairly straightforward report on the first half year with a reasonably simple division of rows. I'm doing the introduction, which I've finished now. I now give the floor to Hans, who will take you through the figures.

Hans Kamps

All right, let's just have a look at this. It's Hans. The most important points -- I'm sure you will already be aware, this is going to be no surprises for any of you with respect to the differences from last year. Both in terms of results and revenue, there has been being quite a substantial decline. Having said that, it's been in line with expectations. The Offshore Energy is what we're going to be talking about in a little while. It's a cyclical issue, but you know that the oil and gas industrial decline is such that it is impacting on our activities. It's certainly been expressed in our half-year 2017 results. The results have been arranged for consolidation and deconsolidation by 13%. But as you can see, the EBIT is €225 million.

The order book is pretty good, mainly dredging, and the balance sheet is also good. The solvency has increased with respect to the end of last year. Now we're well over 60% in terms of solvency. Now let me just shed a bit of light on what we're doing. Order book developments by segment. You can see there has been a lot added to our order book since the beginning of the year. This is already in dredging. We've got some big projects and some less large projects, but some very interesting ones.

Look at Duqm. Duqm is a new port that we're building in Oman. It's a very interesting multidisciplinary work, putting a new keyside dredging, deepening, jetties, land reclamation in the harbor itself, stones and rock foundations that we're putting in there using our major hopper there. The Helios cutter suction dredging. Helios will be deployed next year. That's been put its commission as our first half of this year, but it will be used over the next year. Then, India as well we're going to be continuing over there. The container port to Mumbai will be deepened. That's the cutter work as well. And in Angola as well, we've got maintenance work for Chevron and partners on the books where we had that before and it's been extended for the next 5 -- 4 to 5 years. So that's Angola. We won that contract to continue maintenance.

Offshore Energy is also pretty interesting contracts from VBMS, which is really working at full blast right now. Good forecast for the future. Good for our order book. Contracts that we've won in -- firstly in the German part of the North Sea. That's the Hohe See contract, laying about 80 cables there for about €80 million. And East Anglia has also got even larger 100 and odds cables that we have to lay there in the English part of the North Sea. And then at the beginning of third quarter, we will have a project in Sweden, in the Norvik Port, close to Stockholm where will be building a key side, and of course, the Nord Stream 2, which is a foundation laying contract where the Letter of Intent has been signed and we are discussing the contracts right now. We do hope that that's going to be completed in the short-term. So that brings the order book to €3.2 billion -- over to €3.2 billion and to more to come, we hope.

If we now move onto the results. Revenue to start with, revenue has been somewhat lower as I said at the beginning of my presentation. Essentially this has got to do with Offshore Energy and also in the services component of that segment. The major contracts of Dockwise, which we got sometime ago, the very important for our results, that's pretty much run to an end. We've got 2.5 years more of that and then it's all going to be over. Other projects that we are carrying out are also leading us to a situation where we rather dependent on spot market prices.

Now, Towage & Salvage also, you can see, revenue much less, but that's just new ones this last year where essentially we have deconsolidated quite a lot of our European harbor towing activities. Salvage, I'll come back to that in a minute, but essentially it's also got to do with the market conditions. That has been very quiet salvage at the beginning of this year. If we now move on to the operating results, very stable. If you look at Dredging & Inland Infra, stable compared to the first half of last year. As I said, Offshore Energy quite a considerable decline almost entirely due to the results from the services side. The contracting side of it has been doing rather well with VBMS. Towage & Salvage has also, as I explained, declined. It has got to do first of all with the weak market in the salvage, but also I will revisit by the joint ventures that we are doing which are being slightly less profitable than they were last year.

Now before I go to the individual segments themselves, perhaps it might be helpful to run through revenue by region. Now Netherlands dropped down a bit because of infrastructure activities. We were very busy last year with the A6-A1 that's the SAAone project where we are now in the concluding phase of that project. And of course the sales of our harbor towing activities means that the results, the revenue is rather less than it was. Rest of Europe pretty much okay, doing well in the UK at Portsmouth where in the first half of this year we've been working hard -- that's work in the harbor for the 2 new aircraft carriers in the UK. Very challenging work, but concluded in the first half -- first 6 months of this year.

Australia, Asia, bit less, a privilege of course which in Indonesia which has not been started again and at the end of the first 6 months of the year. However, we are busy in Indonesia with the Makassar project, pretty much the same as last year. If you look at the Middle East, things are going better over there. That has to do with a number of contracts that we are currently executing, trenching and backfilling in Abu Dhabi. And we've got lots going on out there right now. Africa, a little bit less. Things are rather quiet in African, which you can hear about the West Coast of Africa. And last year -- the first 6 months, we had SMIT Africa, and as you well known, that has been sold; North and South America, slightly better, couple of ticks upwards, some T Oil in Brazil, and a port there where we've been working on quite hard.

Now look at the segments themselves. Dredging & Inland Infra. Well, as you can see, revenue up and earnings stable. Let me just shoot through to the utilization of our fleet. But you can see the first half of the year, we are at 30 plus weeks per annum for hoppers and this despite reparations and repairs that we had to conduct in the first 6 months of the year on our fleet, the cutter fleet utilization is quite a lot considerably higher indeed than last year. Why? Well, because I've been talking about the work in Abu Dhabi when we using the cutter towers, where we have been using that. So things are going better than they were last year. But let me just say as a caveat, that we are -- the margins are pretty tight in order to win the contracts, and you can see that in the results. We have pretty good dredging utilization, but as I say, pressure on margins. In Dutch activities, with respect to results, things are going well in Dredging and we've got positive margins a 3% plus EBIT margins. And the order book is something that already touched upon.

Let's s keep going Offshore Energy. Well, I already said quite a lot about Offshore Energy. Now we're seeing the full impact of the declining market in oil and gas over the last years. Our old contracts are expiring now. We have to find where we can, that's generally on the spot market, and these are projects which do generate cash flow and fleet utilization, but the EBIT margins are pretty much 0, sometimes even below 0. So the EBITDA is -- there is a contribution but nothing to EBIT. We carried out a number of projects, but as I say, the margins are really, right tight.

Logistical management. These are multi-annual projects contracts, Wheatstone and Ichthys, which were concluded in the first 6 months of the year. We've got no more work in the portfolio for there. If we look at the contracting side of things, then last year in the first 6 months, we had the Wikinger project and others and Veja Mate that of course also has a procurement component built into it. This year, we've got Aberdeen recently, offshore wind farms. So it's a bit of a lumpy market, if I may characterize it as thus. These are major projects and you either just get it or you just don't get it.

This year we've got one, but on the other side, as I've already said there are few caveats attached to this that we had really good first 6 months with VBMS not only in terms of what we've been doing, but also the results of those activities. If we look at fleet utilization, we're talking about HMTs, of course, it's the heavy marine transport. The HMT ships utilization has remained relatively stable with 70%. So this is unweighted percentages. If you scratch the surface somewhat, then you could see that in the second half of last year, the Vanguard and the type I ships, the White and Blue Marlin [indiscernible], they're working full-time in this first 6 months. The lower fleet utilization essentially with a segment which is less easy to deploy -- this type II and type cross II and type cross III ships.

Order book. If you look at the order book, well, I've told you why things are happening as they are. The Towage & Salvage. Towage & Salvage, the revenue appears to have declined enormously, but in fact if you look at last year, out of the €83 million or something, €30 million were from towage and the rest is gone into Kotug Smit. So you've just really got salvage remaining. And the thing is that I told you this year has been extremely quiet for salvage. Not enough despair and distress out at sea for us.

We did have some good work with a stranded container ship in the Westerschelde, but in the first 6 months, it's been a very weak market in terms of shipwrecks and stuff. And we haven't lost our market share. We probably gained the market share, but gaining market share in a very quiet market doesn't help all that much. And I have to say, this is generally speaking, there are no major wreck recovery projects underway anywhere in the market where in the past, of course, we've been fortunate enough to have this job. That so much for revenue. If you look at EBITDA, that's also declined somewhat. Some of that is due to salvage. But there are other factors such as our joint ventures had an impact on here, because towage activities, oil and gas activities, we see that the market there is having further repercussions.

Look at Singapore, where we are very busy with towage for the Keppel boats and yet now you see that they're running out of work, the Keppel boats . So, of course, that means that it has it's impact for us declining activities. Then, we've got Smit Lamnalco, you're seeing last year a lot happened with that, both in terms of the fleets of Smit Lamnalco and we've seen impacts of that on the first half of this year. The results and the revenue have stabilized.

If you look at the order book, well, that's got to do with salvage. It's a quiet market. There has been only major wreck recoveries, so minimal order book. As you are used to us giving you these figures, financials in joint ventures on 100% basis. So this is including Smit Lamnalco and you can see that with respect to last year that we've just really declined very slightly but in terms of revenue and EBITDA that's in the -- that's got to do with the oil and gas sector where that first 6 months have had a real impact. And look at what's happening in Brazil, and thanks to the fact that volumes in the agri sector being low, not any due to with the harvest in Brazil, but also harbor transport has declined quite considerably as well. So, as in the past, oil and gas things haven't being going so well either in terms of harbor towage activities, containers, cargos, et cetera. There seems to be though stabilization taking place in the marketplace. We are adapting to the market. We are not investing. We are not expanding. This is a business which generates good and considerable cash flow. You can see the net debt is over €100 million net debt less. And look at EBITDA, the order book has decreased there.

Okay. Holding & Eliminations, Hans moves on. Well, nothing very exciting set the pulse racing here. No real lines of great interest here. What we have is the nonallocated head office costs that's in the corporate side of things and a few recurring lines, central within the different sectors and that's why that included here. First of all, if you see the operating result, there is minus €13 million what we've done -- or seen in the first half. Peter, I believe will pick this what happened and run with it in a bit to give some idea of head office costs on the basis of rationalization that were carried out in Papendrecht. But I would say, nothing really particular here.

Now let's move group balance sheet. You can see good, very good cash position. We discussed as at the beginning of the year, the USPP that we took as in order to acquire Smit has now been totally redeemed, repaid. So our net liquidity position has improved. There are 2 important things here. First, one negative, that was the cash outflow in working capital. I'll revisit that in the little bit, but then we have also sold our remaining stake in Fugro in the first quarter this year for €114 million. Solvency is well above 60%. And as I said, we've really got a lot of net cash in our board chest.

Cash flow. I said that earlier, we've got good cash flow -- lower it has to be said than previous years, but this is notwithstanding €200 million for the first 6 months, okay. The half of that -- just about half of that we've already invested. You can see €112 million, €104 million, the €104 million being the CapEx expenditure. Helios has been delivered and we've decided to build a sister ship of Helios, an exact copy. We are making most of the fact that this is really the right time to build ships given the utilization underway in ship building. 2020 is delivery date. We're not holding our breath for that, but we do think it's a very good idea to commission a sister ship for Helios. Also, we're busy converting Finesse II to a crane ship. These are the big items which have record CapEx expenditure in the first half of 2017.

Then finally cash flow. Cash flow, you can see, €200 million-or-so cash in. Working capital going down, not [indiscernible] the first half of the year. It was -- the end of the year in the best. And as of last year, the first half of the year leads to a decline in working capital. I think some of that will come back, but of course, with decline in activities you will see that impacts on working capital. I think this has some impact, but there will be changes, but nothing quite so considerable as now. And I've already run through the other individual budgetary lines here.

Okay, right. Outlook. Okay, well, you get a mixed market picture really, which is reasonably in line, nevertheless, with our announcement in the Corporate Business Plan, looking ahead at activities almost literally what it says here Dredging & Infra. In the Corporate Business Plan, we've made a full inventory of the pipeline and so far, the first half year has proved to be in line with our predictions. So we are moderately positive about things we see on the Dredging and the Infra side in The Netherlands. Quite good volume. Towage, as Hans said, Smit Lamnalco, well, actually last year we set a step back.

We lined that up well and that company is now in good shape for this year, then we have been reasonably stable and the outlook for next year is also stable. Of course, we did have the effects, especially in Singapore, from the oil and gas market, but that has bottomed out by now. So we are looking at fairly stable picture for Towage in general.

Well, Offshore Energy, of course there was a decline, both on the contracting side and on the wind farm side. On the other hand, in services, you continue to see friction between supply and demand, where demand has declined and this is, of course, mirrored in the pressure on volumes and prices in various segments. Nothing new there, and fully in line. We said in the second half of 2016, we saw the beginning of that decline and in the first half of this year that continued. So my idea is that in the course of 2017 we will reach the level that we think can be kept up for the next two years as well.

I also already told you in the Corporate Business Plan, we're not optimistic about short-term recovery in the period from -- of our Business Plans, from 2017 to '19. We think that the oil price will keep moving somewhere around $ 50 a barrel and as a result, the market will be dictated by this, which tells you something about the kind of offshore projects to be developed in that context. We remain positive about near-shore and shallow water projects, especially in the North Sea and in the Middle East.

We see interesting regions, interesting developments, not only near greenfield developments. In the North Sea, we see various developments in that respect as well, but we don't expect for the next year very large scale and complex projects in offshore that will involve investments of many billions. I think oil and gas companies are watching their purse strings very well, keeping them very tight.

It's not as if somebody can say, well, let's now say I can invest €7 billion with an earn back period of 7 years. But, you know, there are so many alternatives at present that give a return at that price level that is faster and that require fewer and lower investments, because if you look at the amount of cash you need to put into such projects, well that's a fairly good measure. Well, all of that is still not negative, given the circumstances, because we are a player focusing now on smaller works as well. We focus very particularly on the North Sea and on the Middle East as well, where there is still volume available.

Now as Hans has already said, we've started a cost reduction program. Last year we started a fleet, we put up 24 vessels. 750 FTEs have been dropped. So we've managed to realize the cost reduction there of some €30 million to €40 million. And as announced, this we started looking at our head office. The study has been completed. We've been through the advisory track with our Works Council and were given a positive recommendation even before the holidays.

Within three months, we've covered all of that. Before the holidays we started the implementation of that cost reduction program, which is shaping out. Now we had announced that we were going to be forced to say goodbye to 250 people. By now, half of them have been redeployed and through attrition as well, but half of them had to be said goodbye to. It's slowly fleshing out now and in the coming period we expect to finish all of that. As we speak, most of the people involved have already signed their termination agreements. So we are nearly done there and there are very few troublesome cases there.

So we've also got some outsourcing trucks that form part of this, which will be filled in, in detail in the coming months. So that all be finished at the end of this year. So we can make a reasonable approximation of the amount of the restructuring costs connected. We know the costs related to the individuals and the cost of outsourcing can be approached reasonably well as well. So we think that all together that will be some €15 million for 2017. And the effect of that, that's the back period, the effect of that on an annual basis will be achieved in the course of 2018, will be some €30 million, €35 million. So fleet rationalization, plus this exercise will yield some €60 million to €65 million in cost savings.

Well, that's largely completed then. This morning I also addressed our staff and I stressed that it was a bit of a sour year, especially in the restructuring in the organization. You never like to say goodbye to people, but we are closing that period now and we managed to accomplish that within a reasonably short period, coming from a very successful and busy period. So within 12 months the company has been reduced to a size that we trust as regards the fleet composition and the staff composition, we will need in the coming years. So that's been wound up and we are looking ahead

again. That's my message, as I told them this morning. It's a challenging market, but as you can see there are opportunities available, even on the offshore side and we are ready to jump on them. And we are going to make them successful again.

Well, part of the outlook is also referring to the Corporate Business Plan. Of course, we do have the very important pillar of optimize, and all the actions I just mentioned go under that title. But we also have a very clear pillar of expand. We've said this is a good phase to do some fishing here and there. There are many ships on our radar, as there are a number of companies on our radar. Earlier on we gave you our ambition that we wanted to get involved in service activities. That also explained our share in Fugro.

At the end of last year, when drawing up the Corporate Business Plan, we made our own scenarios to look at the earning capacity of that market and that was the time when we drew the conclusion. If we want to acquire Fugro with a bid starting at a price of €15 million and €16 million and there was this premium rising through '18,'19, '20. Those are prices that we do not think are are justified. Given the earning capacity that we see in Fugro, especially in its offshore segment, which we are primarily interested in. So that was the time too when we said, look, let's try and find alternatives. Well, we've been looking at those alternatives since last October. There is no second Fugro in the world.

As you know, it's the only dominant global player, which is why we were interested in Fugro. And below that you've got some medium-sized regional players, but a lot of smaller ones as well. The market is strongly fragmented in that sense. We look very carefully to see if there are any parties with sufficient body and substance. If we want to set up a business structure, we need to create a platform. We can't get started on stringing beads. We really need a firm stepping stone to build on first.

Well, when making that inventory that took us to Gardline, we took the initiative to approach Gardline, it's a nice company, set up in the early 1960s with a good track record, had some very good years, but lesser years as well, as Fugro had. It's a family-owned business, second generation. We talk to them, and also assisted by the difficult market conditions, I think we came out with a good price. After negotiations we've paid some £30 million for the shares, and there is about £10 million of debt in that. It's a company that only 2.5 years ago had been assessed at £250 million by outsiders. So that's the pace at which the offshore market is developing.

So this was a company that was high on our list. We approached them ourselves, the opportunity presented itself. And in the past few months, we've had lots of negotiations and we reached the final accord last week, a very emphatic first step for us in an environment where we prefer to operate reasonably close to home in the North Sea, just across the sea. Great Yarmouth is about the nearest port to The Netherlands, I have been told. There is a flight to Norwich that you can fly across on. This is better than some kind of acquisition at the back of Australia, which is more difficult to coordinate.

So we think this is a good step, in line with our strategy. It's a modest one, it's not Fugro size, that's clear. But we think it is fully in line with what we would like to do. It does give us a good step into this market from which we want to develop more, partly organically so, autonomously so, from -- with Gardline, but there are other candidates to be acquired in that service-related business as well. So that's the combination of what we've said, on the one hand, we want to place ourselves tightly, both in the fleet and at the office, and we're also looking at opportunities presenting themselves in this market, not for the next quarter, for their contribution to the EBIT, but opportunities to build up a position that's going to gradually help us when the market picks up again.

And this market picking up has 2 sides of course. It's -- there is a demand side, but there is also a supply side and the pace at which companies are still falling over is still impressive. And there is quite some companies that have been daydreaming. 2016 was a difficult year. Surely 2017 has gotten to show recovery. Well, I can assure you there will be hardly any recovery in 2017, and lots of companies are bound to get into trouble even this year. And next year will not be any easier for these companies.

So we can pick up assets and companies, but there will be a shakeout as well. For companies that only have commodities assets, will not be useful, because those bloody ships don't fall out of the market with a shakeout. Where structures are decomposed will help, because we've been looking very carefully at the know-how basis of a company like Gardline. And my estimate if you want to build up such a company that will take you the next 10 years. So that's what we're interested in significantly. 700 specialists that we are getting now and we will sharpen our efforts there, of course, and look at the cost structure. But it's a structure that you buy for the long term.

There is companies around the North Sea that are strenuously trying to hang on to their structure, but that will topple in the end, as I expect. So in that shakeout, you will also see some rebalancing of supply and demand in the North Sea, as well as in other areas. Well, that's my outlook. As stated, for the second half of this year, we expect comparable profit to the first half, that would be about 275 and I'd say 150, but that does not include the €15 million of the restructuring costs. And CapEx about €250 million, which is in line with what we announced earlier on.

Let me end with a picture that was added by Martijn, very proudly in the Bay of Rio. We know the first ship, the vessel behind it is one owned by Gardline and now by us, because they've won a contract for Petrobras. And bunkering is what we all do around Rio de Janerio. So these 2 ships are on their way, heading for the bunker area. And I did not realize that, but this -- we are involved in lots of tenders and activities in connection with Borssele and at the moment there are survey activities taking place to -- for Borssele 1 and 2. And indeed Gardline is doing that. It's a contract worth €3 million, it's just around the corner. But these are good locations, where even now you can see that several activities may turn as we speak

I think I have to grab most people in our company, not to travel to England straightaway, because there are various ideas on ways to tackle our business. Of course, there is Borssele, the cable, the ordnance detection and clearance. Together with Fugro -- well this will not take place with Fugro in the future, I think, but probably Gardline. But let's not go too far ahead. That was my look. Any questions?

Henk Veerman, Kempen & Co.

Henk Veerman

Can we start off with Dredging. You are saying good utilization over the next 9 months, but quite a lot of pressure on margins. Has it got to do with the difficulty of the work as well? And about pricing, and pricing in the the order book in Dredging. This 10% margin that you've been making in Dredging, is that some of the margin that applies to what you've got in the order book?

Peter Berdowski

Shall we take it question-by-question, my memory is failing. The 10.7% that you have calculated is for Dredging and Inland infra. Hans indicated earlier on that, Inland Infra, you need to look at a margin of 3%-plus, we're between 3% and 5%. So it's a mix of those 2, which by definition means that Dredging was higher than that. We've said more often that if you look at intake, well, there are margins of around 10% to 12%, but we're still in that bandwidth. Sometimes you're a bit more towards the bottom, sometimes more towards the top, but the bandwidth is still there.

Henk Veerman

And the tender activities that you are underway right now, is pricing pressure stabilizing, 12% still possible?

Peter Berdowski

Well in the past period, I did not manage to find any reasonable difference there, it's a stable approach, where various parties, even though actions can vary across the world, overall we have not seen any real changes there.

Henk Veerman

My second question was about order backlog in Offshore Energy. That was pretty high in the yearly figures, you gave us a breakdown of that. Now as you say that most in the order book is VBMS. So could you say 80% to 90% is related to wind?

Peter Berdowski

No, that is far too much. Because at the time, Veja Mate and Wikinger were included with large purchase -- large acquisition portion so that's different. But the importance of profiteer is still big. Do you have that figure for

Henk Veerman

The wind portion -- the 60% yes.

Martijn Schuttevaer

Yes, so most is VBMS related to cable on the offshore is, yes.

Henk Veerman

VBMS. This seems to be -- what kind of maritime materials that 8% leaving materials to one side. What do you think is going to happen with cables?

Peter Berdowski

That's reasonably comparable, but there too, of course, it makes a difference whether you are responsible for buying the cable yourself, which gives beautiful revenues but you don't get the same margins there. Looking exclusively at the contracting activities that they are reasonably comparable to the contracting activities within offshore and dredging.

Henk Veerman

My last question relates about the optimalization of your head office, your restructuring. With respect to timing of that, and the advantages you can assume from the costs of €35 million. When can we expect the results?

Peter Berdowski

No, no, no, that's also running into the second half of this year. But I just told you that we will talking 250 people, half of them have signed termination agreement now. The other half has been gradually laid off. So they've been real -- that's been realized already. So even in the first half-year part of the affects has been included. And in the second half of the year, especially if I take out the €15 million, because you need to be aware that when we tell somebody there's a notice period involved and of course we place that outside the normal operation of things. So that's included in the €15 million. So you will see an effect this year already. But the total effect of course, the full €15 million will have been realized by the end of 2018. But the end of this year will be on track -- the full €35 million, yes.

Henk Veerman

One further question about Dockwise and II and III type vessels. If the downturn continues, and as you say the margins you making there about 0% just above that, do you think you're going to do decommission dry dock one?

Peter Berdowski

Dry docking costs money, that you mean lay up? Yes, well, we do that very simply. As long as we are cash positive, we keep sailing. And if there is the dry dock in the [indiscernible] and for ships like these that maybe €6 million to €7 million, it goes into the cash balance. Why am I going to put €6 million into it, if I can only win €2 million this year, so then -- we had better decide on the cold layer purely on a cash basis.

And an important addition, what we did say in the pricing model to the market as well, we decidedly select on cash flow. So the rates especially in that category of the type II vessels, the rates have also been reduced, because then you need to take it out of your cash flow, you need to write rates, but then you must create the utilization. And the positive thing is the utilization was relatively high. But it's a reflection of the policy that we changed. We are now sailing only for cash.

Tijs Hollestelle

Tijs Hollestelle, ING. I've got a follow-on question for that with respect to Offshore Energy. Last year, we could see the consolidation of the VBMS had an impact on the EBIT margin of 8-odd percent. And there were major installation contracts with procurement components. So your market share in cables seems to be, I mean, would you want to say anything about that?

Peter Berdowski

We explained that in our corporate business plan from 38% market share in cables which is fairly stable, we are now doing some €250 million revenue on an annual basis with VBMS and for the period of the corporate business plan, we think that that is achievable. Looking at you Hans, what would be your margin amount or the percentage?

Hans Kamps

So that is slightly above the average margins -- this is Hans. The foundation works half, especially if there’s a major procurement component.

Tijs Hollestelle

Coming from ING in there?

Hans Kamps

The profit comes from installation contracts that's really important, the VBMS is making the money here.

Tijs Hollestelle

And above that, do you have possible more profits from foundations, pilings from other wind farm project?

Peter Berdowski

Yes, so that will be finished next year, but next year, we've also got a contract and the subcontract for one of our colleagues with some deployment of equipment. So the results you saw last year Wikinger is very, very big -- Wikinger and Veja Mate, yes, yes.

Tijs Hollestelle

I would say that you're not really making breaking even with the rest.

Peter Berdowski

Looking ahead or back ? I can't look ahead yet, you know.

Tijs Hollestelle

Yes, but, if you look at the press release, you say for the major ships, you got good utilization.

Hans Kamps

Are you back with Dockwise now.

Tijs Hollestelle

Yes, actually about oil and gas, Vanguard, [indiscernible] et cetera.

Hans Kamps

What you now see is that in today's market that's why we sail on cash, that maybe EBIT negative. That's correct.

Tijs Hollestelle

Really be seriously EBIT negative if you look at the other component.

Hans Kamps

Not reasonably negative. I can't look inside your head to do your calculations. But it's not reasonably negative. But looking ahead, it's beautiful, if are those nice works run out, when Mariner is finished and you get to circumstances where you need to find your bits and pieces everywhere, then you may have negative margins.

Tijs Hollestelle

So in theory, wind could compensate for the all sectors, never would directly come to 0.

Peter Berdowski

Well, I don't think it will go that far. If you look at truly positive contributors VBMS and subsea contracting, the Boskalis offshore, both the landfills and the rock filling activities for both, looking at the next 2 years, we're not negative at all. Now there is quite some installation work that makes a positive contribution as well. But if you really look at, especially Dockwise, what do you know, do you manage to get a positive EBIT, while I'm not positive that especially when we start 2018, that will have structurally positive EBIT. And of course, you have to strike a balance there with the number of vessels that you keep deployed as long as we have the sufficient positive cash. This year we'll have an EBITDA of more than €100 million with this game, so to speak. And that's all money in the pocket. And that's what we will keep a close eye on about how much cash are those vessels bringing in. It may also mean that in the composition of the fleet, looking forward, we may take some further action.

Tijs Hollestelle

That's clear. And more specific question now about Gardline. Gardline, do they have a lot of projects in Europe?

Hans Kamps

Yes, they are the biggest player in England.

Tijs Hollestelle

And the other player is Fugro?

Peter Berdowski

Yes, by definition, the other player would be Fugro, especially, look, in the survey where you go across the bottom, but if you really need to get into the bottom, if you want to have drilling rigs and complex equipment, these 2 are the players in the North Sea.

Tijs Hollestelle

So lot's of small projects, in other words, you have to see where the cable is going to go. I mean, [indiscernible] there is a whole slew of tasks then?

Hans Kamps

As I say, Borssele 1, 2 is €3 million.

Tijs Hollestelle

Is that total?

Hans Kamps

That's the full kind of Borssele 1, 2. You have to be aware, you know, what is done during a survey of the piles and the survey of the inter-array cables. That's -- then [indiscernible] does the connections, of course, and the socket, so to speak, it can be used there as well. And let's hope they don't throw us out, you know. There is difficult times ahead yet.

Peter Berdowski

Yes, I also had a question with the Dredging division here. Now infrastructure in The Netherlands is part and parcel of that. I see quite a lot from the joint ventures. So these are the major projects where Boskalis has 20% involved also, says Hans. Here there are marginal results, but this is a foreign joint venture here. So, major projects, this is a joint venture between 2 companies. It's resulted from the old tech acquisition of MNO Vervat, where part of the activities continued for a joint venture, where we've sold the ending of a project in the past that now resulted in a yield. So it's not regular, this is exceptional, because we have set up a temporary joint venture for the winding up of a number of activities abroad together with MNO.

Hans Kamps

Projects, says Hans, and joint ventures goes in all circumstances. They are regularly accounted in the revenues pro rata there. And Peter adds, they are not itemized seperately?

Tijs Hollestelle

My last question about working capital. There's a pretty big change in your working capital. Now you said that's to do with seasonality, but I know you quite well. You are normally quite cautious about the future, why this big change?

Hans Kamps

That's reasonably across the whole width. There is a few affects. Along with VBMS and the wind projects, the lumpiness has increased, especially if you look at -- if it involves procurement elements and we have to make advance payments. So that is an effect, definitely. There is also an effect towards the end of the year. You are in the winter season. When things calm down in number of places, and many of our clients pay before the end of the year and that effect can be seen in the course of the year.

Peter Berdowski

Peter adds, especially authorities living on a cash basis want to have paid everything within the year and that always gives a tremendous boost to our working capital. So that's the swing you get. I've seen it for 20 years now. But there may be other effects as well. There is not as if there is an underlying special development. But before you start, well Hans I'm sure as lost all color, he is totally pale, but he is reasonably relaxed about this. He is -- internally we call him the chief pessimistic officer. But this is the seasonality that is there, but as Hans says, there are other effects that differ from 1 year to the next. Real question, of course, is do you see a trend, is there a development that forms a trend, when things have changed so much in the package that we are looking at working capital differently.

Hans Kamps

Hans adds, no, I don't see any difference there. If the level in a certain activity becomes less, you are going to shrink that in your working capital, but there are no special factors, no extension of payment terms. So the lumpiness is quite sizable in the big projects. We'll see that in the project like Duqm too, the payments going to us often involved dozens of millions. And the question is, of course, does this take place before or after the 30th of June or before or after the end of the year.

Thijs Berkelder, ABN AMRO Bank. A question now about projects that you've got in the pipeline. You were saying that Pluit has been [indiscernible]?

Peter Berdowski

Well, I was hoping you would say something about that. I was really looking -- expecting that from you.

Thijs Berkelder

Let's say Pluit, what's going to happen with that. And then you talk about Nord Stream, but then you've got North American sanctions there?

Peter Berdowski

You're always looking for the highlights, aren't you? You could be neighbors, next-door neighbors, Hans and you. My God, you know, if the world only had this kind of people I'd find a rope and hang myself, you know. In a very nice street with a dead end, the cul-de-sac, yes. Anyway, Pluit, look, it's Indonesia and it's -- things are at a standstill now. All the certificates have been signed, everything's been insured. We do not have any further exposure there, but we are also wondering when well things go on.

The good news is that it's now gone to the highest court in Indonesia and highest court has said that the licenses are all in order and in place and there is no reason to recommence the project. The new governor seconds that decision by the highest court. There was a big question, you know, when the Governor of Jakarta was changed, was substituted the night, maybe there was going to be a new [indiscernible]. The new governor has also said he's positive about this project. So important, it's both politically and legally a green light.

But before you've actually started something in Indonesia, making an estimate is difficult, but we don't expect to -- things to recommence before the end of this year. But when that will be, I'm not going to venture a guess there. Otherwise you're going to hold that against me later on. But the positive thing is that it is -- it seems to be developing and moving in the right direction. When will the Fehmarnbelt tunnel project start? When all the procedures in Germany have been completed and that is especially in the atmosphere of environmental permits. I think about some 10,000 objections have been received, not all of them equally serious, but still they will all have to be handled and dealt with. So that would be a long procedure.

Yet, the Danish side is convinced that the project will go on, of course, but it can take a while before things have been settled finally in Germany. Your third question was -- oh yes -- Nord Stream. Nord Stream, well, we've received an Letter of Intent and we are now negotiating the contract. The client is quite -- has an ambitious time line. He would like to start next month. I think we will manage to go along with the client. Well, they are condescendant in connection with the pronouncement of a boycott of activities like these by Russia. Will it be positive? Well, the European Commission pushed it back and the Americans have also shown to be susceptible to this. It's for us -- for us it's very difficult to establish whether it will end up well. We don't want to bear that great political risk ourselves. In contract negotiations we are fine, but we can't run the risk of any boycott, we can't bear that risk.

So we shall also ensure it with [indiscernible]. And you have to be aware that the whole contract must also be financed by a big banking consortium, which insists on sufficient securities. So far then what we've seen, that's fine, even within the context of the boycott, so even if it's tight, I think it's still possible but in the end, all the parties will have to make the same assessment. Is it sound also for the banking consortium to finance it, if it does, then I think it all end up fine.

Thijs Berkelder

[indiscernible]

Peter Berdowski

That is also in Germany. It's the plants, anyway environmental issues involved. In the whole trajectory they've come up with a plant that only seems to grow in that specific place. So we have to create new buyers fee for that plant in particular and that needs to be included in the environmental license. There is a definite conviction that the harbor -- the port is going to be realized, but, yes, new procedures will have to be started and that which will cause a delay of a few years, but I'm sure its going to be on the market, no doubt about that.

Thijs Berkelder

Singapore, what's going on there?

Peter Berdowski

Singapore have 2 potential projects -- 2 potential projects with 3 tenders for that have been submitted. The technical clarifications have all been wind up and they are being evaluated now by the consultant, and as I have understood things, within the next 2 to 4 weeks, they will finish that and they'll open the envelopes -- the commercial envelopes, and once they're opened, they're published straightaway. That's Singapore for you. There is of course an element of a quality score in our experience that does not have a major effect in Singapore. Mostly it's the price that is very decisive.

For our Dutch government, the price has become a secondary consideration, so that's one thing. The [indiscernible] Singapore intends to have some land reclamation for what is now still wetland. First a dike will be installed around it, in the end the area is up for accommodation. Well, first they want to use it as a military area for 10 years, and once things have settled down, they want to try and put it up for housing. But anyway, there is a professor involved in this project now , he is from Dutch University, and he will also be involved in the tendering activities.

Of course, this is a project in which local parties will submit tenders as well, so there's 2 big contracts coming up. Other one is Korea, Todo Island is important. It's a very small island which is in the way through the port, but it needs to be cleared. So we have offered there in conjunction with the local contractor to take care of that. We are the lowest bidder but that is not appreciated by the Korean colleagues. So there are some procedures still pending, but it would be a nice possibility. Subcontinent Bangladesh, Matarbari, linked to a power plant that needs to be realized there with Japanese funding together with [indiscernible], we've tended -- we seem to be the preferred contractor, but there are troubles there. There are no payments from the Bangladesh government, but direct payments from Japan that makes it acceptable for us.

In Africa, Mombasa, the next phase will be financed from Japan as well. That's an interesting development where we are well positioned. Durban in South Africa is also coming up but a lot of clarification will be needed there yet. The Middle East is a hotspot for our industry. In Qatar, we've got 3 projects, the access channel and the port redevelopment, very important to Kuwait as for a while now being the proud owner of harbor, but it does not have an access channel and it has now found out that you actually do need an access channel to get to a port from the sea. So It appears that in the course of these months, they will be approaching the market.

They spoke to their neighbor, Iraq, for a long time to see whether the channel already in the Iraq could be combined for this. Iraq did not allow this, so they will have to come up with their own channel, which needs to be dredged, which we do not deplore. Of course, this is 200 to 250 million cubic meters. It's probably going to be cut up into a hopper and the cutter section, but it's very extensive project; very important for us as well. Port Khalifa, we laid that out. You may remember this in the next phase, they are adding an extension to the harbor. Qatar activities will be involved. Bahrain, we are working at great legs. It's hopper activity.

And Dubai, offshore developments there again and land lift reclamation, you might think, there is sand in the sea already, but they're looking at some new projects they aim into develop, looking interesting, 50 to 60 million cubic meters for a first stage there. [indiscernible] in Egypt, there is a development of a container terminal being considered. The Brazil, Porto Central, together with the port activities -- port authorities of Rotterdam, is looking interesting, but deepening the channel from Gulf between Uruguay and Argentina is going to be deepened even further together with -- and on the Norway we are going to do that, that's 100 million cubic meters. Mexico, Salina Cruz is coming up. Canada [indiscernible] and LNG Shell, we expect some more development in that area as well.

Romanian beaches, beaches in Romania, it sounds like a contradiction in terms but it's really true, important development there, also for protection. It involves 3 large portions, 3 times 100 million cubic meters plus. So these are really sizable contracts. In the Netherlands, we've got the Ijsselmeer dike which we are very interested in. Of course, it's Dutch glory, we want to -- really want to be part of, And motorways A27, A16, A09 will be submitted to tender or put out to tender rather.

And we are also involved in land reclamation for high-end recreation of purposes. It does -- it's quite complicated because it can also be interpreted as building on the coast, though on the other side, which has become a bit controversial in past 2 years, but it's still being approved by the Minister in the end and we're happy about that in the past few weeks. The Town Council of Scotland had a long tussle, has also said in agreement with this of course, there will be the odd objection procedures that go up to the Council of State, but that's the normal course of affairs. Nevertheless, we are optimistic that it is going to be moving towards being developed in the course of next year.

So within dredging, as I said, we see quite well field pipeline, but it's always difficult to spot exactly, when exactly it will take place. It's widely distributed though across many countries with a few major projects in the Middle East, very interesting. I already mentioned Nord Stream 2, but the landfall both on the Russian and on the German side is also up for grabs. Those are also projects of 60 million to 70 million. So quite interesting there as well. And other works coming up.

There is also a Balticconnector coming up between, I think, Estonia and Finland that would also be an interesting project for us, especially with our Finnish connection and Es connection. We have there Cephalonia, is going to show further expansion which is attractive for us as well. So South Stream, we were already involved in that and it has seemed to be a landfall in Bulgaria for a long time. We know that that has now been turned into Turkish Stream, but we are involved in the landfall in Turkish Stream, so we are also looking at that as we speak.

So on that score in the more traditional activities, dredging related, we have a well-filled pipeline that we are looking at, which also explains our moderate optimism. Right so far our explanations does. So you can go through life with a more positive mood now.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, from Degroof Petercam. You said right now, there's a possibility to expand in the mid-to-long term offshore energy. Are there also chances elsewhere to buy and are you talking about small and large-scale acquisitions? What exactly we are talking about?

Hans Kamps

Well, within the context of the Corporate Business Plan, we said that we look at add-on acquisitions to build up positions or expand positions. Now in the category of Gardline, which is a minor acquisition, even though it's 700 -- workforce of 700 at an attractive movement. Well, dredging is not a secret that we are always on the lookout for acquisition and consolidations in the dredging industry. A nice example last year was Starbucks in Germany, and if any comparable companies crop up, whether in Europe or elsewhere, we shall definitely look at them.

Of course, you must be aware that Starbucks is the integration of a year now. But in the end, it will be fully integrated in the international organization. Of course, those vessels will be accommodated in our fleet management. So we can absorb that very well. Yes we are looking at it, but in offshore, there is hundreds of companies and in dredging that is definitely not the case. So there is consolidation in the background, especially in the Western European industry, where we are only looking at a small or medium sized. Well, there are 3 big colleagues, 2 Belgians, 1 Dutch company. And I've said earlier on, if there is a movement of a consolidation that we can make, then we would want to be involved in that, not at any price, mind you. But it makes sense to. For that we want to play a leading role in that.

And having said that, it takes two to tango. These are parties which at this moment are very decent, well-run companies that are all companies with sound balance sheets and generating good cash. It's not like Gardline, where a shareholder in dire need is looking for a way out, that's quite clear. Secondly, these are all parties which I meet regularly. And if there were an opening presenting itself, then that would definitely be discussed at that moment. But at this moment, that is definitely not the case, there is no need to do so at this moment.

Unidentified Analyst

And did you see bigger chances in Gardline?

Hans Kamps

Bigger chances, you can go 1 of 2 directions. Bigger players with lots of assets in services. Well, that doesn't really make me enthusiastic. Should we acquire a SEACOR or a comparable party, then you become the happy owner of somebody else's problems at a relatively low price. We don't want to end up at the lower side of the S-curve. So then you are talking about larger acquisitions that would move you up the S-curve. And that would soon take you to contractors. But nobody kind of missed that EMAS has toppled over and we've also been approached to acquire EMAS. But you must be aware that you are then encroaching upon something that you can't see the end of it.

You have to make a very sensible deliberation, aren't we getting into trouble, maybe is a portfolio with very bad contracts and various claims and other misery. You've got a damaged organization, which often as recently as been in the wrong mood. Forget the risks, just make sure you get revenue . If only we get our portfolio, our order book filled, that's fine. Forget about the margins. Well, if you want to bring a company that operates like that, to a company that operates like we do, be careful. Take your losses if necessary, but the economic, be frugal with your margins. Well, that would be a very long and heavy track. It would really take 4 to 5 years, because before we have a contractor really in line with our culture.

Well, if you think of other companies that have a proud history of 30 years, but only have been operational successfully for 5 years, you don't want to get there. Then you see a company like Subsea 7, which I really admire and that can be very selective and say, we are interested in just that portion of the order book of EMAS, for instance, with that -- with those few vessels belonging, they are much larger in the installation and construction industry. They've got the capacity to manage that. We can't do that. We have to be very, very careful in this.

Unidentified Analyst

In the first 6 months of this year, very few shipments can close out results in the dredging segment.

Peter Berdowski

I missed that. Well, Hans says, no, it wasn't much. if you compare that to previous years in dredging. Well, there have been many, but not of a great size. It's always a revolving element involved. Something goes into the pipeline, there's something coming out as well. There are projects for which we said in the first half of the year, well, looking at developments we have to be cautious, but there are other projects where the provisions have been asked for and freed. So you have to be careful when you go in, but you also have to be careful when you go out.

Unidentified Analyst

I can see that that hasn't changed much, but I can imagine that the pipeline is rather smaller work than you may --

Peter Berdowski

This was always Tijs' approach. Now Tijs has finally understood it. Now I have to explain it to you again. Of course, the effect is there. If you've got large projects with fat margins, the effects will of course be commensurate with that. We've seen that in the past half year and that is true for the future as well. So in this dynamic balance, we have ended up at a new level. Can I put it like that Hans?

Hans Kamps

Thank you. Yes.

Edwin de Jong

Edwin de Jong from NIBC. A couple of further questions. About the fleet utilization, in the first 6 months, of course, there were different effects here. The clean and fairway are going to be back on track?

Peter Berdowski

Well just 40 plus, that's too tight for me, too rigid. I think we can say, as far as we know today, I think we expect that the trend we've seen in the first half year of the hopper utilization will move on. We are taking -- expecting a firm utilization of the hoppers in the second half year. I'm not going to mention any figures here. We've got pretty used to this, in fact, we've been rather spoiled in the past. LIke Gardline, Edwin asked a question about them. I think your colleagues understood everything, but maybe you haven't Edwin.

Edwin de Jong

Can you tell us about the margin profile of Gardline activities? What you're going to be doing in terms of reorganization with that company?

Peter Berdowski

I think it's putting it too bluntly, on the day you have acquired a business to discuss a fully developed plan. We are going to work on this together. We see possibilities for cost synergy. But we haven't made an inventory yet. So I'm not going to mention any wild guesses at figures. But there are definitely savings opportunities. We also think there are opportunities for further expansion, because we can think we can use that company in other areas in the world as well, but that is a gradual thing.

We've said in our guidance, this is not going to be a strong EBIT item in the short term, we see it as a strategic step to build on, and in the end, it will contribute as we expect. If you ask me, what -- is this company looking at its current size in terms of EBITDA, what should this company be able to yield? Well, I think that you think you can speak about a €10 million EBITDA to reasonably foreseeable term, maybe not next year, but we do take that into account. And I think in that core activity you may look at €50 million revenue with €10 million EBITDA, I think that would be a nice target to work towards.

And then of course, the aim is to build further on that top line of €50 million, partly through acquisitions but also through autonomous growth -- organic growth.

Unidentified Analyst

I have understood it. Kempen again. Few questions about guideline, if I look at, you had 15 ships now, you have 20 --- sorry, you have got 15 ships, and you have €75 million in fleet level investment?

Peter Berdowski

Well I can't place the €500 million you mentioned, so you really have to peel the onion carefully then to know what sort of activities you're talking about. A contract like Borssele and those are the units I see in the market and the revenue you generate with that, there are no differences in rates because the rates are reasonably comparable, daily rates. So they are not large differences in utilization either. Remarkably enough, both the utilization of Fugro as you see in the North Sea is quite good, as is the Gardline vessels.

As you look at the price for -- can I profit for that well? Of course, the client always profits in the end, but if you really want to look at the buildup vessel by vessel, what is the earning potential of a vessel? There are no major differences between the the Fugro and Gardline vessel. So you have to look very carefully at the portion of the business. At Fugro, you will say offshore what is subsea services, then big chunk there of course, and what this deep ocean that is remaining? Now, if I look purely at the revenue of that a vessel in the North Sea can generate that is reasonably comparable because the rates are transparent and comparable.

What the differences in this analysis are really, I can't respond to that. There is a misunderstanding among certain analysts -- the Gardline vessels are fully owned, Fugro still has vessels that are higher -- that are leased, so we don't know the effect of the fully-owned fleet and also the smaller vessels. There are also smaller vessels that help to generate revenue. So in the next period, we will go into more detail in our analysis of that, but looking purely at the market, there is no differences in rates.

Unidentified Analyst

The life of these ships, some of them are quite old, I mean what's going to happen?

Peter Berdowski

Yes, of course, their book value in the end is €80 million and fortunately, you've got -- you've dealt with some large portion of depreciations and amortizations. Some people love new ships, but they only dry them out. There are also people who lease new ships for 5 years, but these are relatively old vessels that we have acquired at a reasonably low price. They are vessels with the proper size for the North Sea, they are perfectly equipped. Mind you, these vessels have to sail at 3 to 4 knots per hour in the right seasons.

Well the St. Nicholas' steam boat is very near that, they don't suffer that much in the North Sea. Well but oil and gas companies want new vessels; well I am level headed in that respect. The oil and gas companies want to low price first and anything else you put into the bargain is welcome, which does not mean, it is not important. Of course, we are also looking at that fleet. I am saying this can still do and work nicely but we also have some ideas to renew the fleet, but we don't need to do so with new vessels.

There may be other good vessels available in the market, and if you've got a vessel with sufficient accommodation, with sufficient deck space, and the works, then you can convert a vessel reasonably fast to make it suitable for these activities as well. So we should also be looking into that. I see it as an advantage that you have not acquired any very expensive assets. We've used which to add the assets we need in the North Sea. Important is that all the equipment on the vessels help you distinguish yourself and all the knowledge, and knowhow an equipment you've got onshore to interpret the data, to share the data with the clients and everything else, it's takes about 10 years to build that up well. It's especially on the knowledge side, on the knowhow side. In that 50 years, this company built up quite track record. You are not a supplier of BP and others, just for no reason at all.

Unidentified Analyst

And what's the results?

Peter Berdowski

Well, we strive for EBIT.

Unidentified Analyst

Just behind you -- [indiscernible] a different color? Apparently they don't have a Vanguard, but COSCO when you think about when they're going to the market?

Peter Berdowski

You mean in terms of competition -- what we see in the market is that the capacity has increased considerably in the higher segment of type 1 vessels too. There is only 1 type 0, that's the Vanguard, but in the type 1 category, there is increased competition. Recently Taiwanese vessel was added, so the competition is increasing. I do say that in the highest segment, you can still distinguish yourself with your organization, the knowledge and the infrastructure that you can offer as well, but if you get below that, that's transport, pure and simple. And then, COSCO is the party -- the party especially in the oil and gas sector that we see as our main competitor. ZPMC has also invested sizably also in the Red Box joint venture, but they are less threatened in the higher segment than COSCO is, so COSCO is a very important competitor there.

Unidentified Analyst

Did you tender?

Peter Berdowski

Yes, we tender for everything. There's is nothing that we don't aim at.

Unidentified Analyst

There is obviously a question related to the COSCO tender and then the financial settlements impact?

Peter Berdowski

No, that's reasonably normal, a handfuls of millions that we have every half-year.

Unidentified Analyst

Your tax doesn't seems to be pretty high, Hans agrees to that, what you see it in the future?

Hans Kamps

It's a bit high, if you compare it to previous years only on the basis of this first half year, it's a bit more, that is mainly connected with the location of the profits. Most of those took place in Europe and countries with relatively high taxation, so this year it will be rather around 20% to 20-plus percent over the whole year than below it. And Peter adds, what is hindering us there, you've got the tonnage regimen for Dockwise and in the past years, it helped us tremendously; we didn't pay tax on that. The good thing is we still by no taxes, but we just don't have a profit yet, that is regrettable of course. That effect is there to be taken into consideration as well.

Unidentified Analyst

The last question about reporting, Salvage & Towage can easily be split a bit and Dredging & Infra as well I think. I see with Offshore Energy, you have splitted that into offshore services and offshore contracting. Could we expect to see separate figures and results in the future?

Peter Berdowski

I'm not promising you that, no. On the other hand, I'm quite pleased with that variegated collection you know in business activities. I'm not living with the business to make your lives easier. But the way I'm satisfied with the broad spread we have because you see this also means you are not fully trapped in just one activity, just like HMT when the shit hits the fan. So I think that's a good thing. Of course, shareholders also say like you, if possible, can we have some more insight into the various segments that would be useful. Of course, that is not something that falls on deaf ears in our terminology. We're trying to make a split there and this is obvious that if you can do so, soundly you can do so in the figures as well. So we do try to present that as well separated as possible later on.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, follow-on question, could you give the contribution of service and contract to Offshore Energy in terms of revenue?

Hans Kamps

That is services versus contracting, the half of this year was also almost equal 50-50. And in the pipeline, looking ahead, I think that will rather go towards contracting a bit and some less on the services side more, 60-40 perhaps. But Peter adds that's the case by definition almost because service is always short-running contracts.

Unidentified Analyst

Acquisition of Gardline, could you say what's the revenue guideline will probably be this year?

Peter Berdowski

We said they are at a level of €60 million to €70 million per year. So there is no reason to assume that especially the €60 million that could not be approached. Hans adds, so, well, if you maybe speaking about €20 million to €30 million you need to thinking in that magnitude.

Unidentified Analyst

Gardline, also means that you -- is Boskalis is trying to play with the cycle?

Peter Berdowski

Well that was part of our consideration, you know, the spread across the cycles is also welcome to us. In general, more pragmatically speaking and looking ahead, that's the first thing comes up at the beginning of the cycle, and Dockwise by definition is late cyclical. So we acquire Dockwise at a good time in terms of business and time but it was the end of the cycle of course. Well we also looked at Fugro looking -- knowing that it was usually at the beginning of the cycle.

Unidentified Analyst

If we're talking about targets, do you see this going to be -- where are we in the cycle?

Hans Kamps

You know, targets can constrict you and it can also make you worried because we know we have to realize so much revenue. Well, as a contractor, I say the easiest thing is revenue turnover. There are various blunders to be quoted from the past few years, but the good thing -- the thing is you need to make money on that. We don't live in targets. We live with a broader ambition on the one hand to spread our activities and on the other to do something at the early part of the cycle as well if you can acquire all of Fugro that's a substantial level, but if you go towards buy and build strategy that will take longer. It took Fugro quite a long time to acquire those 105 companies, which is not my ambition by the way.

Martijn Schuttevaer

Thank you for your attention and enjoy your afternoon and there is a lunch if you're interested.

