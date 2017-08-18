New York REIT: What To Do When Even The Pros Got It Wrong

The 20% upside is distant memory, but the story is still unfolding as schedule.

2017 will probably be remembered as the year of busted deals for many event-driven investors. I bought into New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) in late 2016 and earlier this year upon reading analyses by several Seeking Alpha authors suggesting easy upside from a smooth liquidation, thanks to a simple balance sheet consisting of trophy assets in one of the hottest property markets. I underwrote a modest but fairly certain return in the form of $11 per share in liquidation payouts over an 18 months holding period.

Like many investors, I was shocked when management announced its estimated liquidation distribution of $9.25 per share in May. The stock sold off on the news from around $9.50 to the mid $8s and dropped further when management adjusted the liquidation distribution downward to $9.21 this month.

One Worldwide Plaza

How did the smart money get it so wrong? Michael Ashner’s WW Investors had suggested $11 in their low case and set the incentive hurdle as such, the former CEO of NYRT has also estimated NAV at $12+. What makes the situation even more intriguing is our fellow bag holders - the impressive list of hedge funds who have a non-trivial portion of their portfolio parked in the stock.

I will not go into details about each party’s background and their valuation range as these have been well-covered by esteemed contributors such as New Capital, Eric Nickolaison and Special Situations and Arbs. Instead, I will use recent data to lay out a reasonable valuation framework.

Valuation based on Cap Rate

Because this is a real estate liquidation play, we can estimate the payoff easily if we can figure out the asset value. The most important factors that affect the ultimate value are:

What price NYRT can get for selling One Worldwide Plaza – Investors had been expecting $1.8B, but Evercore recently estimated $1.7B What cap rate will the rest of the portfolio be sold at - Jones Lang LaSalle recently listed New York office cap rates as between 4.5%-5.25% in their 1H 2017 outlook.

Using 2016 NOI and my own base case assumptions, I calculated a value of $8.26, very close to the current stock price. Please keep in mind that I did not factor in the 3% rent increase in 2017 and therefore the cap rates here have a conservative bias.

I encourage readers to make their own assumptions on the inputs and see if the resultant margin of safety (or lack thereof) warrants holding the position.

Valuation based on Sales Price

Another way to look at real estate transactions is to use sales price per square foot. According to Jones Lang LaSalle, class A office transactions in New York in Q2 2017 ranged from $582 to $1,243 per square foot.

Source: JLL

Based on my model, buyers of NYRT at the current price can expect at least 6% profit if NYRT can sell its portfolio for more than $825 per square foot.

Upside potential

Class A and trophy assets’ share of all transactions have risen in the past year. A flight to safety could benefit NYRT

share of all transactions have risen in the past year. A flight to safety could benefit NYRT Rent growth – I did not include rent growth in my model, a 3% increase in NOI translates 4.5% cap rate in 2016 to 4.64% 2017 NOI at the same property price.

– I did not include rent growth in my model, a 3% increase in NOI translates 4.5% cap rate in 2016 to 4.64% 2017 NOI at the same property price. One Worldwide Plaza wildcard - One Worldwide Plaza accounts for the bulk of the value in the portfolio. Rumors on sales price have been floating between $1.7B to more than $1.8B. A sale in the $1.8B range will all buy guarantee profit and boost share price as soon as the transaction is announced.

Downside risk

New York transaction volume is down significantly year-over-year – caused by a combination of geopolitical tension, Fed rate hikes and stricter CFIUS stance on foreign acquisition of US properties

Lengthy liquidation – NYRT has already accrued $139M in estimated liquidation expenses. This number already includes rental and hotel receipts. A drawn-out sales process could further erode the liquidation value. Note that corporate expenses exceed net inflows from real estate during the period. The revenue will decrease as the asset base shrinks, but the corresponding cost reduction may not be realized until later.

Conclusion

The current stock price implies a portfolio cap rate of 4.5% and per square foot price of $805. If you believe the current office market in New York is healthier than the above, then NYRT is still worth a buy at the current price of $8.28. I believe the risk-reward is skewed (very) slightly to the reward side and plan to hold my position and watch the saga unfold with some skin in the game.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.