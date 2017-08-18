Alibaba Vs. Amazon: Similarities And Differences

With many similarities, the two e-commerce giants are going to increasingly butt heads in international markets.

In most cases, knowing what Amazon does is a metric for what Alibaba will do not too long afterwards.

source: entrepreneur

It's no secret China-based e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) has been following in the footsteps of Amazon (AMZN), seemingly taking a page out of its playbook every time it makes a significant move.

Just like Amazon, its growth has been led by its e-commerce business, complemented by cloud services and to a lesser degree, digital entertainment and media.

Even though Amazon made its largest business acquisition in history with its bid for Whole Foods, where a difference lies is the focus of Alibaba in regard to brick-and-mortar stores is in the traditional retail segment, which accounts for about 85 percent of the $4 trillion Chinese market.



What should matter most for investors though is the performance of its e-commerce business and cloud computing, and in that regard, Alibaba is positioned for solid long-term growth.

Being the dominant e-commerce company in China by far, what remains to be seen is how successfully it can compete on the international stage across its most important businesses.

Latest earnings results

Revenue in the quarter ended June 30 was reportedly $7.1 billion, up 56 percent over the same reporting period in 2016. Net income for the quarter came in at $2 billion.

The good news for investors is the bulk of the revenue came from its e-commerce business, which soared 58 percent year-over-year to $6.4 billion. That accounted for about 86 percent of Alibaba's revenue in the quarter. Last year, e-commerce accounted for 73 percent of revenue in the same reporting period.



Annual active consumers from its Chinese retail marketplaces climbed 12 million from the end of the first quarter, now representing 466 million buyers annually.

Other segments driving revenue were cloud computing, which generated $359 million, up 96 percent over last year in the same quarter, and digital media and entertainment was up a more modest 30 percent to $602 million. The company said it is cutting back some on spending in that unit.



Alibaba now trades at about "25 times P/E for its fiscal year ending March 2019, for what is likely to be around 40 percent revenue growth," according to Neil Campling, head of technology, media, and telecoms research at Northern Trust Capital Markets.



Amazon, on the other hands, trades at "65 times its full-year 2019 price to earnings."

What that means is forward valuation for Alibaba is under Amazon's, but revenue should grow at a faster pace. With those P/E's, revenue for Alibaba should grow at 40 percent, while Amazon's grows as 20 percent.

It has to be taken into consideration that they're working from different bases.

Similarities and differences

The obvious and most important similarities between Alibaba and Amazon are their e-commerce and cloud computing businesses. The major difference is their approach to brick-and-mortar retail.

Both companies are going to continue to compete in both of the major market segments, with overlap coming in international markets. Neither is likely to make a lot of headway in the respective domestic markets of each company. The real battle will be outside of their home markets.

With Amazon, it has determined from its experience and data that many customers don't want to buy a significant number of food products over the internet. That was the primary driver of its acquisition of Whole Foods.

Alibaba, on the other hand, has been spending significantly on traditional brick-and-mortar retail assets. Its most recent deal was paying $2.6 billion for Intime Retail Group Co., which owned and operated 29 department stores and 17 shopping malls across China. It also has a stake in Suning Commerce Group Co.

The challenge for Alibaba is it will have to prove, first of all, it can successfully run the stores and malls, but also find a way to synergize them with its existing business.

It believes it can do that by "betting data and cloud technology can change the way brands monitor inventory and enable them to ship goods based on real-time demand while also rendering multiple layers of middlemen redundant."

For Amazon and Whole Foods, it's likely to be more of a standalone business, with most items being preferred to be bought on site. The stores could complement Amazon's e-commerce business if they are partially transitioned to being pick-up centers for those ordering online.

Some believe that's a given, but I'm not sure. Amazon doesn't want to further disrupt the lower amount of foot traffic at Whole Foods by turning it into something very different from what it was.

It, of course, wants to improve efficiencies and make it more profitable while attracting more customers and grow same-store sales, but it has to be careful how it makes changes within the stores if it chooses to use them as places to physically pick up orders.

There are risks to both companies in both strategies, as it goes outside their core businesses and competencies.

Conclusion

Alibaba continues to grow the company in the right areas, with its cloud business expected to become a larger percentage of revenue, which means it should help to widen margins and boost earnings, as it has with Amazon.

It continues to rapidly grow its core e-commerce business, which means if its cloud business does climb to as much 15 percent of its revenue, it will become a formidable part of the company's performance.

Even with digital entertainment and media vastly outperforming cloud services in the quarter, it appears Alibaba considers cloud computing to be a much stronger catalyst for growth over the long term. Although 30 percent growth wasn't bad, the fact the company stated it's cutting back on investment in that unit, means it believes cloud computing will rapidly surpass it as a key growth component for Alibaba.

That doesn't mean digital entertainment and media won't continue to grow, only that it's going to shrink as a percentage of overall revenue.

What I'm watching for Alibaba is how well it starts to perform outside of its domestic market. Further out that will play a bigger part in its growth plans, although it's not something to be overly concerned about over the next year or two.

With e-commerce and cloud computing sure to continue at a solid rate of growth, the question to me is whether or not its decision to enter into the brick-and-mortar retail market may come back to haunt Alibaba.

For now, it would be surprising to see Alibaba falter over the next 12 to 18 months, but if e-commerce or cloud computing underperform, and its foray into physical retail doesn't bring the desired results, it could underperform and take a step back in its growth momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.