Investing In JPMorgan For The Long Term

JPMorgan (JPM) stock has substantially outperformed the rest of the banking industry in the long term. The financial crisis in 2009 was a major blow to investors in the sector, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is still down by almost 12% in the last decade. JPMorgan, on the other hand, has gained 97% in the past ten years.



Not only did JPMorgan outperform the industry through the ups and downs over the past decade. Even if we focus solely on the recent bull market in the past five years, JPMorgan is also a winning stock in the sector. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has gained 100% in the last five years, while JPMorgan gained 147% over the same period.

A general rule of thumb is that big and strong industry players typically do better than the industry during tough times when investors seek refuge in safe and predictable names. On the other hand, these companies tend to lag their smaller and more volatile competitors when the sector is doing well and risk appetite is on the rise.

JPMorgan is the exception to the rule since it crushed the rest of the industry during both good and bad times for the financial sector. This speaks volumes about the company’s quality and consistent performance.

A High-Quality Financial Institution

JPMorgan is the top player in the banking industry based on key metrics such as deposits or revenue. The company is also the largest issuer of credit cards in the U.S., and it leads the industry in investment banking. A top global presence in fixed-income, commodities, and currency trading provides additional scale and opportunities for cross-selling.



Source: JPMorgan.

Scale and market leadership are crucial advantages for the company. Offering more services to clients increases revenue per dollar of assets, and it also creates customer loyalty and fidelization by making it harder for clients to go to another bank. Besides, having multiple revenue sources makes the financial performance more stable, diversified, and resilient.

Access to low-cost funding is a key source of superior profitability for JPMorgan. In addition, many of the costs of doing businesses for banks are relatively fixed, so a large revenue base has a positive impact on profitability.

The following charts from JPMorgan compare several key indicators for the company versus competitors like Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS). The big picture is quite clear, scale and market leadership have big positive implications for JPMorgan when it comes to financial and operational performance.

Source: JPMorgan

Healthy Financials



Financial reports for the second quarter of 2017 shows that the company keeps performing remarkably well. Both revenue and earnings came in ahead of Wall Street forecasts during the quarter, and the main profitability metrics are moving in the right direction.

Net revenue was $26.4 billion during the period, up 5% versus the second quarter of 2016. Net interest income was $12.5 billion, an 8% increase on the back of rising rates and loan growth. Noninterest revenue was $13.9 billion during the quarter, a slight increase of 2% year-over-year.

The company produced a record of $7 billion in net income, with earnings per share growing 17% year-over-year. Return on common equity increased from 10% in the second quarter of 2016 to 12% in the second quarter of 2017. Similarly, return on tangible common equity expanded from 13% to 14%. The provision for credit losses was $1.2 billion, down from $1.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.



JPMorgan is a market leader in a mature industry, so it doesn't make much sense to expect rapid growth from the company on a quarter to quarter basis. However, the bank has proven its ability to consistently deliver solid performance through good and bad times, and this can make all the difference in the world for investors.



Nobody knows for certain what the future may bring in terms of interest rates, but rates have a lot of room to rise from current levels, which are historically low. In this context, it's good to know that JPMorgan is well positioned for a scenario of rising interest rates in the years ahead.



Source: JPMorgan.

Reasonable Valuation

Even the best company can be a lousy investment if the price is too high, but that’s hardly the case when it comes to JPMorgan stock. The company trades at a price to earnings ratio of 13.6, while the average company in the industry carries a price to earnings ratio around 16 according to data from Morningstar.

Importantly, JPMorgan stock looks quite attractively valued when considering cash distributions via dividends and buybacks. The company has recently increased its dividends by 12%, from $0.5 to $0.56 quarterly per share. JPMorgan is also planning to repurchase $19.4 billion in stock between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018.

The buyback amount represents almost 6% versus the company’s market value. Adding a forward dividend yield of 2.5% into the equation, investors in JPMorgan are being generously rewarded with a total payout ratio that amounts to nearly 8.5% versus market capitalization.



Cash distributions are particularly appreciated by many investors in times of ridiculously low-interest rates around the world. In addition, cash payments provide important information about management’s level of confidence on the future of the business and potential returns for JPMorgan stock.



When a company is concerned about future business conditions, management is more likely to retain cash for safety as opposed to distributing it to investors. Similarly, a big stock repurchase program indicates that JPMorgan’s management team considers that the stock is undervalued at current levels, so investing in its own stock is a convenient use of capital for the financial giant.

Management isn't always necessarily right about business perspectives or the stock potential as an investment. Nevertheless, the fact remains that JPMorgan generates far more cash than it needs to retain, and the stock is attractively valued based on capital distributions.

The Bottom Line



JP Morgan is a top quality financial institution, arguably the strongest among the big U.S. banks. Financial performance is clearly healthy, and the stock is priced at reasonable levels. Investing in high-quality companies at fair prices can be a simple and effective strategy for superior returns, and JPMorgan fits into that strategy quite well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.