Chipotle: The Complete 'Takeaway'

The Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of Aug. 8, 2017, the company operated 2,339 Chipotle restaurants globally, opening 89 net new restaurants in 2017. The company operates in 11 regions, including the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany. The company categorizes its restaurants as end-caps (at the end of a line of retail outlets), in-lines (in a line of retail outlets), free-standing or other.

The Upside

Sentiment

From time to time, stocks that fly under the radar for years become a subject for scrutiny and get their unwanted 15 minutes of fame from retail and some institutional investors. The stock's short interest spikes and day trading volume surges, causing large amounts of volatility. Chipotle's stock remained under severe scrutiny, rightfully so, after its E. coli outbreak in 2015, with average daily volume spiking over 100%. The key is to be able to determine when a sell-off is overdone, and although it's nearly impossible to time a perfect entry, we believe that once the short hype is died down the stock will return to fundamental price action.

Organic Growth

After its sales declined 15.5% from 2015 to 2016 due to the food safety issues, the company's rapid expansion and menu innovation is helping boost its sales and 2017 sales are expected (with only Q3 left to report) to be only 3.9% shy of its 2015 revenues. We believe that core organic growth measures will continue for the upcoming year and drive sales and profits higher. Of note is Chipotle's recent trial with price increases, about which the company mentioned (during the Q2 conference call) nearly no push back from customers. This bodes well for sales and margins growth.

Value Phase

Although seemingly a long way away, Chipotle's competition is ramping up with new Mexican-style restaurant openings at a rapid pace. Chipotle's leading brand and cash flow should keep them at the top of that list for some time. With yet-to-be-tapped domestic markets still in play and international markets barely penetrated, Chipotle should remain a growth stock for some time. Like many others in its field, we believe that down the road the company will work to control costs and operational efficiency. With its solid cash flow, the company will look to sustain investor interest through increased shareholder value.

The Industry

With over 620,000 restaurants in the U.S. that produce more then $800B in annual revenues and employ more then 14 million people, it is one of the largest industries and is still growing at over 1.5% annually. Chipotle is part of a sub-category of "fast casual" dining, somewhere between full service and fast food. This category operates roughly 200,000 restaurants with an annual revenue of over $200B. The fast casual market is growing and outpacing the standard full-service restaurant market, and is expected to continue to do so in years to come.

Diving Deeper

Let's dive deeper into Chipotle's growth prospects, focusing on four points:

1) Expansion

Chipotle has been ramping up store counts on back of its increasing domestic popularity, opening 89 new net stores in 2017 (expecting to open 195-210 stores). That brings the total store tally from just under 1,000 in 2009 to over 2,300 as of its latest quarterly report. An additional opportunity arises for global expansion, where the company began opening restaurants (first in London) in 2010 and since has expanded, mostly in high GDP countries. On a theoretical basis, following the likes of higher end fast-casual restaurants, the company has a significant global expansion potential over the next five years.

2) Menu Innovation

The company operates a $50M marketing initiative of "Chipotle NEXT Kitchen" where it launches new menus. This constant menu innovation is continuing to pull in new customers. A combination of menu innovation and the focus on health consciousness puts Chipotle in the top percentile of customer-spending-per-visit, which stands around $10.00 for 2017, compared to McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) $4.00 average. This allows for a solidly higher valuation than its peers, as visits to its restaurants are increasing to around 210,000 annually.

3) Health Consciousness

The company's focus on a healthy menu is attracting the growing population of health conscious consumers. Chipotle's recent launch of an online calorie counter and the use of fresh ingredients is a constant driver for consumers to favor them over competition.

4) Price Increases

During its Q2 conference call, management has once again reiterated the fact that price increases that were done throughout the previous year and quarter did not phase customers, and they continued to see a solid uptick in customer visits.

Financials

It's no secret that sales were hurt dramatically by the norovirus outbreak in 2015, but with the company's increase in focus on food safety and inspections, overall confidence is returning and consumers are flocking back. A look at Chipotle's revenue shows us a return to solid growth after a shaky 2016. We believe that a continued emphasis by management on the aforementioned growth factors will aid a solid string of sales expectations beats and a continued guidance raise throughout its expansion process.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 $3,878.30M $4,580.00M $3,870.41M $4,402.00M $4,932.00M +24.00% +18.09% -15.49% +13.73% +12.04%

Although sales have come back and are sitting at highs, we see a slightly different situation with profitability. That's due to Chipotle's increased expenses on stricter food safety measurements and on higher promotional activity to counter the bad press it got in 2015 and 2016. A look at net income shows a return from 2016 lows, but there's still a ways to go:

Share buybacks are a further contributor to its overall prospects in terms of EPS growth. Some might argue that in its current situation, it might not be wise to spend cash on buying back shares. But considering its robust boost to store count, it remains to be seen whether its share buybacks constrain its cash flow. The company has no debt.

A Comparative Analysis - Competition

Chipotle's closest rival in the fast-causal dining arena is Panera Bread (PNRA). Panera's revenue has been growing at a moderate pace, growing 6% in 2014, 5.8% in 2015, and 3.64% in 2016. Chipotle is in a far better growth position, raking in an average of 20% over the same period.

Restaurant Chain Locations # Annual Revenue (2015/6) Chipotle 2,339 $3,870M Baja Fresh 162 $80M - $100M (Estimated) Qdoba 718 $415 Million Moe's Southwest Grill 600 >$500M Taco Bell 7,000 $2,000M

As seen by the amount of fast-causal related restaurants such as Taco Bell and other smaller, more local restaurants, Chipotle is in a prime position for expansion in domestic markets. Based on the details we focused on, Chipotle is in a good position to capture market share from rivals in new and existing regions. We see this phenomenon occur in most industries where smaller more local businesses give up their market share when bigger and more successful players come into the area.

Management

On a side note, the company removed the co-CEO arrangement by appointing Steve Ells as the sole CEO of the company. Ells is now focused on moving the company forward beyond the 2016 crisis and pushing for expansion, better customer service and working with Pershing Square's Bill Ackman, who took a 9.9% stake in the company late last year, calling for changes in the company's management and staffing procedures. This new arrangement will help focus management on the issues at hand and allow for a smoother process of evaluating the company's key strategic efforts moving forward.

Conclusion

The company's efforts to emerge from its recent food safety virus is proving fruitful, with increasing sales and surging visits to its chains. Chipotle's expansion efforts coupled with constant menu innovation are proving essential to sustain its high growth, and the company is doing an excellent job at maintaining it. We believe that over the long run, Chipotle will continue to demonstrate its growth prospects and take on global expansion and sustain sales growth. Assuming a continued 15% growth rate for the next three years, followed by a 10% growth rate, this presents a solid return for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.