Ross Stores - Killing It In This Environment

Ross Stores (ROST) reported a very strong second quarter earnings report, as the good news was sufficient to lift shares some 10% from their 52-week lows for good reasons. Instead of slower comparable sales growth, Ross posted an acceleration in same-store sales growth. This growth, combined with continued unit growth, adds another chapter to an impressive growth story, despite a very competitive environment.

With earnings power surpassing the $3 per share mark in a comfortable manner, taking the great track record into account, multiples look really fair if you consider the current growth trajectory and the current net cash position of $2 per share. For all these reasons, Ross looks like a decent growth-at-reasonable-price story. That being said, after a 10% jump from the lows, following the relieve rally in the aftermath of the release of the second quarter results, I will only start initiating a position in the mid-50s.

Discounts Remain In Fashion

Ross Stores operates 1,384 Dress For Less off-price and home fashion stores across 37 US states. Additionally, the company runs a smaller dd's DISCOUNTS chain of 205 stores across 16 states.

The company sells department stores brands, which seems like a very difficult market. Nonetheless, the company manages to attract many visitors, thanks to its great discounts, wide assortment, and consistent flow of fresh merchandise, thereby attracting so-called "treasure hunters".

Roughly 60% of sales come from apparel and shoes, mostly focused on women. The remainder of sales are generated from home and bed and bath products, as well as accessories, fragrances, and jewelry. The success of the buying organization, which has delivered on consistent returns and results in the past, is key to the success of the company.

The focus on female shoppers across a wide range of income groups, looking for bargains and focusing on price, makes it a winner in this environment in which consumer discretionary spending is under pressure. To find bargains, the typical shopper shows up as often as 2-3 times a month at one of Ross stores.

As discretionary spending is under pressure amidst tepid wage growth, rising gas prices, but most of all, increasing rent and healthcare costs, the off-price market remains very strong. The company is furthermore benefiting from the distress in the retail sector, especially as peers are going bankrupt and/or are closing their stores.

Based on its value proposition, the company believes that it can grow to a total store base of 2,500 stores across the nation.

Can The Success Story Be Continued?

Ross Stores has delivered on impressive earnings growth in the past decade. Revenues have more than doubled from $6 billion in 2007 to $13 billion by now, as operating margins have doubled as well to 14% of sales. It should be said that margins have been stable at 13-14% over the past five years, as it becomes incrementally more difficult to lift margins from the current high levels.

The other driver behind the run higher in shares is the fact that the outstanding share base has been reduced by nearly 30% over the same period of time, allowing earnings per share to increase by a factor of 5-6 times. The company has been able to reduce the share count, thanks to growing earnings, as it bought back a lot of shares at cheap prices. Furthermore, capital expenditures run at just $300-400 million a year, of which only a third is targeted to expand the business.

The company posted record operating margins of 14.0% in 2016 as investors have debated whether this margin performance can be sustained, as management appears confident in its ability to maintain margins at these levels. Nonetheless investors have confidence in management for good reasons as the great achievements in the past have driven up shares from just $7 in 2007 to a high of $70 earlier this year. Shares fell back to $53 in recent days, which marked a 52-week low, as the retreat is very modest in relation to some of the declines seen in the wider retail sector. The good news are the strong second quarter results, which have send shares back to the $60 mark again, driven by impressive growth.

Second Quarter Is Comforting

Ross Stores reported a 7% increase in first quarter sales, supported by comparable sales growth of 3%, which is simply a very strong performance in this environment. Doubts emerged among investors as the company "only" guided for a 1-2% increase in comparable sales in the second quarter, while the company projected earnings to come in at $3.07-3.17 per share for the year.

As shares fell to levels of $53, doubts among investors have been quite serious as this move lower resulted in multiples having compressed to 17 times earnings. This 6% earnings yield is quite decent if you consider the very strong achievements of the company in the past and the current. The earnings yield is very strong and comes on top of a net cash position of roughly $750 million, equivalent to $2 per share.

While the company guided for some weaker momentum in Q2, the actual results were very strong with comparable sales actually accelerating to 4% with the majority of growth being the result of traffic! The company is actually raising the full year guidance to $3.16-3.27 per share on the back of the strong results. Trading at $60 following the news, multiples have risen to 18-19 times, which can still be defended, given the track record and balance sheet. The issue is the question if peak operating margins, which now exceed 14% of sales, can be maintained in the future.

The problem for me are the concerns regarding the sustainability of these margins, as a retreat in margins towards the 10% mark could reduce earnings power to $2.25-2.50 per share rather easily. This would push up multiples to the mid-20s, which makes the current valuation not sustainable.

Buy On Dips

Third quarter comparable sales growth is projected at 1-2%, which is the same guidance as the company initially provided for Q2. This looks soft or conservative again but follows a 7% increase in comparable sales in the third quarter of last year.

Given the continued great achievements, one can only give the company the benefit of the doubt. This makes me a buyer of the shares on days in which the retail sector comes under pressure. Any dip to the mid-50s will be used to start initiating a modest position, as I will be glad to average down if shares retreat any further. Current comparables are strong, growth in the store base is very decent in the mid-single digits, and net capital expenditures are quite low.

As the company still has a lot of runway to grow its footprint and the long-term pressure on the middle class is not expected to reverse anytime soon, the future for a name like Ross Stores, which is largely insulated to Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), looks decent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.