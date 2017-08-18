Physical Market Tightness Will Ultimately Drive Oil Prices Higher

We published our expectations for US crude storage by the end of the year.

Welcome to the physical edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Oil prices rallied by 3% today finishing at $48.51/bbl and finishing the week slightly slower.

Source: Lee Saks

The recent weakness observed in oil prices have not been justified by the physical market whatsoever. In a report we wrote on July 25th titled, "Oil Rallies As Market Can Only Ignore Physical Market For So Long." We said:

In summary, the narrative we have gathered from physical oil traders over the last several weeks is one where the physical oil market balance continues to diverge from where flat prices are signaling. Looking at WTI which trades slightly above $47/bbl doesn't give us the full picture of how healthy the market really is. Oil market tourist will think that the oil market remains in oversupply territory, while the physical market points to oil being in the mid-$50s.

The physical oil market is once again diverging strongly away from where oil prices are trading. Take for example the tightening in the Brent forward curve that has resulted in backwardation to take place:

Source: Ole S Hansen

Another example is Light Louisiana Sweet Crude Oil Differential:

Source: Javier Blas

Despite global grade differentials across different grades of oil hitting new yearly highs over the last month, flat prices are still hanging around $50/bbl.

The concern in the market appears to be that 1) bidding up oil prices today could unleash more shale production and 2) US driving season is coming to an end and refineries will cut back throughput (resulting in lower demand).

Seasonal factors are bearish for oil prices in the coming months, but we watch crack spreads with more vigor as refinery margins often foreshadow whether maintenance season will start earlier than usual or later than usual.

With crack spreads still elevated versus the first-half of the year, indications point to strong refinery runs to continue throughout September and into the first-half of October. Brent/WTI spreads also point to more US exports in the coming weeks resulting even higher crude storage draws:

Physical usually leads...

Good old fashion supply and demand isn't taking place in the oil markets especially with regards to flat prices. Some commentators urge a more rational approach to our "$60 by year-end" price prediction, and while the consensus has never been more one-sided, we continue to watch the physical market diverge greatly from where flat prices are telling us. This market environment continues to highlight the growing divergence between where oil prices should be, and where prices are today.

In a report published to HFI Research subscribers yesterday titled, "What Needs To Happen For Oil To Reach $60 By Year-End?" We discussed the factors that need to take place in order for WTI to reach $60 by year-end. In the report, we posted our expectations for where US crude storage will finish by the end of the year:

For readers interested in reading the report and receive more of our in-depth oil market research, we think you should give HFI Research a try. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.