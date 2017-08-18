Foot Locker's (FL) CEO Dick Johnson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 18, 2017 9:00 A.M. ET

Executives

John Maurer - Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Dick Johnson - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lauren Peters - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matthew McClintock - Barclays

Camilo Lyon - Canaccord Genuity

Christopher Svezia - Wedbush Securities

Pallavi Bakshi - Credit Suisse

Jay Sole - Morgan Stanley

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Scott Krasik - Buckingham Research

Sam Poser - Susquehanna Financial Group

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Foot Locker's Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including the effects of currency fluctuations, customer preferences, economic and market conditions worldwide, and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's press releases and SEC filings.

We refer you to Foot Locker, Inc.'s most recently filed Form 10-K or Form 10-Q for a complete description of these factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results and actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

If you have not received today's release, it is available on the Internet at www.prnewswire.com or www.footlocker-inc.com. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to John Maurer, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Mr. Maurer, you may begin.

John Maurer

Thanks Christy, and welcome everyone to Foot Locker, Inc.'s earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2017. As reported in this morning's press release, the company posted a comparable sales decline of 6% in the quarter. The company’s net income was $51 million which equated to $0.39 per share. These profit numbers include an incremental $50 million pre-tax charge related to our ongoing pension plan litigation for which the company previously recorded $100 million pre-tax charge in the third quarter of 2015.

Adjusting for this year’s charge, which equal $0.23 per share non-GAAP EPS was $0.62 per share compared to last year’s $0.94. As the litigation is still pending, we will not be able to provide any additional information about the matter at this time. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the press release issued earlier this morning.

Dick Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will start our prepared remarks today by reviewing the key factors contributing to our recent performance, our sales expectations for the rest of fiscal 2017 and the adjustments we are making to our operations in response to the changed landscape in athletic retail. Lauren Peters, Foot Locker’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will then provide additional details on our financial results for the quarter just ended and our outlook for the rest of fiscal 2017. Dick?

Dick Johnson

Thank you, John. Before I get started with my remarks, I want to acknowledge our team mates in Barcelona. Our thoughts and prayers got to them if they try and comprehend this senseless tragedy that hit Los Ramblas in downtown Barcelona yesterday. We all stand strong with or team and the people of Barcelona and across all of Spain.

Good morning to all of you and thank you for your interest in Foot Locker. It goes without saying that our second quarter performance clearly fell short of our expectations. We are obviously not satisfied with these results and we’re dedicating all our energy to ensure that we get our performance back on the right track.

So before I discuss details specific to the quarter, let me start by outlining what we’re seeing in the market more broadly that is affecting our business. The disruption taking place today in our industry and in retail and general is the most significant I’ve seen in my quarter-century in the athletic business. The fact is that we’re seeing mobile technology drive shifts in consumer behavior and spending patterns at a faster pace than our industry has been able to keep up with.

With constant access to new influences, trends, information, and ideas consumers attention spans are getting shorter, and we’re seeing that they are moving from one style to the next faster than ever before. We and the leading suppliers in the industry are working hard to significantly shorten the product development cycle, the ordering and manufacturing lead times, the expense of supply chain and the storytelling and marketing timelines.

Today, those efforts are much discussed are in practice still in their infancy. And we have a lot more progress to make. Although we recognize the fundamental shift in consumer behavior and have been taking steps to address the new operating environment it is important to emphasize that we believe premium athletic, which is fuelled by casualization and a trend towards healthier and more active lifestyles is still a great place to be in over the long run.

Our young customers are still highly passionate about sports, music, style, and the other key elements of new culture. We are committed to adapting our business as quickly as possible in the ever faster speed at which they move. And we will continue to build more responsive and nimble practices into how new product is brought to market. An excellent example of the initiatives we have been taking to adapt our strategy is devoting an increasing share of capital spending from digital.

This includes both customer facing technology such as our mobile apps and enhanced e-commerce platform, and new POS software, and back to the house capabilities such as infrastructure and data analytics. We’re also partnering with the leading technology in data analytics company to significantly elevate our omni-channel position in the market in the coming years.

Another example of the key initiative is the investment we are making to create a more modern, flexible, supply chain network. We believe that with the compression of product life-cycle making these investments and accelerating our efforts will keep us at the heart of sneaker culture. We have succeeded in the past by knowing individual customers better in order to engage with them in the increasingly personal ways they expect.

Creating and delivering content, which they find relevant having stores in the key locations they want us to be and improving our ability to deliver products to them ever faster. We believe these will continue to be the key ingredients of our future success. Given the new market realities though, we are taking a hard look at overall capital spending. While this year's estimated spend of $277 million is already and mostly committed we expect to reduce next year's capital spending from the $250 million level we previously targeted.

We do not intend to sacrifice our ability to deliver on our customer's expectation of us. But we are under growing a comprehensive process of evaluating priorities for next year and beyond, accelerating our commitment to digital, investing in the right source, and speeding up our logistics efforts.

In a moment Lauren will outline some of the other newer term initiatives we’re putting in place to protect our earnings as we update our outlook for the rest of fiscal 2017 and navigate this choppy retail environment. But before that, let me spend a few minutes on the second quarter.

Reflecting the increased pace of changing consumer influences, sales of some recent top styles fell short of our expectations. In North America for example, the sell-throughs of certain Jordan models slowed considerably compared to the historical rates. In Europe, we planned certain audio original styles such as superstars and Stan Smith down substantially, but they declined even more than expected.

At the same time, we were affected by the limited availability of innovative new products in the market. The all multi-season seed ignite and roll out a few footwear platforms just doesn't work as effectively anymore. In addition, the absence of sufficient depth and breadth of exciting new styles in the premium athletic channel also seems to have drawn some customers to mark down product. Therefore, a very high level of promotional activity in the market affected us more this quarter than in the past.

Importantly, we do not believe we are losing share of the market for premium athletic footwear and apparel. The vast majority of our adult footwear sales are over $100 per pair. And our data makes clear that in this segment we are still the market leader and probably still gaining share, despite the comp loss in the quarter.

Looking ahead, we expect some of the trends of the second quarter to persist through the remainder of the year. In our current top line estimate for the second half of the year, is for a comparable sales loss in the 3% to 4% range roughly the same in each quarter. As we noted on our first quarter call, we are excited by the greater availability as the fall season unfolds of select hot styles such as VaporMax, duotone, Special Force of Air Force 1 and various Max iterations from Nike, along with NMDs Tubular Shadow, EQT, Explorer, and Ultraboost from Adidas.

On a much smaller scale, we also expect our Vans business to grow nicely. While this improved product flow should lift our comps for the rest of the year from Q2's level, the pluses are not expected to fully offset what we now anticipate will be slower sell-through’s of certain Jordan footwear and apparel styles, a still sluggish signature basketball business, a large down trending platforms such as Superstars, Stan Smiths, and Roshe Run.

Into next year and over the long horizon though, we see tremendous opportunity to get the premium end of the athletic industry growing again at a consistently strong space. The innovation pipeline at Nike continues to be second to none with a number of new ideas coming to market beginning later this year. The speed initiatives that they and the other vendors are investing in should also begin to scale by some point next year.

We expect that to continue creating new products and connecting them with their assets such as Kanye West and Pharrell. While some of the other brands under our Puma and Vans for example should reap more of the benefits of the investments they are making in product development and storytelling. For our part, we will continue to invest in creating compelling experiences for our customers.

At the premium end of the market, most of our customers don't work to just buy a specific product at the end of spring. They want that product to have a connection to an experience they find meaningful and want to participate in. That experience could be a special event in the store. Be notified of or discovering a video on our website or YouTube channel of an athlete or celebrity wearing or discussing the latest product, an interaction with their friends while touching and feeling the product or simply a conversation about sneakers with one of our strikers or other store associates.

For that reason, we do not believe our vendors selling product directly on Amazon is an imminent threat. There is no indication that any of our vendor's intend to sell premium athletic product a $100 plus interest that we offer directly via that service distribution channel. For lower price largely and differentiated product share, Amazon and other online sales channels are increasing their share of the sneaker market.

However, we believe our vendor's agree with us that consistently selling their premium aspirational product requires great storytelling, great relevance to the influences on our customer’s lives, as well as engaging digital and in-store experiences. We also believe that most of our suppliers have seen more clearly than ever how important and authentic our customer connections are, and how our proposition makes Foot Locker, Inc. such a critical partner in the future success.

Our proposition is clear, great multi-branded stores in which to shop and buying, great digital sites and mobile connectivity, outstanding knowledgeable sales associates, duke [ph] merchants, and unparallel customer insights all of which leads to great experiences for our consumers. We already have a lot of great stores and will continue to invest in key markets in upgrading our top floors, while at the same time looking to exit large productive stores.

Of course we’ve been doing that for years. By the end of the year, we will have closed more than 1000 stores just since 2010. In this environment though, we are accelerating our online process of reviewing our store portfolio nor be as aggressive as necessary in rationalizing our fleet to help improve our active consumer leverage as we navigate the repositioning of malls in the U.S.

As a result, we will be closing more stores this year than the 100 we mentioned at the beginning of the year. However, due to the disciplined investment process we followed in the recent years, and the related increase in productivity we have achieved, we don't believe we have a store productivity problem in our core banners or store fleet that overall is significantly too large.

Stores remain an incredible important component of the experience most of our customers expect on their journey to selecting and purchasing the latest Puma sneakers. For now let me close my part of the prepared remarks by saying our eyes are wide open with the athletic retail game has changed. At Foot Locker, we’re not used to going backwards and we won’t be satisfied until we are back on an upwards sales and earnings trajectories.

Our entire leadership team is fully engaged in addressing the current challenges as is our board of directors. Given the relatively recent deterioration in comp store sales, remember comps in March and April, were up high single digits. We’re in the process of reviewing with our board the longer range options to adjust our operations and what we are already doing today.

While we manage through this transition period, we will stay truly focused on delivering value to our shareholders. The overarching issue in our opinion revolves around premium product and the speed at which innovation comes to market in meaningful fund. To that end, we are also fully engaging with our leading suppliers to build even stronger partnerships to address the challenges jointly.

With the success we’ve had together with our vendors in recent years and the capital we have invested in exciting stores and digital experiences for our customers we believe no one is better positioned to lead the way back to sustained growth importantly.

With that, let me turn the call over to Lauren.

Lauren Peters

Thank you Dick and good morning everyone. As Dick mentioned, our second quarter was far more challenging than we anticipated when we last spoke in May. We highlighted then that as the second quarter got underway sales were trending lower than the high single-digit gains we achieved in March and April. As it turned out, the trends weakened further during the period with May comps declining at a low single-digit pace.

While June and July finished down towards the high end of mid-single digits. Let’s now review some of the factors that contributed to the shortfall. Footwear was our primary challenge with comparable sales down mid single digits. Sales were down across all genders with mid single-digit comp declines in men's and women's footwear, while children's footwear sales decreased low double digits.

Similar to the trends we have seen in recent quarters, strong demand for lifestyle run-in silhouettes, including the NMD, EQT, and Tubular Shadow from Adidas and the VaporMax Tuned Air and Huarache from Nike led to a double-digit gain in men's running. However, this gain was not enough to offset double digit declines in both basketball and casual styles. The loss in women's footwear was driven by the shift away from superstars and Stan Smith that Dick mentioned earlier on.

While the kids business experienced the biggest mess to our expectations because of the fall-off of those two styles and a higher exposure to Jordan and marquee basketball. Apparel sales posted a slight gain, while accessories were down low double digits. Within the parallel our women's business had a strong comp gain though the double-digit increase was partially driven through markdowns, while our men's apparel sales were relatively flat. Our kids business was down mid single digits. Our strength in our international markets was offset by software sales in the US.

Overall, windwear and branded T-shirts from Nike and Adidas bore well across genders, but were offset by softness across some seasonal apparel, including shots and licensed products, and certain brand Jordan styles. And in the promotional retail environment ASPs and footwear were up low single digits. While in apparel, they increased low double digits, driven by our shift to more premium assortment. Unit sales of both footwear and apparel were down to high single digits. As a group, our store divisions posted a 7.5% comparable sales decline.

On the positive side, Foot Locker, Canada produced as a solid comp increase, driven by gains in both footwear and apparel. Total sales in constant currency at Foot Locker, Canada were up double digits compared to a year ago, driven by the comp gains and the addition of some key new stores, including a Jordan Jumpman location in Toronto. SIX02 posted a high single-digit comp increase, while total sales were up 45% lifted by the SIX02 locations inside of our New York flagship stores.

The rest of our store divisions posted comparable sales declines. Foot Locker in the US and Sidestep were both down mid single digits. Foot Locker, Europe Champs Sports, and Runners Point declined high single digits, while comp sales of Footaction and Kids Foot Locker decreased double digits.

Our direct to customer businesses produced an overall comparable sales gain of 5.4%. This includes a mid single-digit sales increase at our storebanners.com business in the US, a low single-digit comp sales gain at East bay and another 20 percent plus gain for our digital sales in Europe and Canada. In addition, we successfully launched our e-commerce functionality in Australia during the second quarter. Overall, direct-to-customer sales increased 12.7% of total sales, up from 11.5% a year ago.

Moving down the income statement, gross margin decreased 340 basis points to 29.6% of sales. The lower rate was driven by a 200 basis point decrease in our merchandise margins and 140 basis points of deleverage on our occupancy and buyers compensation expenses. The lower merchandized rate was driven by higher markdowns both in-stores and online.

We took higher markdowns in response to the promotional environment to drive traffic, which was down mid-single digits in both the U.S. and abroad. And in order to clear slower moving product to prior to back-to-school.

SG&A expense dollars decreased 3.1% compared to the prior year. However, as a percent of sales SG&A rose to 19.9% from 19.7% last year. As the quarter progressed, we adjusted our variable expenses such as store wages, partner’s accruals, banking and marketing to better align with sales.

However the magnitude of the sales slowdown let to the slight P-leverage. Depreciation expense was $42 million in the quarter, up $3 million from last year, reflecting the higher level of investments we’ve been making in our high profile stores. Store remodel, digital capabilities and supply chain to positive ourselves to meet our customer expectations.

On a GAAP basis our tax rate came in at 30.9%. This was 500 basis points lower than last year, due to the litigation charge John mentioned, which reduced our US income where our tax rate is highest. On a non-GAAP basis, our tax rate came in at 34.1% in-line with our full-year guidance.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $1.3 billion of inventory at 3.7% decrease from last year's second quarter as we took aggressive action to ensure that our inventory levels remained in-line with sales. And thus remain productive and turning appropriately in the phase of the sales shortfall. On a constant currency basis, inventory decreased 4.9%, compared to the 4.3% total sales decrease.

We ended the quarter with $1.043 billion of cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $98 million from the end of Q2 last year. Our current cash balance is also virtually the same as at the beginning of the year, indicative of the company's ability to deliver good cash flow even in the challenging sales environment.

We spent $21 million to repurchase 350,000 shares during the second quarter and returned $41 million to our shareholders through our quarterly dividends. We resumed buying shares following our Q1 conference call. However, once we saw that sales trends had slowed more than expected, we temporarily halted our repurchase activity. That being said, we have almost our entire $1.2 billion share repurchase authorization available and we remain fully committed to returning cash to investors.

With management and the board fully confident in our ability to reaccelerate the business over time, we will consider a full range of share repurchase alternatives, including accelerated share repurchase programs, open market purchases, and 10b5-1 programs as we re-enter the markets to buy back shares. We invested $75 million of capital into the business during the second quarter bringing our first half total capital expenditures to $150 million.

We ended the quarter with 3,359 owned stores, which includes 24 openings, 38 remodels or relocations and 19 store closures. The openings include a new Foot Locker flagship store in Prague, the new Champs Sports location on Chicago State Street and the first Footaction stores in Canada. Pending the review of our store base Dick mentioned, we currently expect to close at least 135 stores, up from the 100 we previously guided here.

We still expect to open up about 90 new stores, which is unchanged from our previous guidance. So as Dick mentioned, we are now planning comparable sales to decline in the 3% to 4% range in both the third and fourth quarters. With this outlook we will likely see further deleverage in the second half. Gross margin is likely to decrease 230 to 250 basis points in Q3 and 150 to 170 basis points in Q4 on a 13-week basis.

The proportion of occupancy deleverage and lower merchandise margins as we saw in the second quarter, should be similar in the second half. SG&A will likely be up 70 to 100 basis points at the rate of sales in both the third and fourth quarters. This is more than the 20 basis point increase in Q2, which included a reversal of Q1 bonus accrual is. As a result, we now expect non-GAAP EPS to decrease between 20% to 30% in the second half of 2017.

As a reminder, our non-GAAP numbers are on a 52-week basis. We currently expect the 53rd week to produce incremental earnings of approximately $0.12 per share. Before we move on to your questions, I want to reiterate that we’re already moving ahead with meaningful expense on operational changes. Our top priority is to continue to assess the best ways to address the top line challenges ahead of us and this exceptional retail environment.

As Dick said, these include evaluating our largely productive store base, our total level of future capital spending, as well as the split and timing of spend between digital stores and logistics, and various SG&A initiatives to create a more flexible, efficient, organization. Of course, we will also continue to manage inventory rigorously.

Given our strong financial position, highly collaborative relationships with our vendors and deep connections with our customers, we believe that we remain especially well positioned to reposition our business and succeed regaining our momentum.

Christy, let's go ahead and open up the call for questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Matt McClintock from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Matt McClintock

Hi guys, good morning everyone.

Dick Johnson

Good morning, Matt.

Matt McClintock

Dick, I was wondering if you could talk about the allocations of new and innovative product that you talked about in, that’s what some of your optimism is for may be the improvement underlying transaction, I recall last quarter, you where optimistic about you do an innovative product and more allegations in the back half of this year, you know, yet the Delta between the back half now and where you were thinking before - mid single digits before, it is pretty wide and I just want to know did you take down your expectations for either allocations of that product or the underlying performance of that product and then could you just talk about the sell-through trends that you saw for that type of product Air VaporMax etcetera this quarter, did any of that slow at all? Thank you.

Dick Johnson

Well Matt, we haven't taken down our expectations of those allegations on the hot products, certainly not. We still see the same thing that we saw when we are in the call in the first quarter. The thing is a bit different than we were on the first quarter is how some of the other silhouettes have fallen off. The state with which some of the platforms that we certainly were cautious about fell off faster than we expected and that’s really what leads to the Delta or probably the revised look at the back half.

So, the innovation, the storytelling the great product that we talked about in Q1 and we still see those allocations in the flow end of the marketplace up in the back half of the quarter of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter, so to the back half of the year, but it is really some of the sell-throughs, you know we continue to see great sell-through when there is a relevant story and excitement around specific launches, but if it’s just another shoe that we launch on a Saturday.

The consumer, especially in second quarter where there is not a real drive to the market for consumers, it’s our smallest quarter by fairly long shot and there is no real call for retail, now that we get into back to school time frame, fourth quarter has got holiday. There are some reasons for consumers to be out and that is what gives us some guarded optimism if you will about the trends improving a bit in the back half.

Matt McClintock

Okay. And then a follow up if I could ask about the share repurchase, you maintain a pretty sizable cash balance, but historically you’ve always maintained a pretty sizable cash balance and I'd just like to understand how you think about just that cash balance where it can go, what’s necessary, I mean what you could potentially dip into should you want to become a little bit more aggressive on share repurchases? Thanks.

Lauren Peters

The priorities remain the same. Number 1 is investing in the business, but you have heard as describe that we're thinking about what that CapEx looks like next year and the split between digital stores and our logistics systems, but equally important priority for us is returns of cash to the shareholders both through the dividend and share repurchases. So, we’ve got almost the full billion to, we recognized value, we do have to navigate that about 70% of the cash is offshore, but we do have the ability to bring some of that back tax efficiently, and we have a revolver. So with all of that flexibility, we recognized value and we will proceed accordingly.

Matt McClintock

Thanks a lot. Best of luck.

Dick Johnson

Thanks Matt.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Camilo Lyon with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Camilo Lyon

Thanks, good morning. Dick you made some comments to the product pipeline heading into 2018 to some optimism, could you maybe articulate and dig down a little bit more what gives you that confidence that there is an improving innovation that’s coming forth and that that could help in return some of the trends into early 2018?

Dick Johnson

Part of its innovation, Camilo the react products from Nike will start to flow, but part of its increased availability of key products called VaporMax, some of the things that we called out in the prepared remarks and we see various iterations of that - various iterations of Air product coming through, unexpected occurrences of Flyknit and Primeknit shoes coming through. As Adi talked about, there is a big boost constraint still, but we see improving allocations around Ultraboost and some of the key products there. So, it’s combination of innovation and flowing quantities of that innovative products into the marketplace.

Camilo Lyon

If you think about the mix of the product that’s falling off relative to the things that you are excited about, at what point does that start to favor, what point in 2018 does it start to turn more positively in favor of the things that are in greater demand. How long did it really necessitate for you to clear out of this stuff, the slower turn in Jordan, the Roshe’s, the Stan’s and the Superstars.

Dick Johnson

The exposures continue to lessen as we go into the year, further into the year and obviously we’re going to start lapping some soccer basketball numbers, which certainly helps us well, but the life cycle of product is moving much quicker as we talked about this, consumer has excess, turn off a lot of information about products. So while we buy on a six months futures sort of window, trying to carve off, some open to buy to have more flexibility for end season opportunities is really important. So those big platforms, we are a big change. So we buy big quantities of those platforms. So, cycling through them does take some time. We want to be responsible in the marketplace, responsible with our markdowns et cetera, but those exposures do continue to decrease Camilo.

Camilo Lyon

The final question I have is, you took a few minutes to discuss your thoughts on the Nike Amazon relationship and where do you sit from the premium distribution perspective, clearly that’s top of mind within the investment community, if you could just maybe give a little bit more detail as to what it’s that you guys are having, the types of conversations you're having with your brand partners in terms of distinguishing yourselves truly and making the destination, the foot locker destination one that that can't be distinguished from everyone else in the marketplace such that there isn’t this product ubiquity across the Channel.

Dick Johnson

I think it’s probably the deepest conversations Camilo around an integrated marketplace that combines great digital experiences with great physical experiences. We had a great example of that a couple of weeks ago in our times square store, we saw, you know I haven’t talked about a Converse shoe on the earnings call for a long time. We’ve had a great collaboration with the Converse One Star and Tyler the creator that was available exclusively at Foot Locker, and we saw kids lined up.

So the physical part of it of being able to come in and interact with some sort of activation is part of that experience that the consumer is looking for. We know for well that the consumer is on their digital phone constantly, their digital device constantly, and we have to create great content that’s relevant to the great stories that are relevant to the consumer. We also know that that consumer still has an expectation around the physical space in an integrated marketplace or integrated solution that they find both digital and physical part of the experience that they want when they're looking for premium sneakers.

Camilo Lyon

Okay. Best of luck. Thank you.

Dick Johnson

Thanks Camilo.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Svezia with Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead.

Christopher Svezia

Yes Wedbush. Thank you. Good morning everyone. So, I guess first question, just on the inventory component maybe if you could just talk about where inventories sit today, what level under your guidance does gross margin assume probably some level of markdown, so just kind of talk about where your inventory is, how you are positioned relative to those categories you want to be in, versus those categories you need to get out of at this point?

Dick Johnson

I think the comments were pretty clear. The team did a great job in managing the inventory as the sales started to slow down. So our inventory actually was down a little bit more than our sales loss, which - my hats off to team for reacting as quickly as they could in an environment where you place your orders on a future basis. So, we continue to work our way through some of those slower moving platforms and products that we talked about.

Certainly, the guidance that Lauren gave around gross margin is reflective of what we expect our markdowns cadence to be in the back half. So, the team continues to evolve and move the product assortments. As I said, on the last question, we buy a lot of products. So, to move through with those takes a little bit of time and takes some markdowns to accomplish.

Christopher Svezia

When you step back and look at the guidance that you’ve given for the second half, do you feel like - you have taken all, at least in terms of visibility and the variables into place whereby you can see less risk to the story at this point or just how do you think about the second half into the puts and takes on each one of the elements whether it’s margin or comp?

Dick Johnson

We’ve been pretty through as we’ve looked at the guidance that we were going to provide today Chris, and given what we see today and that’s always the caveat, when we were on the call in May, we certainly didn't see the business dropping off as rapidly as it did, but I think our team has taken a really strong view of what the reality of the marketplace is and I think both from a merchandise perspective and from a financial perspective we’ve got that built into the forecast. I don't know Lauren if you want to add anything.

Lauren Peters

I don't know what I could add to that. We have taken lessons learnt out of Q2 about what the customer, how they reacted to the product and we have applied that to what we see coming into foot stores in the side in the back half, and talk through how to think through the margin implications of making sure that our inventory ends at a good place. So, we remain focused on everything we can to on our SG&A that makes sure that that’s aligned and we’ve added all of that up into the guidance that we have given there.

Christopher Svezia

Okay. And finally, just on the supply chain you mentioned speed to market and things potentially that you can do, what are you doing exactly in the supply chain and when can we see at least some impact through the P&L?

Dick Johnson

We’re making our inventory more readily available. Some of the investments that we’re making in the IFSC world and our digital infrastructure world is to make it more seamless for our consumers to have access to inventory across all of our stores. There are local stores, the stores that they might be near. If you think about it, we’ve got roughly 2,300 distribution points in the US and if we leverage that inventory and that is really what some of the investment is against that will help.

We have got big stores big. Big volume stores in key cities where we will start to install some mini hubs that we can be more proactive with both supplying the stores with inventory on a daily basis, but also allow us to do more same day shipping in some of those key urban areas. So there is - it's ongoing, I don't know that there will be a day Chris that we will the flip the page and it automatically happens, but these are ongoing improvements that we’ve been [indiscernible] and that we’re certainly committed to accelerating at this point.

Lauren Peters

I'm going to add that the distribution centre we’ve had, our largest distribution centre historically has been focused on serving the stores, another distribution focused on direct-to-customer shipment and the big chunk of the investment is making the distribution centers really able to do both effectively to make the best use of the inventory and service the customers as best as we can.

Christopher Svezia

Okay. Thank you and all the best to you, appreciate it.

Lauren Peters

Thank you.

Dick Johnson

Thanks Chris.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Christian Buss with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Pallavi Bakshi

Hi, this is Pallavi on for Christian. Do you want to know a little bit more about the digital investments that you guys mentioned as part of your initiatives, should we be expecting changes in your marketing strategy, and then what’s the timing of these investments may be over the near to medium-term? Thanks.

Dick Johnson

Very similar to the supply chain, these are ongoing investments. We just launched - our launch reservation app was released on a national basis that have been constrained to a number of states. So that’s certainly an improvement and an expansion of that great application for our consumers to make the launch process given a little bit easier for them. Certainly our expenditures on our digital marketing fronts and content creation continue to change. Our app development around the Foot Locker app continues to expand.

We’re going to accelerate and part of that is a platform conversation as well. We’ve got a new POS system that’s about to be rolled out. So they are all part of this digital evolution and again there has been an acceleration of what we’re doing and we continue to expect that acceleration to go on into 2018 and this is sort of an investment that I don't believe will ever be over, and then we need to continue to adapt to the changing environments that our consumers live in shopping certainly.

John Maurer

Okay, Christy.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jay Sole with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Jay Sole

Great, thanks so much. Dick you talked about Amazon a few times earlier on the call, can you also talk about how - you mentioned the vendor partnerships that you are working together with your key vendor partners to create those premium experiences, can you just talk about how or what Foot Locker does combined with what the brand.com’s do, are working together to segment the market to drive growth for both, did you see them working collaboratively or how is that relationship with your partners developing

Dick Johnson

I assume working very collaboratively Jay, and I think that our vendor partners have been clear that they have their plans around their VTC and other channels, but our vendor partners have been very good at their segmentation and distribution strategies and that’s allowed us to be successful at the premium end of sneaker culture and that’s where we will continue to do our business. So, it’s very collaborative and it’s really, all of us trying to move at the speed of our customer.

The supply chain, the product development cycles, the delivery cycles, all of those things need to move faster and the utilization of the assets and the resources that we’ve got from our distribution centers to our stores to working closely with our vendor partners to create exciting digital experiences and physical experiences for our consumer is all part of it, but I see it as very collaborative.

Dick Johnson

This recognition that we effectively have reached that alpha kid if you will that style leader, they’ve got a number of reasons that they want to be able to comment to our stores and on our websites and compare the products across the different brand suppliers. We left them do that efficiently and interact with that breadth of assortment in a way that’s tough for them to do truly digitally truly with the vertical.

Jay Sole

Got it. And maybe if I can follow-up on that, just to actually switch topics a little bit, the Jordan brand sounded like some of the styles down trended in the quarter, maybe a little faster than you expected, you know it seems like there has been a lot of quantity in the marketplace of the Jordan’s that are really popular, can you talk about what you're seeing with that brand, is it - the Speaker head community has really just switched teams from Jordan to Adidas and they’re just on the supply of attributes out there, or is there something bigger going on? That's the question.

Dick Johnson

Well, I think there is many things going on Jay, the relationship with Jordan and Michael himself in the shoes is so incredibly high in the marketplace, but the factors with today's kid really needs it to be connected to a story. When that happens, when the product is right, we still see lineups and we still see launch reservation apps that are ready to blow up with the amount of activity, but there has been - even though we saw some slowdown in some key models, we saw some great successes with things like the 6 Rings, the Son of Mars, the Spizike, the Dub Zero, all very, very positive.

So it’s the right story, the right product, the right connectivity with the customer makes all the difference and brand Jordan is one of the great brands that we work with and know that Larry and the team at Jordan are working as hard to make that connectivity with the customer real every time they launch a product.

Jay Sole

Okay great. Thanks so much.

Dick Johnson

Thanks Jay.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Randy Konik from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Randy Konik

Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to go and talk about thoughts around, I guess ASP versus unit velocity as you are thinking about the back half revenue comp guide, how do you think about that kind of dynamic changing or not changing relative to the front half of the year? That’s my first question.

Lauren Peters

The expectation is not that that changes markedly from what we saw. So again ASPs have been up, units down in footwear. And so the Kid is still looking for us to bring them this marquee level product that is our positioning, and we’re bringing them the cool stuff. We haven't seen price resistance when they are finding the product cool. So we will look for that dynamic to remain in place.

Randy Konik

Okay. And then did you see any kind of noticeable difference in comp trend in the quarter and let's say, your Urban markets or Urban located stores versus suburbia-located stores, just trying to get a sense if there is any kind of differential between let’s say promotion or product changes or what have you, I'm just trying to get sense of what’s going on with the business from an Urban versus suburban…?

Dick Johnson

Randy, we don't get into the discussions around that, but the one place that we have seen a little bit of a slowdown is markets that are heavily penetrated by the Hispanic consumer. There has been an awful lot written about it and the share of wallets, I am just not sure that consumer spending in totality, the hindsight will be 2020 on that part, but the Cross obviously when we have to change the way that we saw the change. We saw the change pretty much across the marketplace across the geographies and across the banners other than the couple that Lauren called out as the positive.

Randy Konik

Got it. Okay, and then I appreciate the discipline around capital intensity in bringing it down next year, so how do you think about, I guess the story sounds more like the changes that need to occur in the industry are more quick enough to supply chain speed. We need to probably have less skews or faster skew turns or more product innovation and newness, is that the real issue from your perspective versus you don't see as much issue with traffic. I know the traffic was down, I think you said mid-single digit in the quarter, just how you are thinking about the need for the supply chain changes from an industry perspective relative to the real estate changes or lack thereof that need to occur in the industry.

Dick Johnson

Well the sum of each in the formula, Randy, the consumer has to have a reason to compelling reason to shop, and I think the ability for us to quickly create those experiences in those stores with our vendor partners market Nike always uses the phrase they wanted to add it to amplify and I think that means smaller skew count, but better amplification of units et cetera and that’s how we…

Lauren Peters

And that can do great stories

Dick Johnson

And that’s a great point. It’s great stories that ultimately this consumer is after. So, we have to get better as an industry. We have to get faster as an industry. We have to tell better stories in our stores and on our digital sites, and that will keep this consumer. We know that the consumer casualization, the more healthy lifestyle, those are real things. Sneakers are definitely at the centre of all of that. It’s our making sure that we have got the compelling stories and compelling product and compelling experiences, but moreover our customers can drive that share of wallet in our channels.

Randy Konik

Got you. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it.

Dick Johnson

Thank you, Andy.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Krasik from Buckingham Research. Please go ahead.

Scott Krasik

Hi thanks for taking my question. I got 2, first one on basketball, second one on the stores. So we've seen quarters where the basketball has turned negative, and then it's recovered. Some of it has been price point on the Nike signature. Now it's Jordan retro. I'm just wondering how you think about this business overall being able to comp if basketballs down, both in the back half of this year and next year as well. And then I have a follow-up on the stores. Thanks.

Dick Johnson

Scott we have talked on a number of calls that our buyers and our consumers are really after cool product and certainly basketball is an important category for us, you know some of the things that I mentioned earlier with - when you think about the reactor product that’s coming from Nike and Hyperdunk 2017 and the Jordan Super Fly 2017, you think about Nike taking over the NBA jersey side of things that sponsorship, so the connectivity that you get between all of that and our House of Hoops, there's optimism - guarded optimism around the basketball category.

But our team is really focused on finding and buying and assorting the best product regardless of category and telling great stories around that to increase the connectivity with our consumers. So basketball certainly a piece of that we expect to see some good things from the Paul George product some of the React products that I had talked about, the Harden shoe from Adidas. There is an awful lot of good basketball products out there, when we tell the compelling story around it, we are optimistic that the consumer will buy.

Scott Krasik

Okay thanks. And then Lauren, you did accelerate the store closing plan a little bit this year, have you considered what it would look like or your P&L would look like, how you managed the SG&A if you decided to close a significant number of stores?

Lauren Peters

Well that’s the conundrum for us because we have been closing stores as we’ve stated that number a 1000 doors where they ended this year in the last seven years right from 2010. So, we’ve been addressing underperforming units all along and focused on lifting that productivity. So, when we look at the fleet, it is largely productive. We get into conversations US malls, the different grades of A, B, C, D and what they look like. I mean for us, C and D level malls can still be very productive, ours very productive doors, profit wise.

The volume is going to be lower than A and B, but they are still profitable. So if we look at all of that and we end up focused on where do we think those malls are going to revolve to and how do we position ourselves with as much flexibility to navigate that repositioning. So, where we have any concern at all about the long-term health of a mall we’ve taken shorter lease live and think of our self flexibility.

Dick Johnson

Even if the mall sort of deteriorates Scott, one thing to remember is that the customer is not leaving those areas. And our customers look to us to be a destination. A fair number of those areas in the stores that I’m assuming you would reference to closing, we transact a lot of business in cash, and that consumer is not necessarily comfortable utilizing their digital device because of a lack of a credit card or choosing not to use credit cards et cetera. So, it’s about us positioning ourselves in the right places in those markets. Not necessarily just closing doors.

Lauren Peters

Yes. We have a fair amount of volume certainly outside of the US that happens of mall with very experienced and off mall retail. So, we look at all of that and how we think properties will evolve and where we can position ourselves to pick up the traffic should the mall go away.

Scott Krasik

Right. And just what is your average lease life across the fleet?

Lauren Peters

Well we have no concern about our property, we will sign up for 10 years plus options than where we do have concerns that can be a year of less. Right, so an average, I think that’s helpful.

Scott Krasik

Okay. Thanks and good luck.

Lauren Peters

Thanks.

Dick Johnson

Thanks Scott.

John Maurer

Okay Christy.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sam Poser with Susquehanna Financial Group. Please go ahead.

Sam Poser

Thanks for taking my questions. Okay, I mean I guess the question is, Michael Gould, the ex-CEO of Bloomingdale was on a television finance program yesterday, and was talking about how people are playing a little safe, are you guys missing some vendors here? Are you to aligned with let’s say Adidas and Nike and Puma and so on, are there other vendors that are sort of fashion athletic vendors that are out there that you’ve made, historically have not done business with that you’re missing and need to get involved with as they are growing especially those with some heritage or name any, but…

Dick Johnson

Well our team, I think as you know, our team is pretty proactive in trying to find that next big thing, and we haven't done a ton of business in the past with Vans, but that has become very relevant in modern culture and youth culture today. Our team is up the ante with the folks at Vans and you look at that and say great opportunity for them to take advantage of it.

Our challenge is a little bit by finding those people with that athletic heritage, we’ve got a nice business with Puma, we’ve got a nice business with New Balance, we’ve got a nice business with Asics, you know many of those players are relatively speaking one genre or one category of shoe.

So it’s hard for them to get significant penetration in our business, but our team is pretty proactive in going out and trying to find that next thing, it’s a little easier on your parents side because there are things that you can test and try and roll out, but on the footwear side it’s a fairly limited roster.

Sam Poser

Okay. I mean, I will get that later. I guess the other question is, the Adidas, I mean how much of this is not having the right product versus changing the communication, pushing ahead on how you speak to those consumers, I mean you always have to have the right product that’s given it’s never good enough even when business is really good. So, I guess the question is, the speed of change and the expectations as there is a product change or is this that you guys really had a ramp up the way, you talk about stories and so on, the way you tell the stories and so on, I mean what is the more dramatic change there because I assume that you guys are never satisfied with the product. So, from a communications perspective, how are you changing it, what really needs to get done to do this properly?

Dick Johnson

Well the customer is moving so fast Sam, but we have to stay really relevant with them. The Tyler the creator Converse One Star example that I gave you as a good example of how we need to bring excitement to the consumer. The One Star shoe which Converse is working hard to make relevant again really hasn’t had a lot of traction, but when you get the right combination of creator along with Tyler the Creator along with the shoe and tell that story the consumer reacts. So, part of it is the storytelling and the connectivity with the consumer, part of it is the right flow of great product and working with our vendors and collaborating on both is what we are doing.

Sam Poser

Alright, well thank you and good luck. Appreciate it.

Dick Johnson

Thanks Sam.

John Maurer

Alright Christy, I think we’ve got time for one more question.

Operator

Perfect. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Boss from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Matthew Boss

Thanks. So, Lauren if we go back to the last period of sustained negative comps, I think it was around eight years ago, gross margins troughed in the mid-to-high 20s, I guess can you talk about what would be different today and just any actions you can take to protect gross margins if comps were to remain negative multi-year?

Lauren Peters

Well we’ve invested in our systems that help us get right products to right place at the right time, and that certainly has been part of the improvement in gross margin over the years. Those investments still pay dividend. One bit of it, which helps us right the order with that intelligence about right place, right time is really just coming online to the organization now.

So that should bear fruit for us going forward, but it’s really about managing your buy appropriately, the speed initiatives will be very helpful and help in that margin right because we cut out lead times, we are doing a better job of buy with demand, and that supports the margins.

But because we’ve got that occupancy bit in there that is leverage, but we - I think subscribed pretty thoroughly what we’re doing on the fleet side. And then of course there is the apparel, which continues to be an opportunity for us and we believe long-term there’s margin opportunity.

Matthew Boss

Great. And then Dick just as you break down your back comp guidance what are you embedding for traffic in AUR within the down 3 to 4 comps and I guess more micro, is August within this range or how best to think about progression of trends in the quarter?

Dick Johnson

Well, August is built in - we don't give to the moment guidance or updates on where we are at. So, August is certainly built into the guidance that we’ve given. We continue to see traffic down a bit. AUR is we expect as Lauren talked about our average selling price, we expect that to be flat to up slightly.

Matthew Boss

Great. Best of luck.

Lauren Peters

Thank you.

Dick Johnson

Thank you.

John Maurer

Okay. Thank you. That's all we have time for today, but we will look forward to talking to you again on our next earnings call, which should be at 9 AM on Friday, November 17 following the release of our third quarter results earlier that morning. Thanks again and goodbye.

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thanks for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.