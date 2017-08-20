LP Yields 12%, Good Coverage, High Options Yields

Revenues are up 13%, EBITDA is up 15%, and DCF is up 17% over the past four quarters.

Back to the dog pound. When we last wrote an article about midstream operator Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP), it looked like things were going to turn around in 2017 for them. (There's a company profile at the end of this article.)

Unfortunately, Mr. Market didn't agree - SMLP tanked over the past quarter and month:

It turned in a mixed Q2 '17 earnings report, with strong year-over-year growth in Revenue and Net Income, but EBITDA was flat, and DCF slipped 2%. On a trailing basis, all five categories have had good growth due to dropdown assets:

Sequentially, however, Revenue, slipped to its lowest point since Q3 '16, and DCF was at its lowest point since Q3 '15:

Management had issued 2017 guidance earlier in the year for EBITDA at a range of $295 million to $315 million, and Distribution Coverage of 1.15x to 1.25x. We pro-rated this for the first half of 2017 to see how close to these targets the company performed.

It exceeded the low end of the EBITDA range by 2.44% and hit the low end of the coverage range, at 1.15x:

Earlier, on July 27th, management revised its full year 2017 EBITDA guidance down, by around 3-4%, to a range of $285 to $300, and lowered its Distribution Coverage range to 1.10 - 1.20x, which is still reasonable, but not as strong as the company's 2016 coverage.

These new ranges represent -2.6% to 2.6% growth vs. 2016 for EBITDA, and -10.6% to -2.44% growth for Distribution Coverage:

Looking forward to Q3 and Q4 '17, this revised guidance implies that EBITDA will grow in a range of -5.5% to 4.56% and coverage will be -9.8% to -1.6% lower than 2016 coverage:

Management explained on the Q2 '17 earnings call,

"What really drove us to lower our 2017 guidance is the expected delay, well completion activity of our producers. In some cases like in the Piceance and Utica segments, this was really just a push to the ride of few months, whereby certain wells originally expected early in the second half are now expected to be commissioned later in the second half 2017. For our Williston segment, we procured environment that we've seen this summer led to reduction in completion activity in completion activity by our largest Williston customer that will likely bleed into the first half of next year of 2018". "These are not loss volumes or permanent issues, but instead more of a timing discrepancy based on customer specific decisions. Further, we still expect to see sequential quarterly volume and adjusted EBITDA growth throughout the back half of this year." (Emphasis ours)

So, management expects the bigger volumes to come later than it originally forecasted. That sounds reasonable - its customers are drilling but not completing their wells as quickly as expected, leading to a higher DUC (drilled but uncompleted) inventory.

"Our drilling expectations have developed year-to-date as expecting and we currently have 13 rigs running behind our systems, a huge improvement from the third quarter of 2016."

Positive Factors:

Management also had these positive items to report on the earnings call:

"In early July, we announced the new project to build 60 million cubic foot a day gathering and processing system for XTO Energy in Delaware Basin. We're thrilled to extend our relation with XTO from the Utica to the Permian and our team is working diligently to have that gathering and processing system up and running before the end of the second quarter of next year." (Emphasis ours) "We have no shortage of people who would love to do things with us in the Delaware." "The building of a DUC inventory of our customers represents a future growth catalyst that we believe will have a positive impact on our results, in future periods. This growth visibility along with our commercial backlog being the most robust today that in any point in the past three years leads us to continue to optimism about Summit's growth prospects." (Source: Q2 '17 earnings call. Emphasis ours) "The Marcellus was another bright spot for us in the quarter generating average volume throughput of 480 million cubic feet a day, a 10.6% increase from the first quarter and the highest volume quarter for our Marcellus segment in more than two years. Higher volumes in the quarter were driven by Antero's decision to begin completing a number of wells in its DUC inventory behind our system, which we expect to continue into the second half of this year. Our Marcellus segments delivery point Sherwood Processing Complex continues to expand at a very rapid pace, which is in turn creating a number of commercial opportunities in the area. We believe we're well situated to participate in the portion of the volume growth that's occurring in this highly productive region." (Source: Q2 '17 earnings call. Emphasis ours)

(Source: SMLP Q2 '17 10Q)

Distributions:

SMLP's total annual distribution/unit has grown 33% over the past 4.5 years, from $.41 in 2013 to the present $.575, a level which management has maintained since November 2015.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track SMLP's current price and dividend yield (in the Basic Materials section).

SMLP issues a K-1 to investors at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding it in an IRA. There can also be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA - please consult your accountant before investing.

It pays out distributions in the usual Feb-May-Aug-Nov. LP cycle.

SMLP paid out $4.2M in IDR payments to its general partner in the first six months of 2017, which represented ~ 5% of its total distributions:

(Source: SMLP Q2 '17 10-Q)

Distribution coverage slipped to 1.11x in Q2 and has averaged 1.19x over the past four quarters:

Commodity Cycle - Although SMLP's contracts are fee-based, if there's another protracted downturn in Energy prices, the finishing of its customers' DUC wells inventory could be pushed out further into the future, which would pressure SMLP's earnings.

Dilution - Management has an ATM share program - it sold 750,000 units, raising $17.3 million in the second quarter. Given the common float of 72.84 million units, it's not terribly significant, at around 1%, but it bears watching.

Deferred Payment Liability: In addition to its current debt load, SMLP has an approximately $829.6 million deferred payment due in 2020 as a remaining payment due for a 2016 asset drop-down from its Summit Midstream Partners Holdings, LLC. Management arranged new financing in Q1 2017, with an eye to preparing for the 2020 payment, which had a present value of $579 million as of 6/30/17. Management has paid $15.8 million against this obligation thus far in 2017, which it deducted from EBITDA and DCF.

Options:

We added this December trade for SMLP to our Covered Calls Table, which tracks over 25 other trades daily.

The December $20.00 strike pays $.95 and was $.40 above SMLP's $19.60 price, as of 8/17/17. The table below details the three main profitable scenarios for this trade - static, assigned prior to the ex-dividend date, and assigned post ex-dividend date.

With the downward pressure on SMLP's price/unit, you may want to consider selling cash secured puts below its current price/unit.

We just added this out of the money, December 2017 put-selling trade for SMLP to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for it and over 25 other put trades.

The December $17.50 put strike pays $.65, a tad higher than SMLP's $.5775 quarterly distribution, and offers you a breakeven of $16.85, which is 22% below SMLP's 52-week low:

At $19.60, SMLP is 21.6% below analysts' average price target of $25.00.

This updated valuation table includes some other midstream firms we've covered recently on SA - Arc Logistics Partners LP (ARCX), PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP), MPLX LP (MPLX), Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP), Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), and Plains All America Partners (PAA).

SMLP has the second highest yield in this group, with average distribution coverage, at 1.19x. Its Price/DCF is the third cheapest and is far below the group's 9.1x average. Its Price/Book is among the lowest, as is its EV/EBITDA:

Management has improved its ROA and ROE metrics a bit over the past three quarters, in addition to increasing the Operating Margin. Like many LPs, Net Debt/EBITDA has bounced around, as dropdown assets are integrated into the system.

Management commented on this on the Q2 earnings call:

"Right now we're kind of running between four and 4.5 times leverage or 4.35 at the end of the quarter. You'll see that work its way down to four, long-term. Think of us as four times levered, 1.1 to 1.2 covered".

SMLP is on the low end of ROA and ROE and the high tier for Net Debt/EBITDA for this group. Its Operating Margin is above average.

"We had $491 million of debt outstanding under our $1.25 billion revolving credit facility at June 30, 2017 and $759 million of available borrowing capacity. During the second quarter of 2017, SMLP amended this revolving credit facility and extended the maturity by 3.5 years from November 2018 to May 2022. (Source: Q2 '17 earnings call)

Here's a screenshot of SMLP's Liabilities & Partners' Capital as of 6/30/17 (left column) and 12/31/16 (right column):

(Source: SMLP Q2 '17 10Q)

Summary:

So, management is telling us that it will have 1.10 to 1.20x distribution coverage, which is OK. But EBITDA growth has been pushed ahead into 2018 due to delayed well completions, which probably means that the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio won't get down to their low range of 4x until 2018, when its big Delaware basin project for XTO kicks in, (by the end of Q2 '18 hopefully).

We're changing our rating to a Hold - we want to see how it performs in the second half of 2017. If you're looking to speculate, selling cash secured puts below SMLP's price/unit may be your safest bet, as detailed in the article.

Profile:

Formed in 2012, SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water-gathering services, primarily via long-term, fee-based contracts with its customers in these five unconventional resource basins:

- The Appalachian Basin, which includes the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia and Ohio

- The Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota

- The Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas

- The Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado and Utah

- The Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado

The fastest growing segment is the Piceance/DJ Basin, which kicked in 33% of the company's EBITDA in 2016:

(Source: SMLP site)

The company's contracts range from 2.8 years up to 11.6 years - although it doesn't provide any information for its Marcellus contracts.

(Source: SMLP site)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks, unless otherwise noted.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Articles posted on SA aren't meant to be all-inclusive white papers, but are merely springboards for further research on your part. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCX, MPLX, GPP, PBFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.