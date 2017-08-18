Dow 'Safer' Dividend Dogs Hound IBM, Pfizer, & Home Depot Top Gainers Per August Broker Targets

Analyst one year targets predicted that ten highest yield "safer" Dow Index stocks should accumulate 34.03% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Little dogs again led Dow Index dividends.

Besides safety margin, Dow dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, to further document their financial credentials. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Dow list of 30 to 28.

23 of 30 Dow Industrial Index stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields 8/16/17. Thus, those 23 were tagged for "safer" dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Allege Net Gains of 9.5%-18% For Ten "Safer"Dividend Dow Index Stocks

Six of the ten top "safer" dividend Dow dogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group pe analyst estimates for August graded 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for 2018:

International Business Machines (IBM) netted $149.12 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) netted $139.47 based on estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to than the market as a whole.

Home Depot (HD) netted $125.88 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from thirty-one analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Intel (INTC) netted $124.65, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from forty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% over the market as a whole.

Merck & Co (MRK) netted $121.63 based on estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% under the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) netted $113.58, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from thirty analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Walt Disney (DIS) netted $108.07 based on a mean target estimate from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

Microsoft (MSFT) netted $105.05 based on a median target price set by thirty-three analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) netted $97.59 based on a median target estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

United Technologies (UTX) netted $95.25 based on a median target estimate from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility6% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 11.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Dow "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Seven of Eleven Sectors Show "Safer" Dividends In The Dow Index

Seven sectors are represented by the 23 "safer" members of the Dpw Index. Those 23 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of August 16.

The "safer" Dow sector representation broke-out, thus: Technology (5); Energy (1); Healthcare (4); Consumer Defensive (2); Industrials (4); Consumer Cyclical (3); Financial Services (4).

The first five of the seven sectors listed were represented by the top ten Dow 'safer' dividend team by yield.

Sectors not represented (by Dow design) were real estate and utilities. The safety screen threw out the basic materials and communication services representatives.

23 of 30 Dow Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 30 Dow stocks.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 23 that passed the Dow dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the boldface "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out two with sagging prices.

Financial guarantees however are easily co-opted by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Cisco Systems joined the Dow Industrial index in 2009 but only began paying quarterly dividends as of as of May, 2011.

Venerable Procter & Gamble (PG) has not cut or reduced dividends but has carefully regulated their annual increases in slow business periods.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results when appearing in all five columns after the dividend ratio are remarkable solid financial signals.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Expected A (13) 6.8% 1 yr. Average Upside And A (14) 6.5% Net Gain From Top 23 May "Safer" Dividend Dow Stocks

Top dogs on the Dow Index "safer" dividend list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 16, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 6.4% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten August Dow "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 6.4% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate estimates.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was listed in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed Substantial Bargains From Lowest Priced Highest Yield "Safer" Dividend Dow Stocks

Ten "Safer" dividend Dow firms with the biggest yields August 16 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Augured (15) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Dow Index Dogs To Deliver 11.94% VS. (16) 8.91% Net Gains from All Ten by August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Dow Index pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 34.03% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced "safer" dividend Dow dog, International Business Machines (IBM) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 14.91% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dow Index dogs as of August 16 were: Cisco Systems (CSCO); Pfizer (PFE); Intel (INTC); Merck & Co (MRK); Exxon Mobil (XOM) , with prices ranging from $32.34 to $77.47.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Dow Index dogs as of July 10 were: Wal-Mart Stores (WMT); Procter & Gamble (PG); Caterpillar (CAT); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); International Business Machines (IBM), with prices ranging from $80.98 to $142.50. The low price small dogs of the Dow were tops again!

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dow Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

