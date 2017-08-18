Netflix Vs. Walt Disney: The 2 Titans Of Media Clash Heads

Investors should expect Walt-Disney to heighten investment beyond just infrastructure into developing a broader slate, though the costs of such a move remain difficult to quantify.

Questions linger over linear content, but if Disney is able to make the necessary investments, it could provide added variety and contribute to the OTT ecosystem.

Neutral impact for both companies near term, but Walt-Disney seems to have taken an even bigger beating given the capital-intensive nature of a streaming business model.

Long-term Walt-Disney is better positioned to execute on direct consumer experiences, which may provide a boost to its parks and resorts business.

Disney will launch two new competing streaming services, one for ESPN and the other for Disney+Pixar but not Marvel and Lucas content.

Netflix not only lost Walt-Disney, but will compete directly with them

Netflix (NFLX) faces direct competition with Walt-Disney (DIS) which has valuable content license. Disney will launch two new services one dedicated to sports and the other shows/films, which sets Disney on a direct collision course with Netflix in 2019 (when the service is expected to launch).

The negative news, rumors leading up to the reports/announcement contributed to Netflix’s 12% drop over the past four weeks from its 52-week high. The other catalysts? Sector rotations from tech leading to internet sector mean value reversion and a successful Q2’17 earnings report that was slightly overbought and quickly corrected.

Can things get worse? Yes, in fact, Walt-Disney went onto announce that they would end their distribution agreement with Netflix, which would limit the films Netflix can release to titles that are based on Marvel characters like Daredevil, and the films released prior to 2019. Therefore, the impact is perceived negatively, though we think there’s room for Netflix and Walt-Disney to co-exist as competitors.

Furthermore, Netflix has an impressive content collection beyond Disney titles, and could easily pivot its content budget to expand younger-aged programming. Given Netflix’s content moat, and its impressive installed base of 100 million+ global users currently, it’s still the most dominant among streaming services. When Disney finally launches in 2019, Netflix’s total subscriber figure will swell to 150+ million.

Netflix viewers spend very little time on Walt-Disney films and shows. This means that the perceived impact of losing Disney exclusive content could be less significant in the grand scheme of things.

Michael Olson from PiperJaffray released interesting survey data pertaining to this a couple days ago:

To determine the importance of this content for users, we surveyed >500 U.S. Netflix subscribers and asked what percent of their Netflix time is spent on Disney. We found that only ~20% of subscribers spend >10% of their Netflix time viewing Disney content. We, therefore, expect almost none of the remaining 80% of subscribers would consider cancelling due to the loss of Disney and, even for the 20% heavier Disney viewers, most are unlikely to cancel unless Disney accounts for a large portion (>40%) of their Netflix viewing time (which another survey we ran showed was <5% of subs).

Our take: The effectiveness of a subscriber model is driven by the scale of its user installed base, and how defensible those subscriber gains are. In the case of Walt-Disney, we’re not certain if the company has an extensive enough catalogue to compete on price. Depth and selection tends to favor Netflix, especially when pertaining to shows. Furthermore, Netflix also funds various high-budgeted films and shows that are exclusive to Netflix subscribers. In this sense, Disney may need to price its streaming services below its chief competitor to generate excitement and lower the barrier of entry for cord-cutting/poor millennial's (who are statistically poor relative to older age demos).

The early adopters to Walt-Disney’s service will be younger users, but those youngsters are usually teenagers, who must ask parents for permission to buy anything. Since the bulk of Disney’s content tends to appeal to the sub-18 age cohort, it seems Disney’s in a catch-22 situation where it will have to forego licensing revenue to build a money losing subscription service that will require up-front capital.

Walt-Disney is going down a difficult path, which perhaps contributed to the stock’s weak performance since its peak in April, or 14% draw-down from its 52-week high. Ironically, Netflix also performed poorly, though data also suggests investors are getting more defensive on consumer internet names.

Walt-Disney versus Netflix



For Walt-Disney investors, it means years of massive investment into content production just to keep pace with Netflix, which means investors should expect Disney to spend more today, so it can film enough shows ahead of its 2019 debut. This implies that the once profitable, safe, value haven will now pivot into a business that’s a little more difficult to scale without burning too much cash.

Keep in mind, the TV network model differs from the streaming model quite substantially. TV networks look to hook distributors with one or two hit shows that leads to affiliate fees, which represents 40% of total content acquisition cost for various TV providers like DirecTV, Comcast, TimeWarner and so forth.

When Walt-Disney launches it will need to expand its programming, because it operated on a hit TV-provider model. The network needs to transition its efforts to be less dependent on one hit, but numerous hits that are spread throughout the year to diminish subscriber churn.

Netflix will have the largest subscriber pool among competitors, and is already disproportionately representative of all North America internet traffic. It's also projected to shift 50% of content spending to in-house production, which implies a $5+ billion production budget, paired with an additional $5+ billion spent on content licenses by FY'19.

With a $5 billion content production budget (by FY'19), there's enough room to film 10 high budget films ($200M each), 20 high budget seasons of a series ($100 million per season), and room leftover to spend $1 billion on smaller niche targeted audiences across the world at a cost of around $10 to $20 million per season, or 66 internationally targeted shows.

Given these factors, we think it’s too early to discount the competitive advantage Netflix has built for itself, as it’s not a situation where Walt-Disney can miraculously grow its streaming business to meaningful figures until they commit substantial resources to building a content library and a separate streaming brand that's perceived to be of quality.

The direct subscription model is very different from licensing shows or TV programming, and it's a a decision that will likely carry consequences in the Walt-Disney organization for the decades ahead.

Walt-Disney does add to the OTT streaming ecosystem, and provides a much necessary catalyst for transitioning sports programming to a streaming based model. Given ESPN's impressive licensing budget ($4.3 billion) with various sports leagues, we believe ESPN can co-exist alongside Netflix, but a separate package involving Walt-Disney and Pixar specific movies/shows may not have enough content diversity to transition as successfully as the ESPN subsidiary.

If anything, Walt-Disney should pursue a strategy of consolidating all its TV entities into a streaming/live-viewing bundle by combining ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, Disney Studios, Marvel, LucasFilms, and Pixar. The service should be named something other than an individual channel, and should be purchasable via various third-party software ecosystems like the Apple App Store, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Internet, and so forth (similar to Netflix's strategy).

Given the approach Walt-Disney has taken so far, it's not risking much, as it still ties itself to affiliate fees, which amounts to $12.7 billion in FY'17 (estimated by UBS). Furthermore, the company is expected to generate an additional $8.284 billion in total media network ad revenue, which basically simplifies to $20+ billion in projected revenue from both affiliate + network advertising revenue.

Walt-Disney is making this transition, post the release of TV OS at WWDC 2016. Keep in mind, Apple (AAPL) created this simplified UI ecosystem where the Apple TV can stream content directly with your cable or TV provider, so you can access direct streams via an app-like interface via single sign-in. The functional discrepancy between service providers and app ecosystems are blurring, and quite frankly, this was what likely prompted Walt-Disney to provide a hybrid-streaming service that ties into Apple's emerging TV ecosystem.

This more direct-to-consumer approach Walt-Disney's taking could create risks in the business model down the road, as its hit-themed business needs to transition towards a more distributed and direct model. Ultimately, Walt-Disney has decided not to forego the conventional TV model entirely, and is introducing a couple streaming apps as options for consumers.

Final thoughts

Given the lack of a full stand-alone offering, it does little to impact Walt-Disney's actual business of affiliate fees/advertising revenue. However, we expect Walt-Disney to transition more of its effort into becoming a full stand-alone app that's offered exclusively to consumers. This transition may take years to happen given the enormous revenue streams from conventional TV.

Netflix investors won't be impacted by Walt-Disney in the next couple years, and combined with the scale/depth plus expertise in the streaming segment, we feel risk/reward favors Netflix investors. The addition of more competitors could create near-term headwinds to share price, but quality of management, and great execution on original shows/programming provides a stable margin of safety.

Overall, the news headlines were somewhat startling, but expectations of Walt-Disney ramping to material subscriber figures should be subdued, as it's more interested in maintaining the status quo. The $20 billion in revenue it generates from affiliate fees/advertising could dissipate as a result of cord-cutting, but we expect Disney to harvest as much of it as possible before moving entirely to an OTT model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.