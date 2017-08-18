Fitbit: A Healthcare Darling

FIT has been in a negative trading pattern, with no meaningful news being released, despite beating on both the top and bottom lines in the most quarterly report.

If Fitbit's smartwatch does indeed launch with this capability, it may be more valuable than Apple for strategic partnerships.

Despite Fitbit (FIT) beating earnings estimates on both the top and bottom lines in the most recent quarter and slightly raising guidance, FIT's stock continues to languish and closed yesterday at just $5.26 per share.

Source: Fitbit's Website

This trading level is just above a 52-week and all-time low. At this range, I believe Fitbit represents a truly valuable investing opportunity. One of those reasons is that FIT is trading just around its asset levels and is on a path to profitability. For a more granular explanation of my reasoning, please refer to my prior article, "Fitbit- The Tides Are Turning."

I also believe that FIT is a takeover target at this level. I see a number of possible suitors but see Microsoft (MSFT) as the most likely acquirer. Additionally, I could see MSFT and FIT entering into a strategic partnership. I'll briefly discuss these possibilities later on in the article.

Healthcare Darling

Last week, pictures leaked, which showed that Fitbit's new smartwatch will likely have red light sensors. Currently, nearly all fitness trackers use green light technology, but the red light tech is purportedly more accurate and can provide for other uses such as measuring oxygen levels, hydration, and more granular heart rate data.

Not only will health conscious consumers be interested in getting this improved health data but there are also a number of other parties that would be interested in this smartwatch. For one, health insurers would be uniquely interested in leveraging this technology to improve their customer's health outcomes to reduce healthcare costs. There is some evidence of insurers seeking to leverage this technology. In fact, last week news broke that Apple (AAPL) and Aetna (NYSE:AET) held meetings about bringing the Apple Watch to the insurer's 23 million members.

However, with Apple's smartwatch being tethered to its iOS platform only, that provides a significantly limiting factor to its widespread adoption by insurers. A look at the chart below shows how significantly Android smartphone growth has outpaced iOS smartphone growth. Therefore, a partnership with Fitbit would provide the ability for much more widespread adoption by an insurer's customers.

Source: TheVerge.com

Fitbit has already entered into a number of these partnerships with corporations and insurers to bring Fitbit's to their employees/customers and launched a Fitbit Group Health service last June, focused on expanding this initiative. To date, FIT's largest partnership is with UnitedHealthcare, which will pay users up to $1,500 to use Fitbit devices. If FIT is able to create a smartwatch, which provides for improved health tracking, then it will likely be able to enter into even more partnerships and will have the opportunity to truly expand its user base and number of applicable uses.

Microsoft/Fitbit Connection

I first researched the connections between Microsoft and Fitbit a few weeks ago but have done additional research, which strengthens my conviction of either an acquisition attempt or strategic partnership.

In early August, in my article entitled "Snatch Up Fitbit's Shares Ahead Of Its Earnings Release," I first outlined my thoughts on why a Fitbit Microsoft tie-up was possible. The genesis of my conclusion of this possibility was that Microsoft tried to break into the tracker industry in the past, specifically with a focus on guided workouts. Fitbit has successfully been able to gain a meaningful share of the tracker market and also has a guided workout feature, called Fitstar. Microsoft could acquire its way into entering this industry.

Moreover, Microsoft already sells Fitbit products on its website. Finally, a couple weeks ago, it was announced that Microsoft has launched a new Fitbit skill that lets you log fitness progress with your voice. This provides some evidence that FIT may be an acquisition target for MSFT.

MSFT/FIT Partnership Possibility

Even without an acquisition, a partnership between MSFT and FIT may prove to be very valuable to both companies.

Recently, Fitbit announced that it updated its Windows 10 app. Moreover, it is expected to announce another version at the end of the month. As the article linked above notes, "Fitbit has been defying the trend recently in their ongoing support for Windows and Windows Mobile ...." The connections between FIT and MSFT continue to strengthen.

By perusing Microsoft's website, I found further indications that a Fitbit/Microsoft partnership may prove to be a valuable. In Microsoft's most recent financial filing, it listed artificial intelligence as one of its top priorities. In fact, Microsoft has a section of its website devoted to artificial intelligence, with a number of projects listed in a catalog. One of those projects is centered around healthcare. Specifically, the project was dubbed Healthcare NExt and seeks to:

dramatically transform health care, will deeply integrate greenfield research and health technology product development, as well as establish a new model at Microsoft for strategic health industry partnerships. Through these collaborations between health care partners and Microsoft's AI and Research organization, [their] goal is to enable a new wave of innovation and impact using Microsoft's deep AI expertise and global-scale cloud.

Within that project, one of the features it expects to roll out is called HealthVault, which Microsoft's website in a blog post in May of 2017 explains it as "HealthVault Insights is a new research-based project designed to allow our partners to transform patient engagement by generating new insights about patient health." Microsoft provides further color on the project in the post, explaining that:

Partner engagement has been especially positive and energized around our new action plans framework. This intelligent technology enables providers to easily create and deliver customized chronic care wellness plans for their patients. Patients can follow their care plan to track adherence by connecting to one of many supported devices while providers can also monitor patient adherence and progress toward broader health goals.

Additionally, Microsoft said that HealthVault Insights has already been using data from dozen of apps and devices via "the Apple Health and Google Fit services." I see an opportunity for Microsoft to integrate Fitbit's rich data into this project as well. With Fitbit being founded in 2007 and having one of the largest consumer bases, FIT has incredibly valuable data. Integrating FIT onto this platform could help boost FIT's sales, especially for healthcare uses.

Below are a couple of screen shots from its website, which show some of the features of the product.

Source: Microsoft's Website

Source: Microsoft's Website

Conclusion

I see FIT as asymmetric risk/reward investing opportunity for several reasons. First, I think it can be a profitable standalone company and can find its niche in the smartwatch category. I believe FIT is prudently focused on improving its health tracking capability and may uniquely position its smartwatch to gather a number of new partnerships.

Secondly, I see FIT as an acquisition target, with MSFT as the most likely suitor, or at least as a strategic partner for MSFT's healthcare initiative. At this level, I suggest investors buy up shares, and those that already have shares, I'd suggest averaging down your cost by buying at these deflated levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.