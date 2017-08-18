Wal-Mart:  A Sluggish Quarter, But Long Term Outlook Remains Bright

Wal-Mart is amongst the most recession resistant stocks around.

Wal-Mart (WMT) is often considered the best-of-the-best in the retail industry.

In many ways, this is highly unsurprising. Wal-Mart’s long-term financial performance has been nothing short of extraordinary.

In the more recent past (say, over the past decade), the company has continued to perform well: Wal-Mart has compounded its sales at 7.5%, its adjusted earnings-per-share at 6.0% and its book value per common share at 7.0% per year over the past decade.

Wal-Mart is a very shareholder-friendly business and passes its strong financial performance onto its shareholders in the form of dividend increases. The company’s dividends-per-share have grown at a phenomenal 12.5% per year over the past decade.

Looking further back, Wal-Mart’s impressive dividend history extends well beyond the most recent decade.

With 44 years of consecutive dividend increases, Wal-Mart is firmly entrenched as a member of the Dividend Aristocrats – a group of elite dividend stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full list of all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Wal-Mart recently gave investors an update on its recent financial performance with the publication of its Q2 2018 earnings release. The markets reacted negatively to Wal-Mart’s announcement, and the stock is trading down ~2.5% following its release.

This article will analyze Wal-Mart’s second quarter earnings release in detail to determine whether this stock continues to hold appeal for long-term dividend growth investors.

Business Overview and Quarterly Results Summary

Wal-Mart is the world’s largest retailing corporation with a market capitalization of $244 billion.

Founded in 1962, Wal-Mart has expanded tremendously over time. The company now operates more than 11,600 stores in 28 countries, visited by more than 260 million customers per week. Wal-Mart also employs more than 2.3 million people.

Wal-Mart released earnings for its second quarter of fiscal 2018 pre-market on August 17th, 2018.

The earnings release was characterized by broad-based, low-single-digit growth on a number of financial metrics.

Total revenue of $123.4 billion increased $2.5 billion – or 2.1% - from the same period a year ago.

Wal-Mart’s globalized business model means that the company’s financial results are heavily impacted by foreign exchange rate fluctuations. On a constant-currency basis, Wal-Mart’s total revenue growth was higher by eighty basis points, coming in at 2.9%.

Net sales growth was slightly higher, coming in at 3% on a constant-currency basis, while adjusted earnings-per-share was essentially flat, reporting 0.9% growth.

Additional details about Wal-Mart’s financial performance in the most recent quarter can be seen below.

Source: Wal-Mart Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 4

The same low-single-digit growth trend from Wal-Mart’s second quarter can be seen through the first half of Wal-Mart’s fiscal 2018.

Year-to-date, total revenue grew 2.7%, net sales grew 2.7%, and adjusted earnings-per-share grew 2.0% through the first half of the year (each on a constant-currency basis).

Wal-Mart is not growing very quickly right now. However, there is still a lot to like about this retailer.

For starters, Wal-Mart U.S. continues to shine as the best-performing retail operation in the United States.

Wal-Mart’s domestic segment reported 3.3% growth in net sales, 1.8% growth in comparable store sales, and 2.2% growth in operating income during the company’s fiscal 2018 second quarter.

Source: Wal-Mart Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 8

Wal-Mart is one of the few retailers that is delivering positive comparable store sales growth in the United States.

In addition, Wal-Mart is an extraordinarily shareholder-friendly capital allocator. In the most recent quarter, Wal-Mart paid $1.5 billion in dividends and repurchased $2.3 billion of company stock. If we annualize the company’s total capital return during the quarter, we note that Wal-Mart has a very strong shareholder yield of 6.2%.

Source: Wal-Mart Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 7

Altogether, the quarter was in-line with Wal-Mart’s recent performance. Here’s what the company’s CEO had to say on its performance during the quarter:

Thanks to the team for delivering another solid quarter. Our customers are responding to the improvements in stores and online, and our results reflect this. Traffic increases at store level and the eCommerce growth rate are key highlights. We are moving faster and becoming more creative as we strive to make everyday easier for busy families.

Valuation, Dividends, & Expected Total Returns

This section will assess Wal-Mart’s valuation, dividend yield, and earnings-per-share growth prospects to determine whether the stock has attractive total return prospects for investors who buy the stock today.

The first order of business is to assess Wal-Mart’s current valuation based on its stock price as a multiple of adjusted earnings.

Since the company is already mid-way through fiscal 2018, it is best to use a reasonable estimate for 2018’s earnings when valuing this stock. Wal-Mart is expecting full-year fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings-per-share in the range of $4.30-$4.40:

Source: Wal-Mart Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 3

Wal-Mart closed the trading day of August 17th at a stock price of $79.70, which equates to a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3 (using the $4.35 midpoint of 2018’s adjusted earnings-per-share guidance.

The following diagram compares Wal-Mart’s current valuation to the company’s long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line

Wal-Mart’s current price-to-earnings ratio is 18.3 and its ten-year average price-to-earnings ratio is 14.6. While Wal-Mart is certainly a high-quality business, its shares appear somewhat overvalued at current prices.

Accordingly, now is not the time to buy Wal-Mart’s stock.

However, existing investors with lower cost bases should not immediately sell. The company could still deliver solid returns thanks to robust adjusted earnings-per-share growth combined with the company’s dividend yield.

Looking at adjusted earnings-per-share growth in particular, the previous few years have not been kind to Wal-Mart. The company has had some trouble adjusting to an eCommerce-first world, but it has reacted accordingly by executing a ~$3 billion acquisition of eCommerce start-up Jet.com.

The longer-term trend is more favorable than the previous few years would suggest. Since 2001, Wal-Mart has compounded its adjusted earnings-per-share growth at a rate of 7.3% per year. The company’s full adjusted earnings-per-share trend during that time period can be seen below.

Source: Value Line

Note that the company earns high marks for its impressive recession resiliency. Remarkably, Wal-Mart managed to grow its adjusted earnings during each year of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, an achievement held by very few publicly-traded companies.

Looking ahead, we believe Wal-Mart is likely to continue growing earnings at a similar clip over full economic cycles. The adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5%-7% per year is feasible.

In addition to adjusted earnings-per-share growth, Wal-Mart’s investors will be rewarded by the company’s above-average dividend yield.

Wal-Mart currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share which yields 2.6% on the company’s current stock price of $79.70.

Wal-Mart’s current dividend yield is meaningfully higher than the ~1.9% average dividend yield in the S&P 500 Index.

Wal-Mart’s dividend is also very safe. The company’s current annualized payout of $2.04 equates to a payout ratio of just 47% using the $4.35 midpoint of 2018’s adjusted earnings-per-share guidance.

Wal-Mart’s combination of high yield and strong dividend safety make it an appealing investment for conservative, income-oriented investment accounts.

All said, Wal-Mart’s total returns will be composed of:

5%-7% adjusted earnings-per-share growth

2.6% dividend yield

For expected total returns of 7.6%-9.6% before the impact of any valuation changes.

Final Thoughts



Wal-Mart’s second quarter earnings release saw the company continue its recent trend of low-single-digit growth on a number of important financial metrics.

While the company’s recent growth has not been particularly impressive, it is one of the few retailers experiencing positive comparable stores sales growth in the United States. And, Wal-Mart has a growing eCommerce presence, boosted significantly by last year’s acquisition of Jet.com.

Wal-Mart is a great example of a high-quality business trading at a too-expensive valuation.

For the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favorable business developments.

– Warren Buffett

Wal-Mart’s valuation prevents the company from earning a buy recommendation at current prices. Patient investors would do well to invest in this blue chip stock once its valuation comes down from its current elevated level.

