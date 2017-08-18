Why We Made Paychex Our Latest Dividend Portfolio Holding

We recently made Paychex (PAYX) the newest holding in our dividend portfolio. We think that the company will continue to benefit from a growing job market and slow but steadily rising interest rates. Even though this isn’t a groundbreaking investment thesis, we think it’s still not been fully priced into the stock as we’ll show in the valuation section at the end of the article.

Long Growth Runway for Jobs Market

At first blush, it may seem odd to be buying a stock that benefits from rising payrolls when we are nine years into an economic recovery. After all, one would think we are closer to the end of the economic cycle than to the beginning. However, when it comes to jobs, we believe there is more slack in the economy than many people think. The chart below, taken from the Federal Reserve, shows the prime age (25-54) employment to population ratio.

We chose to look at the 25-54 prime age cohort rather than the overall employment to population ratio to avoid the effects of an aging population skewing the data.

While employment has recovered from the recession, it is still only about a third to a half of the way back to its pre-recession high. Compared to the all-time high at the height of the tech boom in 1999-2000, we are only a little more than a quarter of the way to full employment.

Absent a reflation of the consumer debt bubble or a catastrophic outside event, there is no reason to believe we are not in the midst of a long-term secular employment growth period. Yes, there may be some short, shallow business cycle led recessions along the way that add an element of cyclicality to the employment growth trends. However, we think the future will resemble the post 1982 recession which saw the employment ratio rise from 57% to almost 65% 18 years later at the height of the tech boom. Because of this huge secular employment growth runway, we think Paychex will make an excellent long-term holding.

Interest Rates

Paychex's second source of revenue is from interest earned on funds held for clients. This refers to money collected by Paychex from employers and not yet remitted to employees or the applicable tax authorities. Interest on funds held for clients accounts for only about 1.6% of the company’s revenue.

However, this revenue carries profit margins close to, if not, 100%. Not only that but any increase in interest rates carries margins of 100%. Paychex needs to literally do nothing to earn millions of dollars more in profits as interest rates rise.

Indeed, we can see how rising interest rates have increased the amount Paychex has earned even though the amount of funds held for clients has remained mostly flat.

As rates continue their slow rise, Paychex will benefit from increasing revenue that carries a 100% profit margin.

Valuation

While the two long-term growth drivers, increasing employment and higher rates, are well known, we don’t think it’s being fully priced into the company’s stock.

The graphic below shows the previous five years' average annual growth rate for net income.

(Source: Paychex Investor Presentation)

As long as we have similar same job gains growth and slowly rising interest rates, there is no reason to think that Paychex won’t be able to continue to grow net income and thus free cash flow at similar rates. If we build a discounted cash flow model of Paychex using a 10% discount rate, 3% long-term growth rate, trailing 12-month free cash flow of $979M and net corporate cash and investments of $776M, and a short-term 10-year growth rate of 8.3%, we get a fair value of approximately $60 per share.

While it shows that Paychex isn’t wildly undervalued, it still seems like a good investment. The company has a long growth runway in front of it as the job market still has plenty of room for growth before true full employment is released. Also, if Bill Ackman’s take on ADP is correct, Paychex has little to worry about for the foreseeable future when it comes to competition. We think Paychex makes a solid investment, and that’s why we’ve chosen to add it to our dividend portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.