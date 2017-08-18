MagneGas' (MNGA) CEO Ermanno Santilli on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ:MNGA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 18, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

David Waldman – Crescendo Communications

Ermanno Santilli – Chief Executive Officer

Scott Mahoney – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Amit Dayal – Rodman & Renshaw

Perry Nocifora – Wealth Management Services

Tom Blum – G.C. Andersen

James Reynolds – Northland Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the MagneGas Corporation’s Second Quarter 2017 Earnings and Business Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to David Waldman with Crescendo Communications. Thank you. Please go ahead.

David Waldman

Good morning and thank you for joining MagneGas’ second quarter 2017 preliminary financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today is Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of MagneGas; and Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer of MagneGas. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. If anyone has any questions after the call, please contact Crescendo Communications at 844-589-8760.

Before we begin, let me take a minute to note that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as no assurances can be given as to the future results, levels of activity or achievements.

With that out of the way, let me now turn the call over to Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Ermanno.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you, David, and thanks to everybody for joining the call today. We're very pleased to report a number of important developments at MagneGas regarding our industrial gas segment, commercialization of our sterilization technology, low cost R&D projects, technology developments and cost reduction programs. We continue to execute on our business strategy of increasing our industrial gas sales. Overall, we achieved a 31% increase in revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2017 versus the same period last year.

More importantly and a better indicator of growth in our core business, we experienced a 50% increase in metal cutting fuel revenue in the second quarter of 2017 versus the same period last year. This compares favorably to the industry growth rate of just 2% to 3%. We have implemented additional sales and marketing initiatives of which we expect to help drive our growth going forward.

As an example of our expansionary success, our Sarasota, Florida location, which opened just six months ago in January of this year, is on pace to generate over a million dollars in annualized revenue within the coming quarters. This is an excellent example of where we are able to do with an effective introductory solutions combined with an experienced sales team and the ability to quickly gain market share. We look to replicate this success as we grow our Huntington, Indiana location, followed by additional locations in Florida and elsewhere in the coming quarters.

Another example of our expansion happened just yesterday when we signed our very first bulk gas sales order, which provides a steady revenue stream resulting in a short payback period. Our experience in bulk sales is increasing and we expect to extend the capability deeper into our sales team in order to secure more bulk sales in the future with little or no increase in our variable cost. This is a key milestone for MagneGas Corporation as the bulk sales are contractually bound creating a predictable growth revenue stream on which to build sequential quarterly revenue growth.

Shifting to our gas operations, we would like to discuss our shift to butanol in the second quarter. Through the introduction of butanol as a feedstock and further procedural and equipment improvements, our production rates have increased by over 150% resulting in a 50% reduction in our production costs. This has resulted in an overall 76% reduction in cost per unit of gas produced allowing us to penetrate new markets and increased sales of MagneGas2 to distributors which will lead to gasification unit sales.

The cost reductions of our gas are the first of many small improvements anticipated in our third generation units. Our near-term goal is to deliver the best MagneGas Gasification units we've ever made. In fact, we recently completed a side by side comparison of our gasification equipment versus a similarly sized acetylene plant and the advantages of MagneGas are pretty clear complete elimination of slurry pits, a typical acetylene plant requires slurry pits, which are environmentally damaging to groundwater.

Complete elimination of calcium carbide, a dangerous raw material, which is explosive and hazardous. Complete elimination of water consumption, a similarly sized acetylene plant consumes 30,000 gallons of water a month in the process, the MagneGas process consumes none. Finally, we have a 70% smaller footprint, which is an overall much more efficient system versus the legacy acetylene systems.

All these system advantages are underpinned by the simple fact that the final product MagneGas2 is clearly superior to acetylene and is the only renewable cutting fuel on the world. We increasingly believed these enhancements along with changes to improve the ease of use make our equipment more attractive through small and medium sized distributors looking to produce their own acetylene substitute. This is particularly true end markets, where renewability and environmental responsibility are critical decision making factors.

These clear system and product eventually is being leveraged through the marketing and negotiation of equipment sales with several potential customers in the United States and Europe. The feedback has been quite positive, which we believe is reflected at MagneGas’s ever growing value proposition. These successful R&D initiatives coupled with sales programs resulted in our preliminary gross margins increasing 128 basis points to 45% for the second quarter of 2017 from 44% in the second quarter of 2016. We believe our margins will continue to improve over the coming quarters as we scale the production of our gas and reap the benefits of lower production costs. We have been increasingly focused on improving our profitability at every level from customer to product mix to overall price points at which we compete and this is a positive trend that we seek to build on in the near-term.

In addition to organic growth, we are continuing to focus on acquiring accretive companies in the industrial gas market to rapidly scale the business and maximize profitability. In addition to prudential acquisitions in Florida and Indiana, where the Company already has its strong presence and existing sales force, we are also seeking to penetrate new markets in the U.S. with a strong industrial base particularly those were renewable technologies such as MagneGas2 would be well received. We have identified a number of potentially high-quality targets, the West Coast and the Sun Belt, which makes strategic operational sense and could impact the company in the near-term from an EBITDA perspective to long-term from a revenue generation point of view as well. The key criteria for these targets include strong existing management team, a stable customer base, and consistent profitability.

We also continue to make progress outside our core industrial gas segment. In June, we were awarded a historic first federal grant of $432,000 from the United States Department of Agriculture to accelerate commercialization of the company's Plasma-Arc sterilization system for the treatment of pathogens and nutrients found in animal biowastes. We are very pleased to receive our first federal grant and to be one of the very few companies awarded this grant by the USDA, which will help accelerate commercialization of our sterilization technology in the agricultural markets.

We went through significant application processes with the USDA in order to validate and prove our technology and this is the meaningful capital time and personal resources to get to this point. And along with our strategy to fund low cost ways to explore applications of our technology, we will leverage this USDA study as a commercial pilot by exploring the sales of our premium sterilized manure fertilizer in the Tampa area. If this commercial pilot proved successful, we’ll explore launching manure sterilization sales centers around the agricultural epicenters on the east and west coast.

We look to full leverage the USDA federal grant as this is a very low cost way to validate and ultimately open commercial activities in the agricultural sector and it is the culmination of many years of R&D in market studies from MagneGas Corporation. We are also making strides in the wastewater industry, which we have spent years developing along with the strategic partners in Italy. Last month, we announced that we received our second order for wastewater treatment as part of the licensing agreement to produce units in Italy for wastewater sterilization.

This unit will be installed into a purpose built facility that will generate revenue for the treatment of landfill wastes, which represents a large and underserved market due to stringent regulations in Europe. Importantly, our technologies significantly reduce the disposal costs of landfill wastewater and represent a strong value proposition for landfill operators. Much of the European Union Regulation regarding leachates are largely standardized, therefore opening wastewater sterilization opportunities in every EU country. Similar to our industrial gas business segment, we see EU landfills as a significant and highly scalable opportunity. We have systematically evaluated our immediate commercial ready application over the past six months. The landfill treatment application is the next step in the introduction of multiple end market applications based on our core technologies. We have accomplished this with limited ongoing research and development costs and we plan to scale this opportunity under strict cash flow positive business model going forward. Following completion of this project, we look forward to expanding our presence across Europe.

Last month, we were awarded a critical patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office relates to the use of our technology to increase the energy density of fuels as an additive to current fuels. We believe there are numerous applications in the industries of energy, transportation and space. We will continue to explore our low cost proof of concept development and licensing opportunities. We believe than an approach, which is not particularly capital intensive would allow us to penetrate one of these industries and leverage our existing patent in a far faster timeframe and lower costs with large established corporate partners or government agencies.

We have announced that we've filed a provisional patent application for our fourth generation gasification system, which has been a MagneGas’ skunkwork project for over five years. The provisional patent application entailed the use of plasma in conjunction with certain fluids or powdered materials such as coal, plastics and even potentially the company's primary feedstock which is butanol. Our R&D team believes that this fourth generation gasification system will be significantly more efficient than our current Plasma-Arc method. We see broad market potential for this technology including clean coal applications, where we are exploring various grant opportunities.

One of those opportunities is the Department of Energy, where we hope to receive our second federal grant. We’ve filed for a DOE grant that called for the development of a one to five megawatt system, which is modular and scalable with a much smaller footprint and capital investment than current clean coal systems. Our extensive experience with small scalable modular gasification technology has deleted off the shelf components provide us with a significant advantages in designing, planning and modeling the technology required for the DOE grant, whose stated goal is to produce a much more cost effective clean coal methods of cold gasification.

Our overall corporate strategy is to focus on cost effective research and development opportunities with near-term high probability of conversion to revenue generation. We are currently prioritizing research and development and commercial projects where we can share our otherwise minimize our net investments through the effective use of grants partnerships and other joint funding mechanisms. Our goal is to balance the business model where we can scale our proven solutions today while unlocking new applications that could potentially enhance shareholder value.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over to CFO, Scott Mahoney, who will review our financial performance in detail.

Scott Mahoney

Okay. Thank you, Ermanno. At the end of 2016, our executive team set forth a series of internal goals centered on revenue growth, cost control, profitability and productivity. When our two full quarters into the execution of our plan and we are very pleased to have a clear supporting data that confirms the plan is being successfully executed.

Preliminary revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $966,000 as compared to $837,000 in the same period last year. This increase was primarily due to additional customers and distributors acquired through the MagneGas Welding Supply division.

Our preliminary metal cutting and industrial gas fuel revenues for the second quarter of 2017 increased 50% to $966,000 from $643,000 compared to the same period in the prior year. The primary drivers for sales growth in this segment in the second quarter and in 2017 overall has been the successful expansion in to the neighboring Lakeland and Sarasota markets under our industrial gas and welding supply division.

Our ability to fully leverage our technology, our sales culture and our strong customer service is driving a scalable repeatable organic growth model that we look to replicate and accelerate in coming quarters.

Our MagneGas Welding Supply division has also rapidly grown average revenues per client. In 2014, when this business was launched through acquisition, this division generated $3,157 in revenues per client. In 2017, the average revenues per client are currently over $11,000 on an annualized basis. This represented 272% increase from 2014 to 2017.

We attribute the success primarily through our ability to better train our sales team, attract experienced industry sales personnel to promote our products and to effectively leverage our initial client penetration using proprietary MagneGas2 sales to then cross-sell additional non-proprietary products in to our installed customer base. Following, that excellent customer service of our sales and branch team members helped to keep those customer’s secure from competitive responses from the market.

Preliminary gross profits increased from $533,000 compared to $472,000 in the second quarter of last year. This is a direct result of a concerted effort by our sales team to be the year to improve our product mix, minimize upfront discount to attract new customers and building more effective value-added consulted sales approach to improve margins.

We hope that this will continue in coming quarters. We have initiated an aggressive broad-based cost reduction program as well. Excluding $1.6 million in non-cash stock-compensation expenses, our overall SG&A decreased 35% quarter-over- quarter and 57% compared to Q4 of 2016, when we first put our new cost savings plan in place.

The primary cost of the decrease was a focus on vendor rationalization, production consulting and third-party services, overall cost control efforts and a significant effort by everyone involved to negotiate harder to get the best possible results for our shareholders. We see a clear path to profitability through continued organic growth, reduction in our production costs and careful management of our expenses going forward.

Over the past quarters, we've also put in place an aggressive strategy to contain payroll costs through the reduction of non-essential employees, consultants and most importantly with an alignment of certain personnel into a sales related position.

We've conducted a full review of the previous staffing model and have begun to eliminate redundant and non-essential positions and pivoting our investments increasingly into revenue generating payroll and headcount. This has reduced composition expense from approximately $3.9 million on an annualized basis at the end of 2016 to approximately $2.5 million in net cash expense to the Company today.

We've taken several expensive personnel off the payroll entirely. We're also using a combination of cash and stock-compensations and incentivize some of these people as consultants and they remain committed part of the team, as we continue to develop just in a more cost effective basis.

We fully expect to further reduce payroll as a significant part of our ability to generate improved profitability and productive in the coming quarters, another way to look at payroll is that we now have 36% of our payroll since Q4 2016. More importantly, we've amassed that reduction through the addition of a number of sales force to try help improve revenue generation.

We effectively shifted our payroll deployment, heavily towards immediate revenue growth that we're just starting to see the results of. This resulted in very powerful improvement in our payroll spend relative to revenue generation. As an example in 2016, we spent $1.41 in payroll for every $1 that we generated in recurring revenues. We've improved that to a current level of $0.70 is required in payroll investments to generate $1 of revenue. And we're optimistic that we can make significant meaningful cuts to that ratio in the coming quarters.

We expect revenue to continue to ramp in the second half of the year and with those baseline payroll changes held constant, we see that this will almost inevitably improve significantly as a metric in the coming quarters.

This is a very strong validation of our efforts to maintain cost control but more importantly increase productivity whilst driving sales. We'll continue to see the effects of our cost cutting measures for the rest of 2017 and into 2018 as further reductions at our payroll made in Q3 and related compensation take full effect. Our focus thereafter will be to primarily drive revenue growth enabling our growing profit to cover ongoing cash operating expenses.

Turning to cash flows, our goal remains and has been throughout the year to produce a stable cash flow positive business model, as quickly as possible. And our internal goal is ideally no later than the end of 2017. We cut our cash burn rate 46% in Q2 versus Q1 of this year. We saw a 48% improvement in Q2 this year versus Q2 of last year and a 62% improvement compared to Q4 of 2016. This is clear evidence of our quarter-over-quarter-over-quarter improvements in the business.

Our goal is to continue to cut our cash burn rate in Q3 and push as hard as possible to reach our goal of a cash flow breakeven or positive model in Q4 of this year, which will put us in very solid footing heading into 2018. This cost control effort will result in a quarterly deficit in cash of $833,000, which is the lowest that we can record on history since 2012.

So essentially for last five years, we have consumed more cash to generate less revenue than we ever have. And today we're in one of the best states that we've ever been in. We're essentially spending the least that we have in five years to generate the revenues in gross income. We're now enjoying today and are optimistic this will improve going forward.

We also continue to strengthen our balance sheet. We eliminate much of our liabilities, reducing from $9 million in the previous quarter to less than $3.5 million today. We also saw shareholder equity improved to 3.8 million to 7.8 million. This is in part a result of the complete overhaul of our corporate capitalization structure in April and May of this year. We shifted from a structure that was somewhat restricted in challenging the source of fresh capital to one which we now enjoy a wider range of capital partners for scalable growth.

We will look to focus on this flexibility in coming quarters, as we continue to seek a more balanced capital structure. In June, we announced a $25 million convertible preferred financing. This financing provides MagneGas with significant flexibility to access capital on an as needed basis to support our strategic plans as well as general working capital needs.

Our lead investor demonstrated meaningful short-term support with an additional $1.6 million investment to the Company in August that is intended to support the company as the primary investment is gainfully deployed or sustained growth opportunities. We also continue to see significant opportunities to accelerate growth, across our organic businesses and with the support of this investor, we have the ability to fund accretive and cash flow positive acquisitions going forward.

We're increasingly focused on this opportunity and look to demonstrate this progress in the near-term. The executive team is currently in advanced acquisition negotiations with four different industrial gas and welding supply companies initiated due diligence on several more.

Our goal is to begin making these acquisitions public making them declared through binding and in some cases non-binding letters of intent, where the counterparties are under contract and we look to consolidate our position in the market in coming quarters.

Our criteria for these acquisitions are very clear. Strong and stable management teams with a goal to grow the market, diverse and stable client relationships, positive historic EBITDA cash flows, modern and well maintained assets and infrastructure. A massive growth opportunity to lead the U.S. industrial markets in a number of the most attractive industrial gas markets in the country.

The ability to double their revenue base within three to five years with our technology and access to modest incremental expansionary capital. And a clear path to access traditionally low cost senior debt markets. If we're successful in executing on these acquisition opportunities in the near-term we will have completed the first phase of our business transformation.

We will transform the company into an EBITDA positive business, with the ability to largely self fund our organic growth, in many of the best industrial markets in the U.S. today. We also have the ability to expand our access to capital, including the debt markets.

Lastly, we will be able to fully finance and capitalize on the additional technology applications and sterilization and international unit sales early in 2018. We're well into the third quarter now and we continue to focus on accelerated revenue growth, improved profitability and delivering value to our shareholders. We have a number of near-term catalysts that we look to execute on.

And we believe this will continue to drive value proposition for technology in coming quarters. At this point, we’d like to open up the call the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Amit Dayal with Rodman & Renshaw. Please go ahead with your questions.

Amit Dayal

Thank you, good morning Ermanno and Scott. Good to see the execution coming through and in relation to the growth you're seeing. Maybe if you could provide us with some color on you know what share of the customers’ metal cutting fuel consumption do you have, and just trying to gauge whether there is room for continued expansion on that front?

Scott Mahoney

Ermanno, you want to answer that.

Ermanno Santilli

Yes, I will take that call, I will take that question. Well, within the customers that we actually sell to today, we either have a 100% of their metal cutting fuel, or we have not approached them yet on it. It really comes down to that particular customer, what we find is that MagneGas will get us in the door, whether they end up buying MagneGas or not most of the time they do. But what happens, is that they like us we establish a relationship with them and they realize that they can get something from us on Saturday that they can't get from Energas, or Praxair or the other competitors. So once that happens then we go back, we continue to value sell the MagneGas and eventually get them just to make a switch over to us.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. You touched on bulk sales, can you clarify how these bulk sales work? What the margins associated with these are? And what kind of combustion requirements might go into play if this takes off here?

Ermanno Santilli

Sure, the bulk sales is a completely different application even though with the molecules as we say in the industry are the same. For example, with some of your focus for bulk sale is it’s a large tank, it can hold thousands of the gallons, sometimes of gas or liquefied gas and it's used in continuous processes where if they go down, it's a major problem for the customer. There is an investment required from our part, there is an investment required from their part as well to their facilities typically. And the good news is obviously that it's bound by a contractual obligation to stay with us.

The margins are quite high considering all you really need to do is take a truck on a periodic basis whether it’s every week or every month, and you fill in. You fill in the tank and they continue to use the product.

Scott Mahoney

I’d like to add to that Ermanno if you wouldn’t mind. I think, by one of the most important aspects of a bulk sale is something that Ermanno touched upon. Typically speaking, bulk sales come from very, very large industrial or industrial gas and wealthy supply consumers. So often times the bulk sale really only represents the tip of the iceberg for someone that could be $250,000 to $500,000 annual count. So when someone commits to you that they're going to contractually have you at their facilities regularly, some cases it’s up and in as daily. What that really means is that they fully trust you, and they won’t be contractually bound to you and that you're going to have a very, very good shot at basically taking the majority of their wallet if you will, when it comes to their industrial gas and welding supply budget.

So if you can win that bulk sale, you created not only a sustained revenue base on that specific delivery, but you've most likely locked that customer into a very large, and stable and very material contract from a relationship perspective.

Ermanno Santilli

Absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright.

Operator

Okay, thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from line of Richard Dellman with Woodbury [ph]. Please go ahead with your questions. Richard please check to if your line is unmuted?

Unidentified Analyst

Hello there, this is Rich Dellman [ph].

Ermanno Santilli

Hello.

Scott Mahoney

Hey Rich.

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations, nice quarter. I like seeing the positive numbers and look forward to seeing continued moment. Question – I do have a couple of questions, but the first one I'll lead off with is that just watching the company over the past year, particularly 2017, it appears that the company has operated under limited access to liquidity. And I just wanted to get a feel for what you see changing going forward? And a little bit more detail on your path to profitability.

Ermanno Santilli

Scott you want to take that one?

Scott Mahoney

Sure. So I think what you’re seeing is that we’re now almost eight months to nine months into the relationship between the two primary executives in the team Ermanno and I, being what to really execute a pivot that both of us also when we first met and talked about the auction, he said for MagneGas it was almost a year ago, we saw this. We saw a chance to run a company that was lean, mean, efficient and had the ability to really capitalize on what really the market doesn't fully understand as a game-changing technology. And what we really brought to the team over the last six months to nine months is an attitude more like an underdog. Play with a chip in your shoulder, don't just roll over when contracts are offered, negotiate, fight for every last dollar and make every dollar count.

And really what you're seeing is that we don't need millions and millions of dollars or en-cashing the balance sheet because we're doing more with less pound for pound than the company has and with Ermanno five to six years and at least seven years.

So I've always been involved in companies that are insinuate performer that is market driven, or situation driven, that have to do more less. Turnarounds are often very stressful. And in the outsider they are continuing very daunting. But when you're used to these kind of circumstances, you can handle it. And this team is demonstrating right now that we can handle it. And we don't need the margins that our company might have needed in the past. I'm very proud of what Ermanno and I've done to achieve.

And I think what you're going to see over the next couple quarters is that this seems planning with an attitude, it's planning with chip in the shoulder and it’s going to really prove what it’s capable of doing to the big boys in this industry. And I'm very excited bullish from where we’re going.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. Really that's great to hear. And I certainly do appreciate hearing the enthusiasm in your voice there. Now, as far as to begin with a little bit more – to be a little bit more specific as far as…

Scott Mahoney

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Primarily growth drivers, where do you see that – where do you see it coming from? And what particular markets do you see most attractive at this point?

Scott Mahoney

Ermanno, you want to start with that and then I’ll follow-up maybe?

Ermanno Santilli

Absolutely. Product growth drivers is of course the fact that MagneGas2 is the only renewable country on the world, knowing that, it's a no compromise alternative to settling that performs better. The industry has never seen anything like it. So every door in the industry, every customer wants to learn about it, they want to try it, they want to cut with it. And that is something that literally nobody else in the industry has there are no other differentiators as powerful as MagneGas2 in the industrial gas business.

We've also seen the validation coming from the USDA for our first ever settled grant, which is fantastic. Not only is that a way to validate our sterilization technology, which obviously MagneGas has been in development for years on, but it gives us a fantastic low cost method of also validating the business case of taking that maneuver and selling it or at least exploring the sale of that maneuver as a premium sterilized fertilizer. And it’s so close to us here the cost of doing that are so low. It's a market we know and we have the expertise to do it. If that's successful, a key driver will be the agricultural industry that we can enter with technology that we've already proven.

What we have said in our cap from the USDA and that's really fantastic. I think I’ll let Scott talk about some of the acquisitions which are also primary drivers. But also the success that we’re clearly getting in Europe as well. Europe has monetized the value of the environment much better than the United States and other markets. They love MagneGas, they love the product and the fact that we’re successful here is a fantastic validation for them because they see that obviously it could hit the – so the risk is of implementing this technology in Europe is reduced. Scott?

Scott Mahoney

So I think that’s very well said. I think that I'll just put a little bit more color into this. So the way I see it is we have three specific avenues that we can pursue for meaningful near-term growth. The first is just your fundamental organic growth. That can be accomplished in a couple of ways. One, we announced about a month and half, two months ago that we added an executive on our industrial sales division. She's now kind of gotten on Board, she has been able to navigate things like vendor, credit applications, and blocking and tackling things that holds on back from being productive.

And actually started hit her stride with $30,000, $40,000 $50,000 worth of good margins of industrial equipment sales into our customer base a month. That's something that's really only a development in Q3 and people have started to see Q3 results. Q4 results should ramp. Announcing our goals to have her add $1 million and $1.5 million in revenue topline on an annualized basis and all in 2018. As one person doing that that's a heck of an accomplishment.

Second, we announced that we're going to bring on a sales executive to start to really attack our relationship with an undisclosed Big Three auto manufacturer that's substituted MagneGas already and two of its places in Midwest. If you put two together, you'll see we opened our Indiana branch, specifically to support an undisclosed, Big Three auto manufacturer middle of this year because they told us they wanted to move all 27 of their plants not only to MagneGas, but they wanted to fire their existing industrial gas along supply business over the next two years and bring on average $75,000 per plant to MagneGas, at good margins annually. Multiply 75,00 times 27 and you'll start to see where our organic growth is going to come from.

Second [ph], we're in advance discussions to sell units. We disclosed eight months ago that we had a $2.6 million order with Germany. It obviously took a long time to get where it is, we tend to have multiple meetings with the Germans and Ermanno are going over to meet key people that will enable them to move forward. We're going to be going over there in about two weeks to meet critical partners. And hopefully we can really advance the ball on completing our German unit sale.

We've done the same thing in the latter stages of completing the Italian sale. We've been aggressively learning to leverage our USDA grant to sell units in the U.S. Ag sterilization business. You might ask well where does this all lead you? You have nice pops in revenue, you have nice pops in profitability, but are you selling units and then shrinking? Absolutely not. The gross margins on these units is nearly between 60% and 100%. So when you can sell $1 million, or $2 million, or $3 million worth of equipment, you're going to suddenly have a lot of cash flow to work with.

And as Ermanno left me with a perfect handoff, what would you do with that capital? Do you go buying permanent recurring revenue and you expand your stable revenue base, so that once you've benefited from the largest of that ingestion of cash through your sale of units, you can sustain permanent growth in new markets and then replicate your organic model using the advantage of MagneGas2.

So, the reason why you might hear some exciting in my voice is I've never seen this company more poised for more excitement growth than I am today. And I'm really hoping that in our next conference call we can talk about what we did in this quarter to evidence that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. I appreciate that. I’m going to hop back into the queue. But if you can touch on other technologies that here deep in the pipeline that you see being accretive to the bottom line, the near-term or intermediate term. I’d love to hear about it.

Scott Mahoney

Ermanno do you like to do that?

Ermanno Santilli

Sure. Yes two main areas which are new applications, one is we recently announced that we granted a final patent for patent office regarding the increasing density of gases by passing liquids and other materials through MagneGas, the gasification system. That could have a dramatic effect on industries such as transportation, energy and space exploration, propulsion systems more specifically.

We have contacts already through one of our executives at DARPA, at NASA and we are starting to engage with them following the granting of this patent. And there's a couple projects specifically looking at as well. The other technological application is our fourth generation gasification equipment, which is a revolution for our technology, because up until now MagneGas Corporation could only gasify liquids that had to be a liquid. This technology has been created specifically for powered or dry materials and may also work with liquids, we believe it would.

This new technology, this fourth-generation gasification system opens up the opportunity to gasify things that we have been talking about for years. Coal dust more specifically pulverized plastics, pretty much anything that you can pulverize and you can blow through this unit, you could be getting a gasification which is very efficient. It has no or little oxygen in the chamber, so you’re basically burning without any, any oxygen, there’s no combustion. And that’s really the basis of clean coal technologies. So actually one of our shareholders sent us this DOE Grant and we jumped on it and we realized that this skunkworks projects, which is the fourth-generation gasification system, would be perfectly suited to this.

And if we – the other angle is that big gasification systems are out there, massive bespoke hundreds of millions of dollars. We are one of the few companies in the world that have been making small gasification systems from off-the-shelf components many of them and have succeeded in penetrating the market such as industrial gas. So we have an advantage because we are smaller, we are nimble, we're used to working with these off-the-shelf components and the DOE Grants that we've applied for is would be a fantastic validation for that technology.

Once we fixated with that whether we get the DOE Grant or not, we believe we will. We have the opportunity to go after things such as classes of plastics that can’t be recycled. And other solids, this would revolutionize the renewable space because all of a sudden these materials that the world has never know much to do with, you can put through our unit.

Operator

Okay. Our next question is come from the line of Perry Nocifora with Wealth Management Services. Please go ahead with your question.

Perry Nocifora

Good afternoon, gentleman and thank you for the update. This has been very encouraging. I have just two questions, one of which has been partially answered. So I'm going to start with that one and then we'll get to the second one. In the past couple of years, you’ve mentioned or put PRs out on a number of contracts everything from NASA, department of transportation, the other manufacturer Department of – Fire Department of New York with the MagneTote system. But then I haven’t really seen any follow-up with that or information in terms of what – were those contracts just temporary one-time contracts or are they ongoing and are they building, if there hasn’t been a significant volume of gas, that is sold as a result of those contracts, what’s actually holding that up and do you have a plan in place to solve that. That’s my first question.

Ermanno Santilli

Okay. For example let’s take fire departments, New York Fire Department or any fire department, we see as a critical validation of our technology if the fire department is running around with our gas, running into burning building and saving people and do they use lot of gas, actually not. But they all are using our gas, they are using it periodically in training, they are replacing the other cutting methods on their trucks. So from a revenue perspective some of those announcements are limited but the validation that it provides is priceless for MagneGas Corporation.

The German group when they were here, they were just so excited to hear about all of the customers that are using our product, and it helps them to show to their partners in Europe that this is a successful Company, if people such as fire departments or Clearwater Fire Department is using our gas than obviously A, it must be safe, B, it must work. So its not that they didn't happen or that they're not happening anymore. It's just that from a revenue perspective some of these are not as big as we would hope they would be.

Perry Nocifora

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

Just something real quick on that one, sorry.

Perry Nocifora

Yes.

Scott Mahoney

I think in the past, the company was in primarily a product validation and market acceptance mode. When we develop a technology like this it takes years to get enough quality names to endorse you by buying your products that in the past the investor communications were primarily centered around helping people realize that that validation process was getting traction. However, something that we’ve put in our power points over the last six months is if you look at the revenue composition of MagneGas’ revenues over the last two and a half years, only 3% of their revenue comes from MagneGas2.

And the reason being is anyone consumer of welding gases specifically acetylene or it's substitute MagneGas is going to be buying 30, 50 or 100 different products to be in that business to cut metal means you use everything from gloves to visors to aprons to grinding tips to other gases to other hard goods. So the industry as a whole, acetylene is a massive multi-billion dollar opportunity set. But the welding industrial gas business is 50 times that big. So what you're seeing us do is not necessary try to pound table saying we're selling more gas, we're selling more gas.

We're trying to say, we're getting our fair share of the entire pie. And so in the past, you'd get a huge bit of enthusiasm short-term because NASA bought $5,000 worth of gas but what if NASA only buys $100,000 worth of gas a year but it buys $20 million worth of everything else, which one is more relevant to the company. Our shift over the last six months to help people realize we're going to use our gas precisely and efficiently to drive top line revenue growth.

That's why things like industrial sales adding the full transition of that Big 3 Auto manufacturer getting their full wallet through their full transition, the message going forward will be, we are earning the trust of the customer because we got in the door using our gas. They fell in love with us as a business, and as a sales culture, and they trusted us to move everything they buy in that category to us. And that may not be as sexy as winning NASA but winning some other high level name but we're going from being sexy to being fundamentally exciting profitable growing to becoming a very real force to reckon within the industry.

Perry Nocifora

Yes, I agree. I think that's wonderful and that's a great dovetail to my second question. And this one really is from a competitive point of view I always – have always known from your information that your gas is safer, that's more environmentally friendly. And you've always maintained that it's a competitive product. But I'm wondering if you could help us understand investors just how competitive it is from a cost perspective when you look at all of the inputs that you have to bring into the equation in order to produce it. How much less expensive is it than a acetylene is, are we talking one for one, 20% cheaper 10% more expensive but given the other benefits it's still a great sale. I mean where are we from that perspective.

Ermanno Santilli

Well, I think that’s a good question. And recently we just completed a study on some of the benefits, because there's two things. One is the gas itself and the other one is the gasification system. There are – to answer your question directly, we believe that we are very close to the cost of producing acetylene for some of the smaller acetylene plants. And why is that, it is because typically you need a very large plot of land to produce acetylene, because you've got slurry pits, which are dangerous to the environments groundwater, you've got calcium carbide which is hazardous and explosive. If it rains or if water spilled on calcium carbide, you will have an explosion or you will at least have a fire. And that requires specialized building with a certain offset from the rest of the operation and everything else.

Then you've got the consumption and we're talking lots of material consumed here calcium carbide or acetone, which is another dangerous chemical in the process. And then you've got 30,000 gallons of water that is actually sucked out of – it is actually applied to the calcium carbide and then you get this reaction which becomes acetylene.

So MagneGas comparatively is just so simple, it's insane. You've got a vessel and the actual vessel would fit into a 55 gallon drum, you’ve got feedstock which is renewable. And not as dangerous by any means versus calcium carbide. You have no slurry pits you've got no water consumption.

So all those costs add up and every year the costs to dispose or cleanse with the slurry pit goes up, every year calcium carbide goes up, every year acetone goes up and all of the environmental regulations surrounding those things go up as well.

Perry Nocifora

All right.

Ermanno Santilli

So the inflection point was this year when we moved to butanol, with the soybean oil, which was our previous feedstock, it created the same gas, identical chemical make up to soybean oil. The butanol is obviously also renewable but we weren’t getting a lot of the time and just the grime that we had with soybean oil.

So the cost reductions that were seen is that we have much less waste because with soybean oil you have to sometimes change it out and put in new soybean oil, with butanol you can run for much longer. You've got filtration issues that went away, you had compression issues that went away, it’s a complete another game changer for us.

So with soybean oil, we were approaching, we were getting closer to acetylene even though it's a superior product still, obviously MagneGas2, so butanol we think we were actually we were very, very close to the cost of producing acetylene for some of the smaller facilities.

Perry Nocifora

Yes, Okay. Well, that's great. I appreciate the background on that. And I always assume that that was the problem is that it was quite a bit more expensive and then people will just try it for the other benefits, but now that you've got your cost down this stuff should start flying off-the-shelf quite a bit more even if you're little bit more expensive because you've got all these other benefits as you just pointed out. So, thank you very much for that. And I'll jump back into the queue.

Ermanno Santilli

Our pleasure, thank you.

Operator

Our next question is come from the line of Richard Dellman with Woodbury Associates [ph]. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. So I think definitely appreciate the update there and a little bit more visibility on the butanol so that’s – get a really good feel the importance of butanol this to MagneGas. Recently we saw a news on the DOE grant and the patent application for coal gasification just wanted to get a little bit more color there and see how that will develop going forward?

Ermanno Santilli

Sure. Clean coal technology basically is you take coal you put it into a vessel and you super heat it with a lack of oxygen that gasifies the coal, turning into a thin gas which is typically hydrogen and carbon monoxide and then that burns separately. So instead of burning coal directly you're gasifying it which means you're not resulting in a smoking nasty mess. And then you're burning the thin gas that comes out resulting in a much, much cleanable burn. The problem is these facilities are monstrous, expensive, and they can take years to build. And the DOE sees this as a critical strategic way to not only make America and other countries cleaner with this technology, clean coal technology, but also to decentralize the power grid and move things away from massive centralized plants that are producing with hundreds and millions of tons of coal a month.

So the grant was to take – was to go out industry and ask them. Use your knowledge and apply for this grant to come up with a better, smaller, modular way to gasify coal for clean coal technology. And obviously cost is a critical factor. So most of or many of the components really need to be off the shelf.

And when we look at this, as we said MagneGas is one of the few companies in the world that use a small, modular gasification systems. We’ve had units operating continuously since 2007. We have four units in the United States. We can do this. And we – when we looked at it we realized that this skunkworks project that the R&D team is working on which is a simplified system which uses plasma that then is independent and in the vessel you got the plasma flame and you're injecting your powdered coal into that. So the idea is that if you can make it small enough and cheap enough and you're actually getting energy out that's much more than you put in, you're going to be successful.

And we found a patent for this, this new – this fourth generation gasification systems. Like I said, we've been kicking this around in skunkworks for about five years now. And even if the DOE Grant doesn't go forward, this one day – will one day be our new benchmark for our systems and we expect it to be significantly more efficient than we’re using today.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. Very good. Thank you so much.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Tom Blum of G.C. Andersen. Please go ahead with your questions.

Tom Blum

Hello gentlemen, I will take it off mute. Looking for some clarification on your strategy going forward, because I’ve heard you talking about how attractive the system that you've built is for small distributors to make their own MG2. And then I've also heard you talk about how the MG2, you're not really selling a lot of that but it gets you the customer. Does – and then the third thing is the plan to buy or merge with other distributors.

Does it make sense for you to just sell a refinery to somebody else? Since – have you figured out a way to capture sort of this other business that they're getting out of the fact that the actual MG sales don't seem to be a particularly large number. And that's – in many cases you just get a royalty off of that smaller amount. Maybe I’m not being clear, but why is it so attractive that you can put these locations out there for others when you actually don’t get a lot of economics out of that?

Scott Mahoney

Well, Ermanno, you want me to take that one.

Ermanno Santilli

Yes, you start that one.

Scott Mahoney

Yes. I think it all comes down to the dynamics of the market. Let me give you a very real-time example. Let's pretend that there are very specific markets and primarily the Sunbelt, the West Coast and liked markets on the East Coast where there's enough population density there's enough growth and the industry to where we want to be permanently to get 100% of the target markets wallet. So Houston or Los Angeles are the two largest industrial gas consuming markets in the country, okay?

In those markets, our long-term strategy should be to be there organically, to produce gas organically, and to strive to compete for our share of market. Because the total opportunity even if we can only get 10% of the market, but that market is so massive that if we're able to use our gas to leverage in and cross-sell all the non-proprietary revenue to where we can be meaningful, bad and recurring revenue and that cash flow in those markets is going to be so massive as an NPV that we're going to want to be patient and never give away the rights to that market. Our eventually goal should be to penetrate that market through third parties, not give them permanent exclusive relationships, not sell them a unit. And aggressively look to eventually find the right partner to buy, and become an organic competitor in that market, scaling that market, and then per unit data producer gas which lefts us used as a wedge to take market share in all products, proprietary and non in that given geography.

In the places where we don't believe that the next five years to ten years, we can do that we should absolutely sell the unit. So let's just pretend that in Europe we don't have a five-year plan to effectively scale and compete with our own sales force and our own captive team on the ground. The best thing in the world we could do is sell $200 million worth of equipment into Europe at a 60% margin, take that gross profit and go buy the footprint that organically we want as a long-term sustained footprint in the Sunbelt and on the two coasts of the U.S.

Similarly in certain parts of the country where there’s not enough population density, but there might be one or two great little welding supply businesses that for whatever reason make their own Acetylene, maybe that's part of their business model to overcome the limited scalability. So they just make one more thing that other guys don't, and they sell it to their peers in markets. They might look for all things that are modeled very accurately described about the detriment of making acetylene. If you can now sell them a unit in a place where you never really will likely compete, and you can make good cash flow, and use that to plough into the markets where you want to permanently harvest, makes all sense in the world. It’s part of a very integrated thoughtful strategy that says, where we want to be permanently preserve the right to be there. In the places where we don't or can't, sell the unit and take that cash and plough it into something permanent.

Tom Blum

Thanks for the clarification. Is the venture that set up in Louisiana meeting expectations?

Ermanno Santilli

It’s ahead of plan.

Tom Blum

I see. Okay, thanks.

Ermanno Santilli

Yes.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of James Reynolds with Northland Securities. Please go ahead with your questions.

James Reynolds

Hi, my question, I know in the past as I've been following it for years with some of the requirements for the NASDAQ the price of under $1. Can you put any color on – now that it's been trading under $1 again any thoughts on that or are we looking for another reverse stock split?

Ermanno Santilli

So the last hour you heard the CFO and the CEO speak with absolute rock solid confidence and excitement. Do I sound like someone who's planning a reverse split? No. We wouldn't be talking about acquisitions and growth and organic activities that we think will quickly solve this problem, we have absolutely no interest or appetite for reverse split. I think this fearing doubt and lack of clarity I think that as we reinforce the message that we're starting to deliver today, and we unveil regularly meaningful catalysts for near-term growth. I think the relevance in this conversation will disappear.

James Reynolds

I get that. And is there another timeframe though that not what your thoughts are on that, but is there a timeframe that – this requirement that NASDAQ has that – because I know what’s year or something six you…

Ermanno Santilli

It's the year. So basically if we have a distortion or the misfortune of getting NASDAQ letter today, we'd have a year essentially, we’d have six months then we could apply for extension. So we get a year to deliver on real growth and drive that price sustained above the dollar. And I really hopeful that we can do that in next 30 days to 60 days. I really have no interest in staying down here for a year.

James Reynolds

Thank you.

Ermanno Santilli

Our pleasure.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the floor back over to management for closing comments.

Ermanno Santilli

So, I mean, this has been a very exciting call. I think there's been a lot of information here. I think quite simply the management team and Scott touched on this. Scott, myself and rest of the management team, we are clicking, we are working hard, we really feel as though we have turned the corner and our strategic pivot to develop a profitable enterprise for MagneGas Corporation is well and truly powering ahead.

Sales were up 50% Q-over-Q. We’ve reduced our cost 35% Q-over-Q. Sales for employ are up 270% since 2014. Our burn rate has dropped 62% versus Q4 2016. The value proposition of our MagneGas gasification systems versus acetylene systems are dramatic and they're increasing every month. We’re working on a fourth-generation unit, which could open up dramatic new opportunities for the Company. We’ve landed our first bulk sale which is also significant and very importantly, I mean, we've succeeded in receiving our first historical federal grant. And that will give us the opportunity to quickly and at a very low cost test something with MagneGas has been working on for years, which is to enter the manure sterilization market.

So we're confident that the market investors can see that we've successfully and completely transformed the Company in the past six months. And the near-term we're looking forward to announcing additional equipment sales and acquisitions and report back on our continued organic growth success. Thank you very much.

Operator

The event playback had concluded. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.