A look at the initial signs of the market buckling.

In-depth look at statistics available from the Federal Reserve.

Any parent will quickly shrivel inside upon reading the title of the article.

"Are we there yet?" The magic question that has a logical answer but not one that a child can understand.

While my daughter is still a bit too young to start traumatizing me or my family with that question yet, the markets have.

I admit it, I am wrong at times like many other financial professionals. The way that I am wrong, however, is not in the underlying judgment call, but rather the timing.

During the GFC, I made the marvelous decisions to invest in Ford (F) at around $1.70 and then I generated about $4 per share writing covered calls against it finally selling it at $11. The problem is, it then went over $18.

I also bought Starbucks (SBUX) during the same time around $8 per share and let my options be called around $20. Still made money, but then, saw it go past $40 to where is today. But those are still good "timing problems" to have. Still made money.

The other timing issue is the one of the broad markets.

Most financial professionals I knew, including almost every other financial advisor out of my UBS office at the time (2007), believed that crude oil was going to go up, and there was a magic number of $100. It was really about a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Oil at $100 was not about fundamentals either, at least to most sane people who understood energy. Yes, there was demand at the time, but a lot of the oil projects that were coming on were high priced projects. $100 was a psychological barrier much like Dow 20k, etc.

Then, as the GFC began taking hold, combined with the financial media frenzy that we were somehow running out of oil (insert face-palm here) drove oil to that completely mythical $100 figure.

Oil really belonged at around $40 to $50, but we knew that nature hates to take its course and had to get to $100 before getting back to reality.

But then it happened.... oil did hit $100, and the general media started talking about it and every Tom, Dick, and Harry started calling their broker to invest in oil.

Signs of a bubble? When a 60-year old client to whom English is a second language and who knows less than nothing about investing or fundamental analysis starts calling in and asks you to invest in oil. (true story).

It was not even a story of note until it hit $100 at which point the retail frenzy took over and catapulted oil to over $140, just to see it crash within a few shorts months to the mid $30s.

Source: WTI Chart from TradingView

Want evidence? Here is a chart showing the relative interest over time for the term "Peak Oil".

Source: Google Trends

After the initial surge of crude over $100 from November 2007 to end of January 2008, crude oil actually fell back below $100.

It was only at this point when the media interest in the topic started picking up and spiking on the Google Trends chart through May 2008, one month before the peak in oil prices.

Media induced bubble? (by capitalizing on fear and greed) Sure looks like it.

The moral of the story is, over time, things return to where they should be.

So, what should we be looking at today that is NOT being talked about by the media and the markets?

Well, for the last year or so, I have been harping about like many other amazing Seeking Alpha contributors that the equity markets should not be where they are. Unfortunately, we know the FAANG story and how they have managed to drag up the markets... so while I may be a bit early again, I do want to share some more warning signs... starting with debt.

We know the issues of the GFC.

Yes, banks foolishly lent out money to people who could not really afford it, in part due to pressure by groups such as ACORN forcing banks to lower standards in order to get a bank charter in the area or Senators like Barney Frank putting pressure on Fannie and Freddie to lower credit standards in order to fulfill the American dream, a big house with a white picket fence for every American.

After all, housing could NEVER go down, right?

I had a client's mother in Florida who worked part time in retail and her husband who worked as a bus driver purchase three homes, yes three homes. (again, it was a "Great" investment and houses can NEVER go down in Florida).

To my best recollection, at least two out of the three mortgages were option-ARM, and they were making less than minimal payment on those.

Yes, the banks screwed up because they lent the money, albeit with government guarantees, and then leveraged them and sold them as investment products... but... I have yet to hear of any case where a person had a gun held to their head and was forced to buy a house they could not afford.

We got into the GFC because Americans bought stuff they could not afford. Unfortunately, to get out of the crisis, Americans NEEDED to buy stuff they could not afford.

Why am I bringing this up now? If debt is a pre-curser to a recession and a correction, time to take a look.

As per FRED, the awesome public statistics provided by the Federal Reserve, delinquency rates on credit cards have turned the corner and started rising since 2015.

Source: FRED

While the mortgage delinquency rates are still coming down from post GFC peaks, they are still higher than what we have experienced over the last 30 years and higher than where they were before entering the last two recessions.

Source: FRED

What is worrying? The total consumer debt is at record highs.

Below is a chart showing the total revolving credit.

Source: FRED

As we can see, debt, including credit cards, is over $1 Trillion. That would be 1,000 Billion dollars.

The scary number, however, if that was not bad enough is actually the total consumer credit owed at over $3.8 Trillion. This would include credit cards, auto loans, and student loans.

Source: FRED

Is 2017 different from 2008? Sure....

We are having higher delinquency rates on HIGHER debt balances.

So obviously, banks are smart right? If people are behind on payments, the first thing to be hit would be higher ticket purchases.... say automobiles?

Source: FRED

After hitting a peak in 2015, auto sales stalled and are now turning over. Worrisome news for Ford, GM (GM), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), and Toyota (TM). Don't worry, however, I am sure Elon Musk is going to sell millions of Tesla (TSLA) Model 3s and defy not only sound managerial and manufacturing principals but also against the entire economic shifts. (This is sarcasm by the way.)

Tesla shareholders don't need to feel the pain of being alone at the increasing inventory levels for every new vehicle sale.

Source: FRED

Let's add a little fuel to fire, shall we?

At the end of 2007 (October), the total margin debt in FINRA regulated firms across client accounts was about $345 billion.

Source: FINRA Data published by NYXData

By January 2009, that margin debt was cut in almost half, down to $177 Billion as everyone was forced to delever.

Source: Source: FINRA Data published by NYXData

Any guesses for where we are today?

Source: FINRA Data published by NYXData

More than half a TRILLION dollars, or only 56% higher than we were in 2007.

Here is why this is an issue. While 2008 started out as a mortgage problem, it was like getting shot by a BB gun. It will sting, but you will survive. The real issues came in the follow-up forced deleveraging when investors both big and small were forced to sell at rock bottom prices. The deleveraging was in effect like taking a follow-up shot from a 12-gauge shotgun at close range in the same place you were shot by the BB.

If you borrowed money to gamble and you lost... you still owe the money you borrowed.

Today, by all accounts, our debt is much bigger, and we are starting from a worse place. (Before anyone has a chance to jump in.... It's Bush's fault... wait, no, Obama's fault... no... Trump's Fault?)

So, if debt is going to be the problem and the final destination, are we there yet?

My regular followers and subscribers to Income Idea will know where I stand on market cap weight funds, but for those that have not read my work in the past or are not subscribed to Income Idea, let me state it....

I HATE IT

When nine companies make up more than 52% of an index... you are not getting the underlying health of the index.

Unfortunately, both the financial media and the mainstream media will only focus on the market cap weight S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq markets. (When they are not bashing President Trump, of course.)

So, while the market cap weight indexes are fresh from making new highs, (cough cough 2007), the underlying markets may not be as healthy. I present the following.

Below is a total return chart year to date for the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the equal weight S&P 500 ETF by Guggenheim (RSP).

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Sometime in early March, the two started diverging. While the S&P is up 9.93% on a total return basis, the equal weight ETF is up only 6.79%, a difference of 32%.

Nasdaq?

QQQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Yep. A difference of more than 5%. I wrote about this in yesterday's article, QQQX: Cure For Tech Overload?

Mid Cap? Same here. Right in March, we started seeing a divergence between the market cap weight (IWR) and the equal weight (EQWM).

IWR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Beyond that, look at the disparity in performance between the FAANG loaded S&P 500 and the mid-cap competition.

And darn... the small caps are already in negative territory.

SLY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Are We There Yet?

I don't know... but I think I see the exit off of the highway.

I sincerely hope reading this made you question your investments and serve as a wakeup call to re-examine your risk tolerance.

For the "younger" millennials who are entering the investment advisor profession or managing their own portfolio and who do not remember that recessions happen and markets go down... this is a wake-up call.

I entered the financial advisor world in the fall of 2005 as a young 23-year-old and experienced two years of growth before seeing things unravel in the fall/winter of 2007 after being recruited to UBS.

Plenty of people with vested interest in keeping you invested or selling you new investments will talk about their new product with lower fees (ETFs) or their business model that will revolutionize the world (IPOs, FAANGS, Tesla). At the end of the day, while they can catapult into the sky, they come back down to the ground.

As brilliant as an investment or a product may be, someone has to pay for it. It is a never ending cycle of people buying things they cannot afford, causing stocks to go up, until they get in trouble and cannot pay for them. For a while, they will not be able to buy the products. Over time, the issues will resolve, and the cycle begins anew. I am personally afraid we are getting there today.

I must admit, however. At 7 AM, when I started writing this article, I was concerned about the markets but was preparing for a recession or a quick market correction. As it nears 2 PM and I am finishing out these final paragraphs, I am beginning to believe that the GFC just may not have been the "Great" financial crisis and the bigger one is yet to come.

For you see, World War 1 was not always World War 1. Prior to 1945, it was called "The Great War". Only after World War 2 ended and the millions of lost lives were counted did we know that the name was no longer fitting.

While the Financial Crisis of 2007 was bad... I feel the next one can be worse. In WW1, armies fought in trenches with Bolt action rifles in more or less "civilized warfare." In WW2, not only were the weapons deadlier, (tanks, submachine guns, u-boats, atom bomb), but the tactics were far more cruel and inhumane (concentration and death camps).

Today, we have the highest debt levels ever witnessed, already low interest rates, which cannot go much lower, and products people can barely understand. Scare tactic? Then, please explain how putting a wrapper on an underlying portfolio of illiquid securities and listing it on an exchange suddenly makes the portfolio liquid?

Flash Crash? It will make a run on Bear Stearns seem like child play when millions of investors and portfolio managers start hitting "Sell" on their ETFs.

One thing for certain? Just like media induced the frenzy of fear and greed in oil and the economy during the GFC... it will certainly not pass up a good opportunity to scare the public during the next crisis.

I look forward to the journey... it's gonna be a good one.

