S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Stock Market In 'No Man's Land', No Reason To Abandon The Uptrend.

The first two quarters reveal 10+% earnings growth. Projections say the earnings rebound continues to year end, and they do not include tax reform or repatriation.

Market tops correlate with the onset of a recession. There is little evidence to show a recession is around the corner.

While everyone is concerned about the pro business agenda being enacted, this market is not “all about Trump”.

Economic cycles come to an end when they overheat, same with the stock market. Look around, we are nowhere near that stage.

Most misunderstandings in the world could be avoided if people would simply take the time to ask, "What else could this mean?”

…… Shannon L. Alder







This week the seemingly imminent nuclear war hyperbolic narrative that many news organizations were pushing came to an end. These days investors just don’t get the news, they get a narrative that at times exaggerates and extrapolates the facts to the worst possible outcome. That poses yet another issue for all market participants to ponder. As the opening quote says, not only does one have to read the headline, then listen to the associated commentary, they also now have to ask the question, what else could this report mean? Yet another obstacle for all involved in making decisions while managing their money.

Perception. The ability to see, hear, or become aware of something through the senses. A way of regarding, understanding, or interpreting something; a mental impression.









While that word impacts our everyday lives, it may play a bigger part in our investing life. How we perceive all of the situations that the financial world throws at us can become a complex, mind boggling exercise.

Recently the DJ Industrial average made new all time closing highs for nine straight sessions. That made 35 all time highs year to date. In fact all of the major indices made new highs in unison in early July. Some have the perception that it is just another step to new highs, while others perceive it as a sign for a correction. Then of course there are those with the view this entire stock market is one big fed induced bubble that is about to burst, resulting in a market crash.





With the major indices at or near all time highs, low volatility, and everyone clamoring for a correction, the discussion has been ramped up about bubbles, stock market tops, etc. We've heard quite a bit of chatter about the bull market’s end being near. It’s too old and tired, it’s time has come. These calls have come and gone as the bull market has aged over the years.

The rhetoric gets ramped up the higher stock prices go by those that perceive something has to give, be it sooner or later. The perceived bubble has to burst. Therefore, the incessant "There is a stock market crash coming soon" comments portrays a perception that is dealing with imagination and speculation rather than facts.

Since the February 2016 lows, all pullbacks have been less than 5%. This fact seems to incite anyone that has maintained an incorrect perception of this current bull market. It also has kept many investors in nail biting mode wondering what to do. The conclusion then becomes, the market is now overdue for a larger pullback. I also wondered about this phenomenon that has been with us now for about 17 months. What I found might explain exactly what is going on.

Tony Dwyer of Canaccord Genuity reminds us that ALL non-recession 10%+ corrections over the past 25 years start with certain conditions. They all start with a wildly overbought condition, and too much optimism. That hasn't been present from the February 2016 low to today. Next, there is a lot of evidence that suggests when the perception of a looming recession is in the air, a significant correction, even if temporary, appears. So what backdrop have we had in the last 17 months, a probable recession anywhere in the world ? No, just the opposite, a global recovery, hence small pullbacks.

Mr. Dwyer then tells investors that looking at the last two two major corrections over the past 7 years (2011 & 2015-16), they were associated with a perceived global crisis that could have put the sluggish U.S. economy into recession. We realize now that the economy did not go into recession before, during or after those two corrections. However, the market weakness was all about what market participants thought was going to take place.

An investor can then extrapolate these facts to help determine if any pullback is likely to be temporary (no recession in sight) or something more significant. (perceived recession mode). Remember, the past may not predict the future, but this is as good a starting point as any. A tool to help an investor make decisions should never be turned away.





Going back and revisiting the ramblings of the crash aficionados has me questioning their premise that we are overdue for such an event. I do so because there is precedence that their perception may have flaws. From December 4th, 1987 through March 24th, 2000, the S&P 500 rallied nearly 600% without experiencing a 20% drop at any point. Now can anyone imagine the wealth creation that would have been left on the table by following the overdue premise.

For those that wish to compare this bull market to the '87 to 2000 secular bull run, here is a graphic presentation. Bespoke Investment Group overlaid the current market to the start date of the ‘87 bull market.

Source: Bespoke

The graphic shows that this run is mature but nowhere near a parabolic move. After the first nine years of the 1987 run, that market went into a period of excessively low volatility, eerily similar to today. In 1996 we were just starting to hear chatter about excesses in the stock market, but at that point the market’s epic rally of the late 90’s hadn’t even really gotten going yet.

Will history repeat here, who knows? The preponderance of evidence that shows what develops after markets break out of a trading range add to the theory that we truly are in a secular bull market. Now some will still remind me that this market may be different in that we won’t see a euphoric rise before THE top is made. I am not quite sure how they conclude that, but it fits nicely into the this is THE top stories. Bottom line, I don’t believe this time will be different. If that is the case, I am here to tell all that we aren't even close to the euphoric stage that eventually killed the last secular bull market.

Let’s also remove the notion that If we start to see the first signs of market euphoria, the stock market crashes in the next month. History shows Fed chairman Alan Greenspan’s “Irrational Exuberance” speech was on December 5th, 1996. That was four years before the stock market hit its eventual peak in early 2000. Who knows if this will once again play out like it did in the last secular bull market. What I can assure you is that the skeptics don't know either. They offer little evidence why it cannot, while history shows how these secular bull trends develop and mature.







Economy

The week started off on a positive note as Retail sales came in very strong for July at 0.6%, and that doubled expectations. So much for the theory that retail is dead. Perhaps a significant key to that report was that ex-autos was plus 0.5%, and ex-autos and gasoline showed the same increase, 0.5%.

Economists have been perplexed with the picture that was placed in front of them. More people employed, consumer confidence at all time highs, but spending remained muted. One report doesn't make a trend, but maybe the sales data is now catching up to the consumer situation being presented.

Industrial Production for July posted a small miss. The drop in automotive production was the culprit for the weaker results.





We have seen the up and down economic data roll in month after month, not showing much of a trend. This week the Empire Fed recorded the biggest beat in results since October 2009. The index was reported at 25.2, the highest level in three years.





Philly Fed beat expectations with a read of 18.9 although it was down slightly from the previous month reading of 19.5. That is the 13th consecutive month of positive results.





Atlanta Fed GDP now projects 3rd quarter GDP at 3.8%. We will see if these projections hold as we continue to the end of this quarter. Many economists say the dismantling of regulations across the board may be the reason for the optimistic view. We shall see.

The first read on Michigan Consumer Sentiment beat expectations remaining strong at 97.6. That is the highest level since January. The prior month reading was 93.4.



















An interesting book by Rick Wartzman takes a close look at that post war economic expansion and suggests that the U.S. labor force has seen a significant erosion of power. In “The End of Loyalty: The Rise and Fall of Good Jobs in America,” he notes;





“From the late 1940's through the late 1970's, the country was at “full employment”, the point at which all eligible people who want a job can find one, more than 70% of the time. But since 1980, we’ve been at full employment less than 30% of the time. Global competition, automation, the rise of the knowledge economy, and the demise of strong unions all play into the decline.





Small business owners report that their plans for hiring are the strongest since November 2006, which would support sustained downward pressure on the unemployment rate.









Housing Starts disappointed, down 4.8% in July. Most of this recent weakness is a function of the multifamily market. Single family units are still trending higher across permits, starts, units under construction, and completions. Multifamily, on the other hand, is seeing major contractions across all categories. Builders cite the reason for that is current oversupply in that segment of the market.







Global Economy







Eurozone Industrial Production missed expectations increasing by 2.6%. The report follows a very strong increase of 3.9% reported in May. We saw a similar pause after a strong report back in November, December of 2016.

GDP in the Eurozone advanced by 0.6% during the second quarter beating estimates. That is the best quarterly growth since Q1 2015.







China’s retail sales growth decelerated in July falling from the 11% growth reported in June. However, the level is still strong at 10.4%.











Japan GDP data beat expectations with every major indicator in the report better than expected. The 4% growth number is the largest increase since early 2015. Export growth continues to forge ahead. They have been up at least 9% year over year in nominal terms for each month since February.













Earnings Observations and Valuations





Factset Research breaks down the 2nd quarter earnings growth into categories to show how the decline in the USD impacted earning in the second quarter. For companies that generate more than 50% of sales inside the U.S (light blue column), the blended earnings growth rate is 8.5%. For companies that generate less than 50% of sales inside the U.S. (green column), the blended earnings growth rate is 14.0%. These are beneficiaries of the lower dollar. The blended learning growth is 10.2% (dark blue column)













Similar results for sales growth. The blended sales growth rate for the S&P 500 for Q2 2017 (dark blue column) is 5.1%. For companies that generate more than 50% of sales inside the U.S. (light blue column) , the blended sales growth rate is 4.7%. For companies that generate less than 50% of sales inside the U.S. Green column), the blended sales growth rate is 6.0%.





At the sector level, the Information Technology and Energy sectors were the largest contributors to earnings and revenue growth in Q2 for companies with less than 50% of sales inside the U.S.





With this earnings season now over, it appears we will have achieved back to back double digit growth. That was last achieved some 6 years ago in 2011. Third quarter corporate guidance was quite positive, the headlines show just how many companies raised guidance.

Brian Gilmartin reports that the S&P projected growth rate is 9.8%, a five year high. Factset Research projections are ;





For Q3 2017, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 5.2% and revenue growth of 4.9%.

For Q4 2017, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 11.2% and revenue growth of 5.3%.

For all of 2017, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 9.4% and revenue growth of 5.5%.





Based on these views, the earnings rebound looks to continue through the end of the year. None of these projections have any pro growth agenda items built into them.









The Political Scene





If one is still not convinced that leaving politics out of their investment strategy is the right way to proceed, MCM Research released this report recently;

“Since 1950 we have seen 36 years with Republican presidents and 30 years with Democratic presidents. In those 66 years, large company stocks have averaged roughly 9% per year growth during Republican administrations and 11% per year during Democratic administrations. The stock market has been up 54 of those years and down 12 of those years. Five declining markets have come under Republicans, four under Democrats and three overlapped. While past performance does not guarantee future results, the numbers clearly show that, historically, political rhetoric does not match reality. In other words, as far as the financial markets are concerned, it doesn’t significantly matter which party controls the White House.”





Other than some regulatory burdens being lifted, investors patiently await to see results from the administration's pro business growth agenda. Plenty of pundits keep wondering why the stock market continues to show strength in the absence of progress on that front. The bears are mystified as their entire 2016 thesis was that the market would fall apart when the agenda was stalled.

Plenty of reasons that this has not occurred, but one that is staring us right in the face from a political view is Gridlock. Putting the political affiliations aside, the last administration was filled with gridlock and that is just continuing. The person sitting in the White house is usually given more credit or fault with what is going on. Here is another example that it may matter little with who is sitting there.





Ned Davis Research theorizes this is partly due to the extreme partisan conflict of the past nine years that has made crowd optimism and euphoria difficult. As frustrating as this may be, the historical record since 1984 has shown that the market has thrived under conflict and struggled under “harmony”. A convoluted way to think about that, but anything involving D.C usually invokes convoluted thinking.





The Washington Post reports;





“Talks between the White House and the Senate’s top Republican and Democrat broke up on Tuesday, August 2nd with no progress on raising the country’s debt ceiling, an impasse that threatens a financial crisis if left unresolved. The Senate and House have 12 joint working days before Sept. 29, when the Treasury Department says it would no longer be able to pay all of the government’s bills unless Congress acts.”





It didn't take long for the market pundits to jump on this story and issue warnings to investors. The title of last weeks article was “Investors have been here before, Some Panic, Others Prepare for Further Market Gains” In the case of the debt ceiling, we have been here before, it is better to use common sense and lean to the latter.









Headlines over last weekend suggested that we should rethink, then scale back the threatened attack from North Korea. The Chicago Tribune reports;





"An attack from North Korea is not something that is imminent," said CIA Director Mike Pompeo on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Later in the week a follow up story on the situation added more information that left investors, especially the traders who sold, wondering what to do about the issue now. No such decision for anyone that calmly watched, listened, and didn’t overreact.







The Fed











FOMC Minutes from the July 26th meeting were released this past week, they were mostly dovish. Many participants saw some likelihood inflation would stay below the 2% target for longer than expected, and several believe risks could be tilted to the downside. Some participants believe the Committee could afford to be patient under current circumstances in deciding when to increase the federal funds rate further and argued against additional adjustments until incoming information confirmed that the recent low readings on inflation were not likely to persist.





My translation; No more rate hikes until CPI and PCE pick up a bit. Though deciding not to move yet on the balance sheet wind-down, most members backed getting started at an upcoming meeting.















Sentiment





The facts state otherwise, but The Financial Times reports;





“Global investors are increasingly pessimistic about the outlook for equities as expectations for corporate profit growth falls to its lowest level in almost two years.”

AAII survey shows that bullish sentiment increased slightly to 34.2% making it 137 weeks now that the bulls have been below 50%.











Crude Oil





The weekly inventory report showed another draw in inventories. This weeks decline was 8.6 million barrels. Gasoline inventories remain unchanged. Inventories have declined by 36.4 million barrels in the last six weeks.

WTI closed at $48.63 down $0.13 for the week.





The Technical Picture





The price action this week has flashed a signal that the breakout to S&P intraday level of 2490 was false. In other words, in the short term, a possible bull trap. The index quickly rebounded, overtook the 50 day moving averages and then the 20 day moving average, then stopped on a dime, reversed and ventured to close below both of those moving averages again. Such price action demonstrates that all is not black and white when it comes to any type of market analysis. The saying that all good things come to an end now may apply to the short term picture. The Dow 30 winning streak ended, investors look around and wonder if the S&P is merely consolidating, or in for more damaging weakness. Many have already made up their minds.





This week’s market action will be blamed on a myriad of factors. Lets step back and use commons sense first. Profit taking is the prime reason. The equity market may have simply run out of gas in the short term. Stocks have been on a tear recently, and with so many high profile investors telling investors to reduce risk, get into gold and the like, people start to listen. It has been close to 300 trading days since the S&P 500 corrected more than 3% on a closing basis, the second longest streak in history after the 1994 -1995 period.





As reported by just about everyone, August and September are two notoriously weak months for the equity market. With August being a month where many on Wall Street take vacation, liquidity often goes to the vacation spots with them, exaggerating the magnitude of any market moves. Pounding the seasonality issue into investors brains can then become a self fulfilling prophecy.





I added yet another oversold indicator on the daily chart as relative strength hit lows on August 11th not seen since the March 23rd low. Please note how long it has been since we saw any kind of market weakness. This instance appears to be very different. That oversold bounce stopped rather quickly and reversed. Pivot points came and went on the upside bounce and then again during the large sell off on Thursday.





Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

While it may seem obvious to some that the media reaction and the tweets on Friday about who is in, and who is out in the administration being responsible for the volatility, the price action can also be attributed to options expiration and nothing more.



Anyone watching their portfolio on a daily basis has seen weakness and corrective activity spread across many stocks and sectors while the S&P remains near all time highs. The percentage of stocks that are below their 50 day moving averages stands at just 53%, showing just how many stocks have corrected.





We have seen this type of price action before. So while underlying strength has waned here, it is not at levels that suggest anything dire is around the corner. I would describe the situation as the current indices reside in no man's land, which could be a sign that more short term weakness may be with us. Another leg lower would not be too surprising, and should not come as some wild surprise.

Lately the thoughts conveyed here were a 100 - 150 point drop in the S&P can come at any time. In the short term it would be wise to watch the July low of 2407. A decisive break there and I would be inclined to look at S&P 2350 as the next stop, That is about 5% from the all time high. On the upside the S&P would need to retake the 50 day moving average at 2450 before we can say this pullback is over.















Individual Stocks and Sectors





Last week it was all about momentum investing. A concept that many have a hard time grasping, because of the inherent fear of chasing new highs. For those that have plenty of years to retirement, have a steady stream of income for years ahead, I can’t stress the importance of grasping this concept. I will add it is a strategy that is not exclusive to only that segment of the investment population. Adding discipline and common sense will make it a process that marries up to the bull market backdrop to maximize profits.





While there is skepticism regarding momentum investing, here is a concept that many of us have tried during our investment days. Bottom fishing, looking for value by hunting for bargains. Anyone that has done this quickly finds it is harder than it sounds.

We always hear buy low and sell high. Nice if you can do that, but an investor soon realizes that it can’t be done on a consistent basis. Momentum investors attempt to catch an unfolding story. Buy high with the plan of selling higher. Value players like to sniff around, buy the lows, then hold on rarely selling that dividend aristocrat or blue chip. Finding the treasure where some see trash.

Keep in mind, the market backdrop that is in place, in this case a bull market. With the major indices near highs, I often hear how some are torn between following the strong stocks or finding the so called bargains. I have no steadfast set of rules here because this audience is diverse and far too many variables enter the picture. However, there are some basic rules that an investor needs to consider. I also want to set the parameter that my comments apply to investors, and not to a trader that is looking for a bounce.

We hear it all the time. Wow look at that stock, it was $70 now at $35 it has to be a bargain. First, realize that more than likely you are selecting a stock that despite the bull market scenario, is in a deep downtrend and often in its own bear market. You are going against the primary trend and a rebound will require time and patience. If you have neither, it is very difficult to be successful.

So that means lengthening your time horizon. Remember too that it is nearly impossible to select the exact bottom, being in the ballpark is all that is required. Rarely do I jump in on the first massive down day. I never buy my entire position all at once. If one does make that commitment, at the very moment the stock is purchased, that investor is saying; I am right, everyone else is wrong and the stock will go up from here. Good luck with that. Wait, start small and scale in. That removes the pressure when one then realizes they have not selected the exact bottom.

In my view, bottom fishing can’t be done successfully without some form of technical analysis, using a gut feeling isn't going to cut it. Marrying relative strength, which indicates an oversold condition with the other factors mentioned, increases your chances of success exponentially.

After some trading days go by, I look for a higher low. That isn't infallible, you still may be early, but do know that every actual bottom will show that pattern. That puts the odds in your favor. Finally the most important rule of all. Do not be afraid to admit a mistake.

Alibaba (BABA) was the highlight of the week on the earnings front. The recent results are a thing of beauty. If you like growth and profits, the numbers speak for themselves. The story falls into the category discussed last week, momentum. Far too many will look now and say they missed the train. That was said when the stock broke $100, some 60% later the same words will be uttered. The story isn't broken, it remains in place, and we are in chapter one. I have owned shares for a while, and moved my price target to just above $200.

















On August 10th the S&P suffered a rare 1% single day decline. Bespoke talks to the strength of the equity market today;





“The index has seen fewer 1% days so far in 2017 than in the same period for any other year since 1972. In the eight prior years where the S&P 500 saw fewer than ten 1% moves in a given year through 8/10 (there have only been five so far this year), the remainder of the year was positive every time for an average gain of 8.3%.”





Bob Doll of Nuveen reviews the investment themes that in their view could shape the remainder of 2017;





A strong jobs market points to continued good growth.

ISM readings point to stronger growth.

We expect the global economy to accelerate slowly.

Valuations remain in question

The political backdrop also looks uncertain.

The outlook for corporate earnings is strong.

Downward pressure on oil prices is likely to persist.

Select non-U.S. equity markets are taking over a leadership position from U.S. stocks.

Equity market technicals point to internal leadership changes.

We also expect leadership changes within U.S. stocks will continue.





No earth shattering revelations there. The one point I would differ on is the continuing inflows into non U.S. markets. I base that opinion on the recent Global money managers report. It shows a large disparity that has the potential to revert. Under allocation to U.S. Markets and the over allocations to foreign markets. Like most large swings to excess, the pendulum usually swings back. In this case with inflows coming back into to the U.S after we get thru what may be a rocky period.









With earnings season about over, North Korea still looming, and the potential debt-ceiling debate a little more than a month away, the summer doldrums may present a weak patch. Once investors digest those issue and more the attention should turn back to the real positives in place. The present earnings cycle isn’t showing signs of old age, and that’s a key to why the market is still priced at 18 times earnings more than 8 years after the 2009 bottom.





Nine years ago, the Great Recession began the greatest wealth destruction event in history. Since then market participants have enjoyed one of the greatest wealth building periods of all time. Patience and disciple was rewarded and it is my view that this trend continues.





Market tops are associated with the onset of recession, If someone wants to show facts that says the synchronized global recovery and U.S earnings revitalization is ending and recession is around the corner, I am all ears. The facts how otherwise, OECD Global Economic Outlook (June);





“Signs of enhanced momentum in the global economy have recently emerged. Global GDP growth has picked up to an annualized rate of over 3¼ percent since the middle of 2016, with a rebound in industrial production, global trade and investment.”





In addition to that, someone will need to explain why there are no other pre recession signals flashing red today. My perception of the stock market now is one that doesn't see a recession around the corner. A view has been in place for a while now, despite the speed bumps encountered along the way. It is why I have commented that stock market pullbacks will be contained, and it has been said with a great deal of confidence. That view is the same today.





However, I recognize that what I perceive, and how the market reacts in the short term are two entirely different situations. Just like in early 2016, investors perceived a global recession and the market dropped. Will they react the same way this time ? North Korea looms and political unrest are wild cards so who knows. Surely with the S&P off 2+% from all time highs, it is premature to think that way.





This stock market has ZERO priced into it as far as the Trump pro growth agenda. Something I have maintained since the first week of April. Not one earnings forecast is based on tax reform or repatriation. Running away from the market uptrend because one perceives the agenda is over may not be the best way to proceed.





The mindset among many market pundits and participants in place today seems a bit convoluted to me. Stocks rally 37% from the Feb 2016 lows without any serious pullback, and now that the S&P drops some 2%, the end of the bull market has arrived. A little perspective please.

These articles contain my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it can’t be for everyone, there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.





A moment of silence for those that were lost in the recent terrorist attacks in Barcelona.





to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.





Best of Luck to All !





















Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.