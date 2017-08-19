The Long-Lost Integrated Company, Occidental Petroleum

Occidental remains a solid producer and operator, but never gets the attention that the larger integrated companies do.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is a solid integrated company with prime assets in prime regions. It is the forgotten integrated an even though it is a leader in the Permian Basin, the top producing domestic region. The stock hasn't had the best bottom line performance over the last year, but looking beyond headline numbers you will find an undervalued company forgotten by many in the market.

Throughout its storied history, the company has purchased abandoned or unwanted assets at great prices and developed them far beyond their potential. This has been the way the company has always operated and will continue to operate. This approach, along with their CO 2 enhanced oil recovery (EOR), has enabled OXY to establish itself as a leader in Permian and a holder of significant quality assets around the world.

People in the industry respect Occidental for their operational efficiency and the company is continuing to invest to continue this legacy. They are developing assets in Columbia, the Middle East, and are becoming a major player in the Corpus Christi area. With their purchase of the Ingleside Naval Base and the development of midstream assets in that region, they are going to be a major mover of oil and gas moving forward.

The company is not in favor due to an earning miss earlier this year and concern over asset divestitures, but the company that remains is a efficient producer, a holder of significant midstream assets, and industry leading chemical producer. The company valued on an asset basis is extremely undervalued and would be a prudent purchase at this stage of the hydrocarbon cycle.

First, the Bad

The most obvious weakness is the current state of hydrocarbon prices and the uncertainty about future prices. The company also has a lower realized natural gas price as a percent of market prices than other companies in the space. With midstream assets, their prices should be in line with other firms. This can be attributed to Occidental's policy of only hedging for stored reserves. Other companies hedge more aggressively which accounts for higher realized prices of oil and gas. The margin between market prices and realized prices has stabilized, so this may not be a problem moving forward. Competition across all segments is strong and could drive price completion, particularly in the midstream space. The company is focused on the Permian Basin and any negative developments in this region will have more of an effect on their operations than competitor firms.

The Good

The company is an experienced operator and has a history of developing assets to their full potential. They are leader in the Permian which is the largest and most promising region in the U.S. The chemical segment has consistent cash flows which allows OXY to continue capex and dividend payment in a low commodity environment. They have always been sound and conservative financially, allowing them to stay consistent during a weaker operating environment.

They are investing heavily on export and midstream assets in Corpus Christi which is an area that has had a large uptick in activity. They are already the largest exporter of crude, and with their purchase of Ingleside Naval Base in Corpus Christi, hope to be able to move 1,000-ft.-plus mega vessels into the port for export purposes. There has also been increased activity and investment into this region which hints at potential for a big discovery. They have become more efficient in EOR and conventional drilling and have been hitting increased lateral length in unconventional horizontal wells across the Permian.

Operating Highlights

Occidental derives its revenue from three sources: hydrocarbon production (oil, gas, and natural gas liquids), midstream operations and chemical refining. Commodity based business revenue is only a reflection of commodity prices and the more important numbers are production, efficiency and reserve numbers. The summary below details the company's financial results for the last five years.

Source: Factset

The most meaningful aspect of these numbers is that chemical is able to produce profits in a lower priced commodity market. This allows for cash flow streams for capex in environments where other companies have none. Because oil and gas drives this company and has historically been >60% of the company's revenue, reserve and production numbers are most relevant here.

The company operates in domestic and international regions with the majority of their oil and gas production taking place in the Permian Basin of Texas, the largest region by output in the U.S. Occidental is the largest Permian producer and currently produces 12% of the region's output.

Internationally, the company has working interests in Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Colombia in various capacities across upstream and midstream operations. The company derives half of its revenues internationally and has recently divested from "non-core" assets in Libya, Iraq, Bahrain, and Yemen. These asset sales were over a number of years and at even higher commodity prices; these sales were not material to support dividend or for maintaining operations.

Oil and Gas Segment

This segment continues to be a leader in the Permian and has shown continued improvement in operating metrics. The company also projects positive cash flow at WTI prices over $50 which is lower than many onshore producers. The company reported a 190% reserve replacement ratio indicating proved reserve discovery remains strong. The company's production has actually slowed slightly, but that is due to asset divestitures. The operations that remain have grown production from 2013-2016 at 10% CAGR. Assets sold were in higher cost or higher risk areas such as California and the Middle East.

Ongoing Production (Adjusted for Sold Operations)

Source: Management Presentation 2017

Source: Management Presentation 2017

Source: Management Presentation 2017

Reserve and Production Summary

Source: Factset

Source: Factset

Midstream Segment

This segment has built a robust infrastructure surrounding its areas of production throughout the Permian and internationally. It operates in transportation, power generation, and CO 2 sourcing for EOR. It holds significant pipeline assets in the United States and the Middle East. Through a wholly owned subsidiary, Centurion Pipeline, and an equity investment (24%) of Dolphin Pipeline, it holds prime pipeline, gathering, and transportation assets.

The company purchased the Ingleside Naval properties in Corpus Christi and expects to expand shipment capacity by dredging the port. It is already a large exporter of Permian production, but it hopes to deepen the port from 42 feet to 52 feet by 2019 to allow crude super vessels access to the port. It has plans to bring a 1,000-ft. boat, the Anne, into this port which will greatly expand its export capacity in this region.

Centurion L.P. - Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Centurion LP Pipeline Map

Source: Management Presentation 2017

Dolphin Energy - Equity Investment (24%)

Dolphin Pipeline and other Assets

Source: Dolphinenergy.com

Chemical Segment

Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem) is a leading North American manufacturer of PVC resins, chlorine and caustic soda. This segment has very consistent revenues and is a major producer of vital chemicals that remain in high demand.

Source: Management Presentation 2017

Source: Company 10-K

Market/Competition

Occidental faces a wide range of competition across its product segments. Competitors to Occidental range from small E&Ps to larger integrated companies. In oil and gas, a company is only as good as its assets, and small companies hold quality assets across the space. The most applicable companies on size and business type would be the other integrated producers such as Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Hess (NYSE:HES), Marathon (NYSE:MRO), and EOG (NYSE:EOG). These businesses line up with the production and midstream segment, and companies such as Olin (NYSE:OLN), Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) would be more related to the chemical segment of OXY.

In the Permian Basin, the largest area of production for Occidental, there are a number of skilled operators all vying for acreage and discoveries. Chevron, Pioneer (NYSE:PXD), EOG, Concho (NYSE:CXO), Apache (NYSE:APA), Devon (NYSE:DVN), and many others all hold significant acreage.

Competitors by Segment

E&P

Source: Factset

Midstream



Source: Factset

Chemicals



Source: Factset

Overall, competition is strong across all segments, but Occidental is in the unique position to leverage its different assets to supplement the weaker ones. Occidental has a history of buying unwanted assets and using their technology to develop those assets over a long period. While they aren't the top in any given segment, they have made it their point to be above average and consistent across all lines of business.

Debt Structure

The company's debt is not a concern and holds an A/A3 rating. They have a higher credit rating than many of their peers and their credit has been rated as stable. At a long-term debt/assets ratio of 22%, they hold less debt than many of their peers.

Source: Management Presentation 2017

Valuation

Reversion to the Mean Valuation

Yield - 5.1%: The stock is cheap compared to the 20-year harmonic average of 2.3%. The company is committed to paying the dividend and with consistent cash flow from the chemical segment, this should not be an issue. The company will even grow the dividend at $50 WTI prices and will keep it in place at $40 WTI prices.

Source: Management Presentation 2017

Source: Management Presentation 2017

Valuation Summary

The company was valued on a relative and intrinsic basis. The summary graph is below with description to follow.

Source: Created by author using data from Factset

The NAV valuation implies a $77.63 dollar per share, which is ~30% above where it has been trading recently. Sum-of-the-parts and sensitivity to commodity prices are shown below. Commodity prices used in this model were long-term prices of $46 oil and $2.9 natural gas.

Source: Created by author using data from Factset

Relative Valuation:

Public Comps

Using trading multiples of forward FY1 and FY2 EV/EBITDAX, EV/trailing 12 months (TTM) proved, and EV/TTM daily production. This placed implied a wide range of multiples due to the EBITDAX numbers being low currently. The proved and daily multiples are more appropriate in order to value the company on an asset basis, which is the focus of the valuation.

Source: Created by author using data from Factset

A few of these companies are only engaged in E&P while the majority also have midstream and downstream assets. These comps were used to capture a valuation on the basis of proved reserved and daily production. None of these companies engage in chemical to the extent Occidental does. The comp data was only used for reference because EBITDA and sales multiples are skewed right now, so reserve and production was stressed.

Transaction Comps

This valuation applied the same metrics as the public comps, but used the reserve and production multiples as the accepted valuation. EBITDAX numbers were not accurate due to differences in commodity prices at the time of certain transactions.

Source: Created by author using data from Factset

Net Asset Value Model

This valuation was most stressed and one we hold the most conviction over. We valued the reserves on conservative long term oil and gas prices ($46 WTI and $2.9 Henry Hub) to build a cash flow model using only reserves and cash expenses and taxes. This allowed us to give a baseline valuation of what the company holds in proved reserves and the cash flow produced from yearly production. The realized prices were based on historical and guided hedge strategy and were held constant for the life of the reserves. We also valued the acreage held, midstream, and chemical assets separately using different methods which will be explained below.

Reserve Valuation



Source: Created by author using data from Factset Source: Created by author using data from Factset

Acreage Valuation



Source: Created by author using data from Factset

Chemical Valuation

An EBITDA multiple was used here because this is a very consistent segment in a low beta industry. Companies in this industry currently trade around 10x EBITDA and transaction multiples in this space have been recently been between 10x and 15x EBITDA.



Source: Created by author using data from Factset

Midstream Valuation

In order to derive an accurate midstream valuation, we used replacement costs for pipelines to value the assets. EBITDA has not been consistent, so an asset valuation was more appropriate. We used $155,000 per inch mile and assigned it to the pipelines held by OXY. They also hold equity investments in other pipeline and at $2.41B for publicly traded equity and $7B in private equity rounded down to adjust for Dolphin pipeline assets. The final number used was ~$6.5B. This does not take into account many other assets held by the midstream segment or production associated with the Dolphin Investment which places this figure on the conservative end. Both the midstream segment and equity investment companies do more than own pipe, but many of those assets are harder to value.



Source: Created by author using data from Factset

Pipeline Data to back up Midstream Valuation



Source: Created by author using data from Factset

Source: Created by author

NAV Sensitivity to Oil and Gas Prices

This sensitivity held oil price constant ($46) consistent in the first table and gas price constant ($2.9) in the second table to show the NAV sensitivity to changes in input prices. The company is more sensitive to oil prices because it has more oil reserves and produces more oil as a percent of total production.

Source: Created by author using data from Factset

Source: Created by author using data from Factset

Conclusion

OXY continues to be an excellent and efficient producer with high quality assets across multiple segments. They lead production in the top producing region domestically, and hold quality assets overseas. They have also divested from more volatile regions and are constantly looking to improve and streamline their business. This company is undervalued and, even with low oil prices, trade at a discount. This company is a buy with an intrinsic value of $77.63.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.