Why Are Regional Banks Victims Of The Current Market?

Selling now or hedging downside risk makes the most sense, considering more pullbacks might be on the horizon.

Regional banks began 2017 as one of the hottest sectors to invest in, but that sentiment could now be changing. Below, the chart of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows that not only are regional banks at yearly lows, but after a strong run higher the last few years, the index might actually now be breaking lower. The index is made up of BB&T (BBT), Zions Bancorp (ZION), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), PNC Financial Services (PNC), CIT Group (CIT), Regions Financial (RF), and SunTrust Banks (STI).

Falling interest rate expectations could pressure bank profit margins going forward, especially considering that a 3% 10-year Treasury yield was previously expected by year-end. Moreover, political strife in the nation's capital is leading many to believe much-needed policy reform might not happen as quickly as expected. Additionally, widening high-yield credit spreads mean risk sentiment is deteriorating, which could further weigh on regional bank valuations.

The chart below is of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). Although many believed interest rates would rise significantly this year, bond prices have actually steadily rallied higher. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates multiple times in 2017, but long-term policy looks to be more moderate than previously thought. During its most recent meeting, Fed governors were split on the future pace of inflation and growth figures.

Meeting minutes from the July 17 meeting showed policymakers saw "some likelihood that inflation might remain below 2% for longer than they currently expected," acknowledging that inflation wasn't transitory, and that growth may be gradual over the next few years. Falling interest rates should continue to weigh on regional bank profits, whose lifeblood is largely loans, and capturing the net interest margin of its borrowing and lending operations.

Additionally, there are doubts that meaningful policy changes will occur in 2017, which could have reduced burdensome regulations on regional banks. The chart below is of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). Small-cap stocks tend to derive more of their revenue from their domestic operations, and are thus more exposed to the U.S. economy. Although IWM has had a nice move higher over the last decade, the index looks to be rolling over at these levels.

President Trump has had a bad week for a number of reasons, losing support from both political parties for comments he made surrounding the Virginia protests. Politics are again getting in the way of economics, as many of Trump's policies look less likely to be approved due to his lack of support by other policymakers. If political strife continues through the rest of the year, or even the entirety of his presidency, policy changes such as the tax code, or rolling back Dodd-Frank regulations might not be carried out. Considering the move higher in IWM during post-election trade was largely due to the perception that Trump would make these things happen, a sell-off could occur in its absence.

Moreover, general fear and risk aversion is creeping back into markets. Whether it is North Korea, Trump, or terrorism, investors are constantly being bombarded with negative headlines. Although markets have held up this far, rising demand for credit default spreads on high-yield debt, shown below, could be signaling the reintroduction of fear. The rising VIX indicator is also signaling investors are leery of taking on too much risk.

Together, these developments are leading regional bank shares lower. Although there are still some strong players in the space, a look at KRE shows a large number of individual bank shares reaching new lows on the year. Avoiding the sector altogether might be the best option, or hedging risk by buying puts on KRE. Maintaining current exposure to your regional banks holdings could similarly work.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.