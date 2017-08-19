3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 19, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you uncover the latest news and hidden gems in the world of biotech and pharmaceutical research.

Let's get into it!

AstraZeneca and Merck score bigger than expected in ovarian cancer

As the first to market with a poly-ADP ribosyl polymerase (PARP) inhibitor in ovarian cancer, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has had a significant advantage with olaparib. Since then, Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have offered up competition, advancing in a broader population of patients.

But the results of SOLO-2 showed that olaparib is effective as maintenance therapy in patients with platinum-sensitive relapse, and pretty much everyone expected that their approval for olaparib would be extended into this area, away from just treatment after several lines of therapy.

But Merck (NYSE:MRK) and AZN jointly announced recently that the FDA has accepted the supplemental application for olaparib in ovarian cancer, allowing the use of a tablet formulation to cut the number of pills taken during the day. They also are allowed to use olaparib in the relapsed disease maintenance setting, as expected.

But the approval has been broadened to include patients regardless of their BRCA mutation status, away from the original accelerated approval requiring a mutation to be present.

Looking forward: It's surprising to see the FDA move forward with a broader approval for olaparib. To my knowledge, there isn't much formal data showing that this agent in particular is effective outside the realm of BRCA mutation. Certainly, it yielded fantastic results in the BRCA-positive set of patients, and intuitively I'd expect olaparib to work similarly to niraparib. Broader approval is good news for patients, though, since olaparib is the drug with which clinicians have the most experience by far. So this should help with uptake into the broader patient population.

Seattle Genetics updates on the status of its key biologic in CTCL

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) has moved its brentuximab vedotin platform in several significant directions. It appears it is poised to get first-line approval in the treatment of classical Hodgkin lymphoma, based on positive ECHELON-1 results.

The other major area of movement for SGEN is the expansion into other disease areas, perhaps the most advanced of which is cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL), a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The most updated news in this program is the announcement from SGEN that the FDA has accepted its supplemental filing for brentuximab vedotin in previously treated CTCL, for which the company previously received breakthrough designation. This application will receive priority review from the agency.

Looking forward: It appears that SGEN is poised to receive approval in CTCL, based on positive findings from the ALCANZA trial. This is a very important move forward for the CD30-positive lymphomas, giving patients in a high-priority disease area new therapeutic options. And considering the renewed importance of brentuximab vedotin to SGEN, this is very good news for it.

Pfizer gets its approval in acute leukemia

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been working to move its own antibody-drug conjugate forward, the anti-CD22 agent inotuzumab ozogamicin, for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Final results for this agent's pivotal study were presented last year, and since then, PFE has advanced toward submission.

Despite some controversy surrounding cost effectiveness according to NICE, PFE has now received approval for inotuzumab ozogamicin in relapsed/refractory ALL.

This will provide a new therapeutic option for patients with relapsed/refractory ALL, and one that may be relatively safe and effective in elderly patients, who can represent a significantly challenging population of patients with this disease.

Looking forward: Definitely great news for PFE. We have not seen a glut of treatment options emerge for ALL, even though this disease area is currently on the precipice of being the first approved indication for CAR-T cell therapy. Suffice to say that various patient populations are going to continue needing alternative treatment options, as not everyone is amenable to cell-based therapy.

As always, thank you very much for taking some time out of your day to read this digest. I greatly appreciate it. If you found it helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including new editions of this digest.

Have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.