On Target For Dividend Growth

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is still struggling to grow its business in the changing retail environment. Analysts’ forecasts for EPS growth show it should be able to support and grow its current dividend payment. I see the results from the latest quarter as supporting the idea that TGT is on target to deliver solid dividend growth. Based on that growing dividend payment, I see the current market price offering a good opportunity for dividend growth investors to pick up shares in a great company at a low price.

What did I think last time?

I last took a look at how Target Corporation was doing on March 17th. At the time I did something different and inverted how I normally look at a company. This time I looked at what dividend growth I wanted and then looked at the company to see if it could support that rate of increase in its dividend. Basically I looked to see if analysts’ earnings predictions would provide enough growth to support my desired level of growth in the dividend. Since I wanted a 6% growth rate, I looked at what dividends and earnings might be. I concluded that it was quite possible that the dividend I envisioned would be supportable and that that dividend supported an NPV of all future dividends that was below the market price of TGT shares at the time.

What new information do we have now?

Since I wrote my article, TGT has released two quarters of earnings reports. On May 17th, TGT released its Q1 2017 report. While it reported an impressive 30 cents a share beat on EPS expectations, which was mostly due to how low expectations were as it was still down 9 cents a share from a year earlier. From what I can see this quarter could only be called good because TGT didn’t do as poorly as it was expected to do. Keeping with this low bar, the beat on revenues was due to having the smallest decline in year-over-year revenues since Q4 2015. While this wasn’t a good quarter, as revenues and earnings both dropped from prior years, it could have been a lot worse.

On August 16th, TGT released Q2 earnings. Again there were beats on both the top and bottom lines. But unlike the first quarter, there was not a decline in either EPS or revenues from a year ago. Flat earnings are much better than declining earnings and revenues actually went up 1.6%. This is not the end of year-over-year declines, as the company issued guidance for Q3 earnings of $0.75 to $0.95 per share, which is below last year’s number of $1.05.

At this point, it looks to me like TGT has not yet turned the corner in its problems, but I have additional confidence that it will do so. So, going forward from here, I want to see how the new performance numbers impact earnings growth forecasts and how that will impact my analysis of how well the dividend is supported.

I start with an updated version of the same graph of EPS projections from Simply Wall St that I used in my original article. The estimate for earnings from analysts reported by the S&P Capital IQ is for 2020 to be $4.34 to $4.75 per share with an average of $4.57. That is a decline from the TTM earnings of $4.96 per share. For 2012, the EPS range is $4.32 to $5.05 with an average of $4.64. To match up my dividend projection with the EPS projections, I averaged years 3 and 4 to get $2.95 as the dividend corresponding to the 2020 EPS figures. To get a similar figure for 2021, I will average years 4 and 5 to get $3.12.

Using the current EPS projections, that puts the payout ratio at between 68% and 62% with an average of 65%. While the top of the EPS projected range has decreased, the bottom has increased, and the average has decreased. That tells me that TGT has increased its ability to support the dividend I projected for that time, which makes it likelier that the dividend will be able to grow that fast. Looking at the payout ratio for 2021, I see that the ratio is between 72% and 62% with the average being 67%. The numbers for 2021 also look supportable to me. When I use DDM, I will make sure that the dividend amount for 2020 and 2021 do not exceed the amounts I calculated here.

Above is my original DDM calculation for TGT from back in March.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

I will use the 6% dividend growth rate I used from the first article, as well as the 2% terminal dividend growth rate. I will use the annualized version of the currently declared dividend payment, $2.48. I will also assume that the next dividend increase will be the exact same amount as this year’s increase, which gives me a value of $2.56 for that dividend. Looking at the values for dividends these parameters produce, I see that the 2020 dividend, year 3 on the calculator now that we are six months further along in time, I see that the dividend is projected to be ~$2.86 which is less than my original prediction of $2.95. I see that for 2021 that I predict a dividend payment of ~$3.05, which is below my original prediction of $3.12. So my current dividend predictions are lower than what I originally calculated and thus should be even better supported.

Using these parameters, a DDM calculation yields an NPV for the predicted dividend payments of $66.88. Since TGT has met or exceeded expectations for the last two quarters, I will not discount my buy price by 5% to cover that additional risk, but will keep the 5% each for lower earnings and revenues. I require more than one quarter's worth of results to drop those discounts, and TGT is guiding to lower EPS next quarter anyway. That gives me a buy price of $61. Since TGT is trading around $56-57 a share, that looks to me like it offers dividend growth investors a buying opportunity.

Can options help?

With my buy price being $61, I don’t see any call contracts selling for enough premium, even when I use a strike price of $60, to make it worth the risk to write a call contract.

For a put contract, I like the September monthly expiration date. Since it’s a short-term put, I don’t have to worry much about what will happen to TGT to change its value, so price drops are a good thing.

The put contract with a strike price of $55 offers both a price below the current market price and a nice premium. With the Delta being -0.36, you have less than a 40% chance of getting the shares, but collecting around 50% than the quarterly dividend should be consolation enough.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to see TGT hit the middle or above on its EPS guidance for next quarter which will mean EPS above $0.85 a quarter. I want to see continuing improvement in online sales numbers as well.

Conclusion

Like many long-time successful brick-and-mortar retail stores, Target has been struggling with the challenges offered by the new dynamics in retail that the Internet offers. Target has been around for a long time, and I think it has the strength to weather the current storms. Q2 has shown that Target is far from dead yet. Looking at analysts’ predictions for EPS growth over the next five years, TGT can support and grow its dividend payment. Based on that, I see the current share price as an opportunity to get a great company when it has been knocked down and not yet recovered.

