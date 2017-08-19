GW Pharmaceuticals: Buy The Dip

There are several risks in the story that shouldn't be discounted, but a wealth of catalysts in the near to medium term could propel shares higher.

Receipt of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher would be a significant positive for the company that could be utilized or monetized as needed.

Promise in pipeline candidates should not be overlooked, with key data readouts and trial initiations coming within the next year.

Shares have performed relatively poorly year to date and over the past three years, but that could change with several drivers poised to create value.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) have declined by around 10% year to date and only have a 12% or so gain to show for the past three years.

In March, the company announced receipt from the European Medicines Agency of the Orphan Drug Designation for product candidate Epidiolex in treating Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. The condition, otherwise known as LGS, is a debilitating condition characterized by epileptic seizures with onset during childhood years.

In April, shareholders were pleased when the American Academy of Neurology announced positive results from a second pivotal study, GWPCARE3, utilizing Epidiolex in children and adults with LGS. When the drug candidate was added to patients' current treatment regimen, frequency of drop seizures was significantly reduced at both doses (10 mg/kg/day and 20mg/kg/day, respectively). Key secondary endpoints showed improvement as well, with a reduction of 50% or greater in monthly drop seizures comparing favorably to patients receiving placebo.

Figure 2: Phase 3 responder analysis Dravet 1 and LGS 1 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Additionally, improvement in overall condition based on the Subject/Caregiver Global Impression of Change questionnaire was reported in 66% of treated patients versus 44% of those receiving placebo. The drug has its tolerability challenges but overall side effects appear manageable, with adverse events occurring in 94% of patients receiving the higher dose and 84% of those on 10mg/kg of Epidiolex (versus 72% of patients on placebo). The drug was observed to cause sleepiness and decreased appetite, while six patients on the high dose discontinued treatment due to adverse events.

Figure 3: Global Impression of Change LGS 2 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Epidiolex was also recently awarded rare pediatric disease designation, conditionally granted by FDA which could lead to receipt of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher at the time of NDA approval. This would be another significant positive for the company.

Weakness in the share price could also be attributed to the implosion in the stock of Zynerba (NASDAQ:ZYNE), whose CBD-based transdermal epilepsy drug was seen as a potential alternative to oral treatments by avoiding certain side effects. While also seen as a competitor, perhaps Wall Street saw the loss more in terms of affecting the whole field of CBD-based treatments.

The company's third-quarter results offered several reasons to be optimistic on its future prospects. The NDA submission process for Epidiolex continues with management guiding for a successful launch in 2018 pending approval. Regulatory submission in the EMA is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Efforts to expand into other indications are ongoing, including trials in infantile spasms, tuberous sclerosis complex and Dravet syndrome. On the IP front, management is taking multiple steps to strengthen the company's position with 14 distinct patent families in prosecution relating to the use of CBD in the treatment of epilepsy and decisions for several patents to be forthcoming at year end and in the first half of 2018. In the last quarter alone, six patents were published with claims on methods of treatment utilizing CBD.

Other cannabinoid clinical candidates are progressing as well and poised to create value for shareholders and patients alike. The CBDV (cannabidivarin) phase 2 partial-onset epilepsy study in adults is fully enrolled with data coming by year end or in early 2018, representing an important catalyst.

A possibly overlooked asset is CBD:THC in the glioblastoma setting, where data presented at ASCO demonstrated continued increased survival. In the completed phase 2 program, patients receiving CBD+TMZ had an 83% one-year survival rate compared to 56% of those on placebo (TMZ only), which was statistically significant. Median survival for the first group of over 550 days compared very favorably to 369 days with the placebo group.

Final Thoughts

New CMO Volker Knappertz's comments on the conference call were quite encouraging, where he cites the strength of the Epidiolex data combined with potential of its cannabinoid platform to result in additional first-in-class medicines in neurology and other areas as reasons he joined up. Should the NDA be accepted, he guided for a June 2018 PDUFA date, with a 50/50 chance of an advisory committee meeting.

In Europe, the company has received permission to submit a single application for both the Dravet syndrome and LGS indications as a result of positive discussions.

The company appears to have an event-filled second half of the year and early 2018 with several opportunities for value creation.



Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2017 amounted to $369.5 million while loss for the previous nine months was $117.5 million.

Risks include disappointing results in clinical stage candidates, trial setbacks, regulatory decisions in major markets for Epidiolex, competition from herbal cannabis oils (and wholesale products), and dilution in the medium term.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.