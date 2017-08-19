Much Ado About Nothing: The Robot Apocalypse Is Actually An Economic Renaissance In Disguise

We do not face a robot apocalypse, but rather an economic renaissance that will offset our negative demographics; hold GOOGL, F, GM, TM, TSLA, IRBT, AVAV, LMT, NOC, BA, and RWLK over the long run.

History is full of displaced industries like farming and railroads; however, the disruptions for workers were temporary, and the standard of living has nevertheless risen tremendously due to innovation.

Her Name Is Apocalypse?

“For man is a giddy thing…” “Let me be that I am, and seek not to alter me.” “For there was never yet philosopher that could endure the toothache patiently.” - (William Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing)

The so-called “Fourth Industrial Revolution” appears to have arrived in some form (Chart 1), even if there is some disagreement about the propriety of its name. Now machine learning, industrial and service automation, and robotics are combining to make humans seem almost superfluous to some industrial processes, and also in many service-related functions (Chart 2). There has long been concern that the impact of automation and robotics on the workforce has been and will be extremely negative. Hence, millions of workers will likely be displaced, and great societal upheaval will ensue, according to some observers. I have mentioned these concerns myself upon occasion. All kinds of commentary have been published about the impending doom of workers in certain easily automated industries (e.g., Interview with Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee, 2015). Some studies have suggested (Chart 3) that the immediate impact of the introduction of robots into manufacturing has indeed been the loss of jobs and falling wages (cf. Mira Rojanasakul & Peter Coy, 2017).

Chart 1: The So-Called “Fourth Industrial Revolution” Has Arrived

Chart 2: Some Industries Are Highly Susceptible To Automation

Chart 3: Some Early Studies Indicated Job Losses Resulting From Roboticization (1993-2007)

I have taken a second look at the problem now, and I have reached a completely different conclusion this time, based on evidence I was unaware of a year ago. Popular wisdom now has it that labor markets are churning at unprecedented rates due to Schumpeterian “creative destruction”; however, the evidence is simply not there to support this claim (Chart 4). Although it is a fact that in no decade has technology directly created more jobs than it has eliminated, it is also true that growth in already existing occupations is what has made all the difference over time (Robert Atkinson & John Wu, 2017). Indeed, since 1850, the US economy has produced ever more jobs, and unemployment has generally been low in spite of a steadily growing population. That amount of economic growth that is not caused by population growth has been the result of productivity growth, which in turn has been driven by technological innovation.

Chart 4: Technology Disruption Is At A Record Low

If we were able to go back in time and check in with someone in 1910 regarding the pace of technological change, they would likely mention the extreme rate of change then happening; anecdotally they could have pointed to the car, the airplane, electric lighting, medical X-rays, antibiotics, aspirin, the telephone, and the record player as signs of tremendous disruption (and also progress; Innovation Timetable, 2014). So it appears to me now, after taking a closer look at the data, that much of the angst that people are feeling about the robotics and automation revolution may be misplaced. Throughout modern history, technological breakthroughs have cost some people their jobs and disrupted their lives, but the same process has also provided cheaper food and housing, and more and better jobs for millions of others. A few examples are worth mentioning here. When railroads were the new technology in the 1850s, industry employment increased by about 600%. However, with the advent of the automobile in the 1920s, and with continued technological improvements, railroad jobs started a long decline to a level that is now only about one-sixth what it was in 1947 (Chart 5).

Chart 5: Decline of Railroad Employment As Technology Advanced

Offsetting this decline in the railroad industry was the rapid increase in the number of jobs in the automobile industry itself (Chart 6 - Robert Atkinson & John Wu, 2017). Henry Ford had created a functioning assembly line and made his products cheaply enough that anyone could afford them. This caused a boom that attracted many thousands of workers to Michigan in the 1930s, including my paternal grandfather, who moved his family to the Detroit area all the way from Georgia. Decades later, when my other (maternal) grandfather retired from working for Oldsmobile in Lansing, Michigan, the industry neared its peak in employment, and since 1995, the industry has seen a steady decline based on rapid automation and the deployment of industrial robots (Chart 7). But again, another industry saw employment increase rapidly as the automotive manufacturing jobs declined, based on new technology: the oil & gas industry (Chart 8).

Chart 6: Rapid Rise of Automotive Industry, 1902-1930

Chart 7: Decline of Auto Industry Employment After 1995

Chart 8: Rise Of Oil & Gas Industry Employment Due To Technological Innovations, 2005-2015

Another way to look at technological change is to assess how many jobs there are now that didn’t even exist 25 years ago. The above three charts illustrating how car manufacturing jobs (inferred from the increase in production) had essentially replaced lost railroad jobs in the 1930s provide one example of this, as an established industry was pushed aside by the brand new industry of the time. Another example might be found in the decline of agricultural employment (Chart 9) after the introduction of tractors and other advanced farming tools. Millions of people found work in a wide range of new occupations that had never existed before, or had never been important before. Thus, although it wasn’t a totally new field, the rise of accounting jobs was spectacular over the same time period as the decline in agricultural employment (Chart 10). The net effect was locally (and at the family level) disruptive, but overall, GDP soared, and with it everyone’s standard of living rose dramatically (Chart 11).

Chart 9: Decline of Agricultural Jobs Offset By A Host Of Newly Created Industrial And Service Jobs

Chart 10: The Rise Of The Accounting Professionals

Chart 11: GDP/Capita Rose Sharply With The Industrial Revolution, And Soared Under The Impact Of Technological Innovations Since 1945

There is plenty of evidence that in the overall economy, humans are not really being replaced by robots or other machines, despite the many claims made that people are permanently losing their chance of employment. For example, if humans were being replaced on a net basis by robots, we would expect to see labor productivity soaring, but instead we’ve seen a decline in the growth rate of labor productivity (Chart 12). This is a conundrum of sorts to many economists, but still, it is a compelling argument against the idea that jobs are being permanently lost to automation in the economy as a whole. In fact, many people fear mass technological unemployment because of the so-called “lump of labor” model of the economy; this is the belief that the economy needs a fixed amount of work performed, so when machines automate work done by people, the amount of work remaining for humans is reduced (Lindsey Burke & James Sherk, 2015). However, almost all economists reject this model today. There is in fact no upper limit to the number of jobs that can exist, because there is no upper limit on the material desires of people. Increasing living standards cause people in general to want even higher living standards.

Chart 12: Labor Productivity Has Not Increased As It Should Have If Robots Were Taking Jobs

Another line of evidence can be seen in international comparisons between countries utilizing industrial robots to varying degrees. Chart 13 shows the distribution of robotic technology deployments by country from 1993 to 2007. Clearly, Germany has had the lead on this. But if we examine employment data for Germany vs. the US, we see (Chart 14) that in spite of having many more robots deployed, Germany’s job losses in manufacturing are much lower than those in the US. In fact, there appears to be no relationship between the deployment rate of robotics in a country, and its respective change in manufacturing employment (Chart 15). Furthermore, when we look at the time sequence of robot deployments in the US, there again appears to be no correlation between these deployments and unemployment (Chart 16).

Chart 13: International Distribution Of Robot Deployments

Chart 14: German Job Losses Have Been Lower In Spite Of Many More Deployed Robots

Chart 15: No Correlation Between Robots Deployed And Changes In Manufacturing Employment

Chart 16: Robot Shipments Do Not Appear To Correlate With Unemployment In The US

An anecdote may also help explain why people are seeing more risk to robotics and automation than there appears to be. The Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Car represents some of the recent advances in self-driving automobile technology. Many people think this kind of technology is the wave of the future. But this car currently (@2015) operates by comparing its location to very detailed maps of the road, street signs, and all known obstacles. These data are entered by hand by human employees. If the car runs into an unmapped road closure or detour, it simply shuts down. It actually ignores new, unmapped stoplights not in the current database (Lindsey Burke & James Sherk, 2015). Thus this form of automation still struggles with non-routine work.

What appears to be the seminal point in all this is that robots and automation can handle routine work better than humans, and in doing so are causing changes in the types of jobs done by humans, but not in the total jobs available. Indeed, one of the most awkward problems in business right now is the high number of job openings that apparently cannot be filled from the existing American labor pool (Chart 17). This speaks to a fundamental economic problem caused firstly by technological disruption, but secondarily by the failure of our educational and support systems to prepare people for the jobs actually available. Government appears to be incapable of resolving this, but business could handle this any time it wants. Germany is one of the potential templates here, because it instituted a nationwide apprenticeship program years ago that helps it properly prepare people for their expected careers, and then places them in jobs (Tamar Jacoby, 2014). Only 5% of Americans enter the workforce through apprenticeships, but in Germany, the number is more like 60%. German companies spend from $25,000 to $80,000 per employee on their apprenticeships - something it’s hard to imagine generally narrow-minded and short-sighted American management teams agreeing to do. But it would likely be the best place to get started in solving our labor problems.

Chart 17: JOLTS Data Show Record High Unfilled Job Openings

One more issue should be addressed here: the fact that middle-income jobs have been in decline globally as a result of technological innovation, and probably also globalization (Chart 18). This stark fact requires a response, and it makes sense that the response should involve better support for those whose jobs are displaced or disrupted, including making a better education available to those who need it, and providing new apprenticeship programs to ensure that people are well-placed in new occupations. For example, we may have as many as 1,400,000 computer science (software) jobs open in 2020, but we do not appear to have nearly enough students to fill these positions (Chart 19). Educational grants and/or apprenticeships could change this picture over time. We are also likely to see many car and truck driving jobs disappear over time (Chart 20), and it will be absolutely critical to offer new educational opportunities, as well as potential apprenticeships, to those who are displaced. However, I am unaware of any actual, substantive plans to handle this as yet.

Chart 18: Middle-Income Jobs Declining Globally

Chart 19: Projected Wide Gap Between Number Of Students And Job Openings In Software Programming In 2020

Chart 20: Job Losses For Drivers Could Be Huge By 2040

We keep resurrecting the old idea of a Universal Basic Income (“UBI”) as if it were the only solution that could work under present circumstances, but it most definitely is not. Even if we had the money (which we don’t and never will), it probably wouldn’t work except in the sense of helping to create something called “luxury communism,” or robots with leisure for all (Alyssa Battistoni, 2017). Aside from its theoretical resemblance to a socialist or communist paradise, it will not solve our employment problems, but rather give us a new set of problems to deal with. As I have said before, there should be no more large-scale federal spending for new social engineering experiments, especially when: 1) the historical record of previous experiments is a complete disaster; 2) the rationale for invoking “UBI” relies on the false narrative that our jobs are all going away; and 3) the ideas behind “UBI” are pretty much liberal economic theory that is poorly supported by practical experience or empirical evidence.

Curiously, the real economic problems we face in the years ahead do not just include technological disruption and temporary unemployment; we also face the much more serious impact of negative demographics (Chart 21). This has the potential to destroy all of our social security programs over time, as GDP growth shrinks and working age population falls, and it will not be easy to reverse such a long-term and high momentum trend. However, there is hope for the future if we actually embrace the coming age of robotics and automation. This is because the steady increase in productivity associated with innovation (over time) has the potential to offset our declining population and boost GDP/capita to far higher levels than now enjoyed (Chart 22). Indeed, it might turn out that all of our worry about robots replacing humans amounts to “much ado about nothing.” Our much-feared robot apocalypse is actually a potential economic renaissance in disguise.

Chart 21: GDP Growth Is Falling Globally Due To Negative Demographics

Chart 22: Real GDP Growth With Automation Will Add $11.6 Trillion To Annual GDP By 2035, Above Baseline Growth

It might make sense to invest in robotics and/or automation firms over the long term. For those who want to embrace the new technology in the pursuit of fun and profit, there are a number of interesting robotics stocks to look at. Those that follow will not necessarily end up as the winners because it is early goings in what looks like a revolution. But they are worth looking at: Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM), Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), AeroVironment, Inc., (NASDAQ:AVAV), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC), Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK). Many others are working on robots but are privately held.

