Digging Into Caterpillar's Growth Prospects

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been on a tear over the past year. The company's stock price has risen nearly 35% as of today and has seen steady trading volumes. The industrial behemoth has constantly reported appealing revenues and continues to perform in its respective market. But where does Caterpillar go from here? And what will drive the company's stock price over the next year or two?

Technical Analysis

From a technical analysis, Caterpillar's stock has seen a steady climb in its price. The company recorded a 52-week high price of $115.46 in July and is currently trading at $113.65, down 1.568% off that high mark. The past few weeks have seen weak trading volumes despite the increase in stock price after a great second quarter. Average trading volumes for the past three months have hovered around 4.8 million shares. From an overall technical standpoint, Caterpillar looks like a company that is steadily climbing.

Financial Analysis

Caterpillar's current market cap stands at $67.16B - a market cap symbolizing strong revenue growth QoQ. The company's most recent earnings showed an increase in revenues of 15.36% since March 2017 while net income grew by a whopping 317.7%. Caterpillar has seen improvement in all three segments of its business. Construction industries rose 11% YoY while energy and transportation grew by approximately 4% YoY. A constant climb in revenues has seen a growth in costs; however, revenues have outpaced costs the last four quarters, as Caterpillar still delivers growth in its gross income as well.

Revenues have also prompted constant growth in Caterpillar's EPS. Caterpillar has beat the Street's EPS forecast for the last four quarters. The company's most recent earnings per share were $1.35. A key driver behind the EPS and revenue growth should be attributed to its $1B increase in revenues from a year ago. Looking forward, one can expect Caterpillar to continue to deliver on an EPS and revenue basis as CAT maintains its status as one of the top industrial machinery manufacturing companies. Investors seem to think the same thing as currently 66.6% of outstanding shares are held by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Investors

But what exactly will continue to drive Caterpillar's revenues over the coming years?

Looking Forward

Caterpillar raised its full-year guidance in its earnings report to $5 a share from its previous estimates of $3.75. In order for Caterpillar to attain that goal, I thought it would be beneficial to look at where the company can generate more revenue and ultimately drive up its stock price. All the topics below heavily influence the United States' overall economic growth in one way or another so Caterpillar can sort of be considered a melting pot for investors looking to invest in several industries. Anyways, I thought it would be helpful to focus on the below topics:

The future of the oil market

Commodity prices

Demand for construction equipment from international markets

The Oil Market

Caterpillar- Investor Relations

Caterpillar's Energy and Transportation segment heavily relies on the price of oil and the overall condition of the oil market. A small uptick in oil prices is good news for Caterpillar. Looking towards the future of the oil industry is important in analyzing how Caterpillar's E&T segment will perform. Currently, Caterpillar is estimating a 5-10% increase in its E&T segment revenues for the year of 2017 from 2016. This segment's revenues are primarily from drilling engines and pipeline construction. I would like to direct my readers to Mr. Andrew Hecht's article regarding the future of the oil market. He does a wonderful job outlining specific reasons why the oil industry is ready for an upturn. I completely agree with his points as he does a great job analyzing why the industry is ready for a rise. For my analysis, I like to look at futures. Oil futures are pricing slightly higher the further out one goes. The October 2020 oil future for example last closed at a price of $48.92, a 4.1% upside from its current price. Based on oil future prices, investors are likely expecting an increase in oil prices. Ultimately this would be great for Caterpillar as the company continues to have a lot of skin in the oil game. If oil production increases, Caterpillar would likely see an increase in equipment sales and transportation revenues.

Commodity Prices

Caterpillar also has a key stake in the commodities industry - primarily the mining industry. The company currently manufactures several products used for surface and underground mining including trucks, hydraulic shovels, rotary drills, and motor graders. Once again, I would like to turn your attention to commodity futures and where the industry looks to be headed. I chose to look at several key metals that indicate where the mining industry might be headed.

Base Metal October 2017 Last Settle 1Y Settle Price 1Y Price Difference Gold 1289.1 1310.4 (Oct. 2018) 1.66% Silver 17.075 17.425 (Sept. 2018) 2.05% Lead 2322.5 2327.5 (July 2018) 0.22% Aluminum 2144.25 2204.75 (Oct. 2018) 2.82%

Future prices for commodities, in particular the base metals, shown above likely indicate a rise in prices over the next year. During times where commodity prices are low, Caterpillar has faced weaker demand for its mining equipment. With mining-related activities expected to speed up over the next few years after coming off recent lows, Caterpillar should expect increased demand for mining equipment in most regions based on future prices. The company has already seen a dramatic shift in its resource industries revenues over the past year as revenues turned positive. This was primarily driven by higher sales volume on a favorable mix of products.

Caterpillar- Investor Relations

The Construction Industry

When anyone thinks of Caterpillar, their thoughts are likely associated with large yellow dump trucks and construction equipment. Caterpillar has often set the standard for the construction industry. Caterpillar has been the leader for decades in this industry, and construction is a core component of the company's revenues. The past quarter saw Caterpillar's construction industry see a $361M increase in revenues from 2016. CAT has seen higher sales volume with a favorable product mix which drove revenues up over the past year. Sales were primarily driven by the Asia/Pacific region as North America remained almost flat.

Caterpillar- Investor Relations

I expect infrastructure expansion projects in Asia to drive Caterpillar's future sales as countries like Japan and China continue to develop their cities and invest in capital projects. A recent article from Bloomberg really highlighted just how much China plans on investing in infrastructure over the next few years. The Asian Development Bank is estimated to invest as much as $26 trillion by 2030 on several projects. One of China's key projects is its Belt & Road Initiative that plans to build a high-speed rail line from China to Thailand's industrial east coast. As Asian countries continue to invest in large projects like the Belt & Road Initiative, I would expect Caterpillar to benefit. More development and construction projects ultimately mean more equipment is needed and that is where the world's top construction equipment supplier steps in.

In Conclusion

Caterpillar has always been an American staple in my opinion. Growing up and playing with toy Caterpillar trucks didn't really make me realize just how much of a foothold the company has on the American economy. Caterpillar's wide variety of segments helps the company thrive even when one industry may take a turn for the worse. While Caterpillar has continued to develop and deliver on earnings, its prospects look extremely promising as its three core industries look set to positively impact the company's bottom line. I recommend a long position on Caterpillar.

