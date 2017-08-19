Expedia: Time To Cash In Your Chips

I’m glad to revisit Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) after I made about 14% on put options back in June, and about 30% on put options back in February. When my latest bearish piece came out, the bulls jumped all over the article, suggesting that my logic was flawed and that the company was going higher. The stock has been triggered by my screen again, and I want to go for a hat trick and recommend that investors avoid the name. In my view, long investors are in for the same troubles they encountered every time I’ve looked in on this name this year. In this article, I’ll review why I continue to think this company is a poor investment at these levels.

Financial Snapshot

In my previous article, I ran a correlation between revenue and net income, trying to make the point that at some future date, we should expect to see a positive relationship between the two. In my view, if rising revenues don’t lead to (eventually rising) net income, what on earth will? I don’t consider this a controversial claim, but some readers took umbrage with it. I’ll simply state that the seeming disconnect between revenue and net income lingers. Revenue is up significantly over the past seven years while net income is lower now than it was then. In addition, net income has been remarkably volatile. This should be a disconcerting trend to current shareholders in my view.

Another thing that leaps off the page when reviewing the long span of financial history here is the dilution present. The share count has grown at a CAGR of about .65%. The fact that share count has risen during the most recent quarter relative to the same period last year says to me that the dilution trend here lingers. This is troublesome to me because it indicates that marginal shareholders are buying a thinner and thinner slice of the future cash flows of this business. That, plus the rising share price, makes this a particularly pernicious trend for marginal investors.

Turning to the capital structure, in my last article, I made reference to the high levels of intangible assets on the balance sheet (fully 58%), suggesting that shareholders' equity is much more tenuous than some investors might believe. That problem persists, obviously, but in this article, I want to drill down more deeply into the debt load. The debt here has grown rapidly since 2010 (up at a CAGR of about 14% since then). This is troublesome because it restricts the company’s future options, and it increases the risks of a solvency crisis. This risk is particularly acute in this case because 39.4% of long-term debt is due before 2020. In addition, the interest expense here is relatively high (5.48%). This is an obvious drag on net income, as evidenced by the most recent 10-Q. In the absence of the interest expense of about $85 million, Expedia would have managed to earn a profit of about $56 million rather than the loss of $29.4 million that it's experienced over the first six months of 2017.

Modeling The Dividend

The (poor) financial history at Expedia may be interesting to some, but we need to be concerned more with the future than with the past, so it falls to me now to try to come up with a reasonable model for future price. Whenever the task of predicting falls on my narrow shoulders, I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise, meaning that I only “move” the variable that I consider to be the most significant determinant of value, which is the dividend in this case.

One thing I didn’t take into account in my previous article is the fact that the company will either need to repay or refinance about $1.23 billion of debt in the next 2 ½ years. In my view, this will act as more of a drag on the dividend than I had originally anticipated, and I’m therefore going to drop the growth rate between now and 2022 to 3%. When I perform this forecast on Expedia, I infer a compounded return of about 3.5% over the next five years. In addition, most of this return comes from the assumption of a capital gain from here, which I consider a less reliable measure of return and therefore less likely than the dividends from the firm. Thus, 3.5% is in a sense the best that shareholders should expect from this company over the next five years.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for EXPE turned bearish when the shares closed below $146.00 on August 17. This signaled a breakdown from a bear flag on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares falling to the $132.00 level over the next three months.

On Monday, we will buy EXPE put options, which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $148.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

Investing is an innately relativistic process, meaning that we must choose between option A and B. We buy A and eschew B. In my view, and history seems to support this view, future stock returns are largely dependent on valuation. The more you pay for something, the lower your subsequent returns are going to be. When a company is trading at a significant premium (250%) to an arguably overvalued market, there’s a tremendous level of risk present. In addition, the company is expensive to its own past. In my view, there’s increasingly less upside than downside here, and investors would be wise to avoid the shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EXPE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.