Goodbye American Express, Hello Synchrony Financial

A portfolio rebalancing of 10-50% from AXP into SYF is explored in light of initial due diligence.

Synchrony Financial enjoys many of the same benefits as American Express in relation to business partners, business strategy, financial technology, and more.

While American Express is an excellent company, it's rather close to a 52-week high and growth isn't as robust as Synchrony Financial.

Now might be a good time to sell some American Express (AXP) and buy some Synchrony Financial (SYF). I'm looking very closely at this right now and I'm going to share some of my key due diligence with you, plus a potential trade. Dividend investors could also benefit from this portfolio adjustment.

According to The Nilson Report (June 2017, Issue #1112), Synchrony Financial is the largest private label credit card provider in United States:

"A private label credit card is a store-branded credit card that can only be used at that store. A private-label credit card is a type of revolving credit plan managed by a bank or commercial finance company for either retail or wholesale manufacturers, such as department and specialty stores. Private label credit cards do not carry a credit card logo such as Visa or Mastercard and cannot be used with other merchants."

SYF also provides partners with co-branded credit cards, promotional financing, installment loans, health and personal care financing, and much more. This picture from the 2017 Second Quarter Investor Presentation is worth quickly reviewing:

I'm impressed with the breadth and depth of customers and partners. In addition to strength in PLCCs, it's quite clear that SYF is strong with credit card co-branding partners, e.g., Wal-Mart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), BP (BP) and several others. Furthermore, SYF does plenty of promotional financing, as well as health care financing.

Further analysis of the 2017 Second Quarter Investor Presentation revealed that Synchrony Financial has many long-standing partnerships. This is impressive:

SYF has been supporting Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) for 38 years! And, Sam's for 23 years, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) for 13 years, Wal-Mart for 17 years, and even Amazon for 10 years.

Even more interesting, these partnerships have plenty of runway. 99% of the partnership agreements don't expire until after 2019, and even after that, it doesn't happen all at once.

When General Electric (GE) completed the separation of Synchrony Financial back in 2015, I didn't even really look because I just associated it with the 2007-2008 financial crisis. I considered it toxic. I missed this, for example:

"What exactly is GE spinning off? Mostly credit cards. The portfolio has about $53 billion in receivables, and private label credit cards make up about $36 billion. Payment solutions and its recently troubled healthcare card make up the rest. "The unit, which lives inside GE Capital, is also very profitable. The North American retail fiance business brings in over $2 billion annually for GE. The company's overall net income in 2013 was $13 billion."

Oops.

The weird part is that I should have seen this because I was actively investing in Visa (V) and American Express right around this time. I was paying attention to banks and credit cards, looking for babies thrown out with the bathwater.

Again, oops.

OK, back to the SYF and new business. There's hardly a "Death of Retail" situation for SYF and deals are coming (e.g., Zulily in May 2017). And, the mix of new partners is robust; look for yourself:

And yes, that's Marvel up there, for you superhero fans; new partner signed in 2016. SYF isn't sitting around, but instead it is being aggressive.

What really caught my attention in the 2017 Second Quarter Investor Presentation was this Peer Comparison for 2Q17:

While I care a bit about the industry which includes Capital One (COF) and Discover (DFS), I don't own them. However, I do own American Express so it's a bit like SYF versus AXP in my mind.

So, when I look at the six factors in the image above, I see:

SYF with better growth than AXP. SYF with higher margins than AXP. SYF with a stronger balance sheet than AXP. SYF with a greater efficiency ratio than AXP.

There's more, but that's what popped out at me and what I've looked at in the past with AXP.

For example, looking at growth, I felt that when AXP lost Costco (COST), it would lose growth. Contrast that to SYF gaining Zulily and Marvel, as just two examples. There are more.

And what about AXP's closed loop advantage?

"Being a card-issuing and card processing company gives AMEX a distinctive advantage. AMEX is running on a "closed loop" system, which means the firm has the access to information at both ends of the card transaction, gaining information of merchants and card members at the same time (10-K). This allows the firm to analyze data of the trade and roll out a targeted marketing strategy to its card members to boost transaction amounts."

Source: American Express Has Lost Its Steam Of Growth

Well, SYF has the same thing; Proprietary Closed-Loop Network (pg. 12):

And, it gets more interesting.

Chuck Carnevale just wrote: Could This Be Why Warren Buffett Sold General Electric And Bought Synchrony? - I strongly suggest watching Chuck's bonus FAST Graphs video. I really like one of Chuck's observations:

"Synchrony Financial (previously a division spun out of GE Capital) might also appeal to dividend growth investors desirous of a fairly valued total return opportunity."

SYF pays just under a 2% yield right now while AXP pays just under 1.5% as I'm writing this. So, SYF wins for immediate income.

Second, analysts expect AXP to grow earnings at about 5.6%, whereas SYF crushes with 11.6% estimated earnings. Both stocks are covered by over 20 analysts. However, even if you don't like analysts, and even if they are off, we're still looking at a 2:1 growth win for SYF.

In other words, I don't see much risk with SYF dividends, although more analysis is required to know how dividend growth will play out. Although, I do know SYF's capital plans and now so do you:

SYF could pretty easily slow down buybacks. It sure does look like SYF is planning on paying out 22% of capital as dividends; definitely smells safe but requires more due diligence.

While I do like AXP, at just over $85, two things come to mind for me. First, the 52-week high of AXP is about $88 and so we're close to that right now. The 52-week low is about $60, so we've moved up recently. Second, with SYF around $30, and $4 from the bottom and $8 from the top, we've got more wiggle room. That includes support from Berkshire which recently bought SYF.

What Next: My recommendation is to seriously look at AXP. If you're holding, why did you buy? Do you see enough growth going forward? It's a great company, but I think you might wish to consider a 10-50% trim of AXP. You don't need to do it, but at least think about it at this point in time. Then, assuming you sell, and assuming want to keep your money in similar type of financial, take a serious look at moving 10-50% of the AXP proceeds into SYF.

Additional consideration: I have a fair sum invested in AXP in a non-taxable account, so capital gains taxes are not much of a concern, but do keep capital gains taxation in mind as you consider this potential trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP,V,WMT,BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.